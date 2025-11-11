November 11, 2025

WHAT TO DO NOW: The market has bounced back decently, though our market timing indicators are still looking iffy for now. Today’s bulletin is about Life360 (LIF), which is falling hard today despite a solid quarterly report. Given the abnormal action, we’re forced to sell and take what’s left of our profit. Our cash position will now be around 50%.

The market rebounded nicely Friday afternoon and yesterday, with today’s action looking calm early on. The action is good to see, though it hasn’t really changed much with the evidence just yet—our Cabot Tides are still effectively on the fence, our Two-Second Indicator is still negative (more than 40 new lows even on Monday’s rally) and many growth funds are still south of intermediate-term support.

Overall, we’re comfortable with a cautious stance right here, but we remain flexible and do see a few tempting names out there that we could start positions in relatively soon.

Today’s bulletin, though, is about selling—Life360 (LIF) released a fine quarterly report last night, with numbers above estimates and an acquisition that could dramatically boost its advertising business. But the stock is getting whacked anyway, flashing abnormal action as it cascades to multi-week lows. It’s disappointing but we don’t want a bad situation to get much worse—we’ll take what’s left of our profit off the table. SELL LIF

For now, we’ll hold the proceeds, which will leave us with around a 50% cash position. If growth stocks can hold their own we’d like to put a bit of money back to work, but with so many crosscurrents and air pockets still out there we favor going slow and seeing if more stocks can lift and hold.

Don’t hesitate to email me directly (mike@cabotwealth.com) if you have any questions.

