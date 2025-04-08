April 8, 2025

Tariffs Crash Stocks

It’s a disaster. There was a range of possibilities with the tariffs. The market’s worst fears came to fruition and the S&P crashed more than 5% on consecutive days for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

Last week the Trump administration announced reciprocal tariffs on just about every nation that trades with the U.S. The tariffs were widespread and severe in many cases. That wasn’t what the market wanted. The S&P is now within a whisker of an official bear market (down 20% from the high on a closing basis). The technology-laden Nasdaq is already there.

Unless the bottom has already been made, this will soon officially be a bear market. It is more likely than not that the market will fall below that level. But even if it doesn’t, stocks are unlikely to gain lasting upside traction until there is much more clarity on the tariff situation. And that doesn’t seem likely for weeks at least, and perhaps months.

Because of the extreme uncertainty and headline risk that remains, I am not aggressively buying stocks yet. In fact, several portfolio stocks have been reduced to a “HOLD” rating in this week’s update. That said, there will be buying opportunities. The tariffs are likely to eventually result in lower tariffs on U.S. goods. There are also tax cuts in the works along with intense deregulation and encouragement of energy production.

The market likes those things. And stocks are a lot cheaper. When we get beyond the worst of the tariff uncertainty, the market could be in position to rally.

When the market tanks like this, our emotions tell us to run for the hills. But history tells us it’s the best time to invest.

Consider the recent pandemic bear market. The S&P 500 crashed more than 30% in just five weeks. Let’s say you invested back then with the worst timing possible, and you bought the S&P index at the closing high before the trouble started. Since then, that investment would have provided a total return of 79% through the end of this past March.

And that’s with the worst possible market timing over the last decade. Of course, if you purchased the index lower, your returns would have been much higher. It’s tough to see the value of your portfolio fall. But these kinds of markets happen periodically, always have. It’s also true that history shows that such markets also set you up for even better longer-term returns. Stay tuned.

Past Month’s Activity

March 21

QCOM March 21st $160 call at $11 – Expired

CQP March 21st $60 call at $3.00 – Expired

Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) - Called

March 25

Sell ABBV June 20th $210 call at $9.50 or better

April 1

Sold ABBV June 20th $210 call at $9.50 or better

April 8

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 3.5%

Even health care is taking a big hit in this market. ABBV is down 16% from the high in less than a month. The stock may have pulled back anyway. It usually does after a surge to new highs. But the ugliness of the market has taken over. When the market stabilizes, ABBV will be in a strong position. Things have improved as the company has moved beyond the Humira patent loss and already replaced the revenues. I like the prospects for the stock for the rest of this year. I can’t predict the short-term direction of the market or many stocks but ABBV should be higher by the end of the year. BUY

Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 15.1%

The mortgage REIT hit a 52-week low after rallying near the high back in February. This market is decimating just about everything. Individually, the falling 10-year Treasury rate narrows the spread that hurt AGNC’s earnings. It benefits from lower short-term rates but not the longer-term ones. The stock should recover when the market stabilizes but it will be downgraded to a HOLD until at least the downside momentum is broken. HOLD

Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.7%

This online banker has been bouncing around since late last summer. It has been bouncing off the recent low, but this market squelched that. ALLY has fallen over 16% in just the last couple of weeks. If the economy deteriorates toward a recession or close to it, the stock will sell off further. It deals primarily with auto loans, which are highly cyclical. However, a recession is still unlikely at this point. ALLY will be downgraded until this market seemingly finds a bottom and stabilizes. HOLD

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Yield: 1.3%

Technology has been in the crosshairs of the market lately and AVGO is now down 40% from the high. The stocks that were riding the highest earlier this year are getting the worst of the selling. But Broadcom is being dragged down by the sector. Broadcom soundly beat expectations with 25% revenue growth and 45% earnings growth and raised guidance for the current quarter. AI revenue grew 77% over last year’s quarter and reported that it has scored two more large AI chip customers. The stock price was high for good reason, skyrocketing revenues. That should continue to be the case. AVGO can make up for lost time fast when it moves higher again. And it will at some point. BUY

Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)

Yield: 0.9%

The liquid natural gas exporter had been trending higher since the election despite a pullback in the second half of January. But it couldn’t hold up against the selling this month. It’s down over 10% already in April. The company and the stock should have a bright future as demand for natural gas overseas is likely to remain strong and growing. But it is an exporter at a time when trade war talk dominates the news. The rating will be reduced until the market can find some sort of footing. HOLD

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Yield: 1.0%

CEG had been climbing nicely off the recent bottom for a couple of weeks. But it got kicked in the teeth again this month. It’s an unforgiving market right now that continues to punish previously red-hot performers. The selling is likely overdone like the buying was, but it’s nearly impossible to know where the bottom is in this market. But CEG could fly again in a better market. Electricity demand is sure to grow. The two huge recent deals (the Microsoft (MSFT) deal and the Calpine acquisition) will deliver a high level of earnings growth in the years ahead and there may be more new deals coming. The market will regain its footing at some point and CEG can come back fast. HOLD

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.4%

Even the safe stocks are getting pummeled. NEE had been solid until the last few days. When the market selling gets that bad, just about every stock gets punished. But NEE should have less downside than the overall market from here. And it should be a desirable stock when investors come back to buying and demand more safety. NEE has also performed well in strong markets. I think NEE will be higher in the months ahead and should provide a smoother rise than most stocks. BUY

Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Yield: 5.1%

OKE tends to be more volatile than the other midstream companies in the portfolio. For much of the past few years that has been a good thing. Bad lately it’s been a very bad thing. It’s down over 20% already in April, and it’s only the beginning of the second week. I’m very bullish on midstream energy companies over the longer term, especially the ones that specialize in natural gas. But OKE has shown no resilience in an ugly market that could get worse before it gets better. It is downgraded to HOLD until things turn around. HOLD

Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.7%

Technology has not been a good place to be. QCOM had been holding up OK because it wasn’t riding high before the market rolled over. But the last couple of days took no prisoners and QCOM got whacked. It made a new 52-week low on Monday morning and then bounced back. I like the prospects for the mobile device chip maker for the rest of this year and beyond. But the next several days and weeks are anybody’s guess. It will be downgraded until the market stabilizes. HOLD

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.8%

This legendary income REIT had been solid and trending higher until the market selling became dramatic over the last few days. It showed strength amid the market selling until things blew up. That should bode well for the future as investors are likely to gravitate toward more defensive plays. The stock should also benefit as interest rates move lower. O had struggled during inflation and rising interest rates. But the benchmark 10-year Treasury rate has fallen significantly so far this year. It’s proving to be a nice holding in a dicey market. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 1.0%

The luxury homebuilder stock has actually fared alright in the recent market crash. That’s probably because the stock was beaten to a pulp before the tariff selloff. It also actually benefits from the current situation. The benchmark 10-year Treasury fell below 4% for the first time since early October. That means mortgage rates will likely fall, which should improve affordability and home demand. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic is hugely favorable to this company, and it will rebound eventually. HOLD

Existing Call Trades

Sell ABBV June 20th $210 call at $9.50 or better

The stock pulled back after the call was targeted and it took a week to get it. But ABBV rallied early last week, and the target price was reached last Monday. We got the call before the market collapsed and the stock price fell. The stock is worth holding over the rest of this year and we were able to lock in a high call premium in the nick of time.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AbbVie Inc. ABBV 12/17/24 $175.38 $186.96 $200.00 3.51% 7.62% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $8.98 NA 16.02% -6.59% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 $32.12 NA 3.74% -17.89% Broadcom Inc. AVGO 1/28/25 $207.36 $146.29 $200.00 1.61% -29.23% Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG 2/25/25 $216.04 $197.25 NA 1.01% -8.70% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG 8/27/24 $196.14 $170.96 NA 0.91% -12.54% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $66.91 $70.00 3.39% -8.85% ONEOK, Inc. OKE 2/25/25 $95.77 $80.86 NA 5.10% -15.57% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $127.46 NA 2.67% 3.16% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $55.15 NA 5.84% 1.57% Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL 10/22/24 $148.02 $100.86 NA 0.99% -31.73% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return ABBV June 20th $210 call ABBV250620C00210000 Sell 4/1/25 $9.50 $3.17 $9.50 5.42% as of close on 4/04/2025 EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 8/27/24 $79.59 10/18/24 $88 11.18% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE Sold 12/19/23 $129.54 11/19/24 $108 -12.82% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 4/23/24 $19.42 12/20/24 $20 14.06% Enterpise Product Ptnrs. EPD Called 2/27/24 $27.61 1/17/25 $29 12.60% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP Called 1/22/25 $53.04 3/21/25 $60 14.67% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ Return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 $2.00 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 $3.00 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 $15.00 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call in-the-money 8/27/24 $3.50 10/18/24 $3.50 4.40% FSK Dec 20 $20 call in-the-money 10/25/24 $0.95 12/20/25 $0.95 4.89% CEG Dec 29 $260 call out-of-money 9/25/24 $24.00 12/20/24 $24.00 12.24% EPD Jan 17 $29 call in-the-money 11/12/24 $2.00 1/17/25 $2.00 6.34% CEG Mar 21 $20 call Buyback 1/7/25 $20.00 3/4/25 $16.50 8.41% CQP Mar 21 $60 call in-the-money 1/22/25 $3.00 3/21/25 $3.00 5.66% QCOM Mar 21 $160 call out-of-money 1/7/25 $10.00 3/31/25 $11.00 8.17%

