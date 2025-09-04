Cabot Growth Investor Issue: September 4, 2025

Remaining Mostly Patient

Last August, the market had a very sharp (14% from high to low in the Nasdaq) correction, and while there was a nice rebound after that, the major indexes didn’t do a ton through mid-November—the Nasdaq, in fact, didn’t make it to new highs until early November, while the S&P 500 made no net progress from July through mid-November. But what about growth stocks? They were lighting up the sky, with some of the biggest earnings gaps up we’ve ever seen across a variety of sectors, leading to awesome runs higher into early December (with some stretching higher beyond that).

Fast forward to the past couple of months, and it’s been something of the opposite situation: While progress has slowed, the big-cap indexes have been grinding higher, and even the broader indexes have perked up thanks to many bouts of rotation this summer—but since late June, growth stocks have been a struggle, with more and more names and sectors stagnating or rolling over, with selling on strength the norm and, more recently, with a growing number of resilient names breaking intermediate-term support. Of course, there are still some titles that are advancing, but far more are chopping around and even hitting air pockets.

The good news is that this is still a bull market—despite all the worries, the fact that the indexes are acting well (our market timing indicators remain bullish) counts for a lot, and, as we’ve been talking about for a while, the big-picture outlook is excellent. The odds are good that the overall market is “only” four and a half months into what should be a 12-plus month run; no guarantees, of course, but the pattern that’s played out this year (as well as some fundamental positives like the AI revolution and possible lower rates) points toward meaningful higher prices down the road.

Because of that and the nature of growth stocks (very skewed and streaky; see more on that later in this issue), we think it’s a matter of time before the growth complex has another run similar to last year (maybe not quite that amazing, but a strong uptrend in growth) as money eventually moves back to where the most unique stories and growth numbers reside.

So how do we position ourselves given the crosscurrents? As always, we’re sticking with the evidence: With the indexes still resilient and trending up, we’re sticking with our bullish market view (our leveraged long index fund, which has been our largest position for months, still acts well). But with growth stocks still hit or miss, we’re remaining patient with them—the sluggishness that’s been in place over the past two months is laying the foundation for a fresh run that launches leaders in many areas, but until we see a character change, we’re holding a good chunk of cash and remaining patient.

What to Do Now

Continue to stay close to shore. In the Model Portfolio, we did a little buying last week, but continue to hold about 50% in cash and today we’re placing Oracle (ORCL) on Hold due to its recent weakness. We do have a growing watch list, mostly of fresher titles, as well as two current holdings we could buy more of (ANET and LIF) at some point—but tonight we’ll hold our cash as we wait to see if growth names can turn up.

CURRENT RECOMMENDATIONS

The growth stock crosscurrents have turned into outright selling during the past couple of weeks, with more and more leaders either testing or cracking intermediate-term support. There are some names doing well (mostly among fresher titles), but in growth-land, making (and keeping) money has become more and more difficult during the past couple of months.

To be clear, we don’t view this as a long-term issue—this is still a bull market, and we think it’s simply a matter of time before the next leg up in growth gets underway. (The action of some leaders as they test their 50-day lines could be a clue going ahead; see more on that later in this issue.) But timing is vital in the market, and right now, we continue to keep plenty of powder dry as the growth environment has been a meat grinder; our small purchases last week, for instance, were quickly met with some selling.

Overall, though, we have about half the portfolio in cash, and while we do have a growing watch list, we’re going to sit tight tonight, practicing patience until the sell-on-strength pattern abates.

Stock No. of Shares Portfolio Weightings Price Bought Date Bought Price on 9/4/25 Profit Rating Arista Networks (ANET) 1,142 5% 139 8/8/25 141 2% Buy a Half GE Aerospace (GE) 912 8% 216 5/8/25 282 31% Hold GE Vernova (GEV) 446 8% 553 6/27/25 599 8% Buy Life 360 (LIF) 2,089 6% 74 7/18/25 88 20% Buy a Half MP Materials (MP) 2,174 4% 73 8/29/25 64 -11% Buy a Half Oracle (ORCL) 631 5% 248 7/29/25 223 -10% Hold ProShares Ultra S&P 500 (SSO) 4,342 15% 88 5/13/25 106 21% Buy CASH $1,528,783 50%

Arista Networks (ANET)—Given the pullback in most AI names of late and the stock’s big pre- and post-earnings move, we think ANET is handling itself very well here, with a relatively tight four-week zone as shares gather strength for their next upleg; today’s bounce, in fact, took shares back toward closing highs. Among many of the big hyperscalers, one analyst said that CapEx plans have risen by a third since the average outlook to start the year, which obviously bodes well for the networking group. Arista itself had a relatively bullish analyst conference last week, with management essentially reiterating that many clients are shifting over to Ethernet (where Arista is the lead dog) from InfiniBand (Nvidia), especially for larger AI chip clusters that are becoming more common. Of course, in this growth stock environment, we’ll just take it as it comes—should the AI-related selling continue for another few weeks, we won’t hesitate to bail if we have to, but the resilience of ANET in the face of the recent selling has us optimistic. We’re holding our half-sized stake here (and could look to average up if growth stocks kick into gear); if you don’t own any, we’re OK starting a position here. BUY A HALF

GE Aerospace (GE)—Given that many aerospace supplier stocks broke their uptrends on earnings in the summer and that this stock hit a pothole of its own in mid-August, GE has clearly been handling itself well, holding above its moving averages on light trade in recent weeks—and, today, attacking its old price high. (Like many names, the relative performance (RP) line isn’t quite there yet, but the overall action is clearly good.) The firm remains quiet on the news front, though it did say the Royal Thai Air Force is buying four fighter jets powered by the firm’s engines, marking the first Asia-Pacific nation to operate that type of aircraft. We took partial profits here in mid-August, and with some profit cushion in our remaining shares and such a strong, steady multi-year outlook (bolstered by an ever-growing service backlog), we’re holding on tightly to our remaining shares. Given the environment, we’re sticking with our Hold rating, too, but if you’re not yet in and want to start a position, we wouldn’t argue picking up some shares, preferably on dips. HOLD

GE Vernova (GEV)—Last week, GEV began to bounce off its 50-day line, the first time it’s done so during this advance, which is often a decent entry point—prompting us to add on a few more shares (a small 3% position). But then Monday the stock was struck with (supposedly) bad news: An international competitor (Mitsubishi Heavy Industries) said it will double its capacity to make gas turbines (a product that’s a big driver of Vernova’s business) over the next two years which, when combined with Vernova’s own expansion plans had investors thinking margins and pricing power could dip down the road. While in theory that’s true (higher supply obviously brings the supply/demand equation more into balance), these expansions are coming from a place where current orders are often delivered three to seven years (!) down the road; in fact, one analyst thinks even if Vernova and other big players (Siemens) follow suit with expanded capacity in the quarters ahead, the wait time for new gas turbine orders will still be three years in 2027, which is clearly very far from a saturated situation. Even so, in the market, perception is reality, and the early-week action was clearly iffy, though the top-to-bottom decline so far (17%) isn’t out of line given the prior run, and today’s bounce back moved the stock slightly back above its 50-day line. Given the bounce, we’ll stick with our Buy rating, but much weakness from here could change that. BUY

Life 360 (LIF)—LIF has come down with the market this week but remains in good shape overall, holding the majority of its post-earnings run. If the growth stock environment were healthy, we’d be aiming to nab some more shares, possibly on a dip to the 25-day line (now near 84 and rising); we think this new, mass market story could have much longer to run both in terms of attracing new users and with monetization, as more free users sign up for subscriptions, and for those that don’t, the advertising moves the firm has made should help keep that small-but-booming part of the business headed higher. That said, we can’t ignore the environment, where few stocks are making consistent progress—obviously, if that changes, we’ll change our view (with LIF and with others), but at this point we’re happy to simply hold on and see if the stock can properly consolidate its upmove. If you’re in, hang on, and if not, you can start a position, though we advise keeping it small or aiming for dips. BUY A HALF

MP Materials (MP)—We started a position in MP last week, which was clearly not the best timing, as this and more than a few high-flyers have been hit hard since Labor Day. It’s obviously not what we wanted to see—but we knew this would be a volatile name, so we’re using a loose mental stop (down toward the 50-day line, currently near 59 and rising) to give the stock ample amount of space to gyrate. A plunge below there would force us to swallow the loss on the half position, however the past three days doesn’t offset the super-bullish and unique story here, or ruin the chart: Fundamentally, there’s a very high floor here thanks to government guarantees as well as huge upside potential thanks to a massive expansion plan and crimped worldwide supply of rare earth magnets, which could easily drive prices much higher than the floor it negotiated. Obviously, we won’t just hold and hope if MP continues to sink from here, but we think the stock can have a huge run if it can get through this tough stretch. If you own some, grit your teeth and hang on here, and if not, we’re OK starting a position on weakness, albeit with a tight mental stop. BUY A HALF

Oracle (ORCL)—Oracle is moving to Hold—on no news, the stock nosedived below its 50-day line last Friday, though it’s held up this week despite the wobbles in most AI names. The company has been quiet on the news front, though the next big event is on the way, with earnings due September 15; while sales (up 13%) and earnings (up 7%) growth are expected to be muted, (a) those figures are likely conservative, and (b) big investors will likely take their clues more off the growth of the cloud infrastructure business (where growth has been accelerating) and the remaining performance obligations (money not under contract but due to it in the future). Back to the stock, if we had a “big” position or were craving cash in the portfolio, we’d have likely trimmed some shares, but given where we’re at today (half-sized position here, 50% cash in the portfolio, still-reasonable correction in the stock), we’re holding onto our shares. Ideally, we can sit through earnings and see what that brings, though we do have a tight mental stop a few points below here should the selling (in ORCL and AI in general) intensify. HOLD

ProShares S&P 500 Fund (SSO)—The S&P 500 is in the midst of its third wobble since mid-July, this one a bit less than 3% from high to low (at least so far) while holding its 50-day line. Big picture, we remain as bullish as ever—we’re likely four and a half months into a run that should last 12-plus months based on history (that’s not a prediction, just playing the odds based on the action and some blastoff indicator seen earlier this year), and even right now, with our market timing indicators all bullish, we’re keeping our optimist’s hat on and keeping our eyes on the bigger prize down the road. That said, there’s no question that progress has slowed of late—the S&P 500 and Nasdaq haven’t made much progress since late July, and most broader indexes are in the same boat, all of which raises the risk of some downside action. When you put it all together, our plan is simple: With the evidence still pointed up, we’re staying on Buy, and we’re aiming to hold our good-sized position through any normal retreat that occurs. That said, the next few sessions could tell us a lot about the near-term. If you own some, sit tight, and we’re not against nibbling here if you don’t own any SSO. BUY

Watch List

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY 454) : We’ve finally started to see some medical names kick into gear, and ALNY looks like one of the best thanks to a solid core business and a new indication that, while it has some competition, Alnylam seems to be in the lead. The stock is two weeks into a very tight rest period.

: We’ve finally started to see some medical names kick into gear, and ALNY looks like one of the best thanks to a solid core business and a new indication that, while it has some competition, Alnylam seems to be in the lead. The stock is two weeks into a very tight rest period. AppLovin (APP 500) : We admit to wondering whether APP’s latest comeback will falter, as it’s difficult for a big winner to repeat the trick the next year—but the story and numbers remain outstanding, and the stock is showing peppy action of late even as other growth stocks hit all sorts of potholes.

: We admit to wondering whether APP’s latest comeback will falter, as it’s difficult for a big winner to repeat the trick the next year—but the story and numbers remain outstanding, and the stock is showing peppy action of late even as other growth stocks hit all sorts of potholes. Dutch Bros (BROS 71) : BROS remains set up nicely in a six-month rest period, with some decent action since earnings a month ago. Growth-oriented retail stocks have been struggling, but a powerful breakout here would be tempting.

: BROS remains set up nicely in a six-month rest period, with some decent action since earnings a month ago. Growth-oriented retail stocks have been struggling, but a powerful breakout here would be tempting. Guardant Health (GH 61) : GH finally broke out last month and a solid run—before getting hit hard today on news. However, the chart isn’t broken and if this news-based selloff abates, it could provide an opportunity. See more below.

: GH finally broke out last month and a solid run—before getting hit hard today on news. However, the chart isn’t broken and if this news-based selloff abates, it could provide an opportunity. See more below. Insulet (PODD 346) : PODD’s story oozes rapid and reliable growth, and after making no net progress for nine months, it’s trending higher again. See more below.

: PODD’s story oozes rapid and reliable growth, and after making no net progress for nine months, it’s trending higher again. See more below. Reddit (RDDT 232) : RDDT is three weeks into a rest after a nice post-earnings rally. It may need more time to set up, but we’re willing to wait given the pristine story and numbers.

: RDDT is three weeks into a rest after a nice post-earnings rally. It may need more time to set up, but we’re willing to wait given the pristine story and numbers. Seagate (STX 184) or Western Digital (WDC 90): STX and WDC are impressive given the weakness in most AI-related names—both have ratcheted up to new highs as, by all accounts, demand is as strong as it’s ever been in the sector, with product being booked now for delivery well into next year. The longer these names hold up as most AI stocks gyrate, the better the chance they will continue their runs down the road.



Other Stocks of Interest

Insulet (PODD 346)—The repeated bouts of rotation of late have obviously helped some non-growth, cyclical-type areas, but we’re wondering if some growth sectors that have been sitting out the dance, like medicals and biotechs (as well as many others), can come into favor; we’ve seen Alnylam (ALNY), for instance, emerge and look like a potential liquid leader in the biotech space. And while not quite as big, we think Insulet can also lead, as its rapid and reliable growth story should take it far. The firm looks like the top dog in the insulin pump market (the firm dubs it automated insulin delivery, or AID) with around half a million users, though most of that is due to its Omnipod 5 pump, the first and only tubeless, waterproof AID in the U.S. that works with various sensors (Dexcom, Abbott, etc.) and, of course, provides significantly better results (insulin is in the normal range 20%-plus more of the time compared to daily injections)—all of which is why the Omnipod 5 has around 365,000 users and is the #1 most prescribed AID system in the U.S., and is #1 AID among new users in Europe, too. For investors, the big draw here is that the device is the first to receive FDA approval to treat Type 2 diabetics (approval August 2024), alongside Type 1s, which means Insulet is serving a massive market of up to 14 million patients globally. (It’s been steadily rolling out across the globe, with launches in Italy, Australia, Belgium, Canada and Switzerland this year.) In Q2, business continued to surge, with sales up 31% (accelerating over the past couple of quarters), with 85% of U.S. new customer starts coming from daily injections (non-pump users), and with 30% of U.S. new customers having Type 2 diabetes. Meanwhile, margins picked up across the board, leading to a 113% earnings gain, with the top brass hiking expectations for the rest of the year. To be fair, the valuation here is big (80x trailing earnings), but given the recurring revenue nature here (pods need to be replaced every 72 hours), it’s likely sales and earnings (analysts see the bottom line up 43% this year and 25% next) will ramp for years to come. Despite the good results, the stock has been hard to handle, with no net progress from last November until earnings last month—but PODD’s results brought in the buyers, with shares nosing out to new price highs (the RP line is a bit shy still) and testing the major highs from back in 2023. It probably won’t be your fastest horse, but this is a well-sponsored name that has a clear advantage in a big, growing market—it’s on our Watch List.

Karman Holdings (KRMN 53)—Karmen is a new issue (public in February of this year) with a rare growth story: The company is a leading provider of very high-tech offerings for the defense and space sectors, including propulsion systems, interstage systems (connecting two different pieces or payloads of a rocket) and payload protection products, all of which are integrated into end markets like hypersonics and missile defense systems, tactical missiles and launch systems. The firm is a partner with more than 70 defense and space prime contractors (involved in more than 100 programs), and the top brass believes it’s playing in some huge markets as investments in things like hypersonics (much faster missiles that can maneuver at high speeds), unmanned systems (drones), the Golden Dome (missile defense systems in the U.S. using a variety of assets) and simply restocking U.S. munitions should be huge, multi-billion dollar opportunities. (The tax bill that went through Congress in the summer funded most of these priorities for the Department of Defense.) Business-wise, it’s a big plus that much of the business is booked well ahead of time—Karman’s funded backlog was $719 million at the end of June, up 36% from a year ago and nearly twice the last 12 month’s worth of revenue (the second half of 2025 is 100% booked), which should provide some surety for big investors that want to build positions. In Q2, sales lifted a strong 36% while EBITDA was up 29% and analysts see continued strong (though likely a bit of slowing) growth ahead on the top and bottom lines. As for the stock, KRMN still needs some seasoning, but we’re impressed that it already has 235 funds onboard (including many smart growth managers), and shares have a solid run from the April nadir to its recent high in late July, with a secondary offering slapping the stock around a bit since then. Still, Karman seems to be in the right place at the right time, and this is the kind of new story that could go far.

Guardant Health (GH 61)—Guardant Health is no stranger to volatility, and after finally breaking out on the upside last month (and enjoying a nice run), the stock got hit hard today—that goes hand in hand with a lot of growth stock action of late, but we think it could up a nice entry point if things hold together from here. We’ll start with the underlying story, which includes some solid core products and a new one that could be a game changer: Guardant’s core platform, dubbed 360, analyzes DNA from a couple of tubes of blood to help patients with solid tumors get better treatment options, which is especially big for those where current treatments aren’t doing the trick; Guardant actually released 11 new tests for the platform in Q2, which should help boost demand going forward, as will some cancer recurrence tests (platform called Reveal) that could be big for post-treatment monitoring. But the big idea right now is Sheild, which is the first blood test that’s been approved by the FDA for primary screening for colorectal cancer, which is a big improvement over stool-based screening tests—there were fears of competition, but Exact Sciences’ (maker of the stool-based Cologuard) own test flopped; it ended up buying another firm with a prospective test, but most don’t see approval of that until late next year, giving Guardant a two-year head start. Moreover, the company’s ultimate aim is to make Sheild a multi-cancer detection test, all from blood samples, with trials already underway for other cancers. So why the big drop today? The firm released a set of clinical results for Sheild’s updated test (version 2), and the results were good but not too much better than version 1 and clearly less than hoped by the market. It could be a big negative for sure—but Sheild is already on the market, has a huge ease-of-use advantage compard to Cologuard and, again, the results were solid (84% success of finding those with colorectal cancer; 90% success in finding those that don’t). We’ll see if there are changes, but as of June, Shield was outpacing expectations—Guardant saw 70,000 Shield tests this year (up from a prior view of 55,000), with a huge market opportunity (Cologuard has performed 16 million tests in a decade, so we’re talking well into the seven figures each year). While not pretty, today’s drop didn’t break the uptrend, and we think it could lead to a solid entry point ... if the stock shakes off the weakness in the days ahead. It’s worth keeping an eye on.

Skewed and Streaky

Once you dig into the details of the stock market a little bit, the process of having some success doesn’t seem that difficult: Invest in companies with good stories, numbers and charts (ideally with a long runway of rapid and reliable growth), buy the stocks at decent risk/reward spots, cut losses short and use some market timing so you’re not continually buying during bearish times. Of course, the devil’s in the details, but it’s not hard to find a methodology that, over time, puts the odds in your favor.

However, one of the more challenging aspects of investing is the reality that, as opposed to real life, where your income or expenses come at regular intervals, investing (and especially growth investing) is very skewed and streaky. Skewed means that a lot of your profits will eventually come from relatively few stocks (most of your trades over time, when combined, will tend to produce small total gains on net), while streaky means that the money will often come in bunches for a few weeks or months … but then for the period of time after that, it’s more of a grind, with some names doing OK but potholes among other stocks often offsetting any progress.

That grind has typified the environment among growth stocks during the past two to three months, with wide swaths of the growth complex doing nothing, if not breaking down, leading to a lot of two-steps-forward, two-steps-back action—with this week’s selling continuing the trend.

Of course, there are some ways to smooth things out a bit—partial profits on the way up can put money in your pocket but still have plenty of potential upside—but the skewed and streaky nature of growth stocks is the reality of the situation. (In fact, if you try to do away with the volatility too much, you can significantly hurt results.)

However, we’re writing about this now because, after the recent grind, another bullish streak is going to come, and we think it could be sooner rather than later: While there were a few decent weeks off the April low, it’s really been since last fall (September through November) since we’ve seen it rain money for growth stocks. Given that this is still a bull market and many growth names have now been etching launching pads for two-plus months (more and more weak hands are being shaken out), it’s likely a matter of time before growth stocks rush higher.

Of course, the exact timing of the next buying spree isn’t known, but we’re mostly watching fresher names that are base-building or have recently gotten going (often after earnings last month), which is what makes up most of our watch list … though we’re also keeping an eye on some leaders of the advance so far that, for the first time, are testing key support (see below).

Bottom line, while it’s been a grind, stay engaged: These tedious periods are always followed by buoyant ones, and when growth finally kicks into gear, it’ll be worth the wait.

50-Day Tests Should Provide Clues to Growth’s Next Move

One old market truism says that if you have a real, institutional-quality leading stock in a bull market, the first time it pulls into the 50-day line will often provide a good entry point. In fact, you’ll often see this for the major indexes, as a dip usually involves some spike in fear and liquidity, which is when big investors like to snap up shares. Right now, we’re seeing just this: The Nasdaq tested its 50-day line earlier this week, while titles like Robinhood (HOOD), Amphenol (APH), Roblox (RBLX), Cloudflare (NET) and others are doing the same.

Now, in reality, the “buy the dip to the 50-day line” isn’t a magic bullet—it can often work, but many times it doesn’t. Thus, at this point we’re using this action more as a feedback mechanism, which plays into what we wrote above: If the Nasdaq and these (and other) leaders find very strong support in the days ahead, it would be a clue that the endless growth wobbles could be nearing an end; as opposed to many other areas, most growth stocks have already absorbed a lot of selling and built launching pads, and many that we’re watching could be ready to get moving or continue with their recent breakouts. Even if you don’t intend to buy these names, how they act from here should let give us a hint as to whether growth is ready to move ... or whether more consolidation is in order.

Cabot Market Timing Indicators

We’ve seen plenty of wobbles and crosscurrents, but the top-down evidence remains positive, with the trends of the indexes still pointed up, the broad market in good health and defensive stocks continuing to lag (our Aggression Index). Of course, the action of growth stocks has us cautious for now, the bullish market backdrop has us keeping our eyes peeled for a change in character for the better.

Cabot Trend Lines – Bullish

Our Cabot Trend Lines still look solid, with both the S&P 500 (by 8%) and Nasdaq (by 11%) standing well above their respective 35-week lines. There’s obviously plenty of daylight here, so even if the indexes do finally see a tough retreat, the long-term trend should be in good shape—which fits well with the many other big-picture bullish markers that are out there.

Cabot Tides – Bullish

Our Cabot Tides are also bullish, with all five indexes we track (including the S&P 500, daily chart shown here) holding north of their lower (50-day), rising moving averages. Of course, unlike the Trend Lines, there isn’t as much daylight here—a 2% to 3% drop would be iffy—but it’s best to simply go with what’s in front of you. At this time, both the intermediate- and longer-term trends of the market are pointed up, keeping most of the top-down evidence in good shape.

Two-Second Indicator – Positive

Our Two-Second Indicator has swung back to a positive stance since mid-August, with the hints of coming rate cuts helping produce a string of sub-40 new low readings since then. To be fair, the indicator has been on-again, off-again for a while, but if the broad market strength keeps up, it should be both a good sign for the overall bull phase and launch some new leaders, too.

The next Cabot Growth Investor issue will be published on September 18, 2025.

