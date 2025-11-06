November 6, 2025

WHAT TO DO NOW: While the market is in decent shape, our indicators are worsening, the broad market is weak and growth stocks remain very tricky—many look fine, but volatility is insane and, this week, we’ve seen more than a few air pockets after earnings. We’re still taking things on a stock-by-stock basis, which today means cutting bait on Arista Networks (ANET), which looks toppy after a poor earnings reaction. We’ll sell and hold the cash, which will be around 45% of the portfolio.

==

The indexes are down early this morning after an up-and-down week so far.

We’ll have more details in tonight’s update, but suffice it to say that while the overall market remains in decent shape, the evidence is worsening—our Cabot Tides are effectively on the fence here and the Two-Second Indicator has recorded 75-plus new lows each of the past six sessions, which we don’t take lightly.

As for individual growth stocks, it’s a similar story—there are definitely a good number of names still in good shape (we’re not having trouble finding ideas we’re interested in), but volatility is huge and this week has seen many earnings reports result in big breakdowns.

Given the mixed messages, we’re not running for cover, but we think it’s best to be selective, hold some cash and kick out weaker names, while potentially buying stronger names at good entry points.

This bulletin concerns Arista Networks (ANET), which looked just fine heading into its report Tuesday evening, and it beat estimates and nudged up guidance as management said demand is as good as they’ve seen it. However, the stock got hit anyway on worries that supply limitations could hold back growth and margins could be lower than expected as it inks deals with some big hyperscalers. As for the stock itself, ANET has now been rejected three different times in the 156 to 163 are since early September, so the selling since earnings came out gives the chart a toppy look. We’ll sell here and hold the cash. SELL ANET

We’re also keeping tight leashes on Alnylam (ALNY) and AppLovin (APP), the latter of which reported a fantastic quarter but it’s initial pop has been sold into so far this morning.

We came into this week with a good-sized cash position already (38%), so today’s this sell puts the portfolio about 45% in cash. We’ll hold that for now, but are remaining flexible—if the market can hold its own, we’ll likely start a new position or two, though if the market falls further we could prune more.

As mentioned above, we’ll have more details on the market and all our stocks in tonight’s full update.

Don’t hesitate to email me directly (mike@cabotwealth.com) if you have any questions.

