October 9, 2025

WHAT TO DO NOW: The market’s trends remain in good shape, though the broad market is still iffy and growth stocks are up and down—though, encouragingly, we have seen some solid snapback-type action this week, with a few names we own and are watching re-testing resistance. All told, the plan remains the same: Give our names some rope and look to add exposure in stocks as they get going, all while being selective. Tonight, we’re placing AppLovin (APP) on Hold due to its news-driven air pocket, but we’re adding another 3% stake in Arista (ANET), which is perking up. Our cash position will be around 29%.

Current Market Environment

The major indexes were slightly in the red today, though the broad market was worse off. Near the close, the S&P 500 was down 0.3% and the Nasdaq was off 0.2%.

From a top-down perspective, the story remains mostly the same: The major indexes continue to grind higher, led mostly by the big-cap indexes; meanwhile, the broad market isn’t awful but does remain somewhat iffy, with new lows refusing to dry up much despite the major indexes nosing to new highs.

Looking at individual growth stocks, there remains a lot of ping-pong action—yes, some act well, but many are still being rejected by resistance one day and then finding buying near support (50-day lines, prior highs, etc.) a week or two later, with news and rumors exaggerating the moves.

However, while this week has seen more of that hectic action, we’re seeing some intriguing action: A lot of names we own or watch took hits after approaching resistance on Tuesday (par for the course of late) … and then immediately snapped back yesterday, with many re-testing resistance. Obviously, that doesn’t represent some pound-the-table buy signal, but it’s an improvement from what’s been the norm.

In the Model Portfolio, we’re continuing to follow the plan: Give stocks some wiggle room to get going and add new names (or average up in current names) should they get going … all while being selective given the choppy action among growth stocks and the Two-Second Indicator’s yellow flag.

Tonight, we’re going to place AppLovin (APP) on Hold due to the air pocket it hit on regulatory fears (we’re still optimistic but have to respect the action; see more below), but we’re also going to average up (buying another 3% position) in Arista (ANET), which may be getting going. We have many other stocks in the portfolio (CRWD, ORCL, ALNY, MP) that we could average up on if we see some improvement, but tonight we’ll make the above two changes and take it from there. Our cash position will be around 29%.

Model Portfolio

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) has been flat as a pancake of late—not ideal, but not abnormal, and the 50-day line has caught up to the stock. We’re OK giving the stock some rope even if it dips from here; the big breakout in late July and buoyant earnings coming down the pike should lead to good things—that said, a move to new highs could have us averaging up. For now, we’ll stick with a Buy a Half rating and will react to what comes. BUY A HALF

AppLovin (APP) looked pristine when we entered last week, but news has taken control of it the past few sessions—shares were whacked early this week as news was leaked that the SEC was looking into the firm’s data collection methods; the SEC didn’t comment because of the shutdown, and AppLovin simply said that there was nothing material to disclose. News broke late Monday, causing a huge move down to as low as 550—though APP bounced solidly from there before some wobbles today. Stepping back, AppLovin has been the target of a handful of short selling outfits over the past couple of years, with management refuting the accusations (and, of course, the stock has done well over time); indeed, we’ve already seen many analysts defend the stock this time around, which has helped the cause. Our take is that if the story is a nothingburger, the stock should generally hold up (with some ups and downs) and resume its advance, but if perception is really changing, shares would likely trip this week’s low—which is near our loss limit. We’re still optimistic, but we think it’s prudent to switch to a Hold rating given the air pocket and see what comes next. HOLD

Arista Networks (ANET) has been bobbing and weaving between 140 and 150 for a month, but that might be changing—shares scored new closing highs on good volume yesterday while the relative performance line came close to doing the same, and this comes after shares held up well while some networking peers (like CRDO and ALAB) pulled back hard. It’s possible many are seeing the huge deal between OpenAI and Advanced Micro announced this week as a tailwind, but whatever the reason, the stock is improving after a seven-week period of no progress, and the underlying story is as good as ever. Of course, more wiggles are possible, but after sitting with an initial stake for a while, we’re going to average up here, adding another 3% stake to our position and using a stop in the low 130s for the entire position. BUY ANOTHER 3% POSITION

CrowdStrike (CRWD) was another name that popped nicely yesterday, returning to its post-Analyst Day peak on good volume (while also nosing over the 500 level). Overall, we like the look of things here, with the summertime correction ending with the firm’s higher multi-quarter guidance, and with shares seeming poised to hit new highs. As we wrote last week, we also like that some cybersecurity peers are also acting better, a sign that the group’s consolidation may be ending. Right here, we’ll stay on Buy a Half, but some more upside from here could have us averaging up. BUY A HALF

GE Aerospace (GE) continues to gyrate around the 300 level after a solid September run; it’s stalled out a bit, but nothing out of character for the stock, which remains perched near new highs and above its moving averages (25-day line near 293; 50-day is near 283). The company has been quiet on the news front, and the next big event will be the Q3 report, which is due October 21 before the open—analysts are looking for 16% revenue and 24% earnings growth, respectively, while margins and order flow will be key. With the stock acting fine, we’ll continue to hold our shares, though we’ll be watching support in the 280 area if the selling spreads. HOLD

GE Vernova (GEV) has now been resting for 10 weeks in a very reasonable 17%-deep consolidation after what was a huge run into late July, with some upside testing this week. Given that the stock is still range bound, we can’t rule out another shakeout back toward the lows (near 560 from Labor Day), but the sterling fundamentals here—the firm is positioned near the center of the power boom—and the reasonable action tell us the odds favor the next big move is up. We’ll stay on Buy, though near-term, how the stock reacts to resistance near 650 will be key. BUY

Life360 (LIF) hit an air pocket with many strong stocks earlier this week (down 10 points from high to low), but it found support at its 25-day line yesterday and bounced nicely. Clearly, after such a prolonged rally, a “real” pullback wouldn’t be shocking at this point (the 50-day line is around 93), and this week does look a bit churn-y (selling on strength)—but to this point, the selling pressures have been brief and modest. The firm has been quiet on the news front, and the Q3 report is likely still more than a month away (probably mid-November-ish), so we’ll just stick with our stance—hold on if you own some, and if not, we’re OK with a small buy, ideally on dips toward its moving averages. BUY A HALF

MP Materials (MP) continues to thrash around wildly, with a test of new highs earlier this week followed by a sharp fall and more volatility today after reports that China is monkeying around with rare earth supply (which could make it more likely the U.S. deepens its investments in the group, and possibly with MP). Big picture, the stock’s consolidation since early August is normal given the prior run, and with the unique story here, we’re willing to give it some rope—that said, we’re not eager to buy given the stock’s wild movements (it moves around something like 6% a day from high to low!) and overall sideways action. A drop back to the low 60s would be a yellow flag, while a sustained (not just for an hour or two) move above 80 would be bullish—at this point, we’ll simply stay on Hold. HOLD

Oracle (ORCL) saw a spike lower earlier this week when a leak claimed the firm was essentially losing money on its cloud infrastructure business—though the company quickly denied the report, and many analysts said the details in the article actually support the long-term margin guidance Oracle has discussed in the past, all of which has helped the stock to rebound toward 300. We think the company’s upcoming AI event (October 13 to 16) will probably tell the tale, as the top brass is expected to give analysts some color on orders, the segment’s economics and more. As we’ve written before, if management pulls the right levers, we think Oracle can be a magnet for institutional money going ahead, as its growth should be massive for many years; if the stock can turn up after its upcoming event, we’d like to average up. But for the here and now, we’ll hold our half-sized stake and see if this bounce gains steam. HOLD

ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Fund (SSO) continues to grind higher along with the S&P 500, notching marginal new highs this week. Our thoughts here remain unchanged—short term, the negative Two-Second Indicator and the fact that the market has been running for six months without much of a hiccup mean a pullback could certainly come; thus, we wouldn’t be gobbling up tons of shares at this point. That said, the longer-term view looks bright, with the market likely (no sure things, but likely) to head nicely higher in the months ahead. As we wrote a couple weeks ago, we’re not ruling out taking partial profits if the situation gets hairy, but right now the goal is to play the position out for what the odds favor will be a continued bull run. We’ll stay on Buy, but as has been the case, new buyers should consider keeping it small and/or look for dips of a few points. BUY

Watch List

Cameco (CCJ): CCJ has been battling with resistance like so many growth stocks out there, though a decisive breakout could be tempting, as it looks sure to benefit from the coming surge in nuclear demand.

Ciena (CIEN): We think CIEN is a few weeks into what could be a big run if the overall AI group holds together, thanks to its leading connectivity offerings both within and especially between data centers.

Cloudflare (NET): Cloudflare oozes rapid and reliable growth, with its AI offerings seeing rapid uptake, and shares have now been resting for a few weeks (actually no net progress since early August) as they hug their 50-day line. A big breakout would be tempting.

Lyft (LYFT): We like LYFT’s solid underlying growth story combined with the potential for great things as the AV era arrives, especially if other players (like Waymo) use its FlexDrive fleet management system. Shares have seen selling on strength since the Waymo-induced gap, but the pullback isn’t abnormal.



Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL): MDGL remains in a holding pattern after a good-looking four-week breakout in August. Sales should soar here for many quarters while earnings rip into the black in the middle of next year.

Snowflake (SNOW): We owned SNOW earlier this year to no avail, as software stocks couldn’t get going. But after another few months of seasoning, the stock is testing new highs—and the story and numbers are as good as ever.

That’s it for now. You’ll receive your next issue of Cabot Growth Investor next Thursday, October 16. As always, we’ll send a Special Bulletin should we have any changes before then.

Model Portfolio

Stock No. of Shares Price Bought Date Bought Price on 10/9/25 Profit Rating Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) 340 470 9/12/25 456 -3% Buy a Half AppLovin (APP) 235 684 10/3/25 600 -12% Hold Arista Networks (ANET) 1,142 139 8/9/25 159 15% Buy Another 3% Position CrowdStrike (CRWD) 320 501 9/19/25 508 1% Buy a Half GE Aerospace (GE) 912 216 5/8/25 299 38% Hold GE Vernova (GEV) 446 553 6/27/25 634 15% Buy Life 360 (LIF) 2,089 74 7/18/25 108 46% Buy a Half MP Materials (MP) 2,174 73 8/29/25 72 0% Hold Oracle (ORCL) 631 248 7/29/25 298 20% Hold ProShares Ultra S&P 500 (SSO) 4,342 88 5/13/25 114 29% Buy CASH $1,048,307 32%

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.