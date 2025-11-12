November 12, 2025

WHAT TO DO NOW: The market remains very mixed, as we continue to see some tempting names but also more than a few that are hitting potholes, as well as rotation into safe areas. Yesterday, we sold Life360 (LIF) after that stock fell apart on earnings—and now we’re going to sell our half-sized stake in AppLovin (APP), with Friday’s and Monday’s encouraging action going up in smoke since. That will leave us with a high-50% cash position, which is a lot; if the market stabilizes, we’ll probably start a couple of new positions, but for the moment we’ll sit with that cash and see how things play out.

The major indexes are off a bit this morning, and as we wrote yesterday, our market timing indicators are mixed—the intermediate-term trend has improved, but the broad market is iffy, growth indexes and funds are still south of key levels and defensive stocks are beginning to pick up steam.

As for individual stocks, it’s very mixed—we’re still not having trouble filling our watch list with good ideas, but many resilient names are seeing selling on strength and there remain plenty of air pockets, too, with a fair number of breakdowns despite the rebound in the indexes.

After selling LIF yesterday, today we’re going to sell AppLovin (APP). We were willing to sit through the initial rumor-driven selloff a few weeks back and wait to see what earnings brought—but this latest wave of selling and volatility tells us the buyers have likely left the building for a while. We’re going to cut the loss on our half-sized stake. SELL APP

That will leave us with a cash position in the high 50% range, which is higher than we’d prefer … though we are going to hold onto it right now given the meat-grinder environment.

If the growth stocks do find support, there are many other names we like, such as Advanced Micro (AMD), Guardant Health (GH), Datadog (DDOG) and Madrigal Pharma (MDGL)—we could start a new position or two in tomorrow’s issue if all goes well. But right now, let’s chop off another piece of dead wood and see how the current crosscurrents develop.

Don't hesitate to email me directly (mike@cabotwealth.com) if you have any questions.

