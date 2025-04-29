April 29, 2025

Good Riddance, April

This is a huge week for earnings and economic news. Maybe, just maybe, the market will be driven by something other than tariff news.

This week, 180 of the 500 S&P companies report earnings, including several of the big tech companies. On Wednesday, first-quarter GDP will be released. Jobs and inflation reports also come out this week. The consensus expectation for first-quarter GDP is 0.10%, way down from 2.4% in the fourth quarter.

Earnings always matter. Solid earnings could offset fears from lower GDP. Technology earnings could also provide insight into AI demand and confirm or deny the market panic that ensued after the DeepSeek news in late January. Strong earnings could boost the beleaguered technology sector and the market. The economic news is also important.

The market had a huge recovery last week after President Trump indicated a de-escalation of the trade war with China when he said the current 145% tariffs charged to that nation will “come down substantially.” He also said that he had no intention of firing the Fed Chairman. The S&P was up 4.5% and the Nasdaq soared 6.6% for the week, despite the big selloff last Monday.

While we may not be out of the woods yet, it shows pent-up market upside when tariff uncertainty decreases. Further resolution of the tariff situation could really propel stocks. But there is another issue beyond the tariff uncertainty, the economy.

Economic growth was slowing even before the tariff situation got hot and heavy this month. If the economy rolls over, stocks will have another downside catalyst waiting for them beyond the tariffs. However, better-than-expected economic news could indicate that stocks are poised to soar beyond the tariff trouble.

This is an important week. Stay tuned.

Past Month’s Activity

April 1

Sold ABBV June 20th $210 call at $9.50 or better

April 8

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

April 22

Purchased Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) - $827.54

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 3.5%

Earnings

The biopharmaceutical company reported earnings last week that beat expectations and then raised guidance for 2025. ABBV jumped over 3% on the day in a flat market. However, management predicated guidance on tariffs not affecting the company. They haven’t affected pharmaceuticals yet, but tariffs are likely to come. They wouldn’t hurt AbbVie too badly because most sales are in the U.S. But there is also the threat of the administration’s pledge to enforce international reference pricing, which lowers U.S. drug prices to those charged internationally. Immunology drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, grew sales 65% in the quarter with revenue of $5.1 billion, which already replaces peak Humira revenues. The trajectory is great, but there could be some externally caused issues ahead. BUY

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 16.2%

Earnings

The mortgage REIT reported earnings last Tuesday that beat consensus estimates. The stock price has jumped by over 11% since the report. The REIT reported wider spreads as the ten-year Treasury rate has moved higher again, and the Fed is likely to cut the Fed Funds rate several times this year, perhaps beginning in June. It also posted a total return for the stock of 7.8% in the first quarter. AGNC can’t stand up to a market like we’ve had recently with indiscriminate selling. But it should come back when the market stabilizes. Performance has been strong so far in the market recovery. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.6%

This online banker has been bouncing around since late last summer. It had been near the high point of the recent range, but the market took it down this month. If the economy deteriorates toward a recession or close to it, the stock will have more trouble. It deals primarily with auto loans, which are highly cyclical. However, a recession is still unlikely at this point. ALLY was downgraded until this market stabilizes and there is more clarity regarding the economy over the rest of this year. But ALLY should have strong upside when the environment permits. HOLD

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Yield: 1.2%

This superstar AI company certainly appears to have plenty of pent-up upside in a friendlier market. After last Monday’s market selloff, AVGO soared over 13% in the last four days of last week. At some point, the market will stabilize, technology will get hot again, and the market will muster lasting upside traction. When that happens, AVGO should once again take off like a rocket and make up for any lost time. I can’t say that the market or AVGO are out of the woods yet. But I’m highly confident that AVGO will be trading at a price a lot higher than it is now in a few months. BUY

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)

Yield: 0.9%

The liquid natural gas exporter stock has been spectacular under the circumstances. LNG had been strong ever since the November election as investors anticipated more natural gas exports, increased domestic production, and friendlier regulations. LNG did take a big dip earlier this month as the market ravaged everything, but it has made up all those losses already and is one of the few stocks that has delivered positive returns in the month of April. LNG is solid in all but the worst markets and should resume the upward trend when the market stabilizes. It has the look of a stock that wants to go higher. HOLD

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Yield: 0.7%

This nuclear provider of electricity is another stock that is proving strong chops in a better market. CEG soared 16% in the last four trading days of last week. CEG had been one of the hottest stocks on the market until late January. The electricity trade unwound after the DeepSeek news, and then all Hell broke loose with the tariffs. CEG soared and crashed. The market overdid it on the buy side and then on the sell side. Meanwhile, the company itself is doing great. Electricity demand is sure to grow. The two huge recent deals (the Microsoft (MSFT) deal and the Calpine acquisition) will deliver a high level of earnings growth in the years ahead, and there may be more new deals coming. The market will regain lasting upside traction at some point, and CEG can come back fast. HOLD

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Yield: 0.7%

The superstar pharma company stock had a solid 6% move over the last three days of last week. This company has some of the best drugs on the market, along with an incredible pipeline. It is forecast to increase earnings by 80% this year with the contribution of its blockbuster weight-loss drugs, among others. Lilly recently reported positive phase III results for a weight-loss drug taken orally, which could be a game-changer in a weight-loss market expected to reach $130 billion a year by 2030. But LLY is being held back by tariff and pricing concerns. There could be some turbulence along the way from those things, but the general trajectory over the next year should be a lot higher. Lilly reports earnings later this week and could get a further boost. BUY

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.4%

Earnings

The combination regulated and clean energy utility reported earnings last week that beat on revenue and missed on earnings. Revenue showed solid 9% growth, nearly double the industry average. But earnings fell far short due to higher costs. The lower earnings tempered any enthusiasm, and the stock has traded flat since the report. NEE had been solid until the market really rolled over. But NEE should have less downside than the overall market from here. And it should be a desirable stock when investors come back to buying and demand more safety. NEE has also performed well in strong markets. BUY

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Yield: 4.8%

OKE tends to be more volatile than the other midstream companies in the portfolio. For much of the past few years, that has been a good thing. But lately, it’s been a very bad thing. The stock price declined over 20% in April before recovering somewhat. But it’s still down 13% YTD. I’m very bullish on midstream energy companies over the longer term, especially the ones that specialize in natural gas. But OKE has shown no resilience in an ugly market that could get worse before it gets better. It was downgraded to HOLD until things turn around. ONEOK reports earnings this week. Hopefully, it gets a boost. HOLD

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.4%

Technology has not been a good place to be. QCOM had been holding up okay, better than some, because it wasn’t riding high before the market rolled over. But this month took no prisoners, and QCOM got whacked. It made a new 52-week low early this month and then had a very strong recovery over the rest of the month. I like the prospects for the mobile device chipmaker for the rest of this year and beyond. It is well-positioned ahead of the next phase of AI in mobile devices, and there could be a strong upgrade cycle for smartphones in the near future. Qualcomm reports earnings this week that should give a good sense of the current smartphone market. HOLD

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.7%

This legendary income REIT is finally paying off. It has been a subpar performer during inflation and rising interest rates. But now it is showing some impressive defensive chops. It’s actually higher for the month of April and has returned 12% YTD. It should continue to perform well as investors are likely to gravitate toward more defensive plays. O is still attractively valued and should have some pent-up upside as the environment of inflation and rising interest rates likely fades into the past. It’s proving to be a nice holding in a dicey market. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 1.0%

TOL moved 5% one day last week after the company announced several luxury home communities coming soon. The luxury homebuilder stock actually fared alright in the recent market crash. That’s probably because the stock was beaten to a pulp before the tariff selloff. However, rates started moving higher again, and the solid relative performance floundered. But TOL has moved 16% higher from the recent low. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic is hugely favorable to this company, and it will rebound eventually. HOLD

Existing Call Trades

Sell ABBV June 20th $210 call at $9.50 or better

The target price on this call was hit right before all Hell broke loose in the market and the stock plunged. We secured a strong income to tide us through the volatile market. The prospects for AbbVie are strong for the rest of the year. However, there are external issues, including tariffs and government pricing pressure, to worry about. We’ll see what happens in the near term.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AbbVie Inc. ABBV 12/17/24 $175.38 $186.06 $200.00 3.53% 8.10% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $8.85 NA 16.27% -7.94% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 $32.92 NA 3.65% -15.85% Broadcom Inc. AVGO 1/28/25 $207.36 $192.31 $200.00 1.23% -6.97% Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG 2/25/25 $216.04 $233.18 NA 0.86% 7.93% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG 8/27/24 $196.14 $222.99 NA 0.70% 14.08% Eli Lilly and Company LLY 4/22/25 $827.54 $884.54 $900.00 0.68% 6.89% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $66.09 $70.00 3.43% -9.97% ONEOK, Inc. OKE 2/25/25 $95.77 $86.31 NA 4.77% -9.88% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $148.56 NA 2.40% 20.24% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $56.89 NA 5.66% 4.78% Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL 10/22/24 $148.02 $100.08 NA 1.00% -32.08% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return ABBV June 20th $210 call ABBV250620C00210000 Sell 4/1/25 $9.50 $1.17 $9.50 5.42% as of close on 4/25/2025 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 8/27/24 $79.59 10/18/24 $88 11.18% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE Sold 12/19/23 $129.54 11/19/24 $108 -12.82% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 4/23/24 $19.42 12/20/24 $20 14.06% Enterpise Product Ptnrs. EPD Called 2/27/24 $27.61 1/17/25 $29 12.60% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP Called 1/22/25 $53.04 3/21/25 $60 14.67% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ Return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 $2.00 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 $3.00 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 $15.00 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call in-the-money 8/27/24 $3.50 10/18/24 $3.50 4.40% FSK Dec 20 $20 call in-the-money 10/25/24 $0.95 12/20/25 $0.95 4.89% CEG Dec 29 $260 call out-of-money 9/25/24 $24.00 12/20/24 $24.00 12.24% EPD Jan 17 $29 call in-the-money 11/12/24 $2.00 1/17/25 $2.00 6.34% CEG Mar 21 $20 call Buyback 1/7/25 $20.00 3/4/25 $16.50 8.41% CQP Mar 21 $60 call in-the-money 1/22/25 $3.00 3/21/25 $3.00 5.66% QCOM Mar 21 $160 call out-of-money 1/7/25 $10.00 3/31/25 $11.00 8.17%

