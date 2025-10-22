October 22, 2025

WHAT TO DO NOW: Yesterday we took our tiny profit MP as that stock has continued to tumble, and now we’re going to sell our stake in GE Vernova (GEV), which reported a very solid quarter this morning—but investors took the opportunity to sell into the move, creating a breakdown from a big double top. We’ll sell and hold the cash, leaving us with around 43% on the sideline.

==

We don’t have much to add to yesterday’s update—the major indexes are hanging in there, but more and more growth stocks are either stalling out or actually hitting new multi-week lows, and today we’re seeing a few gaps up on earnings meeting with huge selling. There are pockets of strength, of course, but it’s getting trickier and trickier as we begin the meat of earnings season.

Today we’re going to sell our stake in GE Vernova (GEV), which is getting hit after a very solid earnings report this morning. Beyond today, though, is the fact that the stock has stalled out for nearly three months and, last week, saw big volume selling after approaching its highs. The story is sound, and eventually the stock could round out a new launching pad, but it’s clear big investors want out. SELL

That will leave us with 43% cash (give or take) in the Model Portfolio. We could have more sells if growth stocks remain under pressure, but we’ll stay flexible as earnings season has the potential to launch some fresh leaders.

Don’t hesitate to email me directly (mike@cabotwealth.com) if you have any questions.

