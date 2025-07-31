July 31, 2025

WHAT TO DO NOW: Remain bullish, but continue to keep some of your powder dry. The market remains in a solid uptrend, but more indexes and stocks have been stalling out. To be fair, we are seeing some growth names finally kick into gear, but we still think it’s best to ease off the accelerator a bit as we see how earnings season goes. In the Model Portfolio, we sold Uber (UBER) and bought a half-sized stake in Oracle (ORCL) on a special bulletin Tuesday; tonight we’ll make one small move, adding another 3% position to Rubrik (RBRK), which appears to be emerging from its slumber. We’ll still hold around 30% cash after these moves.

Current Market Environment

For the second time this week, the market gapped up nicely at the open on some good news … but the sellers drove the market back down. At day’s end, the S&P 500 was off 0.4% and the Nasdaq was flat while the broad market was down much more.

The market remains in an uptrend, with our trend-following indicators remaining positive, as does our Aggression Index. That said, more and more indexes and sectors aren’t making much progress—looking at our Cabot Tides, the three non-big-cap indexes are “only” 1.5% to 2% above their 50-day lines, so there’s not a ton of daylight when it comes to the intermediate-term trend. We’ve also seen the broad market take on a little water, with today’s NYSE new low total the highest since late April.

Throw in the fact that the market and many stocks are extended time-wise and it would be normal and natural for some potholes to appear, especially as so much good news (better trade deals, good earnings from blue chips, etc.) has come out of late … leaving the door open for some uncertainties (more trade tensions, a delay of rate cuts, etc.) to grab investors’ attention.

As for individual stocks, the good news is that, after plenty of laggy action, earnings season to this point has been solid for growth names, with a bunch reacting well or at least holding firm after extended runs. We’re pleased to see some names we own and have been watching that had been marking time begin to perk up.

When you put it all together, we remain overall bullish and think the market (and many leaders) can go a lot higher over time—but we also think that the risk of a near-term pullback (or rotation, or some other tedious period) is somewhat elevated here, and there a ton of growth stocks are still set to report in the next couple of weeks. Thus, we’re holding our winners, but we’re also OK holding a chunk of cash, both as a cushion should some air pockets emerge, as well as buying power for some new adds.

Earlier this week, we cut bait with Uber (UBER) and started a half-sized position in Oracle (ORCL), and tonight we’ll make one more small move—adding another 3% position to Rubrik (RBRK), which, after a seven-week rest, seems to be kicking back into gear. We’ll still have about 30% of the portfolio in cash both as a cushion should the market pull in, as well as for buying power as growth leaders present entry points.

Model Portfolio

GE Aerospace (GE) looks fine, tagging new price highs this week. That said, we are monitoring a couple of things—the first is that the relative performance (RP) line hasn’t done much since early June (not a death knell but telling you shares have lost a little steam) and second, a few aerospace supplier stocks (HWM, CRS, ATI) were hit very hard today—including some abnormal action. Still, GE is the liquid leader in the group, and the recent quarterly report reinforced the long-term runway of free cash flow growth driven by a monstrous backlog of engine orders and services. We’ll stay on Buy. BUY

GE Vernova (GEV) remains very strong, and over time, we think it can go nicely higher as demand for its power and electrification wares continues to outpace supply. Indeed, despite strong growth, backlog here is still expanding (up a whopping $5.2 billion in Q2 sequentially), and with all indications that CapEx for all things power is going to continue to rise for a long time to come. That said, the stock is clearly extended to the upside, so some sort of pullback or shakeout is possible near term. We won’t anticipate that—we’re OK nibbling here or on dips—but we’re not eager to fill out the position at this time, instead aiming for some rest period as the moving averages catch up. BUY A HALF

Life360 (LIF) continues to act well ahead (some positive words from one analyst helped the case), with the two-month tight area from mid-May to mid-July now looking like a solid launching pad. We think the mass market potential here is huge (both from subscriptions and its fast-growing ad business), though the name is still on the thinner side, so volatility is to be expected, and earnings (due August 11 after the close) will be key. Hold on if you own some, and if not, we’re OK buying a small stake here or on dips. BUY A HALF

We started a half-sized stake in Oracle (ORCL) this week. Admittedly, shares aren’t at a great entry point, and so a dip of a few points wouldn’t be shocking. But we don’t think the risk-reward is bad at all—frankly, we think ORCL has a chance to be a magnet for institutional buying, assuming the trends in its cloud infrastructure business continue (which we wrote about in last week’s issue), and last night’s reports from Microsoft and Meta certainly helped on that front. We’re OK grabbing some shares here or on dips of a few points. BUY A HALF

Palantir (PLTR) continues to hold near its highs on very light volume. We have no complaints about the action overall, but the intermediate-term tale will be told next week—Palantir reports next Monday (August 4) after the close, with analysts looking for sales of $939 million (up 39%, a smidge higher than where the estimate stood last week) and earnings of 14 cents per share (up 54%), but “real” expectations are likely higher than that, while a lot of focus will be on the core U.S. commercial AI boom. We really wouldn’t be surprised by anything at this point—the story here is so good (we’ve always referenced it as the Microsoft of the AI age, being the platform many firms and agencies standardize on to get value from various AI models) that growth could continue to accelerate for some time, but there’s also no question buying pressures have dried up and the stock’s had a big run over time. Having sold a few pieces of our position since we initially bought nearly a year ago, we’ll hold our modest remaining chunk and see what earnings brings. HOLD

ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Fund (SSO) has seen some churning this week, with strength (including today’s big gap) being sold into on bullish news. Maybe this is the start of the long-awaited pullback, which would make sense given the three-plus-month run from the kickoff point (April 21), the fact we’ve seen a batch of good news (trade deals, earnings, etc.) and a bit of weakness in the broad market (new lows have been picking up a bit). Even so, (a) the big-picture outlook remains fantastic, and (b) we have to go with what’s in front of us, and at this point, the S&P 500 and SSO are toying with new highs and haven’t tagged their 25-day lines. We’ll stay on Buy, though new buyers can consider starting small and/or looking for dips of a couple of points. BUY

Rubrik (RBRK) has finally gotten off its duff, and it’s done so with force, rallying quickly back into the mid-90s on a couple of good-volume days. The cybersecurity group is still lackluster near term (though a buyout in the sector, Palo Alto buying CyberArk, did help sentiment a bit), and the century mark could be a tough nut to crack (round-number resistance plus big-volume selling there in June)—so we can’t rule out some more wobbles, as we saw today. But after many tests of support, this rally is encouraging and we like the overall risk/reward—we’ll add another 3% position (if your total account is $100k, add $3k here), averaging up in what looks to be the beginning of a resumption of the prior upmove. BUY ANOTHER 3%

Snowflake (SNOW) tested support in the 210 area a couple of times, along with its 10-week line, but now shares are pushing higher, surely helped along today by the buoyant mega-cap earnings reports last night. We think there’s a good chance the tight area of the past few weeks (which came near some resistance from early 2024) could mark the rest it needed after its huge off-the-bottom run. Of course, a reversal here and a drop back toward 200 would be intermediate-term iffy, and at this point the RP line hasn’t quite made a new high—but the vast majority of indications (chart and fundamentals) are pointed up. We’ll stay on Buy. BUY

Toast (TOST) has definitely put itself in a position to rejoin the leadership ranks, having shaken off endless rejections in the 45 to 46 area to stretch its legs a bit, moving toward round-number resistance near 50 on good volume (two straight above-average volume buying weeks). The firm’s story remains great (it just released a new version of its wireless, handheld point-of-sale system designed for hospitality settings), though most things retail related (including payments) haven’t been great performers due to some macro fears (tariffs could eat into consumer spending, etc.), so next week’s quarterly report (August 5 after the close) will be key. We’ve been happy to hang on given the action, though we’d note the relative performance line still has yet to surpass its May peak. A positive earnings reaction could have us averaging up, though we have a mental stop in the 44 area in case things go awry. HOLD

Uber (UBER) is a fine company, and when earnings are reported next week (August 6), the bookings and free cash flow growth should remain impressive. But after a great April-May rally, the stock has been a laggard, with any strength sold into and (just as important) with the stock getting tossed around based on news/rumors of its/others’ autonomous driving plans—all told, it doesn’t feel like big investors are accumulating in any consistent manner. Maybe that changes, but when shares broke down this week after news that Google (Waymo) teamed with Avis for a launch next year in Dallas, our patience ran out. We sold via special bulletin on Tuesday for a tiny loss. SOLD

Watch List

Amer Sports (AS): AS remains in a very tight, very quiet sideways range, with last week’s test of the 50-day line holding. We continue to think the stock may be playing possum here and could have a big run … if it breaks out.

Coinbase (COIN): COIN is tempting right here, with a low-volume pullback after its huge-volume run. That said, earnings are due tonight, so we’ll see how that goes, and investing anything in the crypto space will bring volatility. Still, the favorable legislation for stablecoins and this firm’s move into more securities (options, futures on crypto) bode well.

Wingstop (WING): WING is a long-term cookie-cutter story, and usually the best time to get in is after a big correction and consolidation—followed by a show of strength. WING has been basing since last June, and the powerful earnings reaction this week is enticing.

Seagate Technology (STX): STX has been a clear leader of the advance thus far, but it rested for three weeks and shook out after earnings yesterday—and boomed back today with the help of its closest peer’s (Western Digital) own quarterly report. Historically, this sort of action can lead to further ups and downs, so we’ll wait for now, but if STX settles down a bit, we’d be intrigued.

That’s it for now. You’ll receive your next issue of Cabot Growth Investor next Thursday, August 7. As always, we’ll send a Special Bulletin should we have any changes before then.

Model Portfolio

