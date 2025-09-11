September 11, 2025

WHAT TO DO NOW: The top-down, market-wide evidence remains in good shape, and encouragingly, growth stocks have revved up decently over the past week, though the action remains heavily concentrated in AI infrastructure-type names. There are still lots of crosscurrents and many names are hitting the occasional pothole, though, so picking your stocks and spots remains vital. In the Model Portfolio we’re making one new buy—a half-sized stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)—while placing MP Materials (MP) on Hold. We could have some other moves in the next few days (including averaging up on names in the portfolio), but tonight we’ll buy ALNY and go from there. Our cash position will be around 43%.

Current Market Environment

The major indexes were higher today, though after a few good days for growth stocks, today was more about the broad market. Near day’s end, the S&P 500 was up around 0.9% and the Nasdaq was higher by 0.7%.



From a top-down perspective, the picture is much the same as it has been for months: Our Cabot Trend Lines and Cabot Tides are both positive, telling us the major trends of the indexes are pointed up. Moreover, while new lows have perked up a bit, they remain south of 40, and our core Aggression Index has hit new highs—all of which is to the good. We will say, though, that the action continues to have a lot of crosscurrents (rotation and re-rotation), and progress has slowed (not stopped) for the major indexes, but even so, the overall evidence is clearly more positive than not at this point.

As for individual growth stocks, we’ve seen a good amount of encouraging action during the past week—while there are still plenty of lagging areas, the AI infrastructure area remains strong and we’ve seen a couple other sectors perk up, too.

All told, we’re a bit more encouraged by the overall action of growth stocks, though we remain in a seasonally tough time of the year with lots of news events (like a well-expected Fed rate cut next week) coming up, and the rotation/re-rotation game remains fierce, which makes the action tough to handle.

Still, with some improved action, we have one new buy—we’ll start a half-sized stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY), while also placing MP Materials (MP) on Hold due to its slide. We have a couple of current names we could average up on soon (ANET, ORCL), as well as a couple of names on our watch list we could pull the trigger on soon if all goes well. Tonight, we’ll make the one new buy and hold our still-large (43%) cash position.

Model Portfolio

Biotech stocks are always tricky, but we think there’s a good chance that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY), after what amounted to a couple years of mostly doing nothing, has changed character, egged on by a new indication for one of its best-selling drugs that’s causing a step-function improvement in the bottom line. To be fair, there is competition for this indication (called ATTR-CM; we’ll write more about it in next week’s issue), but Alnylam is at least one of the lead dogs, and the powerful breakout and follow through after earnings in late July should lead to higher prices over time. This week, the stock has been up and down (likely due to a convertible share offering)—net-net, though, shares haven’t done much for three weeks, so we’ll start a half-sized stake here. BUY A HALF

Arista Networks (ANET) looks great and, normally, we’d be averaging up here (or would have done so yesterday)—but the firm is hosting an analyst day tonight, which will likely move the stock around, with a sell-the-news reaction not out of the question if management (which usually guides conservatively) sticks to its usual script. Still, the action is solid and it’s likely that ANET will continue to post great numbers as these huge AI clusters move more toward Ethernet and the company’s offerings. We’ll stay on Buy a Half here but will update you if we have any changes after the powwow tonight. BUY A HALF

GE Aerospace (GE) has kissed new highs of late, which we’re not complaining about—up is good. That said, there’s not much power here and the relative performance (RP) line is still shy of its old highs, so we’re content to stay on Hold and see what comes. Stepping back, after a year of no net progress, GE was shot out of a cannon from the April low until early June, and since then it’s been in a grinding uptrend along its 10-week line—all normal action so far, which should lead to higher prices over time. If you really wanted in, we wouldn’t argue with a small position here or on modest weakness, but given that it’s been “just” a market performer of late, we’ll remain on Hold. HOLD

GE Vernova (GEV) bounced back from last week’s news-induced dip fairly well this week, though it again hit a little turbulence today: At a conference, management reiterated its outlook for $50 billion of company-wide orders this year (up 13%-plus from last year), while also saying Q3 orders will be down sequentially from Q2, both of which brought in the sellers who were looking for more. We don’t think this represents any major change in the story at all, but our bigger take is that the stock is still stuck in a range (six-week rest so far) with plenty of ping-pong action. A dip back toward last week’s lows would be a yellow flag, but given that GEV has had a solid week, we’ll stick with our Buy rating here. BUY

On no news or rumors that we could find, Life 360 (LIF) soared last Friday and again on Monday, before a big plunge on Tuesday followed by some support since. Just sticking with the facts, the stock is 18 weeks from its original breakout from an initial post-IPO base, so it certainly seems early for a blowoff top, though this week has clearly seen some churning. Still, it’s usually best to keep it simple: LIF is sitting well above its 25-day (near 88) and 50-day (near 80) moving averages, with shares reacting well to earnings just three weeks ago. Given the chart and the still-tricky growth environment (for non-AI issues anyway), we’re not eager to average up here, but we’re holding on tightly to what we have. We’ll stay at Buy a Half as the uptrend is alive and well, but we suggest looking for dips at this point if you want in. BUY A HALF

MP Materials (MP) has continued to sag this week, falling to its 50-day line—it has stabilized a bit the past few sessions, but to this point it’s failed to bounce much. Obviously, our timing here was off, though we’re not throwing in the towel with support nearby and with volume on the decline extremely light, especially compared to the prior upmove. We still think a resumption of the uptrend is possible, and if it happens, MP could go far given the all-but-assured business boom that’s coming due to government guarantees and funding for a massive capacity expansion. But we have to deal with what’s in front of us, and given the lack of support so far, we’ll move our half-sized stake to Hold, using a tight mental stop in the 58 to 59 area. HOLD

Oracle (ORCL) reported quarterly results Tuesday night, and the numbers involving the outlook were some of the biggest we’ve ever seen. In the July quarter, the firm’s cloud infrastructure business saw revenues up 55% while remaining performance obligations (money under contract that are due in the future) more than quadrupled to a ridiculous $455 billion, with the top brass thinking that figure will top $500 billion in the months ahead as it inks more multi-billion-dollar deals. More impressive was the outlook for the cloud infrastructure business: It sees revenue growth accelerating to 77% this fiscal year, totaling $18 billion—and then expand to $73 billion two years later, and $144 billion two years after that! By comparison, Oracle as a whole had revenues of around $50 billion in the prior 12 months.

To be fair, there were a couple things that caused investors pause, too—first, it looks like the vast majority of new business inked last quarter came from OpenAI, which of course makes Oracle very dependent on that outfit (and the deal doesn’t start until 2027, either); and second, many see margin pressures as a result of what is going to be a huge buildout in the years ahead, which could keep earnings growth mundane—both of these factors caused some selling on strength late yesterday and again today after a huge gap up after earnings yesterday morning. Still, we think ORCL can go nicely higher over time: We’re aiming to average up, but we want to see the stock stabilize for a day or two given the action today (as well as the fact that most earnings winners have dipped after the fact in recent weeks). We’ll stick with our current rating (Hold) for now, but will be on the horn if we decide to add shares in the days ahead. HOLD

ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Fund (SSO) continues to make new highs, albeit with a lot of chopping around from week to week. Our thoughts here really haven’t changed—a near-term dip is certainly possible after the extended run and seasonal factors (we’re not big seasonal investors, but late September/early October are very often tedious), so we don’t necessarily advise buying a huge position right here. But overall, the market should see nicely higher prices over time, which is where we’re keeping our focus. Hold on if you own some, and if not, you can start small here or (preferably) on dips. BUY

Watch List

AppLovin (APP): APP popped to new highs this week after news that it’s going into the S&P 500, which caused a rush of buying. We’re not chasing it here, but a pre- or post-addition droop could provide an opportunity.

Blackstone (BX): BX is one of the grandaddies of Bull Market stocks, but it really didn’t lead much last year and has been building a huge launching pad since last November—but business has held up very well, and with so many fixed income and real estate assets, the Fed’s possible shift to an easier stance could mean boom times for asset values, and for inflows.

Cameco (CCJ): CCJ has been futzing around for the past two months like so many names, but it’s beginning to perk up and test resistance. We think the firm can be one of the institutional-quality winners of the renewed focus on nuclear power, with already-solid growth numbers and a great outlook.

Insulet (PODD): PODD’s main attraction is its rapid, reliable growth outlook, as its Omnipod 5 pump grabs share in the Type 1 diabetic market and penetrates the giant Type 2 market. That said, the stock took a big hit today after another pump (by Medtronic) received approval to sell to Type 2s. So it goes in medical land. That said, the stock’s decline wasn’t abnormal after the recent run so we’ll see if it can rebound.

Reddit (RDDT): RDDT has poked to new highs on tame volume after a brief rest. The stock is very volatile and quarter-to-quarter user growth figures can and will move the stock, but we love the unique long-term story here. A bit more consolidation could offer up a nice entry point.

That’s it for now. You’ll receive your next issue of Cabot Growth Investor next Thursday, September 18. As always, we’ll send a Special Bulletin should we have any changes before then.

Model Portfolio

Stock No. of Shares Price Bought Date Bought Price on 9/11/25 Profit Rating Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) - - - - - New Buy a Half Arista Networks (ANET) 1,142 139 8/8/25 153 10% Buy a Half GE Aerospace (GE) 912 216 5/8/25 282 30% Hold GE Vernova (GEV) 446 553 6/27/25 634 15% Buy Life 360 (LIF) 2,089 74 7/18/25 98 33% Buy a Half MP Materials (MP) 2,174 73 8/29/25 63 -13% Hold Oracle (ORCL) 631 248 7/29/25 310 25% Hold ProShares Ultra S&P 500 (SSO) 4,342 88 5/13/25 109 24% Buy CASH $1,528,783 48%

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.