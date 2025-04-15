April 15, 2025
The market got a reprieve last week. But we’re probably not out of the woods yet.
The S&P 500 came about as close to a bear market as you can get early last week. In fact, it hit the 20% mark down from the high on an intraday basis twice. But it’s not an official bear market until the closing price falls below 20%. The S&P seemed to have one foot on a bear market and the other foot on a banana peel. Then last Wednesday happened.
A Market Turning Event, or a Temporary Reprieve?
The Trump administration announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for most countries while new arrangements are negotiated. The market exploded higher. On April 9th, the S&P closed 9.5% higher for the day. It was tied for the eighth biggest up day in history, dating back to 1928. The market closed significantly higher for the week and moved comfortably away from bear market territory.
We may have seen the low for this cycle. But maybe not. Huge days for the market like last Wednesday don’t have an inspiring history. In fact, several of the best 15 days in market history have occurred in bear markets. This could just be a bear market rally in a market that is headed lower.
On the other hand, there is reason for hope. Approximately 130 nations are willing to negotiate. It seems the most likely outcome at this point is that many countries will reset trade barriers in a way that is more favorable to the U.S. Of course, China is still playing hardball, at least for now. But it is increasingly likely that several months from now this country has more favorable trade arrangements. The market also tends to like tax cuts, deregulation, and ramped-up energy production.
But headlines seem to change every day. A bad headline could easily send the market reeling again. However, it is looking increasingly like we may be past the worst of the tariff uncertainty. While it might be a while before there is sufficient clarity for the market to muster lasting upside traction, a new low in the market seems unlikely unless the tariff situation deteriorates from here.
Past Month’s Activity
March 21
QCOM March 21st $160 call at $11 – Expired
CQP March 21st $60 call at $3.00 – Expired
Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) – Called
March 25
Sell ABBV June 20th $210 call at $9.50 or better
April 1
Sold ABBV June 20th $210 call at $9.50 or better
April 8
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”
Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”
ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”
Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”
Portfolio Recap
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)
Yield: 3.7%
There had been reason to be cautious with ABBV. Very often, the stock pulls back after a surge to new highs, and the stock started coming down from its peak in early March. That’s a big part of the reason a call was sold against the stock. But this market took ABBV, along with just about everything else, way down. The recent plunge gets the stock’s habit of pulling back after a surge out of its system. ABBV is at a great price right now. Sure, it could take a hit again if the market panics. But it should move higher after the market stabilizes. Things have improved as the company has moved beyond the Humira patent loss and already replaced the revenues. I like the prospects for the stock for the rest of this year. BUY
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)
Yield: 17.2%
The mortgage REIT hit a 52-week low last week after rallying near the high back in February. The falling 10-year Treasury rate narrows the spread that AGNC earnings. It benefits from lower short-term rates but not the longer-term ones. But the ten-year has moved higher again and the Fed is likely to cut the fed funds rate several times this year, perhaps beginning in June. AGNC can’t stand up to a market like we’ve had recently with indiscriminate selling. But AGNC should come back when the market stabilizes. It has moved nicely off last week’s low already. The mortgage REIT also reports earnings next week. HOLD
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)
Yield: 3.8%
This online banker has been bouncing around since late last summer. It had been near the high point of the recent range, but the market took it down this month. If the economy deteriorates toward a recession or close to it, the stock will have more trouble. It deals primarily with auto loans, which are highly cyclical. However, a recession is still unlikely at this point. ALLY was downgraded until this market stabilizes and there is more clarity regarding the economy over the rest of this year. HOLD
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)
Yield: 1.3%
AVGO had a huge rebound last week. The stock closed Friday over 30% higher than its low point last week. AVGO was on fire last year and early this year. The stock took a huge hit in the ugly market. It has been more volatile to both the upside and downside. It should have a huge upside move when the market finally stabilizes. I can’t say that the selling in the market and the stock is over yet. But I’m highly confident that AVGO will be trading at a price a lot higher than it is now in a few months. BUY
Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)
Yield: 0.9%
The LNG exporter stock is looking strong. Like everything else, it plunged earlier this month and then had a big surge last week. But it was doing better than most stocks before all this tariff volatility. LNG still has a positive YTD return and is up over 40% in the past year. The company and the stock should have a bright future as demand for natural gas overseas is likely to remain strong and growing. But it is an exporter at a time when trade war talk dominates the news. The rating was reduced until the market shows more evidence of stabilizing. HOLD
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)
Yield: 0.7%
This provider of nuclear electricity had been one of the hottest stocks in the market until late January. The electricity trade unwound after the DeepSeek news, and then all Hell broke loose with the tariffs. CEG soared and crashed. The market overdid it on the buy side and now it’s overdoing it on the sell side. Meanwhile, the company itself is doing great. Electricity demand is sure to grow. The two huge recent deals (the Microsoft (MSFT) deal and the Calpine acquisition) will deliver a high level of earnings growth in the years ahead, and there may be more new deals coming. The market will regain its footing at some point, and CEG can come back fast. HOLD
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)
Yield: 3.4%
Even the safe stocks didn’t provide much refuge from the unforgiving market. NEE had been solid until the market really rolled over. When the market selling gets that bad, just about every stock gets punished. But NEE should have less downside than the overall market from here. And it should be a desirable stock when investors come back to buying and demand more safety. NEE has also performed well in strong markets. I think NEE will be higher in the months ahead and should provide a smoother rise than most stocks. BUY
ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)
Yield: 5.0%
OKE tends to be more volatile than the other midstream companies in the portfolio. For much of the past few years, that has been a good thing. Bad lately, it’s been a very bad thing. The stock price declined over 20% in April before recovering some last week. I’m very bullish on midstream energy companies over the longer term, especially the ones that specialize in natural gas. But OKE has shown no resilience in an ugly market that could get worse before it gets better. It was downgraded to HOLD until things turn around. HOLD
Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)
Yield: 2.4%
Technology has not been a good place to be. QCOM had been holding up okay because it wasn’t riding high before the market rolled over. But this month took no prisoners, and QCOM got whacked. It made a new 52-week low early last week and then had a huge recovery during the market’s epic rally. I like the prospects for the mobile device chipmaker for the rest of this year and beyond. But the next several days and weeks are anybody’s guess. It will be downgraded until the market stabilizes. HOLD
Realty Income Corp. (O)
Yield: 5.8%
This legendary income REIT had been solid and trending higher until the market selling became dramatic earlier this week. It showed strength amid the market selling until things blew up. That should bode well for the future as investors are likely to gravitate toward more defensive plays. The stock should also benefit as interest rates move lower. O had struggled during inflation and rising interest rates. But the benchmark 10-year Treasury rate has fallen significantly so far this year. It’s proving to be a nice holding in a dicey market. HOLD
Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)
Yield: 1.1%
The luxury homebuilder stock actually fared alright in the recent market crash. That’s probably because the stock was beaten to a pulp before the tariff selloff. It also actually benefits from the current situation. The benchmark 10-year Treasury fell below 4% for the first time since early October. That means mortgage rates will likely fall, which should improve affordability and home demand. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic is hugely favorable to this company, and it will rebound eventually. HOLD
Existing Call Trades
Sell ABBV June 20th $210 call at $9.50 or better
The target price on this call was hit right before all Hell broke loose in the market and the stock plunged. We secured a strong income to tide us through the volatile market. The prospects for AbbVie are strong for the rest of the year. We’ll see what happens in the near term.
Current Recommendations
|Open Recommendations
|Ticker Symbol
|Entry Date
|Entry Price
|Recent Price
|Buy at or Under Price
|Yield
|Total Return
|AbbVie Inc.
|ABBV
|12/17/24
|$175.05
|$186.96
|$200.00
|3.75%
|0.77%
|AGNC Investment Corp
|AGNC
|9/24/24
|$10.47
|$8.35
|NA
|17.25%
|-13.14%
|Ally Financial Inc.
|ALLY
|11/26/24
|$39.42
|$31.80
|NA
|3.77%
|-18.71%
|Broadcom Inc.
|AVGO
|1/28/25
|$207.36
|$181.94
|$200.00
|1.30%
|-11.99%
|Cheniere Energy, Inc.
|LNG
|2/25/25
|$216.04
|$220.31
|NA
|0.91%
|1.98%
|Constellation Energy Corp.
|CEG
|8/27/24
|$196.14
|$208.25
|NA
|0.74%
|6.54%
|NextEra Energy, Inc.
|NEE
|4/25/23
|$77.50
|$65.81
|$70.00
|3.44%
|-10.35%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|2/25/25
|$95.77
|$82.56
|NA
|4.99%
|-13.79%
|Qualcomm Inc.
|QCOM
|5/5/21
|$134.65
|$139.25
|NA
|2.44%
|12.70%
|Realty Income Corp.
|O
|6/27/23
|$60.19
|$55.22
|NA
|5.83%
|1.70%
|Toll Brothers, Inc.
|TOL
|10/22/24
|$148.02
|$93.62
|NA
|1.07%
|-36.46%
|Open Recommendations
|Ticker Symbol
|Initial Action
|Entry Date
|Entry Price
|Recent Price
|Sell To Price or better
|Total Return
|ABBV June 20th $210 call
|ABBV250620C00210000
|Sell
|4/1/25
|$9.50
|$1.15
|$9.50
|5.42%
|as of close on 4/11/2025
|SOLD STOCKS
|X
|Ticker Symbol
|Action
|Entry Date
|Entry Price
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Total Return
|Innovative Industrial Props.
|IIPR
|Called
|6/2/20
|$87.82
|9/18/20
|$100.00
|15.08%
|Qualcomm
|QCOM
|Called
|6/24/20
|$89.14
|9/18/20
|$95.00
|7.30%
|U.S. Bancorp
|USB
|Called
|7/22/20
|$36.26
|9/18/20
|$38
|3.42%
|Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs.
|BIP
|Called
|6/24/20
|$41.92
|10/16/20
|$45
|8.49%
|Starbucks Corp.
|SBUX
|Called
|8/26/20
|$82.41
|10/16/20
|$88
|6.18%
|Visa Corporation
|V
|Called
|9/22/20
|$200.56
|11/20/20
|$200
|0.00%
|AbbVie Inc.
|ABBV
|Called
|6/2/20
|$91.04
|12/31/20
|$100
|12.43%
|Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs.
|EPD
|Called
|6/24/20
|$18.14
|1/15/21
|$20
|15.16%
|Altria Group
|MO
|Called
|6/2/20
|$39.66
|1/15/21
|$40
|7.31%
|U.S. Bancorp
|USB
|Called
|11/25/20
|$44.68
|1/15/21
|$45
|1.66%
|B&G Foods Inc,
|BGS
|Called
|10/28/20
|$26.79
|2/19/21
|$28
|4.42%
|Valero Energy Inc.
|VLO
|Called
|8/26/20
|$53.70
|3/26/21
|$60
|11.73%
|Chevron Corp.
|CVX
|Called
|12/23/20
|$85.69
|4/1/21
|$96
|12.95%
|KKR & Co.
|KKR
|Called
|3/24/21
|$47.98
|6/18/21
|$55
|14.92%
|Digital Realty Trust
|DLR
|Called
|1/27/21
|$149.17
|7/16/21
|$155
|5.50%
|NextEra Energy, Inc.
|NEE
|Called
|2/24/21
|$73.76
|9/17/21
|$80
|10.00%
|Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs.
|BIP
|Called
|1/13/21
|$50.63
|10/15/21
|$55
|11.65%
|AGNC Investment Corp
|AGNC
|Sold
|1/13/21
|$15.52
|1/19/22
|$15
|5.92%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|Called
|5/26/21
|$52.51
|2/18/22
|$60
|19.62%
|KKR & Co.
|KKR
|Sold
|8/25/21
|$64.52
|2/23/22
|$58
|-9.73%
|Valero Energy Inc.
|VLO
|Called
|11/17/21
|$73.45
|2/25/22
|$83
|15.53%
|U.S Bancorp
|USB
|Sold
|3/24/21
|$53.47
|4/13/22
|$51
|-1.59%
|Enterprise Product Ptnrs
|EPD
|Called
|3/17/21
|$23.21
|4/14/22
|$24
|11.25%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|FSK
|Called
|10/27/21
|$22.01
|4/14/22
|$23
|13.58%
|Xcel Energy Inc.
|XEL
|Called
|10/12/21
|$63.00
|5/20/22
|$70
|12.66%
|Innovative Industrial Props.
|IIPR
|Sold
|3/23/22
|$196.31
|7/20/22
|$93
|-51.23%
|One Liberty Properties
|OLP
|Sold
|7/28/21
|$30.37
|8/24/22
|$25
|-12.94%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|Called
|5/25/22
|$65.14
|1/20/23
|$65
|2.66%
|Xcel Energy, Inc.
|XEL
|Called
|10/26/22
|$62.57
|1/20/23
|$65
|4.67%
|Realty Income Corp.
|O
|Called
|9/28/22
|$60.37
|2/17/23
|$63
|5.41%
|Medical Properties Trust
|MPW
|Sold
|1/24/23
|$13.22
|3/21/23
|$8
|-38.00%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Cp.
|BIPC
|Called
|11/9/22
|$42.43
|7/21/23
|$45
|8.72%
|Star Bulk Carriers Corp.
|SBLK
|Sold
|6/1/22
|$33.30
|8/8/23
|$18
|-31.38%
|Visa Inc.
|V
|Called
|12/22/21
|$217.16
|8/18/23
|$235
|9.16%
|Global Ship Lease, Inc.
|GSL
|Sold
|2/23/22
|$24.96
|8/29/23
|$19
|-13.82%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|Called
|3/28/23
|$60.98
|9/15/23
|$65
|9.72%
|Hess Corporation
|HES
|Called
|6/6/23
|$132.25
|10/20/23
|$155
|17.87%
|Tractor Supply Company
|TSCO
|Sold
|9/26/23
|$203.03
|11/28/23
|$200
|-1.02%
|Digital Realty Trust
|DLR
|Called
|7/18/23
|$117.31
|1/19/24
|$135
|17.16%
|Intel Corporation
|INTC
|Called
|7/27/22
|$40.18
|1/19/24
|$43
|9.76%
|AbbVie Inc.
|ABBV
|Called
|7/25/23
|$141.63
|3/15/24
|$160
|15.11%
|Marathon Petroleum Corp.
|MPC
|Called
|10/24/23
|$149.45
|3/28/24
|$165
|12.06%
|The Williams Companies, Inc.
|WMB
|Called
|8/24/22
|$35.58
|5/17/24
|$35
|7.14%
|Main Street Capital Corp.
|MAIN
|Called
|3/26/24
|$46.40
|9/20/24
|$49
|10.91%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Cp.
|BIPC
|Called
|2/27/24
|$32.64
|9/20/24
|$35
|11.00%
|American Tower Corp.
|AMT
|Called
|1/23/24
|$202.26
|9/20/24
|$210
|5.43%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|Called
|8/27/24
|$79.59
|10/18/24
|$88
|11.18%
|Alexandria Real Estate Eq.
|ARE
|Sold
|12/19/23
|$129.54
|11/19/24
|$108
|-12.82%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|FSK
|Called
|4/23/24
|$19.42
|12/20/24
|$20
|14.06%
|Enterpise Product Ptnrs.
|EPD
|Called
|2/27/24
|$27.61
|1/17/25
|$29
|12.60%
|Cheniere Energy Prtns.
|CQP
|Called
|1/22/25
|$53.04
|3/21/25
|$60
|14.67%
|EXPIRED OPTIONS
|Security
|In/out money
|Sell Date
|Sell Price
|Exp. Date
|$ Return
|Total % Return
|IIPR Jul 17 $95 call
|out-of money
|6/3/20
|$3.00
|7/17/20
|$3.00
|3.40%
|MO Jul 31 $42 call
|out-of-money
|6/17/20
|$1.60
|7/31/20
|$1.60
|4.03%
|ABBV Sep 18 $100 call
|out-of-money
|7/15/20
|$4.60
|9/18/20
|$4.60
|5.05%
|IIPR Sep 18 $100 call
|in-the-money
|7/22/20
|$5.00
|9/18/20
|$5.00
|5.69%
|QCOM Sep 18 $95 call
|in-the-money
|6/24/20
|$4.30
|9/18/20
|$4.30
|4.82%
|USB Sep 18 $37.50 call
|in-the-money
|7/22/20
|$2.00
|9/18/20
|$2.00
|5.52%
|BIP Oct 16 $45 call
|in-the-money
|9/2/20
|$1.95
|10/16/20
|$1.95
|4.65%
|SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call
|in-the-money
|10/16/20
|$3.30
|10/16/20
|$3.30
|4.00%
|V Nov 20 $200 call
|in-the-money
|9/22/20
|$10.00
|11/20/20
|$10.00
|4.99%
|ABBV Dec 31 $100 call
|in-the-money
|11/18/20
|$3.30
|12/31/20
|$3.30
|3.62%
|EPD Jan 15 $20 call
|in-the-money
|11/23/20
|$0.80
|1/15/21
|$0.80
|4.41%
|MO Jan 15 $40 call
|in-the-money
|11/25/20
|$1.90
|1/15/21
|$1.90
|4.79%
|USB Jan 15 $45 call
|in-the-money
|11/25/20
|$2.00
|1/15/21
|$2.00
|4.48%
|BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call
|in-the-money
|12/11/20
|$2.40
|2/19/21
|$2.40
|8.96%
|VLO Mar 26 $60 call
|in-the-money
|2/10/21
|$6.50
|3/26/21
|$6.50
|12.10%
|CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call
|in-the-money
|2/19/21
|$4.30
|4/1/21
|$4.30
|5.02%
|AGNC Jun 18 $17 call
|out-of-money
|4/13/21
|$0.50
|6/18/21
|$0.50
|3.21%
|KKR Jun 18 $55 call
|in-the-money
|4/28/21
|$3.00
|6/18/21
|$3.00
|6.25%
|USB Jun 16 $57.50 call
|out-of-money
|4/28/21
|$2.80
|6/18/21
|$2.80
|5.24%
|DLR Jul 16 $155 call
|in-the-money
|6/16/21
|$8.00
|7/16/21
|$8.00
|5.36%
|AGNC Aug 20 $17 call
|out-of-money
|6/23/21
|$0.50
|8/20/21
|$0.50
|3.00%
|OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call
|out-of-money
|6/23/21
|$3.50
|8/20/21
|$3.50
|6.67%
|NEE Sep 17 $80 call
|in-the-money
|8/11/21
|$3.50
|9/17/21
|$3.50
|4.75%
|BIP Oct 15 $55 call
|in-the-money
|9/1/21
|$2.00
|10/15/21
|$2.00
|3.95%
|USB Nov 19 $60 call
|out-of-money
|9/24/21
|$2.30
|11/19/21
|$2.30
|4.30%
|OKE Nov 26 $65 call
|out-of-money
|10/20/21
|$2.25
|11/26/21
|$2.25
|4.28%
|KKR Dec 17 $75 call
|out-of-money
|10/26/21
|$3.50
|12/17/21
|$3.50
|5.42%
|QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call
|out-of-money
|11/30/21
|$9.65
|1/21/22
|$9.65
|7.17%
|OLP Feb 18 $35 Call
|out-of-money
|11/19/21
|$1.50
|2/18/22
|$1.50
|4.94%
|OKE Feb 18 $60 Call
|in-the-money
|1/5/22
|$2.75
|2/18/22
|$2.75
|5.24%
|USB Feb 25 $61 call
|out-of-money
|1/13/22
|$2.50
|2/25/22
|$2.50
|4.68%
|VLO Feb 25 $83 call
|in-the-money
|1/18/22
|$4.20
|2/25/22
|$4.20
|6.13%
|EPD Apr 14th $24 call
|in-the-money
|3/2/22
|$1.25
|4/14/22
|$1.25
|5.69%
|FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call
|in-the-money
|3/10/22
|$0.90
|4/14/22
|$0.90
|4.09%
|XEL May 20th $70 call
|in-the-money
|3/30/22
|$3.00
|5/20/22
|$3.00
|4.76%
|SBLK July 15th $134 call
|out-of-money
|6/1/22
|$1.60
|7/15/22
|$1.60
|4.80%
|OKE Oct 21st $65 call
|out-of-money
|8/24/22
|$3.40
|10/21/22
|$3.40
|5.22%
|OKE Jan 20th $65 call
|In-the-money
|11/25/22
|$3.70
|1/20/23
|$3.70
|5.68%
|XEL Jan 20th $65 call
|in-the-money
|11/25/22
|$5.00
|1/20/23
|$5.00
|7.99%
|O Feb 17th $62.50 call
|in-the-money
|12/28/22
|$3.00
|2/17/23
|$3.00
|4.97%
|QCOM Sep 16th $145 call
|out-of-money
|7/20/22
|$11.75
|9/16/22
|$11.75
|8.73%
|V Mar 17th $220 call
|out-of-money
|1/24/23
|$12.00
|3/17/23
|$12.00
|5.51%
|OKE May 19th $65 call
|out-of-money
|4/11/23
|$2.70
|5/19/23
|$2.70
|4.43%
|V Jun 2 $230 call
|out-of-money
|4/21/23
|$10.50
|6/2/23
|$10.50
|4.82%
|BIPC $45 July 21st call
|in-the-money
|5/23/23
|$3.25
|7/21/23
|$3.25
|7.66%
|V $235 Aug 18th call
|in-the-money
|7/11/23
|$9.00
|8/18/23
|$9.00
|4.13%
|GSL $20 Aug 18th call
|out-of-money
|7/11/23
|$1.25
|8/18/23
|$1.25
|5.00%
|OKE $65 Sep 15 call
|in-the-money
|9/15/23
|$3.20
|7/25/23
|$3.20
|4.92%
|INTC $35 Oct 20th call
|out-of-money
|9/8/23
|$3.78
|10/20/23
|$3.78
|9.41%
|HES $155 Oct 20th call
|in-the-money
|9/8/23
|$9.00
|10/20/23
|$9.00
|6.81%
|DLR $135 Jan 19th call
|in-the-money
|11/22/23
|$6.00
|1/19/24
|$6.00
|5.11%
|INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call
|in-the-money
|11/29/23
|$3.50
|1/19/24
|$3.50
|8.71%
|ABBV $160 Mar 15th call
|in-the-money
|1/10/24
|$7.00
|3/15/24
|$7.00
|4.94%
|MPC $165 Mar 28th call
|in-the-money
|2/14/23
|$10.00
|3/28/24
|$10.00
|6.69%
|QCOM $200 July 19th call
|out-of-money
|6/5/24
|$12.00
|7/19/24
|$12.00
|8.91%
|MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call
|in-the-money
|6/27/24
|$2.00
|9/20/24
|$2.00
|4.31%
|BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call
|in-the-money
|7/16/24
|$3.00
|9/20/24
|$3.00
|9.19%
|AMT Sep 20 $210 call
|in-the-money
|7/30/24
|$15.00
|9/20/24
|$15.00
|7.42%
|OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call
|in-the-money
|8/27/24
|$3.50
|10/18/24
|$3.50
|4.40%
|FSK Dec 20 $20 call
|in-the-money
|10/25/24
|$0.95
|12/20/25
|$0.95
|4.89%
|CEG Dec 29 $260 call
|out-of-money
|9/25/24
|$24.00
|12/20/24
|$24.00
|12.24%
|EPD Jan 17 $29 call
|in-the-money
|11/12/24
|$2.00
|1/17/25
|$2.00
|6.34%
|CEG Mar 21 $20 call
|Buyback
|1/7/25
|$20.00
|3/4/25
|$16.50
|8.41%
|CQP Mar 21 $60 call
|in-the-money
|1/22/25
|$3.00
|3/21/25
|$3.00
|5.66%
|QCOM Mar 21 $160 call
|out-of-money
|1/7/25
|$10.00
|3/31/25
|$11.00
|8.17%
