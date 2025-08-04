Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Income Advisor
Conservative investing. Double-digit income.
Premium Income Advisories  Cabot Income Advisor

August 5, 2025

August 4, 2025
Tom Hutchinson
The Market Bends but Doesn’t Break

Stocks are recovering so far this week after a big selloff on Friday.

The sweet summer market that had consistently set new highs got a cold slap in the face last week. But trading so far this week indicates it might not be a game-changer.

The market was looking good a week ago. The huge trade deal with Europe alleviated much uncertainty about tariffs. Second-quarter GDP came in at a much stronger-than-expected 3%. Tariff uncertainty was fading away, and the economy was stronger than expected. But then news of a much worse-than-expected job number for July, along with significant downward revisions for the prior two months, combined with increasing tariff threats to China, India, and Canada and shattered the positive narrative.

A near end to tariff concerns and a strong economy was quickly met with more tariff uncertainty and a deteriorating economy. The S&P fell 1.6% and the Nasdaq plunged 2.2% on Friday after the jobs report. It shows how just one day’s headlines can obliterate the market narrative on a dime.

But the market is starting this week with big gains that make up for most of Friday’s losses. Investors are seeing this past Friday as an overreaction. After all, investors sort of stopped worrying about tariffs, and the lousy jobs report makes a September Fed rate cut much more likely. Plus, it’s the peak of earnings season. Earnings ultimately dictate stock prices, and a positive earnings season may override concerns about employment data.

More than 100 of the S&P 500 companies report earnings this week, including portfolio positions Eli Lilly (LLY), Realty Income (O), and Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP).

Past Month’s Activity

July 18th

CEG July 18th $290 call at $24.00 – Expired

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) – Called

AVGO July 18th $250 call at $16.00 – Expired

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) – Called

July 22nd

Sold ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) - $80.74

Bought Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) - $52.38

July 29th

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Rating change “HOLD” to “BUY”

August 5th

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 3.4%

Earnings

The drug company reported earnings last week that beat expectations and raised revenue and earnings guidance for this year. The stock jumped over 3% on the day in a down market as three analysts raised price targets. Newer immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which combined have already made up for peak Humira revenue, more than offset the decline in Humira sales from the loss of patent exclusivity. Although the company itself is doing very well, it’s still a tough market for pharmaceuticals. President Trump reiterated the objective of aligning U.S. drug prices with far lower international prices while tariffs are still unresolved. The issue is holding back the sector and will likely continue to do so until there is more clarity. But ABBV should be a big winner over time. HOLD

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 15.2%

The mortgage REIT reported another tough quarter last month, but investors believe things will get better going forward. The perception is that banks, with the administration’s current deregulatory efforts, will return to buying mortgage securities again, and the demand will be a significant benefit to AGNC. Things have been better for this high-paying mortgage REIT. AGNC recently achieved the highest price since March. It has pulled back since the earnings report but is still in an uptrend that began in April. There is still uncertainty out there between the tariffs and the economy. Meanwhile, AGNC pays a huge yield while you wait. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.2%

The online banker reported earnings earlier this month that soundly beat expectations. Auto-loan applications volume increased, and the company sees credit trends improving. But things are not yet improving enough to really boost the stock price. ALLY has been trending higher for the past three months and hit the highest price since last September early in July. But it certainly hasn’t taken off. Hopefully, the increasing momentum continues to push the stock price higher. The economy is nowhere near recession. Interest rates are still high but more likely to trend lower from here. Ally also benefits from the deduction of auto interest on American-made cars in the bill just signed into law. HOLD

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 5.8%

After floundering earlier in the summer with the rest of the energy sector, this natural gas export partnership has trended sharply higher since being added to the portfolio late last month. There was very positive news from the trade deal with the European Union (EU). The deal features Europe buying $750 billion worth of U.S. energy over three years, the bulk of which will be natural gas. If that level, or even close, is achieved, it will be a huge spike in demand with roughly $250 billion in U.S. energy purchases per year. Consider that total U.S. energy exports in 2024 were a little over $330 billion. It’s good news for the country’s largest LNG exporter, no matter how you slice it. Hopefully, momentum from this deal will last. BUY

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Yield: 0.7%

Aside from the pharmaceutical company woes explained above with ABBV, LLY sold off 5% one day last week. Weight-loss drug competitor Novo Nordisk (NVO) cut sales forecasts and profit outlooks for its weight-loss drugs. LLY sold off in sympathy on the fear that the Novo news may reflect weaker overall demand for weight-loss drugs. But the issue may not apply to Lilly and its drugs. We’ll know soon enough. Eli Lilly reports earnings later this week. There is also likely approval for an oral weight-loss drug later this year that could be a game-changer. But until there is more clarity on the current issues, LLY is unlikely to generate lasting upside traction. The earnings report could nevertheless boost the price in the near term. HOLD

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.2%

The nation’s largest electric utility reported strong earnings with 9% year-over-year earnings growth, which is very strong for a utility. The company also expects 8% earnings growth through at least 2027 and annual 10% dividend hikes. But the stock plunged 6.3% on the day of the report. The selloff doesn’t really make sense except for investors selling the news. NEE had risen over 16% in the three months prior, and some investors used the report to take profits. NEE has pulled back every time it got to recent levels over the past year. But the future should be bright, as this strong utility also benefits from growing electricity demand. The recent pullback is a good opportunity to enter the stock at a cheaper price if you don’t own it already. BUY

Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Yield: 0.8%

ORCL has crossed the 250 per share target threshold and is being downgraded to “HOLD” based on price alone. The stock has returned over 50% in a little more than two months since being added to the portfolio and is beyond the ideal buy range. It doesn’t mean the stock can’t or won’t move higher from here. It probably will. But after such a big move higher, there is more downside risk going forward. The cloud business is soaring and exceeding expectations and will likely continue to do so. Massive new business deals were announced that will take earnings and revenues to a whole new level in the years ahead. Oracle has morphed from a solid-growth large tech company into an AI darling that is in an ideal position to benefit from the biggest growth catalyst in a generation. HOLD

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.3%

Earnings

The chipmaker reported earnings last week that beat expectations with 10% revenue growth and a 29% earnings per share increase over last year’s quarter. Qualcomm also raised guidance on revenue and earnings for the year. But the market hated it, and QCOM tanked over 8% for the week. The problem was bad news about smartphone sales, which is the area that could give the stock a big boost in the near term. Apple (AAPL) is continuing to wean off Qualcomm’s chips, and current trade negotiations with China pose more risk to smartphone chip sales. The company is making strong progress in businesses that are important for the future, like data centers, automotive, and IOT. But investors are impatient, and the smartphone situation means no big price move soon. HOLD

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.6%

This legendary income REIT is finally paying off. It was a subpar performer during the inflation and rising interest rates. But it recently showed some impressive defensive chops. It was higher through the market tumult of April. O has returned 13% so far this year. It should continue to perform well if investors gravitate toward more defensive plays. O is still attractively valued and, although it certainly hasn’t made up for lost time yet, it should have some pent-up upside as the environment of inflation and rising interest rates likely fades into the past. It was a nice holding in a dicey market and could have further upside when the Fed starts cutting rates. Realty reports earnings later this week. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 0.8%

The luxury homebuilder stock got a big boost from a very positive earnings report from homebuilder D.R. Horton. The company blew away expectations. It bodes very well for Toll Brothers’ earnings, which come out later this month. Things are picking up in the homebuying space. TOL had already been trending steadily higher since April. Although TOL has pulled back since the big spike, the stock is still up over 8% since the beginning of July. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic is hugely favorable to this company, and it should muster a sustained upside move eventually. HOLD

Existing Call Trades

Sell ORCL August 15th $210 call at $13.00 or better

ORCL has run away big time. The market price is currently more than 40 per share above the strike price. There was more big news about the company since the calls were sold. The company announced several new deals for its services, including a $30 billion deal, while total revenue for the segment is currently $3 billion. It’s impossible to tell how much upside it still has. But there are still a few weeks to go before expiration with a market and a stock that can move fast either way.

Sell QCOM August 15th $150 call at $10.00 or better

QCOM has been struggling for a year. Yet, the stock generates high-priced call premiums because it can move fast when it gets going. I believe QCOM will have its day again at some point later in the year but most likely not for several months. This market is a great opportunity to milk the stock for a huge call premium and high income while we wait for better days.

Current Recommendations

Open RecommendationsTicker SymbolEntry DateEntry PriceRecent PriceBuy at or Under PriceYieldTotal Return
AbbVie Inc.ABBV12/17/24$175.38$195.22NA3.36%14.42%
AGNC Investment CorpAGNC9/24/24$10.47$9.48NA15.21%3.92%
Ally Financial Inc.ALLY11/26/24$39.42$37.03NA3.24%-3.69%
Cheniere Energy PartnersCQP7/22/25$52.38$56.84$60.005.75%8.51%
Eli Lilly and CompanyLLY4/22/25$827.54$762.33NA0.79%-11.68%
NextEra Energy, Inc.NEE4/25/23$77.50$70.40$80.003.22%-3.32%
Oracle CorporationORCL5/28/25$163.85$244.42$250.000.82%49.49%
Qualcomm Inc. QCOM5/5/21$134.65$148.19NA2.40%20.66%
Realty Income Corp.O6/27/23$60.19$56.57NA5.71%6.17%
Toll Brothers, Inc.TOL10/22/24$148.02$121.91NA0.82%-17.09%
Open RecommendationsTicker SymbolInitial ActionEntry DateEntry PriceRecent Price Sell To Price or betterTotal Return
ORCL Aug 15th $210 callORCL250815C00210000Sell6/18/25$13.00$36.43$13.007.93%
QCOM Aug 15th 150 callQCOM250815C00150000Sell6/24/25$10.00$2.70$10.007.43%
as of close on 8/01/2025
SOLD STOCKS
XTicker Symbol ActionEntry DateEntry PriceSale DateSale PriceTotal Return
Innovative Industrial Props.IIPRCalled6/2/20$87.829/18/20$100.0015.08%
QualcommQCOMCalled6/24/20$89.149/18/20$95.007.30%
U.S. BancorpUSBCalled 7/22/20$36.269/18/20$383.42%
Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs.BIPCalled6/24/20$41.9210/16/20$458.49%
Starbucks Corp.SBUXCalled8/26/20$82.4110/16/20$886.18%
Visa CorporationVCalled 9/22/20$200.5611/20/20$2000.00%
AbbVie Inc.ABBVCalled6/2/20$91.0412/31/20$10012.43%
Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs.EPDCalled6/24/20$18.141/15/21$2015.16%
Altria GroupMOCalled 6/2/20$39.661/15/21$407.31%
U.S. BancorpUSBCalled 11/25/20$44.681/15/21$451.66%
B&G Foods Inc,BGSCalled10/28/20$26.792/19/21$284.42%
Valero Energy Inc.VLOCalled8/26/20$53.703/26/21$6011.73%
Chevron Corp.CVXCalled12/23/20$85.694/1/21$9612.95%
KKR & Co.KKRCalled3/24/21$47.986/18/21$5514.92%
Digital Realty TrustDLRCalled1/27/21$149.177/16/21$1555.50%
NextEra Energy, Inc.NEECalled2/24/21$73.769/17/21$8010.00%
Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs.BIPCalled1/13/21$50.6310/15/21$5511.65%
AGNC Investment CorpAGNCSold1/13/21$15.521/19/22$155.92%
ONEOK, Inc.OKECalled5/26/21$52.512/18/22$6019.62%
KKR & Co.KKRSold8/25/21$64.522/23/22$58-9.73%
Valero Energy Inc.VLOCalled11/17/21$73.452/25/22$8315.53%
U.S BancorpUSBSold3/24/21$53.474/13/22$51-1.59%
Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPDCalled3/17/21$23.214/14/22$2411.25%
FS KKR Capital Corp. FSKCalled10/27/21$22.014/14/22$2313.58%
Xcel Energy Inc. XELCalled10/12/21$63.005/20/22$7012.66%
Innovative Industrial Props.IIPRSold3/23/22$196.317/20/22$93-51.23%
One Liberty PropertiesOLPSold7/28/21$30.378/24/22$25-12.94%
ONEOK, Inc.OKECalled5/25/22$65.141/20/23$652.66%
Xcel Energy, Inc.XELCalled10/26/22$62.571/20/23$654.67%
Realty Income Corp. OCalled9/28/22$60.372/17/23$635.41%
Medical Properties TrustMPWSold1/24/23$13.223/21/23$8-38.00%
Brookfield Infrastructure Cp.BIPCCalled11/9/22$42.437/21/23$458.72%
Star Bulk Carriers Corp.SBLKSold6/1/22$33.308/8/23$18-31.38%
Visa Inc.VCalled12/22/21$217.168/18/23$2359.16%
Global Ship Lease, Inc.GSLSold2/23/22$24.968/29/23$19-13.82%
ONEOK, Inc.OKECalled3/28/23$60.989/15/23$659.72%
Hess CorporationHESCalled6/6/23$132.2510/20/23$15517.87%
Tractor Supply CompanyTSCOSold9/26/23$203.0311/28/23$200-1.02%
Digital Realty TrustDLRCalled7/18/23$117.311/19/24$13517.16%
Intel CorporationINTCCalled7/27/22$40.181/19/24$439.76%
AbbVie Inc.ABBVCalled7/25/23$141.633/15/24$16015.11%
Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPCCalled10/24/23$149.453/28/24$16512.06%
The Williams Companies, Inc.WMBCalled8/24/22$35.585/17/24$357.14%
Main Street Capital Corp.MAINCalled3/26/24$46.409/20/24$4910.91%
Brookfield Infrastructure Cp.BIPCCalled2/27/24$32.649/20/24$3511.00%
American Tower Corp.AMTCalled1/23/24$202.269/20/24$2105.43%
ONEOK, Inc.OKECalled8/27/24$79.5910/18/24$8811.18%
Alexandria Real Estate Eq.ARESold12/19/23$129.5411/19/24$108-12.82%
FS KKR Capital Corp.FSKCalled4/23/24$19.4212/20/24$2014.06%
Enterpise Product Ptnrs.EPDCalled2/27/24$27.611/17/25$2912.60%
Cheniere Energy Prtns.CQPCalled1/22/25$53.043/21/25$6014.67%
Cheniere Energy, Inc.LNGCalled2/25/25$216.046/20/25$2306.69%
Constellation Energy Corp.CEGCalled 8/27/204$196.147/18/205$29048.40%
Broadcom Inc.AVGOCalled1/28/25$207.367/18/25$25021.13%
ONEOK, Inc.OKESold2/25/25$95.777/22/25$81-14.61%
EXPIRED OPTIONS
SecurityIn/out moneySell DateSell PriceExp. Date$ ReturnTotal % Return
IIPR Jul 17 $95 callout-of money6/3/20$3.007/17/20$3.003.40%
MO Jul 31 $42 callout-of-money6/17/20$1.607/31/20$1.604.03%
ABBV Sep 18 $100 callout-of-money7/15/20$4.609/18/20$4.605.05%
IIPR Sep 18 $100 callin-the-money7/22/20$5.009/18/20$5.005.69%
QCOM Sep 18 $95 callin-the-money6/24/20$4.309/18/20$4.304.82%
USB Sep 18 $37.50 callin-the-money7/22/20$2.009/18/20$2.005.52%
BIP Oct 16 $45 callin-the-money9/2/20$1.9510/16/20$1.954.65%
SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 callin-the-money10/16/20$3.3010/16/20$3.304.00%
V Nov 20 $200 callin-the-money9/22/20$10.0011/20/20$10.004.99%
ABBV Dec 31 $100 callin-the-money11/18/20$3.3012/31/20$3.303.62%
EPD Jan 15 $20 callin-the-money11/23/20$0.801/15/21$0.804.41%
MO Jan 15 $40 callin-the-money11/25/20$1.901/15/21$1.904.79%
USB Jan 15 $45 callin-the-money11/25/20$2.001/15/21$2.004.48%
BGS Feb 19 $27.50 callin-the-money12/11/20$2.402/19/21$2.408.96%
VLO Mar 26 $60 callin-the-money2/10/21$6.503/26/21$6.5012.10%
CVX Apr 1 $95.50 callin-the-money2/19/21$4.304/1/21$4.305.02%
AGNC Jun 18 $17 callout-of-money4/13/21$0.506/18/21$0.503.21%
KKR Jun 18 $55 callin-the-money4/28/21$3.006/18/21$3.006.25%
USB Jun 16 $57.50 callout-of-money4/28/21$2.806/18/21$2.805.24%
DLR Jul 16 $155 callin-the-money6/16/21$8.007/16/21$8.005.36%
AGNC Aug 20 $17 callout-of-money6/23/21$0.508/20/21$0.503.00%
OKE Aug 20 $57.50 callout-of-money6/23/21$3.508/20/21$3.506.67%
NEE Sep 17 $80 callin-the-money8/11/21$3.509/17/21$3.504.75%
BIP Oct 15 $55 callin-the-money9/1/21$2.0010/15/21$2.003.95%
USB Nov 19 $60 callout-of-money9/24/21$2.3011/19/21$2.304.30%
OKE Nov 26 $65 callout-of-money10/20/21$2.2511/26/21$2.254.28%
KKR Dec 17 $75 callout-of-money10/26/21$3.5012/17/21$3.505.42%
QCOM Jan 21 $185 Callout-of-money11/30/21$9.651/21/22$9.657.17%
OLP Feb 18 $35 Callout-of-money11/19/21$1.502/18/22$1.504.94%
OKE Feb 18 $60 Callin-the-money1/5/22$2.752/18/22$2.755.24%
USB Feb 25 $61 callout-of-money1/13/22$2.502/25/22$2.504.68%
VLO Feb 25 $83 callin-the-money1/18/22$4.202/25/22$4.206.13%
EPD Apr 14th $24 callin-the-money3/2/22$1.254/14/22$1.255.69%
FSK Apr 14th $22.50 callin-the-money3/10/22$0.904/14/22$0.904.09%
XEL May 20th $70 callin-the-money3/30/22$3.005/20/22$3.004.76%
SBLK July 15th $134 callout-of-money6/1/22$1.607/15/22$1.604.80%
OKE Oct 21st $65 callout-of-money8/24/22$3.4010/21/22$3.405.22%
OKE Jan 20th $65 callIn-the-money11/25/22$3.701/20/23$3.705.68%
XEL Jan 20th $65 callin-the-money11/25/22$5.001/20/23$5.007.99%
O Feb 17th $62.50 callin-the-money12/28/22$3.002/17/23$3.004.97%
QCOM Sep 16th $145 callout-of-money7/20/22$11.759/16/22$11.758.73%
V Mar 17th $220 callout-of-money1/24/23$12.003/17/23$12.005.51%
OKE May 19th $65 callout-of-money4/11/23$2.705/19/23$2.704.43%
V Jun 2 $230 callout-of-money4/21/23$10.506/2/23$10.504.82%
BIPC $45 July 21st callin-the-money5/23/23$3.257/21/23$3.257.66%
V $235 Aug 18th callin-the-money7/11/23$9.008/18/23$9.004.13%
GSL $20 Aug 18th callout-of-money7/11/23$1.258/18/23$1.255.00%
OKE $65 Sep 15 callin-the-money9/15/23$3.207/25/23$3.204.92%
INTC $35 Oct 20th callout-of-money9/8/23$3.7810/20/23$3.789.41%
HES $155 Oct 20th callin-the-money9/8/23$9.0010/20/23$9.006.81%
DLR $135 Jan 19th callin-the-money11/22/23$6.001/19/24$6.005.11%
INTC $42.50 Jan 19th callin-the-money11/29/23$3.501/19/24$3.508.71%
ABBV $160 Mar 15th callin-the-money1/10/24$7.003/15/24$7.004.94%
MPC $165 Mar 28th callin-the-money2/14/23$10.003/28/24$10.006.69%
QCOM $200 July 19th callout-of-money6/5/24$12.007/19/24$12.008.91%
MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Callin-the-money6/27/24$2.009/20/24$2.004.31%
BIPC $35 Sep 20th Callin-the-money7/16/24$3.009/20/24$3.009.19%
AMT Sep 20 $210 callin-the-money7/30/24$15.009/20/24$15.007.42%
OKE Oct 18 $87.50 callin-the-money8/27/24$3.5010/18/24$3.504.40%
FSK Dec 20 $20 callin-the-money10/25/24$0.9512/20/25$0.954.89%
CEG Dec 29 $260 callout-of-money9/25/24$24.0012/20/24$24.0012.24%
EPD Jan 17 $29 callin-the-money11/12/24$2.001/17/25$2.006.34%
CEG Mar 21 $20 callBuyback1/7/25$20.003/4/25$16.508.41%
CQP Mar 21 $60 callin-the-money1/22/25$3.003/21/25$3.005.66%
QCOM Mar 21 $160 callout-of-money1/7/25$10.003/31/25$11.008.17%
ABBV June 20 $210 callout-of-money4/1/25$9.506/20/25$9.505.42%
LNG June 20 $230 callin-the-money5/7/25$15.006/20/25$15.006.64%
CEG July 18 $290 callin-the-money5/20/25$24.007/18/25$24.0012.24%
AVGO July 18 $250 callin-the-money6/3/25$16.007/18/25$16.007.72%

