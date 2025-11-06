November 6, 2025

WHAT TO DO NOW: Our Cabot Tides are now on the fence while our Two-Second Indicator is negative as the market is in the middle of another test of the uptrend. Meanwhile, growth stocks have bent but not too many have truly broken, and there are still a good number setups out there. We sold Arista (ANET) on a special bulletin this morning, leaving us with around 45% in cash; we’ll hold onto that tonight as we want to see how this pullback plays out. Details below.

Current Market Environment

The major indexes are in the red today as this week’s general softness continues—as of 3:20 pm EST, the S&P is off 0.7% and the Nasdaq is down 1.4%.

When it comes to the top-down picture, the evidence has been worsening. The long-term trend is still clearly up, but our intermediate-term Cabot Tides are on the fence, with the three broader indexes we track (NYSE Composite, S&P 600 small caps and S&P 400 mid-caps) all below their respective 50-day lines by a bit, and this comes after a few weeks of stalling out. Then there’s our Two-Second Indicator, which has seen a few days in a row of 75-plus new lows, keeping that measure negative.

Growth stocks are also mixed—last week did see some bullish gaps and we’re not having trouble finding potential buys … but for every name that acts well, it seems like one or more hit air pockets, and some of last week’s winners have come right back down this week.

Obviously, it’s clearly not 2008 out there: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are still in decent shape, many leaders have bent but not cracked and our watch list is full of high-potential (and, we think, mostly early-stage) names, so we’re staying flexible—it’s possible this is yet another sharp, worrisome dip that is arrested and heads right back up.

That said, we’re not going to ignore our market timing indicators, either, which have deteriorated some.

In the Model Portfolio, we’ve been treading carefully for a while now given the hit-and-miss nature of most growth stocks, coming into this week with 38% in cash. We’re still mostly taking things on a stock-by-stock basis, which had us dumping Arista (ANET) on a special bulletin this morning, leaving us with around 45% in cash.

We’ll hold that cash on the sideline for now and go with the flow from here. If the selling in the market continues, it’ll raise the prospects of a “real” correction that lasts at least a few weeks, prompting us to pare back further. That said, if the market can rebound (as it has after prior dips in recent months) and many growth stocks do the same, there should be some solid entry points following this dip.

For now, we’ll hold our good-sized cash position and stay flexible—we’ll be on the horn with any changes going forward.



Model Portfolio

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) reported a great Q3, with all sales markers pointed up for its various products, including for Amvuttra, the big draw, which saw another huge increase in patients for ATTR-CM in just the second quarter from launch, with earnings estimates moving a bit higher (now just over $10 per share in 2026). However, shares took on water anyway due to uncertainties surrounding a subpoena from Massachusetts and other factors, skidding into yesterday before bouncing. We have ALNY on a tight leash here given the recent action and our (reasonable) loss, but we are going to hold on tonight—business here is clearly in great shape, and the drop, while discouraging, isn’t abnormal in the big scheme of things. A move to 415 or so would probably have us excited, though a rally back above 460 would make the recent action look like a shakeout. We’ll take it as it comes but advise holding for now. HOLD

AppLovin’s (APP) business is also in great shape—its Q3 report last night was outstanding, with sales up 68%, EBITDA up 79% and free cash flow of $1.05 billion (north of $3 per share, well ahead of the reported $2.45 earnings per share), along with a great Q4 outlook (looking for 12%-ish sequential growth in sales and EBITDA). The top brass didn’t release too many details about the new self-service ad platform, but said spending there, while still small, is leaping at 50% per week (!). Despite all that, the stock couldn’t get moving today as it hangs around the 50-day line and above the 600 level, though given the market’s action, that wasn’t the worst showing. Another sharp selloff toward the 550 area would be iffy, but right here we’re hanging on—and continue to think a strong rebound into the upper 600s could kick off a sustained advance. HOLD

Arista Networks (ANET) is a great company, but despite strong sales and earnings growth and a big, earnings-induced breakout back in August, the stock really couldn’t get moving, with sellers showing up in the high 150s/low 160s three times for various reasons. And then we have this week, where the Q3 report was just fine and even topped expectations by a smidge (guidance was also raised by a bit), but management’s talk about margins (likely headed a bit lower as more business is gobbled up by the massive hyperscalers, who’ll get price discounts for massive buys) and supply (especially when it comes to memory, which is at a multi-month backlog). Nobody is saying ANET is going to zero, but the selling this week combined with the prior stalling out makes the past many weeks look like a topping area. We took our small loss on the position on a special bulletin today. SOLD

CrowdStrike (CRWD) has been yanked down with most names this week, though it’s still in good shape and found support north of its 25-day line today. The firm is hosting an industry conference this week, which has brought some announcements, including a partnership with CoreWeave to essentially integrate its Falcon platform into CoreWeave’s AI offerings, while also saying that giant Ernst & Young has selected part of CrowdStrike’s platform for its cybersecurity managed services offering. We remain optimistic, though of course the market will have a big say in CRWD’s intermediate-term future—we’ll stay on Buy tonight. Earnings are due December 2. BUY

GE Aerospace (GE) continues to act well, holding above the 300 level and its 50-day line (near 296 and rising). The firm just inked a deal with Turkish Airlines to service 75 B787 planes that firm is buying from Boeing, adding to the company’s ridiculous service backlog ($144 billion at the end of Q3!) that stretches out many years. Back to the stock, having already taken partial profits, we’re willing to give shares some rope if the sellers come around for it—but right here, shares act fine, so you should continue to hold your shares. HOLD

Life360 (LIF) has started to fall off again on very light trade, though for now it’s normal, giving up about half of its recent bounce. The company will report earnings next Tuesday (November 11), with analysts looking for a 29% sales gain and earnings of 17 cents per share, up 89% from last year—though, as always, the reaction will be what counts most. We’re holding our half-sized position here, but any break of the recent lows would be a red flag. HOLD

We could probably cut and paste our write-up from a month ago for ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Fund (SSO) and it would still stand: With our Cabot Tides on the fence and the Two-Second Indicator flashing red, our antennae are up—but the S&P 500 itself continues to act normally, pulling back to its 25-day line (about 1% above the 50-day and 3% above the early-October low) and holding within its uptrend. Have we now started the long-awaited correction? Time will tell: A clear break could have us booking partial profits (probably one-third of our position) and then seeing how the pullback plays out—but right here, we’ll continue to ride the trend, staying on Buy until the evidence clearly changes. BUY

Vertiv Holding (VRT) has come down with most everything in the past week, but so far the drop hasn’t been too damaging—even with the ups and downs of late it’s still north of its 25-day line. Really, we think this will come down to the market: VRT only recently (a month ago) got going from a massive consolidation, has pristine sales and earnings growth, a great fundamental position in the data center and the just-reported quarter saw not just a better outlook but a fantastic boost in the backlog. A drop toward 160 would be a different story, but right here we’re sticking with our Buy a Half rating, assuming you already have some cash on the sideline. BUY A HALF



Watch List

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): AMD’s Q3 report was just fine, though it does have an analyst day next week where many things (including a possible longer-term outlook that incorporates OpenAI and Oracle demand for the new MI450) will be released. Shares are pulling back with many names, but remain in good shape.

Datadog (DDOG): DDOG was a leader way back in the day thanks to its tech platform, which continues to expand and is becoming a must-have for thousands of firms that need everything from application and infrastructure monitoring to observability to log management to cloud security and more. The stock just gapped out of a huge base today after its quarterly report.

Cloudflare (NET): NET has a picture-perfect breakout last Friday after earnings … only to give it all back this week. So it goes for many names in this environment. Still, the story/numbers are pristine, so if NET can ramp back up quickly, we’d be interested—if not, we’ll look elsewhere.

Eli Lilly (LLY): LLY is anything but unknown, but after a 13-month-long correction that likely re-set the big-picture advance, shares are ramping back toward those prior highs as the growth prospects remain terrific.

Guardant Health (GH): GH has been an up-and-down performer for months, but the boom after Q3 earnings is decisive. There is some competition and moving parts, but the underlying story (liquid biopsies for cancer screening, treatment options and recurrence monitoring) is big.

Lumentum (LITE): LITE went bananas after earnings yesterday, so we’re not chasing it here—but business for its various optical components is going gangbusters, and earnings estimates have been pushed much higher. Let’s see if there’s a post-gap pullback, which we’ve seen from many names of late.

Snowflake (SNOW): SNOW has the story and numbers to be a big winner, and the stock has started to perk up—though there’s not much power (decisiveness) there. If the buying spreads to software names, we think SNOW can do very well.

You'll receive your next issue of Cabot Growth Investor next Thursday, November 13.

Model Portfolio

Stock No. of Shares Price Bought Date Bought Price on 11/6/25 Profit Rating Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) 340 470 9/12/25 437 -7% Hold AppLovin (APP) 235 684 10/3/25 620 -9% Hold Arista Networks (ANET) 1,757 139 8/9/25 136 -2% Sold CrowdStrike (CRWD) 614 520 9/19/25 539 3% Buy GE Aerospace (GE) 912 216 5/8/25 306 42% Hold Life 360 (LIF) 2,089 74 7/18/25 93 26% Hold ProShares Ultra S&P 500 (SSO) 4,342 88 5/13/25 113 28% Buy Vertiv Holdings (VRT) 823 194 10/30/25 185 -5% Buy a Half CASH $1,441,635 45%

