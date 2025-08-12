August 12, 2025
The market is still right near the high. But the dog days of summer are setting in.
Stocks are resilient. News regarding tariffs and the economy got better and then got worse. The market is taking it in stride and meandering near the high. Now we are at that time of year when investors focus on squeezing in the last bit of summer fun.
*Note: There will be no Cabot Income Advisor update next week as I will be out on vacation. You will receive your next issue on August 26th.
A Juggernaut Goes on Sale
In the absence of big news, markets tend to do whatever they were doing before everybody went on vacation. We’ll get a better sense of where we are when sobered-up investors come back after Labor Day.
In the meantime, there was big news last week in portfolio position Eli Lilly and Company (LLY). LLY crashed 18% last week after the earnings report. While the actual earnings were spectacular, the company reported disappointing trial results for its new oral weight-loss drug. Drug companies are also facing massive uncertainty regarding tariffs, and the market was in no mood for disappointment.
However, LLY is still a stock that has returned over 350% over the last five years, despite being down 27% over the past year. Trial disappointments are common even for the very best drug companies. Meanwhile, LLY is cheaper than it has been in a long time, with blockbuster earnings and revenue growth still ahead. It is being upgraded to a “BUY” this week despite the tariff uncertainty, as the price is likely to be a lot higher than it is now in a year, or maybe by the end of the year.
Calls sold on Oracle (ORCL) and Qualcomm (QCOM) expire on Friday. ORCL ran away because of another tranche of good news and will almost certainly be called. QCOM could go either way.
Past Month’s Activity
July 18
CEG July 18th $290 call at $24.00 – Expired
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) – Called
AVGO July 18th $250 call at $16.00 – Expired
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) – Called
July 22
Sold ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) - $80.74
Bought Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) - $52.38
July 29
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Rating change “HOLD” to “BUY”
August 5
Oracle Corporation (ORCL) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”
August 12
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) – Rating change “HOLD” to “BUY”
Portfolio Recap
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)
Yield: 3.3%
The drug company reported earnings that beat expectations and raised revenue and earnings guidance for this year. ABBV has been moving higher since, as three analysts raised price targets. Newer immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which combined have already made up for peak Humira revenue, more than offset the decline in Humira sales from the loss of patent exclusivity. Although the company itself is doing very well, it’s still a tough market for pharmaceuticals. President Trump reiterated the objective of aligning U.S. drug prices with far lower international prices while tariffs are still unresolved. The issue is holding back the sector and likely will continue to do so until there is more clarity. But ABBV should be a big winner over time. HOLD
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)
Yield: 15.2%
The mortgage REIT reported another tough quarter last month, but investors believe things will get better going forward. The perception is that banks, with the administration’s current deregulation, will return to buying mortgage securities again, and the demand will be a significant benefit to AGNC. Things have been better for this high-paying mortgage REIT. AGNC recently achieved the highest price since March. It has pulled back since the earnings report but is still in an uptrend that began in April. There is still uncertainty out there over interest rates and the economy. But AGNC pays a huge yield while you wait. HOLD
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)
Yield: 3.2%
The online banker reported earnings earlier this month that soundly beat expectations. Auto-loan applications volume increased, and the company sees credit trends improving. But things are not yet improving enough to really boost the stock price. ALLY has been trending higher for the past three months and hit the highest price since last September early in July. But it certainly hasn’t taken off. Hopefully, the increasing momentum continues to push the stock price higher. The economy is nowhere near recession. Interest rates are still high but more likely to trend lower from here. Ally also benefits from the deduction of auto interest on American-made cars in the bill just signed into law. HOLD
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)
Yield: 6.0%
Earnings
The newly added LNG export partnership reported earnings last week that beat on the top line and missed slightly on earnings. Revenues jumped over 30% as new capacity came online, but earnings were a few cents below what was expected because of volume snafus and cost overruns. CPQ did reiterate guidance for the year. Parent company Cheniere Energy (LNG) reported an 85% surge in net income on stronger demand and higher cargos. The two companies will be in sync eventually. Meanwhile, the new deal with the EU features Europe buying $750 billion worth of U.S. energy in three years, the bulk of which will be natural gas. It’s good news for the country’s largest LNG exporter, no matter how you slice it. BUY
Rating change – “HOLD” to “BUY”
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)
Yield: 1.0%
Earnings
Shares of the drugmaker stock crashed 18% last week after the second-quarter earnings report revealed disappointing trial results for its oral weight-loss drug Orfoglipron. Trial results for the promising pipeline drug revealed high drop-out rates and weight loss of just 12%, compared to maximum rates of 25% for current drug Zepbound. The disappointing news came amid a period of high tariff uncertainty for pharmaceuticals, and LLY fell over 14% on the day of the report. LLY is now down 17% YTD, 27% for the last year, and over 35% from the 52-week high. The fear is that the new drug won’t be as good as expected.
The market has little patience for disappointing news from drug companies during a time of high tariff uncertainty. But Lilly’s earnings results were spectacular. The company smashed expectations with 38% revenue growth and 91% net income growth over last year’s quarter. Lilly also raised guidance for the year. Existing weight-loss drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, are killing it with 68% and 172% year-over-year sales growth, respectively. The performance quelled recent fears of an overall falloff in demand for the drugs after statements from competitor Novo Nordisk (NVO).
Disappointing trial news is a part of life for any drug stock. The combination of the two existing weight-loss drugs already exceeds the sales of the best-selling drug of all time, and there is much room for expansion. LLY bounced back over 3% by midday on Monday as more positive results for Orfoglipron were reported. Even after recent price declines, LLY has still returned over 350% over the last five years. It has a spectacular pipeline and rapidly growing earnings. Even with the still-existing tariff uncertainty, LLY is at a bargain price that is likely to be significantly higher in a year. BUY
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)
Yield: 3.1%
The nation’s largest electric utility reported strong earnings with 9% year-over-year earnings growth, which is very strong for a utility. The company also expects 8% earnings growth through at least 2027 and annual 10% dividend hikes. NEE has pulled back every time it has gotten near the high over the past year. But the future should be bright, as this strong utility also benefits from growing electricity demand. The recent pullback is a good opportunity to enter the stock at a cheaper price if you don’t own it already. BUY
Oracle Corporation (ORCL)
Yield: 0.8%
ORCL has crossed the 250 per share target threshold and is being downgraded to “HOLD” based on price alone. The stock has returned over 50% in a little more than two months since being added to the portfolio and is beyond the ideal buy range. It doesn’t mean the stock can’t or won’t move higher from here. It probably will. But after such a big move higher, there is more downside risk going forward. The cloud business is soaring and exceeding expectations and will likely continue to do so. Massive new business deals were announced that will take earnings and revenues to a whole new level in the years ahead. Oracle has morphed from a solid-growth large tech company into an AI darling that is in an ideal position to benefit from the biggest growth catalyst in a generation. HOLD
Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)
Yield: 2.4%
The chipmaker reported earnings last week that beat expectations with 10% revenue growth and a 29% earnings per share increase over last year’s quarter. Qualcomm also raised guidance on revenue and earnings for the year. But the market hated it, and QCOM tanked over 8% for the week. The problem was bad news about smartphone sales, which is the area that could give the stock a big boost in the near term. Apple (AAPL) is continuing to wean off Qualcomm’s chips, and current trade negotiations with China pose more risk to smartphone chip sales. The company is making strong progress in businesses that are important for the future, like data centers, automotive, and IOT. But investors are impatient, and the smartphone situation means no big price move soon. The outstanding calls on QCOM expire on Friday, after which the position will be reevaluated. HOLD
Realty Income Corp. (O)
Yield: 5.6%
Earnings
This legendary income REIT reported earnings around what was expected and raised the lower end of its annual adjusted funds from operations forecast, as Realty expects improving demand for its properties despite an uncertain economy. The price got a slight bump since the report. It deals mostly with staple retail properties like supermarkets and drug stores. Realty also just closed a $9.5 billion acquisition that adds 15,600 commercial properties to the portfolio. O is still attractively valued and, although it certainly hasn’t made up for lost time yet, it should have some pent-up upside as the environment of inflation and rising interest rates likely fades into the past. It was a nice holding in a dicey market and could have further upside when the Fed starts cutting rates. HOLD
Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)
Yield: 0.8%
The luxury homebuilder stock got a big boost from a very positive earnings report from homebuilder D.R. Horton. The company blew away expectations. It bodes very well for Toll Brothers’ earnings, which come out later this month. Things are picking up in the homebuying space. TOL had already been trending steadily higher since April, although in a very bouncy fashion. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic is hugely favorable to this company, and it should muster a sustained upside move eventually. HOLD
Existing Call Trades
ORCL August 15th $210 call at $13.00 – Expiring
ORCL has run away big time. The market price is currently more than 40 per share above the strike price. There was more big news about the company since the calls were sold. The company announced several new deals for its services, including a $30 billion deal, while total revenue for the segment is currently $3 billion. ORCL already had a huge move before the calls were sold and has since gotten another level of good news. It’s a shame to lose the extra appreciation, but the position will provide a great total return in a short time nonetheless.
QCOM August 15th $150 call at $10.00 – Expiring
QCOM has been struggling for a year. It’s been a disappointing position in terms of appreciation.
Yet, the stock generates high-priced call premiums because it can move fast when it gets going. I believe QCOM will have its day again at some point later in the year but most likely not for several months. This market is a great opportunity to milk the stock for a huge call premium and high income while we wait for better days.
Current Recommendations
|Open Recommendations
|Ticker Symbol
|Entry Date
|Entry Price
|Recent Price
|Buy at or Under Price
|Yield
|Total Return
|AbbVie Inc.
|ABBV
|12/17/24
|$175.38
|$198.05
|NA
|3.31%
|17.54%
|AGNC Investment Corp
|AGNC
|9/24/24
|$10.47
|$9.45
|NA
|15.24%
|3.59%
|Ally Financial Inc.
|ALLY
|11/26/24
|$39.42
|$37.48
|NA
|3.20%
|-2.52%
|Cheniere Energy Partners
|CQP
|7/22/25
|$52.38
|$54.51
|$60.00
|6.00%
|5.63%
|Eli Lilly and Company
|LLY
|4/22/25
|$827.54
|$625.65
|$700.00
|0.96%
|-24.25%
|NextEra Energy, Inc.
|NEE
|4/25/23
|$77.50
|$72.41
|$80.00
|3.13%
|-0.56%
|Oracle Corporation
|ORCL
|5/28/25
|$163.85
|$250.05
|$250.00
|0.80%
|52.93%
|Qualcomm Inc.
|QCOM
|5/5/21
|$134.65
|$147.56
|NA
|2.41%
|20.15%
|Realty Income Corp.
|O
|6/27/23
|$60.19
|$57.44
|NA
|5.62%
|7.80%
|Toll Brothers, Inc.
|TOL
|10/22/24
|$148.02
|$125.78
|NA
|0.80%
|-14.46%
|Open Recommendations
|Ticker Symbol
|Initial Action
|Entry Date
|Entry Price
|Recent Price
|Sell To Price or better
|Total Return
|ORCL Aug 15th $210 call
|ORCL250815C00210000
|Sell
|6/18/25
|$13.00
|$40.20
|$13.00
|7.93%
|QCOM Aug 15th 150 call
|QCOM250815C00150000
|Sell
|6/24/25
|$10.00
|$1.10
|$10.00
|7.43%
|as of close on 8/08/2025
|SOLD STOCKS
|X
|Ticker Symbol
|Action
|Entry Date
|Entry Price
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Total Return
|Innovative Industrial Props.
|IIPR
|Called
|6/2/20
|$87.82
|9/18/20
|$100.00
|15.08%
|Qualcomm
|QCOM
|Called
|6/24/20
|$89.14
|9/18/20
|$95.00
|7.30%
|U.S. Bancorp
|USB
|Called
|7/22/20
|$36.26
|9/18/20
|$38
|3.42%
|Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs.
|BIP
|Called
|6/24/20
|$41.92
|10/16/20
|$45
|8.49%
|Starbucks Corp.
|SBUX
|Called
|8/26/20
|$82.41
|10/16/20
|$88
|6.18%
|Visa Corporation
|V
|Called
|9/22/20
|$200.56
|11/20/20
|$200
|0.00%
|AbbVie Inc.
|ABBV
|Called
|6/2/20
|$91.04
|12/31/20
|$100
|12.43%
|Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs.
|EPD
|Called
|6/24/20
|$18.14
|1/15/21
|$20
|15.16%
|Altria Group
|MO
|Called
|6/2/20
|$39.66
|1/15/21
|$40
|7.31%
|U.S. Bancorp
|USB
|Called
|11/25/20
|$44.68
|1/15/21
|$45
|1.66%
|B&G Foods Inc,
|BGS
|Called
|10/28/20
|$26.79
|2/19/21
|$28
|4.42%
|Valero Energy Inc.
|VLO
|Called
|8/26/20
|$53.70
|3/26/21
|$60
|11.73%
|Chevron Corp.
|CVX
|Called
|12/23/20
|$85.69
|4/1/21
|$96
|12.95%
|KKR & Co.
|KKR
|Called
|3/24/21
|$47.98
|6/18/21
|$55
|14.92%
|Digital Realty Trust
|DLR
|Called
|1/27/21
|$149.17
|7/16/21
|$155
|5.50%
|NextEra Energy, Inc.
|NEE
|Called
|2/24/21
|$73.76
|9/17/21
|$80
|10.00%
|Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs.
|BIP
|Called
|1/13/21
|$50.63
|10/15/21
|$55
|11.65%
|AGNC Investment Corp
|AGNC
|Sold
|1/13/21
|$15.52
|1/19/22
|$15
|5.92%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|Called
|5/26/21
|$52.51
|2/18/22
|$60
|19.62%
|KKR & Co.
|KKR
|Sold
|8/25/21
|$64.52
|2/23/22
|$58
|-9.73%
|Valero Energy Inc.
|VLO
|Called
|11/17/21
|$73.45
|2/25/22
|$83
|15.53%
|U.S Bancorp
|USB
|Sold
|3/24/21
|$53.47
|4/13/22
|$51
|-1.59%
|Enterprise Product Ptnrs
|EPD
|Called
|3/17/21
|$23.21
|4/14/22
|$24
|11.25%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|FSK
|Called
|10/27/21
|$22.01
|4/14/22
|$23
|13.58%
|Xcel Energy Inc.
|XEL
|Called
|10/12/21
|$63.00
|5/20/22
|$70
|12.66%
|Innovative Industrial Props.
|IIPR
|Sold
|3/23/22
|$196.31
|7/20/22
|$93
|-51.23%
|One Liberty Properties
|OLP
|Sold
|7/28/21
|$30.37
|8/24/22
|$25
|-12.94%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|Called
|5/25/22
|$65.14
|1/20/23
|$65
|2.66%
|Xcel Energy, Inc.
|XEL
|Called
|10/26/22
|$62.57
|1/20/23
|$65
|4.67%
|Realty Income Corp.
|O
|Called
|9/28/22
|$60.37
|2/17/23
|$63
|5.41%
|Medical Properties Trust
|MPW
|Sold
|1/24/23
|$13.22
|3/21/23
|$8
|-38.00%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Cp.
|BIPC
|Called
|11/9/22
|$42.43
|7/21/23
|$45
|8.72%
|Star Bulk Carriers Corp.
|SBLK
|Sold
|6/1/22
|$33.30
|8/8/23
|$18
|-31.38%
|Visa Inc.
|V
|Called
|12/22/21
|$217.16
|8/18/23
|$235
|9.16%
|Global Ship Lease, Inc.
|GSL
|Sold
|2/23/22
|$24.96
|8/29/23
|$19
|-13.82%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|Called
|3/28/23
|$60.98
|9/15/23
|$65
|9.72%
|Hess Corporation
|HES
|Called
|6/6/23
|$132.25
|10/20/23
|$155
|17.87%
|Tractor Supply Company
|TSCO
|Sold
|9/26/23
|$203.03
|11/28/23
|$200
|-1.02%
|Digital Realty Trust
|DLR
|Called
|7/18/23
|$117.31
|1/19/24
|$135
|17.16%
|Intel Corporation
|INTC
|Called
|7/27/22
|$40.18
|1/19/24
|$43
|9.76%
|AbbVie Inc.
|ABBV
|Called
|7/25/23
|$141.63
|3/15/24
|$160
|15.11%
|Marathon Petroleum Corp.
|MPC
|Called
|10/24/23
|$149.45
|3/28/24
|$165
|12.06%
|The Williams Companies, Inc.
|WMB
|Called
|8/24/22
|$35.58
|5/17/24
|$35
|7.14%
|Main Street Capital Corp.
|MAIN
|Called
|3/26/24
|$46.40
|9/20/24
|$49
|10.91%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Cp.
|BIPC
|Called
|2/27/24
|$32.64
|9/20/24
|$35
|11.00%
|American Tower Corp.
|AMT
|Called
|1/23/24
|$202.26
|9/20/24
|$210
|5.43%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|Called
|8/27/24
|$79.59
|10/18/24
|$88
|11.18%
|Alexandria Real Estate Eq.
|ARE
|Sold
|12/19/23
|$129.54
|11/19/24
|$108
|-12.82%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|FSK
|Called
|4/23/24
|$19.42
|12/20/24
|$20
|14.06%
|Enterpise Product Ptnrs.
|EPD
|Called
|2/27/24
|$27.61
|1/17/25
|$29
|12.60%
|Cheniere Energy Prtns.
|CQP
|Called
|1/22/25
|$53.04
|3/21/25
|$60
|14.67%
|Cheniere Energy, Inc.
|LNG
|Called
|2/25/25
|$216.04
|6/20/25
|$230
|6.69%
|Constellation Energy Corp.
|CEG
|Called
|8/27/204
|$196.14
|7/18/205
|$290
|48.40%
|Broadcom Inc.
|AVGO
|Called
|1/28/25
|$207.36
|7/18/25
|$250
|21.13%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|Sold
|2/25/25
|$95.77
|7/22/25
|$81
|-14.61%
|EXPIRED OPTIONS
|Security
|In/out money
|Sell Date
|Sell Price
|Exp. Date
|$ Return
|Total % Return
|IIPR Jul 17 $95 call
|out-of money
|6/3/20
|$3.00
|7/17/20
|$3.00
|3.40%
|MO Jul 31 $42 call
|out-of-money
|6/17/20
|$1.60
|7/31/20
|$1.60
|4.03%
|ABBV Sep 18 $100 call
|out-of-money
|7/15/20
|$4.60
|9/18/20
|$4.60
|5.05%
|IIPR Sep 18 $100 call
|in-the-money
|7/22/20
|$5.00
|9/18/20
|$5.00
|5.69%
|QCOM Sep 18 $95 call
|in-the-money
|6/24/20
|$4.30
|9/18/20
|$4.30
|4.82%
|USB Sep 18 $37.50 call
|in-the-money
|7/22/20
|$2.00
|9/18/20
|$2.00
|5.52%
|BIP Oct 16 $45 call
|in-the-money
|9/2/20
|$1.95
|10/16/20
|$1.95
|4.65%
|SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call
|in-the-money
|10/16/20
|$3.30
|10/16/20
|$3.30
|4.00%
|V Nov 20 $200 call
|in-the-money
|9/22/20
|$10.00
|11/20/20
|$10.00
|4.99%
|ABBV Dec 31 $100 call
|in-the-money
|11/18/20
|$3.30
|12/31/20
|$3.30
|3.62%
|EPD Jan 15 $20 call
|in-the-money
|11/23/20
|$0.80
|1/15/21
|$0.80
|4.41%
|MO Jan 15 $40 call
|in-the-money
|11/25/20
|$1.90
|1/15/21
|$1.90
|4.79%
|USB Jan 15 $45 call
|in-the-money
|11/25/20
|$2.00
|1/15/21
|$2.00
|4.48%
|BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call
|in-the-money
|12/11/20
|$2.40
|2/19/21
|$2.40
|8.96%
|VLO Mar 26 $60 call
|in-the-money
|2/10/21
|$6.50
|3/26/21
|$6.50
|12.10%
|CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call
|in-the-money
|2/19/21
|$4.30
|4/1/21
|$4.30
|5.02%
|AGNC Jun 18 $17 call
|out-of-money
|4/13/21
|$0.50
|6/18/21
|$0.50
|3.21%
|KKR Jun 18 $55 call
|in-the-money
|4/28/21
|$3.00
|6/18/21
|$3.00
|6.25%
|USB Jun 16 $57.50 call
|out-of-money
|4/28/21
|$2.80
|6/18/21
|$2.80
|5.24%
|DLR Jul 16 $155 call
|in-the-money
|6/16/21
|$8.00
|7/16/21
|$8.00
|5.36%
|AGNC Aug 20 $17 call
|out-of-money
|6/23/21
|$0.50
|8/20/21
|$0.50
|3.00%
|OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call
|out-of-money
|6/23/21
|$3.50
|8/20/21
|$3.50
|6.67%
|NEE Sep 17 $80 call
|in-the-money
|8/11/21
|$3.50
|9/17/21
|$3.50
|4.75%
|BIP Oct 15 $55 call
|in-the-money
|9/1/21
|$2.00
|10/15/21
|$2.00
|3.95%
|USB Nov 19 $60 call
|out-of-money
|9/24/21
|$2.30
|11/19/21
|$2.30
|4.30%
|OKE Nov 26 $65 call
|out-of-money
|10/20/21
|$2.25
|11/26/21
|$2.25
|4.28%
|KKR Dec 17 $75 call
|out-of-money
|10/26/21
|$3.50
|12/17/21
|$3.50
|5.42%
|QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call
|out-of-money
|11/30/21
|$9.65
|1/21/22
|$9.65
|7.17%
|OLP Feb 18 $35 Call
|out-of-money
|11/19/21
|$1.50
|2/18/22
|$1.50
|4.94%
|OKE Feb 18 $60 Call
|in-the-money
|1/5/22
|$2.75
|2/18/22
|$2.75
|5.24%
|USB Feb 25 $61 call
|out-of-money
|1/13/22
|$2.50
|2/25/22
|$2.50
|4.68%
|VLO Feb 25 $83 call
|in-the-money
|1/18/22
|$4.20
|2/25/22
|$4.20
|6.13%
|EPD Apr 14th $24 call
|in-the-money
|3/2/22
|$1.25
|4/14/22
|$1.25
|5.69%
|FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call
|in-the-money
|3/10/22
|$0.90
|4/14/22
|$0.90
|4.09%
|XEL May 20th $70 call
|in-the-money
|3/30/22
|$3.00
|5/20/22
|$3.00
|4.76%
|SBLK July 15th $134 call
|out-of-money
|6/1/22
|$1.60
|7/15/22
|$1.60
|4.80%
|OKE Oct 21st $65 call
|out-of-money
|8/24/22
|$3.40
|10/21/22
|$3.40
|5.22%
|OKE Jan 20th $65 call
|In-the-money
|11/25/22
|$3.70
|1/20/23
|$3.70
|5.68%
|XEL Jan 20th $65 call
|in-the-money
|11/25/22
|$5.00
|1/20/23
|$5.00
|7.99%
|O Feb 17th $62.50 call
|in-the-money
|12/28/22
|$3.00
|2/17/23
|$3.00
|4.97%
|QCOM Sep 16th $145 call
|out-of-money
|7/20/22
|$11.75
|9/16/22
|$11.75
|8.73%
|V Mar 17th $220 call
|out-of-money
|1/24/23
|$12.00
|3/17/23
|$12.00
|5.51%
|OKE May 19th $65 call
|out-of-money
|4/11/23
|$2.70
|5/19/23
|$2.70
|4.43%
|V Jun 2 $230 call
|out-of-money
|4/21/23
|$10.50
|6/2/23
|$10.50
|4.82%
|BIPC $45 July 21st call
|in-the-money
|5/23/23
|$3.25
|7/21/23
|$3.25
|7.66%
|V $235 Aug 18th call
|in-the-money
|7/11/23
|$9.00
|8/18/23
|$9.00
|4.13%
|GSL $20 Aug 18th call
|out-of-money
|7/11/23
|$1.25
|8/18/23
|$1.25
|5.00%
|OKE $65 Sep 15 call
|in-the-money
|9/15/23
|$3.20
|7/25/23
|$3.20
|4.92%
|INTC $35 Oct 20th call
|out-of-money
|9/8/23
|$3.78
|10/20/23
|$3.78
|9.41%
|HES $155 Oct 20th call
|in-the-money
|9/8/23
|$9.00
|10/20/23
|$9.00
|6.81%
|DLR $135 Jan 19th call
|in-the-money
|11/22/23
|$6.00
|1/19/24
|$6.00
|5.11%
|INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call
|in-the-money
|11/29/23
|$3.50
|1/19/24
|$3.50
|8.71%
|ABBV $160 Mar 15th call
|in-the-money
|1/10/24
|$7.00
|3/15/24
|$7.00
|4.94%
|MPC $165 Mar 28th call
|in-the-money
|2/14/23
|$10.00
|3/28/24
|$10.00
|6.69%
|QCOM $200 July 19th call
|out-of-money
|6/5/24
|$12.00
|7/19/24
|$12.00
|8.91%
|MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call
|in-the-money
|6/27/24
|$2.00
|9/20/24
|$2.00
|4.31%
|BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call
|in-the-money
|7/16/24
|$3.00
|9/20/24
|$3.00
|9.19%
|AMT Sep 20 $210 call
|in-the-money
|7/30/24
|$15.00
|9/20/24
|$15.00
|7.42%
|OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call
|in-the-money
|8/27/24
|$3.50
|10/18/24
|$3.50
|4.40%
|FSK Dec 20 $20 call
|in-the-money
|10/25/24
|$0.95
|12/20/25
|$0.95
|4.89%
|CEG Dec 29 $260 call
|out-of-money
|9/25/24
|$24.00
|12/20/24
|$24.00
|12.24%
|EPD Jan 17 $29 call
|in-the-money
|11/12/24
|$2.00
|1/17/25
|$2.00
|6.34%
|CEG Mar 21 $20 call
|Buyback
|1/7/25
|$20.00
|3/4/25
|$16.50
|8.41%
|CQP Mar 21 $60 call
|in-the-money
|1/22/25
|$3.00
|3/21/25
|$3.00
|5.66%
|QCOM Mar 21 $160 call
|out-of-money
|1/7/25
|$10.00
|3/31/25
|$11.00
|8.17%
|ABBV June 20 $210 call
|out-of-money
|4/1/25
|$9.50
|6/20/25
|$9.50
|5.42%
|LNG June 20 $230 call
|in-the-money
|5/7/25
|$15.00
|6/20/25
|$15.00
|6.64%
|CEG July 18 $290 call
|in-the-money
|5/20/25
|$24.00
|7/18/25
|$24.00
|12.24%
|AVGO July 18 $250 call
|in-the-money
|6/3/25
|$16.00
|7/18/25
|$16.00
|7.72%
