April 1, 2025

More Trouble

It’s ugly again. The market recovered from the 10% correction bottom earlier this month. But it plunged again below the earlier low on Monday as tariff issues have taken center stage.

Hopefully, stocks will bounce off the low again, but it isn’t looking good right now. The tariff deadline is this week, and uncertainties abound. It is yet unclear how many countries will be included in the reciprocal tariffs and to what extent there will be exceptions. The market may be happier about things by the end of the week. But if it isn’t, stocks will likely go lower.

The market has hit correction territory, but it isn’t really a buyable dip, at least not yet. It’s also worth noting that most stock sectors are trading higher YTD. It’s really technology and consumer discretionary stocks that are taking the brunt of the selling. The technology sector accounts for about a third of the S&P 500. It’s tough for the index to stay positive when that sector is falling.

Even if stocks do bounce off the bottom, the market isn’t likely to generate lasting upside traction until there is more clarity on the tariff issues. But nobody knows when that clarity will come. It could be tomorrow or a long time from now. All we can do is wait and see.

A lone bright spot in the market has been energy. The sector is by far the best of the eleven S&P sectors YTD, with a better than 8% return. Energy stocks have also held strong over the last couple of tumultuous days. The newest portfolio additions, ONEOK (OKE) and Cheniere Energy (LNG), look strong.

Past Month’s Activity

March 4

Purchased CEG March 21st $260 call at $3.50 (BUY BACK)

March 21

QCOM March 21st $160 call at $11 – Expired

CQP March 21st $60 call at $3.00 – Expired

Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) – Called

March 25

Sell ABBV June 20th $210 call at $9.50 or better

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 3.2%

ABBV pulled back over 10% from the high over the past couple of weeks and dipped below 200 per share. But it has been coming back strong the past couple of days in a rough market. I believe the stock will deliver strong returns over the rest of this year, but it’s unclear if it will continue to pull back from the high, which the stock has a history of doing. Things have improved as the company has moved beyond the Humira patent loss and already replaced the revenues. It’s been a great year as ABBV is up about 20% YTD in a down market. I like the prospects for the stock for the rest of this year. But the direction of the next 10% move is anybody’s guess. BUY

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 15.1%

The mortgage REIT has mostly bounced around in the lower range for the last couple of years. The strong downside is likely behind it, but it has had trouble mustering significant and sustainable upside traction. The REIT reported solid earnings this quarter. AGNC has had a bad run over the last couple of years, and it’s due for a significant turnaround. The turnaround should come eventually and probably before the end of the year. BUY

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.2%

This online banker has been swinging around sort of aimlessly. But it really made a strong move off the recent bottom in the last few weeks. The stock has also managed about a 5.5% YTD return in a lousy market with declining confidence in the economy. If the economy deteriorates toward a recession or close to it, the stock will sell off. It deals primarily with auto loans, which are highly cyclical. However, if the economy hangs in there or economic news gets better, it could really take off. We’ll see if this current rally still has legs and then reevaluate. BUY

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Yield: 1.3%

It’s been a tough year so far for technology stocks, especially those that had been riding AI demand to stratospheric highs. AVGO is down more than 35% from the high and over 30% YTD. The stock had been trending higher since a positive earnings report earlier this month, but the selling has reignited in the last few tumultuous days. Broadcom soundly beat expectations with 25% revenue growth and 45% earnings growth and raised guidance for the current quarter. AI revenue grew 77% over last year’s quarter, and the company reported that it has scored two more large AI chip customers. AVGO is being dragged lower by the sector. But it should come roaring back because it was higher for good reason, skyrocketing revenues. BUY

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)

Yield: 0.9%

Cheniere has been all over the place this year. It’s still up 7% YTD, and it made a nice move higher over the last week, but it’s still more than 10% below the high from January. Cheniere is the best liquid natural gas (LNG) export company stock at a time of rising LNG demand worldwide. The company delivered a great fourth quarter, beating both revenue and earnings estimates. It also posted record LNG production and is in the process of expanding capacity. The stock will bounce around with the market in the near term. But the strong story is still very much intact with a friendlier regulatory environment and rising demand. BUY

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Yield: 0.7%

CEG had been climbing nicely off the recent bottom for a couple of weeks. But it got kicked in the teeth again over the last couple of days. It’s an unforgiving market right now that continues to punish previously red-hot performers. But the selling is likely being overdone like the buying was.

The fear is that AI will require less data than previously thought, data center plans will be stalled and the anticipated growth in electricity won’t occur. Nonsense, electricity demand is sure to grow even if at a lower rate than previously anticipated. And the fears are likely overblown. The two huge recent deals (the Microsoft (MSFT) deal and the Calpine acquisition) will deliver a high level of earnings growth in the years ahead and there may be more new deals coming. The market will regain its footing at some point and CEG can come back fast. HOLD

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.2%

The regulated and clean energy utility stock has done okay in a tough market. It was up for this month and YTD before pulling back over the past couple weeks. It seems like every time the market gets crushed, NEE has a great day. Investors are attracted to its defensive characteristics as a slower economy is feared and uncertainty about tariffs keeps any optimism at bay. But NEE has historically outperformed other defensive stocks significantly. It just got walloped by inflation and rising rates. But rates are falling, and NextEra is poised for even stronger growth ahead as electricity demand rises. BUY

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Yield: 4.2%

Energy has been one of the few bright spots in the recent market, and this more volatile natural gas midstream company has come roaring back. It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster. OKE was rising fast but then got crushed as the natural gas trade unwound after the DeepSeek news. But the selling was hasty. ONEOK has reliable revenues and is in an ideal position for strong growth as natural gas production inevitably increases and electricity demand grows. Investors realized this and OKE spiked about 15% in just a couple weeks. A continued rebound is likely if the market stabilizes. BUY

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.2%

The mobile device chip company delivered earnings with strong quarterly results and raised guidance for 2025. Revenue rose 17% for the quarter and EPS rose 24%. Both easily exceeded expectations. There was solid growth in just about every segment, including iPhone demand. And guidance was raised for this year. But there wasn’t evidence of a strong AI smartphone upgrade cycle. And that’s really what the market is looking for. Several analysts expect an upgrade cycle to ignite sometime this year. And that could really move the stock higher. But a breakout is unlikely until that event is within sight. Meanwhile, QCOM has been knocked down with the rest of the tech sector. BUY

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.7%

The stock has risen steadily while the overall market has plunged to a new recent low over the past few days. That’s why this stock is still in the portfolio. It has some serious defensive chops that we are seeing on display. Realty is desirable because it attracts investor interest during times of market duress. The stock should also benefit as interest rates move lower. O had struggled during inflation and rising interest rates. But the benchmark 10-year Treasury rate has fallen significantly so far this year. It’s proving to be a nice holding in a dicey market. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 0.8%

TOL is a cyclical company that doesn’t respond well to a slower economy. But that recent weakness is somewhat tempered by the falling mortgage rates, which make housing more affordable. The slower growth narrative hit TOL when it was already down, and the stock hit a 52-week low. But TOL has been rising for the past couple of weeks. It could be that the economic worries don’t have lasting traction. Narratives change often in the market. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic is hugely favorable to this company, and it will rebound eventually. We will hold onto the stock for now in hopes that the current rally continues. HOLD

Existing Call Trades

Sell ABBV June 20th $210 call at $9.50 or better - Pending

This call was highlighted in last week’s March issue, but the call premium fell below the price and stayed there all week as ABBV continued to pull back. But the stock has been on the rise the past couple of days and the call price is only a little more than a dollar away from the target. Another good day for the stock should put it over the top.

Current Recommendations

