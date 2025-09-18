Cabot Growth Investor Issue: September 18, 2025

Still Tricky—but Some Improvement in Leadership

It remains a relatively unusual environment. Even though we’re five months out from the market’s kickoff point in late April (our Three-Day Thrust flashed back then, with our Tides turning positive a couple of weeks later), we’re about as bullish as we’ve been since the start of the rally, with the continued strength seen in the major indexes relatively rare, which historically points to good things. Indeed, after the near-20% plunge earlier this year, the S&P 500 has rallied 30% in just five months’ time (from the lows)—with prior instances leading to further great, above-average gains in the months ahead. (See our SSO write-up for a bit more on this.)

Of course, near term, risk is probably a bit elevated here—some weekly sentiment measures are getting stretched as complacency seeps in, and while we’re not seasonal investors, we’re in the part of the calendar when some “whoops!” moments often occur. Even so, the odds strongly favor any period of weakness (a few days to a few weeks) will give way to higher prices down the road.

That said, as we’ve been writing since early July, growth stocks as a whole haven’t been following the bullish path—while you’ll always find a few names or a sector or two that aren’t participating in a market upmove, this go-round has seen a lot of promising growth stocks in various areas hit the skids. (Go look at promising names like Rubrik, Wingstop or Dutch Bros that until a couple weeks ago were on our watch list or in the portfolio, but have since fallen out of bed.) And that says nothing about many solid performers that run into selling on strength, which is more common than not.

However, for the first time in a couple of months, we are starting to see some more growthy-y names lift: We write more about the medical and biotech groups later in this issue—most were in pole position to lead the post-April rally before going dead for a few months, but now a few names (both liquid leaders and glamour titles) are emerging. And with the recent decline in Treasury rates as the Fed possibly begins a new easing phase, some other sectors that can trend (like Bull Market stocks) are percolating.

Thus, we’re still in a bit of a stuck-in-the-middle stance, with the market looking just fine, though near-term extended, all while growth stocks are divergent … but some new leadership is beginning to poke its head up.

What to Do Now

We’ve been picking our spots in the Model Portfolio given the non-AI sluggishness, and while there have been some wobbles, most of our names are in good shape. Of course, we’ve been slow going on the buy side simply because most growth stocks haven’t been doing much, but we will add one new half-sized position today: CrowdStrike (CRWD), which is an emerging blue chip in the cybersecurity space and, after a tough correction, reacted very well to an Analyst Day today. That will leave us with 38% in cash, some of which we could put to work soon if the market and growth stocks behave themselves.

CURRENT RECOMMENDATIONS

Given the mixed action among growth stocks, we’ve been going slow—while some names we’ve watched have gotten going, more have either stagnated or actually pulled back somewhat. That said, most things aren’t in awful shape and are “only” lagging, and we have started to see some growth names emerge, mostly in the medical space—though, again, the chop factor is real, with some (go look at Insulet (PODD), for instance) hitting air pockets. Thus, more buying hasn’t been highly correlated with more profits, so while we’re looking to extend our line, we’re being selective.

Today, we’re going to add a half-sized position in CrowdStrike, though that will still leave us with 38% in cash should the market finally pull in or growth stocks have more wobbles. We do have a few potential new adds, preferably after a market shake, but once again tonight we’ll go slow and take it as it comes.

Stock No. of Shares Portfolio Weightings Price Bought Date Bought Price on 9/18/25 Profit Rating Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) 340 5% 470 9/12/25 452 -4% Buy a Half Arista Networks (ANET) 1,142 5% 139 8/8/25 147 6% Buy a Half CrowdStrike (CRWD) -- --% -- NEW -- --% Buy a Half GE Aerospace (GE) 912 8% 216 5/8/25 297 37% Hold GE Vernova (GEV) 446 9% 553 6/27/25 611 10% Buy Life 360 (LIF) 2,089 6% 74 7/18/25 103 39% Buy a Half MP Materials (MP) 2,174 5% 73 8/29/25 72 -1% Hold Oracle (ORCL) 631 5% 248 7/29/25 297 19% Hold ProShares Ultra S&P 500 (SSO) 4,342 15% 88 5/13/25 111 25% Buy CASH 1,369,083 43%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY): ALNY is a good-sized biotech (well over $2 billion in revenue, $60 billion market cap), but it’s never really been a leader despite solid top-line growth and a unique approach (it pioneered RNA interference, where drugs “turn off” disease-causing genes) as the firm’s bottom line was drenched in red. But that’s now changed, with its main drug (dubbed Amvuttra) getting a new indication (March of this year) for ATTR-CM (a type of amyloidosis that affects the heart) that affects up to 150,000 people in the U.S. alone, with one-third of them diagnosed at this point. In the first quarter from launch, the new indication brought in a ridiculous $150 million in revenue (about 20% of the Q2 total) and drove the bottom line into the black. There is competition in ATTR-CM, but Alnylam’s quick ramp (1,400 patients in three months; it tripled the number of Amvuttra prescribers in Q2 alone) is a clear sign it’s a preferred choice. (The firm got EU approval in June and is moving into additional countries fairly soon.) There are other drugs, too, but Amvuttra is the big driver, and ALNY completely changed character after its Q2 results, booming on huge volume before bobbing and weaving during the past four weeks. Given the hit-and-miss growth environment, potholes are always possible (a drop down toward 400 would be iffy), but we think the combination of surging earnings and a fresh liftoff bodes well. We started with a half position last week and will look to average up if shares follow through on the upside. BUY A HALF

Arista Networks (ANET)—We held off averaging up on Arista last week and we’re glad we did, as the choppy environment hit the stock—after a good but not amazing Analyst Day (the firm sees 20% revenue growth next year with 15% annual growth for many years after that) caused a sharp selloff that gave back most of the prior gains. As we wrote in the update a week ago, management here is almost always conservative in their outlook, so we’d expect faster growth as the AI boom continues, but as always, we’ll take our cues from the stock itself: It’s always possible ANET’s guidance has topped the stock (a drop into the upper 120s would be iffy), but at the end of the day, shares are around their post-earnings-gap highs and north of the 25-day line as well. We’ll stick with our half-sized stake right now, though if ANET can resume its overall uptrend, we’ll look to fill out our stake. BUY A HALF

CrowdStrike (CRWD)—We owned CRWD from late 2023 into the middle of 2024, and honestly, we thought we really had a big winner on our hands—yes, we had a nice gain, but the stock quacked like an emerging blue chip that could grow many-fold from there as it became the go-to cybersecurity play thanks to its broad, new-age platform (now more than 30 modules) that covered many newer, faster-growing offerings (cloud security, next-generation identity and event management; there’s also a Flex offering, allowing for custom-built bundles) that many huge firms were standardizing on (instead of having many niche solutions from many different providers). But then came the firm’s huge snafu in July 2024, when a failed system update caused much of the world economy to grind to a halt for a few hours—while the firm did some solid damage control after that, new business growth understandably slowed as the reputation took a hit, and net-net, the stock went nowhere from June 2024 to Labor Day of this year. However, the company continued to hammer away at things, and at its Investor Day this week, the top brass gave a very solid outlook that may be what it takes to really change investor perception: After flattening out for a while following last year’s mistake, net new signings finally returned to growth in the second quarter (that is, it booked more business in Q2 this year than it did a year ago; total annualized recurring revenue was up 20%), and management sees acceleration in that key metric through at least next calendar year, all while margins expand and free cash flow grows faster than sales. Translation: CrowdStrike appears to be back on track, having remained out in front product-wise and restoring its reputation, with overall growth very likely to pick up steam from here as the bottom line surges. To be fair, cybersecurity stocks have been mostly stuck in the mud for the past two-plus months with some names really getting hit (Rubrik, which we sold a few weeks back, came undone after earnings last week), but CRWD’s reaction to last night’s Investor Day was very strong (almost like a bullish earnings reaction), and this comes off a tedious two-month correction to the 40-week line (which probably knocked/wore out many weak hands). We’ll add a 5% stake here with a loss limit in the 425 area for now. BUY A HALF

GE Aerospace (GE)—After hacking around for a few weeks and testing the 10-week line on the chart a couple of times, GE has done well this week, lifting to new highs as it approaches round-number resistance in the 300 area. While not a fresh news item (and it wasn’t widely reported), likely helping the cause were reports that India is expected to ink a new deal to buy 113 fighter jet engines worth $1 billion from GE (expected signing in September some time), which likely includes service contracts that of course will crank out lots of recurring revenue in the years ahead. The underlying story here remains great, and the stock is in an uptrend; we’re not opposed to going back to Buy, but GE’s m.o. of late has been to hit new highs and then back off, so we’ll stay on Hold for now and see how the next few sessions go. HOLD

GE Vernova (GEV)—GEV is now seven weeks into what to this point has been a normal base-building effort (17% deep), given its prior run. While the selling was exacerbated by fears of increased supply of gas turbine capacity sector-wide, there’s little doubt that demand overall continues to swamp supply and, bigger picture and more important, the power demand increases being seen are broad and should be long-lasting. One analyst (who meaningfully hiked his price target) sees earnings rising from around $7.50 per share this year to around $22 in 2027 and $37 in 2028 as prices head higher and Vernova fills more demand, both initial and service-related, in a variety of areas (not just turbines). Obviously, we’re not going to invest based on 2028 outlooks, and if GEV really falls apart, we won’t just hold and hope—but the fundamental and technical signs continue to point toward this being a rest period being a pause that refreshes. BUY

Life360 (LIF)—LIF can obviously move around a good amount on a day-to-day basis, but it remains in great shape, trading well above its moving averages and testing fresh highs, as big investors discount a brighter future. In the August conference call, the top brass said it sees “peace of mind spending” being a high priority for families (almost a given like Wi-Fi or electricity), and Life360 has positioned itself as a leader in that field, which makes it not just attractive to new users but makes current users extremely sticky (not giving it up even if budgets are tight). Pets are the next category to tackle (you can locate Rover or Whiskers if they go missing), but there will be others, all while features continue to be added (severe weather alerts are one) to the free and paid memberships. Interestingly, LIF is cranking ahead despite a CEO transition (announced alongside earnings in early August; the current COO is taking the baton, which likely alleviates any fear), which is a plus. If you’re not yet in, look for dips of a few points (possibly toward the 25-day line, now at 93 and rising); if you’re already in, just sit tight. BUY A HALF

Oracle (ORCL)—If Oracle can execute on its plan, there’s little doubt the stock is headed much higher—its cloud infrastructure business is expected to grow 70%-plus this year and then soar eightfold from there over the next few years, all while the rest of the business does pretty well, too. But investor perception has wobbled after reports that most of its huge backlog increase last quarter was from one firm (OpenAI), which, while getting a ton of funding, isn’t making any money right now; the top brass said it’s set to ink more “multi-billion dollar” deals in the current quarter and see the backlog lift to north of $500 billion (up more than $45 billion from the end of last quarter), but the stock has been wobbly since the report. There was some TikTok-related buying (Oracle sounds likely to be part of a consortium that will own most of that outfit’s U.S. operations) this week that offered support, and of course, ORCL is still in good overall shape after its massive gap. Considering the big story and the fact that we bought our half-sized stake down a ways from here, we’re giving it rope—and, ideally, if ORCL can steady itself, we’d like to add shares to our stake. For now, we advise just hanging on to your half-sized position. HOLD

MP Materials (MP)—MP got off to a rough start in September, with shares falling to the 50-day line during the first couple of weeks, but the action isn’t abnormal, and now we’re seeing MP bounce decently off that support area. We continue to think that the upside could be big if shares can definitively snap out of this correction, as the story is truly unique and long-lasting given the government backstop and massive capacity expansion underway, not to mention other deals (like the $500 million deal with Apple for rare earth magnets as well as a new rare earth recycling facility it will use to supply material for Apple products) that are inked or on the horizon. Earnings are already expected to hit 84 cents per share next year and lift nicely beyond that, so it’s not like this is a far-off pipe dream. Respecting the stock’s action, we went to Hold last week and will stay there this week—though we’re encouraged by the move today, with a leap over 75 probably telling us another leg up is underway. Hold for now. HOLD

ProShares S&P 500 Fund (SSO)—In the short term, there’s no question the S&P 500 could easily pull back after its extended multi-month run, especially as more good news (Fed rate cuts, etc.) has hit the wires. That said, not to repeatedly beat the same drum, but the big-picture outlook is still very positive: Through September 9, the S&P 500 rallied 30% over the prior five months for just the sixth time in the past six decades; in the prior instances, the average maximum gain for the S&P 500 over the next six months was a whopping 17%! Growth stocks have been hit or miss the past couple of months, but this leveraged long index fund has been our largest holding, and we see no reason to alter that now—though, again, a near-term air pocket (especially given the seasonally weak time of year) isn’t out of question. Long story short, hold on if you own some, and if not, you could start small here and/or aim for dips. BUY

Watch List

AppLovin (APP 622) : APP is acting great in the wake of the announcement it will be added to the S&P 500—we’re not chasing it here, but there’s often (not always) weakness after the official addition (September 22), which could provide an opportunity.

: APP is acting great in the wake of the announcement it will be added to the S&P 500—we’re not chasing it here, but there’s often (not always) weakness after the official addition (September 22), which could provide an opportunity. Argenx (ARGX 732) : Old friend ARGX is part of a medical group that’s showing life after months of underperforming. The story and numbers are as good as ever, and shares have re-emerged on the upside with new price and RP peaks. See more later in this issue.

: Old friend ARGX is part of a medical group that’s showing life after months of underperforming. The story and numbers are as good as ever, and shares have re-emerged on the upside with new price and RP peaks. See more later in this issue. Astera Labs (ALAB 252) : We still have high hopes for peer ANET as it tries to shake off last week’s pothole, as the big-picture story remains pristine. But Astera is another networking play that quacks like a top glamour stock as its products are tailormade for a lot of the AI infrastructure boom. After a big reset this spring, shares are extraordinarily powerful—yes, it’s extended, but any shakeout would be tempting.

: We still have high hopes for peer ANET as it tries to shake off last week’s pothole, as the big-picture story remains pristine. But Astera is another networking play that quacks like a top glamour stock as its products are tailormade for a lot of the AI infrastructure boom. After a big reset this spring, shares are extraordinarily powerful—yes, it’s extended, but any shakeout would be tempting. Blackstone (BX 189) : Blackstone is one of the big boys in the Bull Market stock group, and looser money from the Fed could both supercharge its credit- and real estate-heavy asset base and attract new capital, too. See more below.

: Blackstone is one of the big boys in the Bull Market stock group, and looser money from the Fed could both supercharge its credit- and real estate-heavy asset base and attract new capital, too. See more below. Celsius (CELH 55) : CELH has always had a solid underlying story, with a new kind of energy drink that’s gained in popularity—but shares were decimated after Pepsi had to clear out inventory for a couple of quarters. Things look to be back on track now, with sales and earnings starting to re-ramp higher. Shares are in an uptrend and recently pulled back toward support.

: CELH has always had a solid underlying story, with a new kind of energy drink that’s gained in popularity—but shares were decimated after Pepsi had to clear out inventory for a couple of quarters. Things look to be back on track now, with sales and earnings starting to re-ramp higher. Shares are in an uptrend and recently pulled back toward support. CrowdStrike (CRWD 503) : CRWD looked like it would be a huge winner last year before the firm had a big snafu — but now it’s back on track and after more than a year of shaping up, with growth set to re-accelerate. See more below.

: CRWD looked like it would be a huge winner last year before the firm had a big snafu — but now it’s back on track and after more than a year of shaping up, with growth set to re-accelerate. See more below. GeneDX (WGS 131) : WGS spent the early part of this rally consolidating, but now it’s starting to emerge on the upside, and while shares are volatile, the story and numbers are pristine. See more later in this issue.

: WGS spent the early part of this rally consolidating, but now it’s starting to emerge on the upside, and while shares are volatile, the story and numbers are pristine. See more later in this issue. Reddit (RDDT 271): RDDT looks just fine, and news yesterday that it’s in negotiations with Google to allow that firm to train its AI models on its vast real-world conversational data could be big.



Other Stocks of Interest

Cameco (CCJ 83)—Cameco has had its moments over the years, but it’s never really been a leading stock—nuclear power was just too niche with not much growth for investor perception to really heat up. But now, with the AI and data center power demand going wild, and with nuclear coming back into decision makers’ good graces (the U.S. government is behind small modular reactors; green groups are OK with it) as the need for power trumps all. Cameco is the world’s largest publicly traded uranium producer and is a fully integrated operator (refinery, conversion facility, etc.), and while there are some zingers in the sector, this appears to be the well-sponsored play in the group—it has many longer-term supply deals and is adding more (it inked a deal with a Slovakian nuclear operator just last week), though it also has exposure (through some of those contracts plus other operations) to the spot market for uranium, which is strong. And then there’s Westinghouse Electric, which is a huge servicer of nuclear plants as well as a designer of plants, where it’s aiming to build 10 over time, with construction starting in 2030, and some new facilities in Europe are likely to use its designs as well. (Westinghouse is 49% owned by Cameco and should contribute a big $550 million in EBITDA to its bottom line this year.) While the numbers can be a bit lumpy and there is the occasional production delay or outperformance at its mines (we’ve seen both in recent weeks), Cameco’s numbers have been advancing nicely, and analysts see the bottom line lifting more than 30% next year. We’re writing up CCJ today because, after a couple of months marking time, shares broke out on the upside earlier this week … though it was subject to the sell-on-strength bugaboo afterwards, pulling back in some. Even so, the stock is in good overall shape, and upside follow-through from here should lead to a nice run.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL 441)—Single drug outfits are always a bit speculative, but with medical stocks showing signs of life, we’re keeping our eyes open for new ideas in the sector beyond Alnylam (which we started a position in last week)—and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals seems to have something big. The firm’s drug is called Rezdiffra, which goes after metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH for short), a disease that causes a buildup in fat in the liver that can result in inflammation and damage; without treatment it can even lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer. Rezdiffra was the first FDA-approved treatment for the disease (it works by stimulating a thyroid hormone receptor that increases lipid metabolism) back in the spring of 2024, and the uptake has been astounding: 60% of its targeted 14,000 physicians have prescribed the drug already (including 80% of its highest quality targets), which has led to more than 23,000 patients taking the drug in June, nearly twice the number as of year-end 2024—but with a current target market of 315,000, Madrigal is just scratching the surface of the market both here and overseas (launch in Germany likely before year-end). Interestingly, Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy (the weight loss drug) was just approved for MASH in August, but Madrigal doesn’t seem worried due to Rezdiffra’s adherence advantages (pills vs injections) and consistent results. (Indeed, MDGL has actually soared since the Wegovy approval.) There’s also potential for a broader MASH indication down the road, as results so far show that those with cirrhosis respond well and get big benefits from Rezdiffra—that probably won’t happen for a year or two but could boost the potential market by 75%. Either way, as it stands now, Rezdiffra looks like a blockbuster: Analysts see revenues soaring to $875 million in 2025, its second year after launching, with $1.4 billion likely next year as the bottom line screams into the black. As for the stock, after eight months of base-building, MDGL lifted nicely to new highs (up five weeks in a row and seven of eight, many on above-average volume) before the recent rest. As we wrote at the outset, it’s not a huge outfit ($9.5 billion market cap), but we think growth here could be rapid for a long time to come.

Blackstone (BX 189)—Blackstone is one of the granddaddies of Bull Market stocks, which is a term we loosely use when talking about firms whose business prospects are directly tied to the health of the stock market, and more generally to asset prices. This firm is giant, with $1.21 trillion of assets under management at the end of June, and while it’s mostly thought of as a private equity player, 60% of assets are actually in either real estate, credit or insurance. That means the firm has (like many sector peers) made a big move into fee-earnings assets and away from relying on one-time realizations—indeed, nearly three-quarters of assets are fee-generating, which crank out a steady stream of recurring revenue (fee-related earnings and distributable income here were both up around 20% in the first half of the year). However, that credit/real estate asset base also makes Blackstone more sensitive to interest rates, which is likely why the stock is breaking out on the upside: While business has been solid over the past couple of years, Blackstone has been doing it with a relatively restrictive Fed and a real estate market that hasn’t been firing on all cylinders to say the least—so if this week’s rate cut is the first of many (as much of Wall Street is starting to believe), it would (a) likely goose the firm’s asset values, and just as important, (b) attract lots of new capital; inflows were already a healthy $211 billion over the past year for the company as a whole, but real estate has been lagging (“only” $27 billion of inflows in 12 months), though that should change with a looser monetary regime. As for the stock, while it’s a larger firm, shares have a history of trending nicely when the environment is right (it more than doubled during the 2021 boom, though of course that was with a ridiculously easy Fed)—and now BX has set up a huge base going back to last November, and last week’s solid-volume move above resistance (which, by the way, came after many tight weeks, a constructive sign that no more selling was coming into the stock) could be the start of something more. We’re intrigued and think shares could have a very solid run if the Fed continues to loosen the reins in the months to come. BX is on our watch list.

Money Goes Where It’s Treated Best

Our late, great founder Carlton Lutts used to write the above headline at least once or twice a year, usually regarding the path interest rates were taking. For most of market history, the path of interest rates (often led by the Federal Reserve) was one of (if not the) biggest factors that drove the market’s cycles up and down. That changed in large part after 2000 (and especially after the 2008 crash) as rates were both very low and relatively calm for many years—but, of course, the post-pandemic inflation and much higher rates across the board have brought them back into focus.

Besides the effect on the economy, the reason rates are key is simple supply and demand: Many don’t realize that the U.S. bond market (including Treasuries, agency securities, corporate bonds, municipal bonds and more) totaled something like $58 trillion near the end of last year, which is about the same as the total U.S. stock market capitalization—so meaningful movements in rates often causes relatively large sums of money to shift back and forth between bonds and stocks among investors, especially when it comes to institutions that aren’t all about capital gains (like most pension funds and some hedge funds, etc.). Just among individuals, there’s $3 trillion sitting in retail money market funds alone.

The higher rates are probably a reason why, big picture, much of the market hasn’t done much during the past few years—the equal-weight S&P 500 is up just 15% or so since the end of 2021 (more than three and a half years), while the S&P 600 small-cap index (long-term weekly chart shown here) is still basically equal to its late-2021 peak!

All of that brings us to this week, when the Fed lowered short-term rates by a quarter point, their first cut since late last year—but, more important is that the market is currently expecting many more rate cuts going forward … possibly changing the entire interest rate environment. Indeed, Treasury rates have been skidding and some are testing multi-year support.

Take a look at the long-term chart of the two-year Treasury note yield; this particular note is very sensitive to what participants think will happen with the Fed in the months ahead. While not shown on the chart, the six-month rate of change (our old Power Index) has been telling us rates have been falling for months now, which is a tailwind. But also the yield itself is at key levels—3.50% was support in early 2023, late 2024 and again in April of this year. We’re again testing that area, and a significant break lower from here could confirm a new, lower-rate regime (easier money) is on the way.

Of course, (a) this is big-picture stuff, so it says nothing about the next two or three weeks, and (b) rates are a secondary indicator, so we’re still taking our cues these days from the action of growth stocks, which, outside of AI, are mostly sluggish. But rates are clearly important, and any potential big-picture break lower would likely be meaningful for the market—we’ll be watching.

Medicals Joining the Leadership Ranks

One of the very unusual things about this rally is that, after the April low, many growth areas spiked right back to new highs, which is almost always a sign of higher prices to come—but, instead, many if not most essentially topped out in June and have been marking time since.

We’ve been eyeing them to see if they’ll eventually join AI stocks in solid uptrends, and now we might be seeing one join that party: Medical stocks were actually in pole position to lead following the April low, but most were hit on earnings or other news and did next to nothing through July … but recently we’ve seen some emerge on the upside with others acting well.

Alnylam (ALNY) was obviously attractive enough for us to start a position—it might need some time, but the recent show of strength has the markings of a big, positive change in character, especially with earnings shooting into the black.

Beyond that, there are one-drug outfits like Madrigal (MDGL), which we wrote up earlier in this issue; its Rezdiffra drug is selling like mad and should bring in north of $1.4 billion next year, just the third year since its launch. And there’s also old friend Argenx (ARGX), whose Vyvgart offering is a “pipeline in a product” with a couple of indications now and more likely within a couple of years; earnings continue to skyrocket, and the stock has lifted to new highs after months of consolidation.

Outside of drug makers, there’s also GeneDX (WGS), which was one of the names we were watching earlier this year—its genome/exome tests are backed up by a best-in-class database of DNA and DNA/disease relationships, which is why eight of 10 geneticists are clients. GeneDX sees huge potential in diagnosing rare diseases in children (it’s already making strides in NICUs and elsewhere, with newborn screening a potential monstrous opportunity)—the number of genome/exome tests should grow 30% this year, with revenues up 50% or so thanks to higher pricing, with earnings expanding more than six-fold this year (off a low base) and another 40%-ish in 2026.

WGS is extremely volatile, but after some huge ups and downs in the spring, shares found support in June and then reacted well to earnings in July, marching to new price highs before pulling in a bit this month—upside follow-through from here would be tempting, telling us the post-July rally has legs. WATCH

Cabot Market Timing Indicators

The story mostly remains the same—the top-down evidence remains in good shape, but growth stocks (outside of AI) remain mixed and volatile, with most marking time … though we are starting to see a few fresher names emerge, which is encouraging. We’re overall bullish, but are also picking our spots given the hit-or-miss action in growth stocks.

Cabot Trend Lines – Bullish

Our Cabot Trend Lines have been bullish since very early June and remain in fine shape today as the big-cap indexes continue to levitate higher. As of this morning, the S&P 500 (by more than 10%) and Nasdaq (by a huge 15%) are positioned well above their 35-week lines. Those figures are a bit stretched for sure, so as always, some indigestion after the recent bump up is possible. But when combined with other positive longer-term signposts, the Trend Lines’ green light means the odds continue to favor nicely higher prices when looking months down the road.

Cabot Tides – Bullish

Our Cabot Tides are in the positive but not powerful camp, with all five indexes we track (including the NYSE Composite, shown here) above their rising 50-day lines, but as has been the case for a while, there’s not a lot of daylight, so a shock to the system could get iffy when it comes to the intermediate-term trend. Still, you know our mantra: We just go with what’s in front of us, and right now, the fact that the market’s major trends are pointed up is certainly a good thing.

Two-Second Indicator – Positive

Our Two-Second Indicator has seen the new low figures tick up a smidge from the very low levels of late August, but that’s OK—there haven’t been any plus-40 readings for more than a month at this point, telling us the broad market is in good shape. That doesn’t mean the market can’t pull in, but there’s no sign of any major divergences that often precede major market trouble.

The next Cabot Growth Investor issue will be published on October 2, 2025.

