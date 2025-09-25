September 25, 2025

WHAT TO DO NOW: Hold your dry powder for now. The elevated near-term risk for the market we had mentioned is beginning to play out, with the indexes pulling in, many stocks taking hits and, importantly, our Two-Second Indicator giving a warning sign. We’re not anxious to sell here, but we also want to see how this plays out given a couple of yellow flags that are out there. Tonight, we’ll stand pat with our good-sized (38%) cash position and will watch how things unfold.

Current Market Environment

The market took on water today—near the close, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were off 0.6%, but most growth stocks were off more than that.

We wrote about some of the near-term risk to the market recently, with signs of complacency and speculation, major indexes that are extended to the upside and late September often bringing some trouble—and it looks like we might be starting to see the consequences of that. The major indexes have pulled in the past three sessions, including today, and we’ve started to see some air pockets among many of the hottest AI infrastructure stocks, while some other areas come under pressure, too.

As for our indicators, the long-term Cabot Trend Lines remain in good shape; along with other bullish big-picture evidence, the odds continue to favor nicely higher prices down the road. Our Cabot Tides, too, are still bullish, with all five major indexes we track still north of their 50-day lines.

Our Two-Second Indicator, however, is giving a warning sign at the moment—today was the fifth straight day of greater than 40 new lows, a streak that began the day before the S&P 500 and Dow hit their recent peaks. To be fair, the readings haven’t been huge (in the 40 to 60 range so far), but the combination of a leaky broad market and some damage among leaders has our antennae up.

Of course, we’ve been taking it slow on the buy side for a while, as we had a situation where much of the growth complex with mostly sitting around, while strong stocks were extended (no decent entry points) and even many of those were getting tossed around (selling on strength). Thus, we still have a good-sized (38%) cash position.

Tonight, we’re going to stand pat and see how things play out—another rush higher could actually have us averaging up on a couple of names we own, but we think it’s prudent to wait given the late-September headwinds combined with the Two-Second Indicator’s funky action.

Model Portfolio

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) has slipped a bit on very light volume, but that’s OK for now—shares are consolidating the big post-earnings rally as the moving averages catch up, which is normal, especially following a convertible (dilutive) share offering. Obviously, the market is the key here, with a “real” selloff likely pulling everything lower, but we continue to like this setup, with relatively calm action on light volume while the fundamental outlook remains strong (earnings estimates have ticked higher to $6 per share for 2026, and even that could prove conservative). A break much below 415 would be iffy, but right here we’re still thinking optimistically. BUY A HALF

Arista Networks (ANET) is down this week, but not hugely so, actually finding a little support near its 25-day line on this morning’s dip. While not the best action, we find it slightly encouraging given a couple of hot networking peers—Credo (CRDO) and Astera (ALAB)—have fallen sharply this week with a hint of abnormal action. When it comes to the story, there’s little doubt Arista is going to grow nicely in the quarters and years ahead and that it will take more share in the AI building boom. The real question is whether/when big investors will reward the stock. So far, shares are acting normally but haven’t done a lot since early August—a move above 150 would be bullish (and could have us filling out our position), though a drop to multi-week lows (under 125 give or take) would call into question the intermediate-term future. Right here, we’re holding what we have and are fine picking up shares here if you’re not yet in. BUY A HALF

CrowdStrike (CRWD) has sold off since last week’s big rally due in part to the market and the chop factor that’s out there. That said, we’re still OK with it—we started with a half-sized stake, and the dip to this point, while not pleasant, isn’t unusual. Obviously if the market rolls over, all bets are off, and a move all the way under 440 or so would be abnormal—but after a base-building effort the past two months (part of a long period of no net progress), we think the recent positive tidings at the Analyst Day (accelerating new business sign-ups, which will lead to accelerating growth on the top and bottom lines) will lead to institutional support and a continuation of last week’s upmove. BUY A HALF

GE Aerospace (GE) stretched nicely to round-number resistance near 300 of late, and while it’s gyrated a bit the past two days, it remains in fine shape. The firm has been out with lots of minor news items of late, including an extended servicing deal with Silk Way West Airlines (in Azerbaijan) for about a dozen planes; it ratified a new five-year deal with its union employees; it tested a new small engine design with Kratos for the next generation of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones); and the top brass approved its token quarterly dividend (36 cents per share). One analyst also upped his price target this week, writing that the valuation remains up there but he continues to see strong earnings and free cash flow growth for a long time to come. We won’t argue if you want to nibble here, but we’ll officially stay on Hold given GE doesn’t look to be near a lower-risk entry. HOLD

GE Vernova (GEV) has bent this week with most everything else, but overall, it’s still hacking in the eight-week range it’s been in since the start of August. Fundamentally, Vernova is at the center of the electric/power buildout, and the odds favor the next major move being up, but we also have to go with what’s in front of us. Right now, the evidence is fine, so we’ll stay on buy, but we’re also keeping in mind the 550 area (below that would be a yellow flag) and the 650 level (above which would be bullish). Sit tight if you own some, if not, you could buy a small amount here. BUY

Life360 (LIF) has been an unsung hero, remaining in a strong uptrend, with solid support today pushing the stock back toward new closing highs. The firm has been relatively quiet on the news front, with its No Show alerts launched in late August (for back-to-school season) and a partnership with AccuWeather (to deliver severe weather alerts to users) the latest improvements. Long term, we think the potential remains giant, though LIF has clearly had a big run and, in this tricky growth environment, an air pocket can’t be ruled out. All told, we’re sticking with what we own--if you don’t own any, we’re OK picking up some shares, but it’s probably best to keep the position on the small side and aim to enter on weakness. BUY A HALF

MP Materials (MP) has bounced nicely from its recent low area, though the volatility is extreme, with a big wobble yesterday and this morning, followed by a massive ramp higher before easing into the end of the day. There were supposedly some rumors (heard first last week) that the government could set up a multi-billion-dollar fund for key minerals and materials (maybe some of that could flow MP’s way), but of course the company already has a deal in place—one analyst sees the firm doubling production of its magnets over the next four to six quarters, with government backstop payments likely to begin in Q1 of next year and, longer term, management thinks it can far outpace the backstop of its new “10x” facility. We’re thinking about buying more MP, but with the name moving around so violently (and with shares being rejected by their old highs today), we’ll stick with a Hold rating tonight. HOLD

Oracle (ORCL) hasn’t been able to stabilize since its earnings report, hacking around on news or rumors most days with plenty of heavy-volume selling popping up on every bounce, including today. Eventually, we think there’s a good chance the stock will settle down as the massive backlog becomes a bit more de-risked; indeed, Nvidia’s deal with OpenAI this week was a step in the right direction (helping the stock to rally Monday before the selloff), and more on that front would be big. (Any inkling of what is likely partial ownership of TikTok would also be a plus.) We advise holding your position and seeing what comes—if ORCL starts to settle down, we could average up, but if not, we won’t just hold and hope through any big selloff from here. HOLD

We did a bit more digging over the weekend on the “30% blastoff” study we wrote about in last week’s issue (S&P 500 five-month rate of change of 30% or more)—turns out, on average, the S&P will dip about 3% from the signal point at some point over the next couple of months, which in this case would bring that index down to the 6,300 range … though then there’s big upside, up 17% sometime in the next six months and 24% over the next year, on average. Obviously, this is just one particular study, so you shouldn’t treat it as a prediction, but we mention the details because it plays into (a) possible continued near-term wobbles in the market, but also (b) much higher prices down the road. When it comes to our stake in ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Fund (SSO), we reserve the right to change our mind (possibly taking partial profits if the market really changes character), but right now we’re still aiming to play out SSO for what should be a larger move in the months ahead—and, at this point, shares are still above even their 25-day line. Long story short, we’re holding what we own and will stay on Buy, though we’d be keeping new purchases small and/or looking for dips. BUY

Watch List

AppLovin (APP): APP is probably the name we’re currently most interested in adding—shares had a great breakout and run higher, thanks in part to its addition to the S&P 500 (which officially went through on Monday)—it’s started to pull in here, and if that continues, it should offer up a decent entry point.

Blackstone (BX): BX’s breakout has fallen flat, but that’s par for the course in recent weeks, and especially this week, as the market has pulled in. It’s not going to be your fastest horse, but if the Fed does follow through with rate cuts, we think BX will surprise and trend nicely on the upside.

Cameco (CCJ): CCJ has been subject to the chop factor in the past two weeks, as shares have gyrated to marginal price and RP peaks but with some wild volatility (89 to 79 past two days, but found good-volume support today). Still, big picture, the uranium growth story here should be long-lasting if management pulls the right levers given nuclear’s resurgence.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL): MDGL is smaller and a one-drug outfit, but we think the firm’s Rezdiffra drug could be a mega-blockbuster in the years ahead, and shares are holding well after their recent breakout.

Reddit (RDDT): RDDT has a great fundamental story, but the stock remains hard to handle, with the recent downdraft (280 to 225 in six days) the latest wobble. Still, shares are holding key levels, so we’re still watching it and looking for some settling-down action.

That’s it for now. You’ll receive your next issue of Cabot Growth Investor next Thursday, October 2. As always, we’ll send a Special Bulletin should we have any changes before then.

Model Portfolio

Stock No. of Shares Price Bought Date Bought Price on 9/25/25 Profit Rating Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) 340 470 9/12/25 449 -4% Buy a Half Arista Networks (ANET) 1,142 139 8/8/25 143 3% Buy a Half CrowdStrike (CRWD) 320 501 9/19/25 472 -6% Buy a Half GE Aerospace (GE) 912 216 5/8/25 297 37% Hold GE Vernova (GEV) 446 553 6/27/25 608 10% Buy Life 360 (LIF) 2,089 74 7/18/25 103 40% Buy a Half MP Materials (MP) 2,174 73 8/29/25 77 6% Hold Oracle (ORCL) 631 248 7/29/25 290 17% Hold ProShares Ultra S&P 500 (SSO) 4,342 88 5/13/25 109 24% Buy CASH $1,208,995 38%

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.