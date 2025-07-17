July 17, 2025

WHAT TO DO NOW: We remain overall bullish, but fewer growth stocks and sectors are making headway of late, and with earnings season revving up, we’re becoming more selective on the buy side while tightening stops on some laggards. In the Model Portfolio tonight, we’re going to sell our stake in Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), start a half-sized position in Life360 (LIF) and place Uber (UBER) back on Hold. Our cash position will remain around 32%.

Current Market Environment

The major indexes were up nicely today, though once again, growth stocks were more mixed, with some doing well but many meandering. At day’s end, the S&P 500 was up 0.5% and the Nasdaq was up 0.7%.

Our market thoughts haven’t changed much during the past week: From a top-down point of view, things look great, with our market timing indicators positive and the many big-picture tailwinds still in effect. Longer-term, we’re likely three and a half months into what should be a much larger advance—no guarantees, of course, and we’ll change our mind if the evidence changes, but right now that’s what the odds favor.

Short term, though, we are playing things a bit more cautiously, mainly because we’ve seen more and more growth areas start to lag the indexes—in fact, just looking at the broad growth landscape, there’s not much going on with software names, medical/biotech, payments or retail, with even cybersecurity (which was a leading group) looking iffier of late. AI infrastructure (including chips, networking, power, etc.) does look great, as do crypto-related investments, but outside of that, it’s mainly a smattering of thinner and/or more speculative situations (at least among growth names).

That’s not a reason to turn defensive—again, the vast majority of evidence is overall bullish—but when combined with the fact that earnings season is getting underway, we are being more discerning on the buy side and tightening some stops on names that have stalled out.

Tonight we have three moves. First, we’re selling Take-Two (TTWO), which continues to just do OK. Second, we’ll start a half-sized stake in Life360 (LIF), which we’ve been following for a while and it’s now lifted to the upside. And third, we’ll place Uber (UBER) on Hold, as it joins the longer list of growth names that have been doing more chopping than advancing of late. Our cash position will remain at 32%.

Model Portfolio

We’ll start with Life360 (LIF), which we’re adding a half-sized (5% of the account) position in. While the name is a bit more chance-y than some others, we think this mass market, consumer-led story has huge potential—the firm already has 84 million global active users (13th-most downloaded app in the App Store; 1 in 7 U.S. smartphone owners use it with an average of five opens per day), many of them signed on for free, though there are 2.4 million paying circles (which probably equates to nearly eight million people under a paying plan) that allow users to track each other’s whereabouts, get alerts when people have arrived/left a location (like soccer practice or a friend’s party), have crash detection and even emergency dispatch. Obviously, parents using this to make sure their kids are safe is probably the biggest pull, but it’s becoming more popular for knowing where a senior relative is (if they’re living on their own, for example) and even tracking items or pets. While subscription revenue is the big driver, Life 360 has made huge strides in advertising and data sharing (12% of revenue in Q1, but up 99% from a year ago), which should allow it to “win” whether it’s with paid or free users. There are risks here, as the stock isn’t as broadly sponsored as we’d prefer, which does make the stock more subject to potential potholes—we’ll be using a looser loss limit (a bit under 60) on this small position—but we think the potential upside is many times greater than the risk of getting stopped out. Shares had a massive comeback after the market’s April lows, then essentially went sideways for two months, but now shares have lifted to the upside on good volume. We’ll buy a half-sized stake and give it some rope ahead of earnings, which are due August 11. BUY A HALF

GE Aerospace (GE) reported a great Q2 this morning, with adjusted revenue (total sales less insurance revenue) lifting a very strong 23%, with earnings of $1.66 per share up 38% (crushing estimates) while free cash flow came in around $2.1 billion (nearly $2 per share). Moreover, forward-looking orders were very strong, up 28% for commercial planes and 24% for defense-related applications, which is one reason the firm hiked not just this year’s outlook ($6.30 of free cash flow per share), but its longer-term 2028 targets as well, while meaningfully bumping their return of capital targets. All of that is nice--but the stock was met with heavy selling today, with a big downside reversal appearing after an initial gap up. To us, one bad day isn’t the end of the world, especially coming on the heels of a recent move to new highs, though we would note the stock’s relative performance peak came back in early June, which is something to watch. If the selling persists, we could go to Hold and/or take some off the table, but at this point, the uptrend is intact (50-day line down at 242) and GE’s up-down action of late is par for the course for most stocks. Hold on if you own some, and we’re OK entering here or on dips. BUY

GE Vernova (GEV) continues to quack like a liquid leader in the power/electrification space, with a dominant market share in many power infrastructure areas and with a persistent, powerful advance (hitting new highs today). That said, with shares stretched to the upside (50-day line near 485), we’re not eager to add many more shares up here right ahead of the quarterly report (morning of July 23). We’ll stay on Buy a Half if you don’t own any and want to nibble on dips, but if you’re already in, sit tight and see what earnings brings. BUY A HALF

Palantir (PLTR) has bounced back nicely from its recent wobble, moving to new price and RP highs, though once again there’s been no real power behind the move (below-average volume every day). Don’t get us wrong, up is good, but given the big run and mundane volume, we’ll stay on Hold, happy to ride the rest of our position higher as long as the trend stays up. Earnings are due August 4 after the close. HOLD

ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Fund (SSO) remains perched near its highs, though near-term, some sort of dip would be normal here based on the recent quiet trading, the pop higher in some short-term sentiment measures (both near-term signs of complacency) and the time factor, as most rallies after major lows hit air pockets three to four months after the low. That’s probably a good reason to keep new buying in SSO small and/or look for dips—but we’re not losing sight of the forest for the trees here, as the very bullish big picture means the down-the-road gains should dwarf any near-term retrenchment. If you own some, we advise sitting tight, and we’re OK starting small here or on dips. BUY

Rubrik (RBRK) continues to trade tediously, unable to bounce to any real degree in recent weeks, though it has found support a few times in the low/mid-80s. We’d also add that the cybersecurity group, which was one of the strongest, is starting to come off, with some other leaders (ZS, CRWD) getting a bit ragged near-term. That said, we’re sticklers for following the plan, as RBRK has done nothing “wrong” and the story—leading the way in cyber resilience—and numbers are excellent as funds continue to build positions (403 funds owned shares at the end of June, up from 341 and 284 the prior two quarters). We do think a strong move above 92 or so could ignite a fresh upmove, but any dip to 80 would have us dumping our small position. Right here, we’ll hold our half-sized stake. HOLD

Snowflake (SNOW) has taken on water of late as most software stocks have sagged, pulling in on modest volume as the rising 50-day line (near 205) catches up. Bigger picture, we remain optimistic, as shares seemed to have changed character after a big earnings gap in May following years of meandering sideways, and the recent rest period, while a bit tedious, is quite minor compared to the prior run-up. A dip below the 50-day line would have us going to Hold and throwing up a tight-ish mental stop, but right here we’ll stick with our Buy rating, with the odds favoring the next major move being up. BUY

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) will probably have a run at some point, but while the stock has been gradually trending higher, it hasn’t made much progress and—more important to us—the relative performance line (how it’s doing compared to the S&P 500) is now in a nine-week correction. That obviously tells us that the stock clearly hasn’t been a leader and today’s slice of the 50-day line means our patience has run out—we’ll take our small profit and move on. SELL

Toast (TOST) keeps pushing against resistance in the 45 to 47 area, and that area keeps pushing back … though shares might be starting to break through, as they notched a new closing price high today. Sometimes being repelled by resistance a few times can lead to a top, but many times a stock will eventually get going, having chewed through (absorbed) all the potential selling, leaving the strong hands in charge. Clearly, we think the fundamental story and numbers support higher prices, but we’ll continue to take it as it comes—a bit more upside could have us (finally) averaging up, though earnings (no set date yet, but likely in early August) are approaching quickly. Right here, hang on. HOLD

Uber (UBER) finally looked to be getting going in late June, but the stock has hit a sinkhole recently, sliding persistently back to the 90 area. Interestingly, this dip has nothing to do with obvious news—in fact, the firm has been inking some deals (partnering with Baidu to put that firm’s autonomous fleet on Uber’s app outside the U.S. and China; first deployments in Asia and the Middle East are later this year) and made a $300 million investment in a small autonomous outfit, with plans to deploy of its 20,000 autonomous SUVs in the next six years. Back to the stock, the action isn’t abnormal at this point (50-day line is holding; volume on the drop has been very light), but the incessant up-down action is a yellow flag. We don’t like flip-flopping, but we’re going back to Hold here with a mental stop in the mid-80s, and we’ll see what earnings (due the morning of August 6) will bring. HOLD

Watch List

Amer Sports (AS): AS has tried to probe higher, but like most names, it’s hit resistance, with shares remaining in their tight trading range. Retail stocks have been just so-so during the rally, but if that changes, we think AS can be a leader.

Coinbase (COIN): COIN has shown great power after 15 months of sideways action as it expands its hands into more crypto trading areas (options, futures) and as the prospects of big stablecoin usage rises.

CoreWeave (CRWV): CRWV’s dip got a bit sloppy late last week (33% from high to low), but it wasn’t abnormal given the prior run, and now it’s testing the 50-day line. The firm is one of the leaders in the “neo-cloud” theme, where firms are rapidly building out massive computing power to “rent” it to firms so they can train and run their powerful AI systems.

Oracle (ORCL): ORCL is definitely a bigger outfit (~$60 billion in annual revenue) than we usually touch, but its cloud infrastructure business is growing and booking new orders at amazing rates, and we think big investors are beginning to discount the impact that will have on the overall outfit down the road. Shares are super strong, and we think the next meaningful dip should be buyable.

Seagate Technology (STX): It’s still early, but STX is now in its second week of a (very tight) rest period after a stunning, persistent advance. Earnings here are already soaring thanks to the data center building boom, and the uptake of new HAMR technology later this year could supercharge results further. Earnings are out July 29.

That’s it for now. You’ll receive your next issue of Cabot Growth Investor next Thursday, July 24. As always, we’ll send a Special Bulletin should we have any changes before then.

Model Portfolio

Stock No. of Shares Price Bought Date Bought Price on 7/17/25 Profit Rating GE Aerospace (GE) 1,362 216 5/8/25 260 20% Buy GE Vernova (GEV) 294 518 6/27/25 570 10% Buy a Half Life 360 (LIF) - - - - - New Buy a Half Palantir (PLTR) 1,276 32 8/16/24 154 381% Hold ProShares Ultra S&P 500 (SSO) 4,342 88 5/13/25 101 14% Buy Rubrik (RBRK) 1,728 85 5/15/25 87 2% Hold Snowflake (SNOW) 1,430 207 5/30/25 212 2% Buy Take Two Interactive (TTWO) 658 224 4/25/25 234 5% Sell Toast (TOST) 3,304 44 5/13/25 47 5% Hold Uber (UBER) 2,675 89 5/13/25 91 2% Hold CASH $970,869 32%

