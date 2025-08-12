August 12, 2025

*Note: There will be no Cabot Income Advisor update next week as I will be out on vacation. You will receive your next issue on August 26th.

A Juggernaut Goes on Sale

The market is still right near the high. But the dog days of summer are setting in.

Stocks are resilient. News regarding tariffs and the economy got better and then got worse. The market is taking it in stride and meandering near the high. Now we are at that time of year when investors focus on squeezing in the last bit of summer fun.

In the absence of big news, markets tend to do whatever they were doing before everybody went on vacation. We’ll get a better sense of where we are when sobered-up investors come back after Labor Day.

In the meantime, there was big news last week in portfolio position Eli Lilly and Company (LLY). LLY crashed 18% last week after the earnings report. While the actual earnings were spectacular, the company reported disappointing trial results for its new oral weight-loss drug. Drug companies are also facing massive uncertainty regarding tariffs, and the market was in no mood for disappointment.

However, LLY is still a stock that has returned over 350% over the last five years, despite being down 27% over the past year. Trial disappointments are common even for the very best drug companies. Meanwhile, LLY is cheaper than it has been in a long time, with blockbuster earnings and revenue growth still ahead. It is being upgraded to a “BUY” this week despite the tariff uncertainty, as the price is likely to be a lot higher than it is now in a year, or maybe by the end of the year.

Calls sold on Oracle (ORCL) and Qualcomm (QCOM) expire on Friday. ORCL ran away because of another tranche of good news and will almost certainly be called. QCOM could go either way.

Past Month’s Activity

July 18

CEG July 18th $290 call at $24.00 – Expired

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) – Called

AVGO July 18th $250 call at $16.00 – Expired

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) – Called

July 22

Sold ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) - $80.74

Bought Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) - $52.38

July 29

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Rating change “HOLD” to “BUY”

August 5

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

August 12

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) – Rating change “HOLD” to “BUY”

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 3.3%

The drug company reported earnings that beat expectations and raised revenue and earnings guidance for this year. ABBV has been moving higher since, as three analysts raised price targets. Newer immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which combined have already made up for peak Humira revenue, more than offset the decline in Humira sales from the loss of patent exclusivity. Although the company itself is doing very well, it’s still a tough market for pharmaceuticals. President Trump reiterated the objective of aligning U.S. drug prices with far lower international prices while tariffs are still unresolved. The issue is holding back the sector and likely will continue to do so until there is more clarity. But ABBV should be a big winner over time. HOLD

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 15.2%

The mortgage REIT reported another tough quarter last month, but investors believe things will get better going forward. The perception is that banks, with the administration’s current deregulation, will return to buying mortgage securities again, and the demand will be a significant benefit to AGNC. Things have been better for this high-paying mortgage REIT. AGNC recently achieved the highest price since March. It has pulled back since the earnings report but is still in an uptrend that began in April. There is still uncertainty out there over interest rates and the economy. But AGNC pays a huge yield while you wait. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.2%

The online banker reported earnings earlier this month that soundly beat expectations. Auto-loan applications volume increased, and the company sees credit trends improving. But things are not yet improving enough to really boost the stock price. ALLY has been trending higher for the past three months and hit the highest price since last September early in July. But it certainly hasn’t taken off. Hopefully, the increasing momentum continues to push the stock price higher. The economy is nowhere near recession. Interest rates are still high but more likely to trend lower from here. Ally also benefits from the deduction of auto interest on American-made cars in the bill just signed into law. HOLD

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 6.0%

Earnings

The newly added LNG export partnership reported earnings last week that beat on the top line and missed slightly on earnings. Revenues jumped over 30% as new capacity came online, but earnings were a few cents below what was expected because of volume snafus and cost overruns. CPQ did reiterate guidance for the year. Parent company Cheniere Energy (LNG) reported an 85% surge in net income on stronger demand and higher cargos. The two companies will be in sync eventually. Meanwhile, the new deal with the EU features Europe buying $750 billion worth of U.S. energy in three years, the bulk of which will be natural gas. It’s good news for the country’s largest LNG exporter, no matter how you slice it. BUY

Rating change – “HOLD” to “BUY”

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Yield: 1.0%

Earnings

Shares of the drugmaker stock crashed 18% last week after the second-quarter earnings report revealed disappointing trial results for its oral weight-loss drug Orfoglipron. Trial results for the promising pipeline drug revealed high drop-out rates and weight loss of just 12%, compared to maximum rates of 25% for current drug Zepbound. The disappointing news came amid a period of high tariff uncertainty for pharmaceuticals, and LLY fell over 14% on the day of the report. LLY is now down 17% YTD, 27% for the last year, and over 35% from the 52-week high. The fear is that the new drug won’t be as good as expected.

The market has little patience for disappointing news from drug companies during a time of high tariff uncertainty. But Lilly’s earnings results were spectacular. The company smashed expectations with 38% revenue growth and 91% net income growth over last year’s quarter. Lilly also raised guidance for the year. Existing weight-loss drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, are killing it with 68% and 172% year-over-year sales growth, respectively. The performance quelled recent fears of an overall falloff in demand for the drugs after statements from competitor Novo Nordisk (NVO).

Disappointing trial news is a part of life for any drug stock. The combination of the two existing weight-loss drugs already exceeds the sales of the best-selling drug of all time, and there is much room for expansion. LLY bounced back over 3% by midday on Monday as more positive results for Orfoglipron were reported. Even after recent price declines, LLY has still returned over 350% over the last five years. It has a spectacular pipeline and rapidly growing earnings. Even with the still-existing tariff uncertainty, LLY is at a bargain price that is likely to be significantly higher in a year. BUY

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.1%

The nation’s largest electric utility reported strong earnings with 9% year-over-year earnings growth, which is very strong for a utility. The company also expects 8% earnings growth through at least 2027 and annual 10% dividend hikes. NEE has pulled back every time it has gotten near the high over the past year. But the future should be bright, as this strong utility also benefits from growing electricity demand. The recent pullback is a good opportunity to enter the stock at a cheaper price if you don’t own it already. BUY

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Yield: 0.8%

ORCL has crossed the 250 per share target threshold and is being downgraded to “HOLD” based on price alone. The stock has returned over 50% in a little more than two months since being added to the portfolio and is beyond the ideal buy range. It doesn’t mean the stock can’t or won’t move higher from here. It probably will. But after such a big move higher, there is more downside risk going forward. The cloud business is soaring and exceeding expectations and will likely continue to do so. Massive new business deals were announced that will take earnings and revenues to a whole new level in the years ahead. Oracle has morphed from a solid-growth large tech company into an AI darling that is in an ideal position to benefit from the biggest growth catalyst in a generation. HOLD

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.4%

The chipmaker reported earnings last week that beat expectations with 10% revenue growth and a 29% earnings per share increase over last year’s quarter. Qualcomm also raised guidance on revenue and earnings for the year. But the market hated it, and QCOM tanked over 8% for the week. The problem was bad news about smartphone sales, which is the area that could give the stock a big boost in the near term. Apple (AAPL) is continuing to wean off Qualcomm’s chips, and current trade negotiations with China pose more risk to smartphone chip sales. The company is making strong progress in businesses that are important for the future, like data centers, automotive, and IOT. But investors are impatient, and the smartphone situation means no big price move soon. The outstanding calls on QCOM expire on Friday, after which the position will be reevaluated. HOLD

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.6%

Earnings

This legendary income REIT reported earnings around what was expected and raised the lower end of its annual adjusted funds from operations forecast, as Realty expects improving demand for its properties despite an uncertain economy. The price got a slight bump since the report. It deals mostly with staple retail properties like supermarkets and drug stores. Realty also just closed a $9.5 billion acquisition that adds 15,600 commercial properties to the portfolio. O is still attractively valued and, although it certainly hasn’t made up for lost time yet, it should have some pent-up upside as the environment of inflation and rising interest rates likely fades into the past. It was a nice holding in a dicey market and could have further upside when the Fed starts cutting rates. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 0.8%

The luxury homebuilder stock got a big boost from a very positive earnings report from homebuilder D.R. Horton. The company blew away expectations. It bodes very well for Toll Brothers’ earnings, which come out later this month. Things are picking up in the homebuying space. TOL had already been trending steadily higher since April, although in a very bouncy fashion. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic is hugely favorable to this company, and it should muster a sustained upside move eventually. HOLD

Existing Call Trades

ORCL August 15th $210 call at $13.00 – Expiring

ORCL has run away big time. The market price is currently more than 40 per share above the strike price. There was more big news about the company since the calls were sold. The company announced several new deals for its services, including a $30 billion deal, while total revenue for the segment is currently $3 billion. ORCL already had a huge move before the calls were sold and has since gotten another level of good news. It’s a shame to lose the extra appreciation, but the position will provide a great total return in a short time nonetheless.

QCOM August 15th $150 call at $10.00 – Expiring

QCOM has been struggling for a year. It’s been a disappointing position in terms of appreciation.

Yet, the stock generates high-priced call premiums because it can move fast when it gets going. I believe QCOM will have its day again at some point later in the year but most likely not for several months. This market is a great opportunity to milk the stock for a huge call premium and high income while we wait for better days.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AbbVie Inc. ABBV 12/17/24 $175.38 $198.05 NA 3.31% 17.54% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $9.45 NA 15.24% 3.59% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 $37.48 NA 3.20% -2.52% Cheniere Energy Partners CQP 7/22/25 $52.38 $54.51 $60.00 6.00% 5.63% Eli Lilly and Company LLY 4/22/25 $827.54 $625.65 $700.00 0.96% -24.25% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $72.41 $80.00 3.13% -0.56% Oracle Corporation ORCL 5/28/25 $163.85 $250.05 $250.00 0.80% 52.93% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $147.56 NA 2.41% 20.15% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $57.44 NA 5.62% 7.80% Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL 10/22/24 $148.02 $125.78 NA 0.80% -14.46% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return ORCL Aug 15th $210 call ORCL250815C00210000 Sell 6/18/25 $13.00 $40.20 $13.00 7.93% QCOM Aug 15th 150 call QCOM250815C00150000 Sell 6/24/25 $10.00 $1.10 $10.00 7.43% as of close on 8/08/2025 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 8/27/24 $79.59 10/18/24 $88 11.18% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE Sold 12/19/23 $129.54 11/19/24 $108 -12.82% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 4/23/24 $19.42 12/20/24 $20 14.06% Enterpise Product Ptnrs. EPD Called 2/27/24 $27.61 1/17/25 $29 12.60% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP Called 1/22/25 $53.04 3/21/25 $60 14.67% Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG Called 2/25/25 $216.04 6/20/25 $230 6.69% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG Called 8/27/204 $196.14 7/18/205 $290 48.40% Broadcom Inc. AVGO Called 1/28/25 $207.36 7/18/25 $250 21.13% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Sold 2/25/25 $95.77 7/22/25 $81 -14.61% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ Return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 $2.00 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 $3.00 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 $15.00 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call in-the-money 8/27/24 $3.50 10/18/24 $3.50 4.40% FSK Dec 20 $20 call in-the-money 10/25/24 $0.95 12/20/25 $0.95 4.89% CEG Dec 29 $260 call out-of-money 9/25/24 $24.00 12/20/24 $24.00 12.24% EPD Jan 17 $29 call in-the-money 11/12/24 $2.00 1/17/25 $2.00 6.34% CEG Mar 21 $20 call Buyback 1/7/25 $20.00 3/4/25 $16.50 8.41% CQP Mar 21 $60 call in-the-money 1/22/25 $3.00 3/21/25 $3.00 5.66% QCOM Mar 21 $160 call out-of-money 1/7/25 $10.00 3/31/25 $11.00 8.17% ABBV June 20 $210 call out-of-money 4/1/25 $9.50 6/20/25 $9.50 5.42% LNG June 20 $230 call in-the-money 5/7/25 $15.00 6/20/25 $15.00 6.64% CEG July 18 $290 call in-the-money 5/20/25 $24.00 7/18/25 $24.00 12.24% AVGO July 18 $250 call in-the-money 6/3/25 $16.00 7/18/25 $16.00 7.72%

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.