July 29, 2025

WHAT TO DO NOW: The market remains in good shape, and we remain overall bullish, though we’re not flooring the accelerator given that earnings season is revving up. Today’s bulletin concerns Uber (UBER), which is cracking some support today on another round of autonomous news from others—we’re going to cut bait. On the buy side, we’re starting a half-sized stake in Oracle (ORCL), which quacks like a liquid leader.

==

As of 11:15 EST, the indexes are marginally lower today as the initial pop higher has been sold into.

Today’s bulletin concerns Uber (UBER), which we initially bought thanks to its great relative strength back in May, thinking that big investors were moving past the constant worries about autonomous vehicles and instead focusing on Uber’s own prospects in that area, as well as its excellent earnings and cash flow growth.

But while it hasn’t been an awful performance, UBER hasn’t been able to get going in a decisive manner and continues to get knocked around on driverless news and rumors—including today, as Google’s Waymo (which is working with Uber in a few areas) announced a deal with Avis to launch an autonomous taxi service in Dallas next year. That brought further selling in Uber, with it cracking some support here.

Again, shares aren’t a total disaster, and earnings next week (August 6) could save the day if management delivers the right message. But our patience has run out, partly due to the stock’s action, but also because of the stock’s continued ups and downs based on news and rumors of other players in the autonomous field. We’ll cut bait here. SELL

We’re going to take some of the proceeds from that and start a half-sized stake (5% of the portfolio) in Oracle (ORCL), which we think has morphed from stodgy blue chip to a liquid leader that can go nicely higher down the road as its cloud infrastructure business booms. To be fair, the stock isn’t at an ideal entry point and could easily pull in a few percent—but the power here is impressive as shares are hitting new highs. We’ll buy a half-sized stake with a loss limit in the 220 area. BUY A HALF

We have no other changes, but we’re continuing to monitor GE Vernova (GEV) for a possible add-on point, and we’re encouraged that Rubrik (RBRK), after many weeks of testing and holding support, is perking up some this morning; more strength could have us (finally) adding to our position.

For now, though, we’ll sell UBER and start a position in ORCL and go from there.

Don’t hesitate to email me directly (mike@cabotwealth.com) if you have any questions.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.