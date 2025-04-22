Cabot Income Advisor Issue: April 22, 2025

Tariff Turmoil Creates Opportunity

It’s been a tough market. The S&P started this week down about 6% for the month of April, over 10% YTD, and over 14% from the high. And that was before Monday’s selloff. It is entirely possible that the market falls back to a new low and an official bear market.

The tariff uncertainty is continuing, and it could get worse. A bad headline could roil the market any day. We’re not out of the woods yet. The market could get worse before it gets better. But it will get better at some point.

Investing for dividends and income is a longer-term proposition. Investors typically don’t jump in and out of these stocks in a short time. You have to hold the stock long enough for the dividend to make a difference. Although the market remains troubling in the near term, there are some great opportunities for longer-term investors.

From the perspective of a year or six months out, there are some great bargains in the market. Sure, any given stock might go lower before it goes higher. But if you’re comfortable holding onto a stock for a longer period, it doesn’t really matter that much. Historically, markets like this are a great time to buy and make the likelihood of high returns down the road much more likely than buying into a normal market.

It’s tough to invest in markets like this. It’s like an earthquake. You worry that this market selloff could be “the big one.” This could be the bear market that ruins stocks forever. But it won’t be. Stocks always come back.

Bear markets are quite common. Since 1928, there have been 22 bear markets, according to Standard & Poor’s Corporation. That’s about one every four and a half years. Despite these periodic drops, stocks have trended overwhelmingly higher. In fact, over the last 50 years, the average annual return for the S&P 500 is roughly 11.95% (assuming dividends are reinvested). At that rate, the value of an investment doubles in a little over six years. That’s why we put up with bear markets.

According to First Trust/Bloomberg, since 1942, the average bear market has lasted 11.1 months with a -31.7% decline, while the average bull market has lasted 4.3 years with an average gain of 150%. History shows clearly that investing into a decline is a highly successful strategy. It could be some of the easiest money you’ll ever make over time. Yet few investors seem to want any. Let’s not make that mistake this time.

It’s also true that the market may not get worse. It could get better in a hurry. On April 9 the S&P rose 9.5% in one day. That’s when the Trump administration announced a 90-day pause on tariffs while negotiations take place. There could be a tariff breakthrough tomorrow. The market could soar and never look back. While that is certainly a possibility, even assuming more trouble ahead, this should be a good time to invest if you have a longer-term perspective.

In this issue, I highlight one of the very best stocks on the market. It outperformed most “Magnificent 7” stocks when they were riding high. Yet this stock has a beta of just 0.50, meaning it achieves high returns with half the volatility of the overall market. This stock is rarely cheap, but the recent turmoil is creating an opportunity.

What to Do Now

I could probably rate every stock in the portfolio a “BUY.” And it is likely that six months from now, most of the stocks will be selling at a significantly higher price than they are now. But most stocks are still rated “HOLD.” In fact, the ratings have been downgraded recently. What gives?

The market could potentially decline for a while still. Instead of risking investing into the market at a less-than-optimal time, we can periodically average back into the stocks and take less downside risk in the near term. I’m also a realist. Even those with the courage to invest into a market this volatile are not likely to jump in with both feet all at once.

The “BUY” rating is reserved for the very best opportunities. These are the stocks I deem most likely to be higher by the end of the year. Right now, that only includes three stocks, AbbVie (ABBV), Broadcom (AVGO), and NextEra Energy (NEE). These are stocks that are being dragged down by the temporary external environment and are highly likely to resume trending higher when the market stabilizes.

AbbVie has removed the biggest obstacle that was holding the stock back, the Humira patent expiration. The company has turned the corner, and new drugs have already replaced the peak Humira revenue. Broadcom got clobbered because it was riding so high. But it was higher for a good reason: soaring revenues. It should come back and make up for lost time quickly. If you suffer through the stock going lower first, you should be well rewarded for the inconvenience several months down the road.

Recent Activity

April 1

Sold ABBV June 20th $210 call at $9.50 or better

April 8

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

April 22

Buy Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Featured Action

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) is a pharmaceutical giant that has delivered staggering returns. Look at the performance of LLY versus the overall market in various periods over the last ten years.

1-year 3-years 5-years 10-years Eli Lilly (LLY) 14% 193% 474% 1300% S&P 500 -4% 17% 89% 199%

LLY has delivered an average annual return of 44% over the last three years and 42% over the last five. And there are good reasons to believe that LLY will continue its phenomenal performance going forward.

Indiana-based Eli Lilly is a global pharmaceutical company with over $45 billion in annual revenue, 41,000 employees, and sales in 110 countries. Founded in 1876, Lilly is noteworthy for its unusually high focus on research and development (R&D), where it allocates over 25% of sales compared to an average of high teens for the industry.

The R&D focus pays off, as Lilly has arguably the very best pipeline and lineup of recently launched drugs in the industry. The catalyst for the stock recently has been potential mega-blockbuster weight-loss drugs. Its new weight-loss drug Zepbound and its other diabetes drug combined to deliver over $5 billion in revenue last quarter. And the drug is new. Plus, Alzheimer’s disease drug donanemab also has mega-blockbuster potential.

In the fourth quarter, Zepbound and Mounjaro generated a whopping $5.4 billion. The company reported revenue growth of 45% for the quarter and EPS growth of 102%. For the full year, revenue grew 32% and earnings grew 101%. The company is expected to generate 80% earnings growth in 2025. But there is another huge catalyst in the works.

It has a weight-loss drug in late-stage trials that is taken orally. The current drugs on the market require an injection. It could be a game-changer in the white-hot weight-loss drug arena. Drugs taken orally are more desirable and cheaper to manufacture. The weight-loss drug market is expected to reach $130 billion by 2030. The first oral drug could give Lilly a huge further boost in this massive market.

Last week, Lilly reported successful results of a late-stage (stage III) trial for the oral weight-loss drug Orforglipron. LLY soared over 14% in one day last Friday on the news. The company expects to submit the drug for FDA approval later this year. And the huge earnings growth projections don’t include this drug.

But prior to last Friday’s surge, LLY had been flat over the last year. The stock also remains about 16% below the high made last September. LLY had outperformed most of the “Magnificent 7” stocks while they were riding high. The stock needed somewhat of a breather. It’s also true that Lilly could be negatively affected by tariffs, although it hasn’t been so far. But that risk is priced into the stock.

It’s a tough market that may still fall to new lows. Things could certainly get worse before they get better. But this stock is rarely cheap. The troubled market has created the opportunity to get into one of the best stocks on the market at a great price but still following good news.

The population is aging at warp speed and Lilly delivers some of the very best drugs and treatments in the world. It is highly likely the stock price is a lot higher in the months ahead. It’s also worth noting that because of the stellar past performance cited above, LLY can generate huge call premiums.

Portfolio Recap

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AbbVie Inc. ABBV 12/17/24 $175.38 $172.99 $200.00 3.79% 0.51% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $8.34 NA 17.27% -13.25% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 $31.63 NA 3.79% -19.14% Broadcom Inc. AVGO 1/28/25 $207.36 $170.99 $200.00 1.38% -17.28% Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG 2/25/25 $216.04 $231.45 NA 0.86% 7.13% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG 8/27/24 $196.14 $206.88 NA 0.75% 5.73% Eli Lilly and Company LLY 4/22/25 $816.04 $900.00 0.71% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $66.31 $70.00 3.42% -9.67% ONEOK, Inc. OKE 2/25/25 $95.77 $86.23 NA 4.78% -9.96% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $136.65 NA 2.49% 10.61% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $58.32 NA 5.52% 7.41% Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL 10/22/24 $148.02 $93.92 NA 1.06% -36.26% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Intial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return ABBV June 20th $210 call ABBV250620C00210000 Sell 4/1/25 $9.50 $0.70 $9.50 5.42% as of close on 4/18/2025 SOLD STOCKS x Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14.2022 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20//2023 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 8/27/24 $79.59 10/18/24 $88 11.18% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE Sold 12/19/23 $129.54 11/19/24 $108 -12.82% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 4/23/24 $19.42 12/20/24 $20 14.06% Enterpise Product Ptnrs. EPD Called 2/27/24 $27.61 1/17/25 $29 12.60% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP Called 1/22/25 $53.04 3/21/25 $60 14.67% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9./01/2021 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24.2021 $2.30 11/19.2021 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20.2022 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/203 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10 6.69% QCOM $170 Apr 26th call out-of-money 3/12/24 $10.00 4/26/24 $10 7.42% WMB $35 May 17th call in-the-money 3/12/24 $2.00 5/17/24 $2 5.62% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 $2 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 $3 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 $15 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call in-the-money 8/27/24 $3.50 10/18/24 $3.50 4.40% FSK Dec 20 $20 call in-the-money 10/25/24 $0.95 12/20/25 $0.95 4.89% CEG Dec 29 $260 call out-of-money 9/25/24 $24.00 12/20/24 $24 12.24% EPD Jan 17 $29 call in-the-money 11/12/24 $2 1/17/25 $2 6.34% CEG Mar 21 $20 call Buyback 1/7/25 $20.00 3/4/25 $16.50 8.41% CQP Mar 21 $60 call in-the-money 1/22/25 $3.00 3/21/25 $3.00 5.66% QCOM Mar 21 $160 call out-of-money 1/7/25 $10.00 3/32/2025 $11.00 8.17%

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 3.8%

There had been reason to be cautious with ABBV. Very often, the stock pulls back after a surge to new highs. And it did in fact start coming down from its peak. But this market took ABBV, along with just about everything else, way down. The recent plunge gets the stock’s habit of pulling back after a surge out of its system. ABBV is at a great price right now. Sure, it could take a hit again if the market panics. But it should move higher after the market stabilizes. Things have improved as the company has moved beyond the Humira patent loss and has already replaced the revenues. I like the prospects for the stock for the rest of this year. BUY

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Next ex-div date: July 15, 2025, est.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 17.3%

The mortgage REIT hit a 52-week low last week after rallying near the high back in February. AGNC has since bounced back somewhat along with the rest of the market. The ten-year Treasury rate has moved higher again, and the Fed is likely to cut the Fed Funds rate several times this year, perhaps beginning in June. Those two issues will help increase the spreads and profits for the mortgage REIT. AGNC can’t stand up to a market like we’ve had recently with indiscriminate selling. But it should come back when the market stabilizes. The mortgage REIT also reports earnings this week. HOLD

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Next ex-div date: April 30, 2025

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.8%

This online banker has been bouncing around since late last summer. It has been bouncing off the recent low, but this market squelched that. ALLY has fallen over 16% in just the last couple of weeks. If the economy deteriorates toward a recession or close to it, the stock will sell off further. It deals primarily with auto loans, which are highly cyclical. However, a recession is still unlikely at this point. ALLY will be downgraded until this market seemingly finds a bottom and stabilizes. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Next ex-div date: May 1, 2025

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Yield: 1.4%

Technology has been in the crosshairs of the market lately, and AVGO is now down over 30% from the high. Technology stocks that were the hottest a few months ago are taking the worst of the selling. AVGO was a superstar that has recently been in the market’s crosshairs. But the stock is being dragged down by the sector and the external environment. The company itself is doing gangbusters.

Broadcom soundly beat expectations with 25% revenue growth and 45% earnings growth and raised guidance for the current quarter. AI revenue grew 77% over last year’s quarter, and the company reported that it has scored two more large AI chip customers. The stock price was soaring for a good reason: skyrocketing revenues. That should continue to be the case. AVGO can make up for lost time fast when it moves higher again. And it will at some point. BUY

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Next ex-div date: June 20, 2025, est.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)

Yield: 0.9%

The liquid natural gas exporter stock has been spectacular under the circumstances. LNG had been strong ever since the November election as investors anticipated more natural gas exports, increased domestic production, and friendlier regulations. The stock did take a big dip earlier this month as the market ravaged everything, but it has made up all those losses already. LNG is solid in all but the worst markets and should resume the upward trend when the market stabilizes. It has the look of a stock that wants to go higher. HOLD

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Next ex-div date: May 7, 2025, est.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Yield: 0.8%

This nuclear provider of electricity has come off the bottom but is still in sorry shape compared to where it was. CEG had been one of the hottest stocks on the market until late January. The electricity trade unwound after the DeepSeek news, and then all Hell broke loose with the tariffs. CEG soared and crashed. The market overdid it on the buy side and now it’s overdoing it on the sell side. Meanwhile, the company itself is doing great. Electricity demand is sure to grow. The two huge recent deals (the Microsoft (MSFT) deal and the Calpine acquisition) will deliver a high level of earnings growth in the years ahead, and there may be more new deals coming. The market will regain its footing at some point, and CEG can come back fast. HOLD

Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG)

Next ex-div date: June 7, 2025, est.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.4%

Even the safe stocks are getting pummeled. As a utility, NEE has held up relatively well in the recent market. But it hasn’t been that great because interest rates have risen again. NEE is still down, just not as much as most stocks. But NEE should have less downside than the overall market from here. And it should be a desirable stock when investors come back to buying and demand more safety. NEE has also performed well in strong markets. I think NEE will be higher in the months ahead and should provide a smoother rise than most stocks. BUY

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Next ex-div date: May 31, 2025, est.

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Yield: 4.8%

OKE tends to be more volatile than the other midstream companies in the portfolio. For much of the past few years, that has been a good thing. But lately, it’s been a very bad thing. The midstream energy stock has been trending higher throughout 2024 and took off to nosebleed levels in November. It came down from those levels but was still solid until this month’s indiscriminate selling. I’m very bullish on midstream energy companies over the longer term, especially the ones that specialize in natural gas. The stock should resume trending higher when the market stabilizes, but it could get knocked around more if the market has trouble. HOLD

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Next ex-div date: May 3, 2025, est.

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.7%

Technology has not been a good place to be. QCOM had been holding up okay because it was underperforming before the market rolled over. But this month took no prisoners, and QCOM got whacked. But it has come off the low from earlier this month. Although the stock is already beaten to a pulp, it could fall further if the market makes a new low. However, QCOM can make up for lost time when it moves higher, and it will eventually. The company is still in an ideal position to provide AI-enabled chips for mobile devices, including smartphones. It should be a beneficiary of the next wave of AI. HOLD

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM)

Next ex-div date: June 5, 2025

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.8%

This legendary income REIT is finally paying off. It has been a subpar performer during the inflation and rising interest rates. But now it is showing some impressive defensive chops. It’s actually higher for the month of April and has returned 12% YTD. It should continue to perform well as investors are likely to gravitate toward more defensive plays. O is still attractively valued and should have some pent-up upside as the environment of inflation and rising interest rates likely fades into the past. It’s proving to be a nice holding in a dicey market. HOLD

Realty Income Corporation (O)

Next ex-div date: May 1, 2025

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 1.1%

The luxury homebuilder stock actually fared alright in the recent market crash. That’s probably because the stock was beaten to a pulp before the tariff selloff. It also actually benefits from the benchmark 10-year Treasury rate moving lower. It fell below 4% for the first time since early October. That means mortgage rates will likely fall, which should improve affordability and home demand. However, rates started moving higher again, and the solid relative performance floundered. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic is hugely favorable to this company, and it will rebound eventually. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Next ex-div date: July 11, 2025, est.

Existing Call Trades

Sell ABBV June 20th $210 call at $9.50 or better

This is an unforgiving market that is punishing just about everything. ABBV had been a strong performer for good reasons. It has overcome the Humira patent expiration, which had held the stock back. The company has turned the corner and is now poised to strongly grow earnings this year. ABBV tends to pull back after surging to a new high, and this market has exacerbated the move. But we locked in a fat call premium that will make it easier to wait for the stock to resume an upward trend after the market stabilizes.

Income Calendar

Ex-Dividend Dates are in RED and italics. Dividend Payments Dates are in GREEN. Confirmed dates are in bold, all other dates are estimated. See the Guide to Cabot Income Advisor for an explanation of how dates are estimated.

The next Cabot Income Advisor issue will be published on May 27, 2025.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.