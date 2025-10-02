Cabot Growth Investor Issue: October 2, 2025

Still Headwinds and Chop—but More Growth Setups Appear

As we roll into the fourth quarter of the year, the environment is mostly the same as it has been … though we do see a couple of things that could be shifting under the market’s hood. As we stand today, our key trend-following indicators (Cabot Trend Lines and Cabot Tides) remain positive, as they have for months, with the big-cap indexes grinding higher, continuing the amazing run they’ve enjoyed from the April lows.

We wrote briefly last week about how that run included a rate of change over five months of 30% in the S&P 500—a very rare occurrence historically. We dug into the numbers since then, and the average max gain for that index was about 7.5% within three months, 17% within six months and nearly 25% within the following year. Of course, this is one study, and we’re talking about just five other instances since 1970, so it’s just one piece of evidence. But we continue to have a lot of conviction that, over many months, the market is likely to be meaningfully higher from here, even after the big run of the past six months.

That said, near term, there are definitely a couple of potential headwinds out there. Some of that is due to secondary measures like sentiment (put-call ratios are very low, indicating complacency, weekly surveys are stretched, etc.), which tells you risk is probably elevated. But beyond that is the market’s own action—our Two-Second Indicator has turned negative, a sign that the broad market may be joining growth stocks in narrowing out, even as the indexes look fine.

Indeed, the chop factor that’s stood in the way of most growth stocks is still with us; while some names have screamed higher, far more are bobbing up and down in recent weeks. That said, while a few areas have really rolled over, most have simply marked time—which means that we’re seeing a lot of solid setups in growth-land, so if the buying pressures broaden out, we could see some fresher leadership emerge. (See much more on that later in this issue.)

The good news is that there have been a few names that have gotten going (we’re buying one tonight on a short-term pullback), but for every name that’s lifted, two or three that looked ready to move have either hit a wall or broken down, including a few that we’ve written about just in the past couple of issues.



What to Do Now

When you put it all together, this is clearly a bull market that’s likely to eventually carry its way higher—and, for growth stocks, many names look ready to shake off the gyrations of the summer and early fall. But the thinning out of the advance overall is a yellow flag, and besides, we need to see a batch of those setups morph into breakouts before flooring the accelerator. Tonight we have one small move—we’re going to start a half-sized position in AppLovin (APP), which will leave us with about one-third in cash. Details inside.

For the past few weeks, there have been a lot of setups in growth land, but while a couple of names have moved skyward, most have either stagnated or fallen back; since the last issue, in fact, many names we’ve been watching (including WGS, PODD, BX and RDDT) have taken their lumps as the narrow growth environment continues.

As we write elsewhere in today’s issue, there are some near-term uncertainties, and the broad market waved a yellow flag in the second half of September, so we’re still not eager to buy hand over fist. That said, we continue to mostly take our cues from individual stocks, so if we see the right setup, we’ll take a swing at it. That’s what we’re doing tonight, starting a position in APP after a big run and modest shakeout—but we’ll continue to hold about one-third of the portfolio in cash.

As always, we’ll take it as it comes from here — should the growth buying broaden out, we could put money to work relatively quickly (including in one or two of our names), but obviously if the market pulls in, we’ll move to protect our capital and profits.

Stock No. of Shares Portfolio Weightings Price Bought Date Bought Price on 10/2/25 Profit Rating Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) 340 5% 470 9/12/25 461 -2% Buy a Half AppLovin (APP) - - - NEW - - New Buy a Half Arista Networks (ANET) 1,142 5% 139 8/9/25 144 4% Buy a Half CrowdStrike (CRWD) 320 5% 501 9/19/25 497 -1% Buy a Half GE Aerospace (GE) 912 8% 216 5/8/25 299 39% Hold GE Vernova (GEV) 446 8% 553 6/27/25 606 10% Buy Life 360 (LIF) 2,089 7% 74 7/18/25 108 46% Buy a Half MP Materials (MP) 2,174 4% 73 8/29/25 71 -2% Hold Oracle (ORCL) 631 5% 248 7/29/25 289 16% Hold ProShares Ultra S&P 500 (SSO) 4,342 15% 88 5/13/25 113 28% Buy CASH $1,208,995 38%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY): ALNY has continued to mostly mark time since its big breakout and upside follow-through, with some gyrations this week but nothing much on a net-net basis. While there are no sure things in this choppy non-AI growth environment, the odds favor the next big move being up, given the chart and the fundamentals, which remain excellent: The firm released some Phase III trial results that show its ATTR-CM treatment leading to 40%-ish reductions in gastrointestinal events (a common side effect of the disease), which is obviously a plus. Separately, the firm triggered a $300 million royalty payment from Roche as it began a Phase III trial for a drug that could reduce the risk of cardio events in those with hypertension. As we’ve written before, there is competition in the ATTR field, but Alnylam’s recent launch went superbly, with the bottom line now in the black and likely to grow in a big way going forward. A drop toward 400 would likely tell us something has gone wrong, but right here, we continue to think optimistically. BUY A HALF

AppLovin (APP)—As we mention a bit later, this year has been full of unusual technical action—stocks that fall 65% or 70% after big runs (as many AI names did this spring) rarely come back to new highs quickly, but of course many have—meanwhile some higher-odds setups (like stocks that quickly plowed back to new highs after the low, often after earnings in May) stalled out or worse. APP is another odd duck, as following its unreal run last year and severe break this spring, the odds favored shares had seen their point of peak perception. But, as we wrote about a few weeks back, AppLovin has a “new” part to its story: Its AI-powered advertising platform has just begun to be rolled out to industries outside of the online game sector this week; it will be a staggered rollout (on a referral basis now) for a few months before a general rollout in the first half of 2026, but some analysts see a couple billion dollars of non-gaming revenue next year as it ramps quickly (current revenue run-rate is about $5 billion for the entire company), which will keep earnings and free cash flow soaring (analysts see earnings of around $14 per share next year, up from $9.28 this year). The stock broke out about a month ago on news of the stock being added to the S&P 500, which usually brings a short-term pop followed by a sag … but APP soared for three weeks before finally exhaling about 70 points over the past few days. To be clear, the stock is still extended here, so it’s not an ideal entry point—APP could easily dip further from here, especially if the market hits a pothole. But the fresh breakout, the big/new story and the shakeout to some shorter-term moving averages have us taking a swing at it—we’ll buy a half-sized stake (5% of the portfolio) on this mini-dip and use a very loose leash near 550 (where shares closed at the start of this move). BUY A HALF

Arista Networks (ANET)—There’s little doubt Arista’s fundamental story is intact, as its AI-related business should continue to boom (one analyst said Arista is now selling into Anthropic, a huge private AI player that’s growing like mad) and as it takes aim at Cisco in enterprise campus projects. The stock, too, is normal so far, but it’s getting tedious—the good-not-great outlook revealed at its Analyst Day knocked the stock around a month ago, and the 150 level has brought in the sellers two different times (including today). Obviously a move above that area would be bullish, but we’re not taking anything for granted, with a drop under 130 likely telling us something is amiss. Right here, we’ll stick with our Buy a Half rating, but as with many stocks (and the market), we’ll be watching closely to see how things go in the days ahead. BUY A HALF

CrowdStrike (CRWD)—CRWD got caught up in the chop that’s been affecting most growth stocks, retreating from its post-Analyst Day spike before perking right back up in recent days. More volatility is certainly possible, but the outlook of accelerating new bookings going forward should kick top-line growth from 20% in recent quarters into the 25% to 30% range, with earnings and free cash flow growing faster for at least the next couple of years. While not definitive, we’ve also seen some improved action from a couple of cybersecurity peers (PANW, ZS) as they round out launching pads, which is a plus. A big breakout above 515 or 520 would be bullish and probably have us adding to our position—right here we’ll stick with our half-sized stake; if you don’t own any, we’re OK starting a position around here. BUY A HALF

GE Aerospace (GE)—GE isn’t garnering many headlines, but it remains in a solid uptrend, with shares hitting a bit of turbulence near round-number resistance at 300 but still perched near their highs. One thing that could affect investor perception is reports that Boeing may look to replace its 737 Max jet, which has been riddled with issues—and if it does, there’s no guarantee GE Aerospace will be the engine supplier. Still, such a jet won’t be ready for a very long time (2028, best case, probably more like 2030), and it’s not even a sure thing if it happens at all. Back to the stock, a couple weeks of tight action could present a higher-odds entry point, though Q3 earnings are likely coming in about three weeks. Right here, we wouldn’t argue with a small buy if you’re not yet in, but officially, we’ll simply stay on Hold and ride the uptrend. HOLD

GE Vernova (GEV)—GEV continues to hack around in a range, as it has done for the past nine weeks; shares took on some water yesterday after a valuation-based analyst downgrade, though by all accounts demand remains outstanding. Big picture, the stock’s rest period looks normal after a big run, and we continue to think the next major move will be up--but shares have also continually hit resistance in the 650 area, which raises the prospects of a deeper retrenchment, especially if the market pulls in. We could go to Hold if the stock loses more ground, but at this point, we’ll continue to follow the plan—with a mostly-sideways rest after the prior run, we’ll stay on Buy, thinking the next major move will be up. BUY

Life360 (LIF)—Life 360 has been quiet on the news front for the past three weeks, but that hasn’t stopped the stock’s steady ascent—shares notched new closing highs today. Clearly the stock has had a nice run, and like many in that camp, some sort of air pocket is always possible (maybe bringing it closer to the 10-week line, which is now in the low 90s). But bigger picture, this stock’s original breakout was in May of this year and the company just came public in the middle of 2024, so it’s anything but overplayed or overowned, and the fundamental story is still in the early innings in terms of user growth, upgrades to paid memberships and advertising to the huge free user base. All told, we’ll stick with our Buy a Half rating, though it’s usually best to enter on one of the stock’s periodic dips of a few points. BUY A HALF

Oracle (ORCL)—As mentioned in our APP write-up there’s been a lot of unusual action in the market this year, and that’s been the case with Oracle, whose fresh breakout (in June) followed by a giant earnings gap would usually lead to good things ... but instead has seen tedious selling before a little support appeared this week. The reasons for the drop are well known at this point, from the large amount of borrowing Oracle is going to need to do to build out its infrastructure, to the fact that OpenAI (growing like mad but also burning cash) accounts for most of its backlog, which adds uncertainty. Even so, there’s also the chance everything goes according to plan, with many billions of dollars of future business likely being booked this quarter (reports surfaced two weeks ago that a $20 billion-ish deal with Meta was being discussed) as the cloud infrastructure business grows mightily this year (up 77%). The firm does have an upcoming conference (AI World) October 13-16 that should provide more detail on its backlog and any deals, and thus could move the stock. All in all, we still believe ORCL has huge, huge potential, but we’re not complacent—we’ll stay on Hold, with a drop toward 265 being very iffy, while a strong resumption higher could have us averaging up. HOLD

MP Materials (MP)—MP has been down, up and back down again in recent weeks as the chop factor has gotten in the way; shares briefly made a run at new highs last week on reports of a potential new government fund for metal-related investments, but that was met with some strong selling. Just sticking to the facts, MP isn’t abnormal here, especially given its massive run this summer, and fundamentally, the story could hardly be better, as the earnings potential is massive given the government guarantees (both near- and long-term) and massive expansion of its magnet capacity that should be online in three years or so. Stock-wise, a recovery to new highs would likely be super-bullish, signaling the resumption of the huge upmove—but the recent double top isn’t the best look, and any break of the lows in the mid 60s would be questionable. As usual, we’ll just play it by the book, holding on and giving MP some wiggle room, but also using a mental stop in the 60 to 62 area (near those prior lows) in case the sellers dig in. HOLD

ProShares S&P 500 Fund (SSO)—At some point, the market is going to have a “real” correction where the S&P 500 breaks its 50-day line (probably coinciding with a Tides sell signal) and the fear level ramps up for a bit. However, that time has not yet arrived, with every dip (including the brief, 2% late-September slide) being bought up—and, as we’ve written about repeatedly and talked about on page 1, the unusual strength seen in recent months bodes well when looking 3 to 12 months down the road. There are some near-term yellow flags out there, including our own Two-Second Indicator, so we’re not saying it’s time to buy SSO with both fists, but until we see the sellers put up a fight, we’ll stick with our Buy rating, though new buyers should consider starting small and/or aiming for dips. BUY

Carvana (CVNA 395) : CVNA has mostly marked time in recent months as it’s hugged its 10-week line, but shares are approaching their highs, and the growth story is quietly fantastic. See more below.

: CVNA has mostly marked time in recent months as it’s hugged its 10-week line, but shares are approaching their highs, and the growth story is quietly fantastic. See more below. Ciena (CIEN 153) : While some winning networking plays have eased (like CRDO and ALAB ), others are holding firm, and Ciena is one of them—it’s earlier in its uptrend and looks like the way to play what could be the coming boom in so-called scale-across connections. See more below and later in this issue.

: While some winning networking plays have eased (like and ), others are holding firm, and Ciena is one of them—it’s earlier in its uptrend and looks like the way to play what could be the coming boom in so-called scale-across connections. See more below and later in this issue. Celsius (CELH 59) : CELH looks like a potentially powerful turnaround, as after an inventory reset, its deal with Pepsi should continue to pay dividends while a recent acquisition of Alani (which is also now tied into Pepsi’s distribution network) should pay off down the road.

: CELH looks like a potentially powerful turnaround, as after an inventory reset, its deal with Pepsi should continue to pay dividends while a recent acquisition of Alani (which is also now tied into Pepsi’s distribution network) should pay off down the road. Lyft (LYFT 23) : Lyft has had a solid turnaround the past couple of years, but far more important is that it looks like it could be a big player in the coming AV era, thanks in large part to its fleet management system. See more below.

: Lyft has had a solid turnaround the past couple of years, but far more important is that it looks like it could be a big player in the coming AV era, thanks in large part to its fleet management system. See more below. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL 450) : It’s a one-drug outfit, but MDGL’s growth should be enormous for at least another couple of years, and that doesn’t even count a potentially huge label expansion after that. Shares are holding firm after their breakout.

: It’s a one-drug outfit, but MDGL’s growth should be enormous for at least another couple of years, and that doesn’t even count a potentially huge label expansion after that. Shares are holding firm after their breakout. Micron Technology (MU 184): Storage-related plays aren’t long-term holds, but when they’re hot, they can be very hot for many months—which is what we’re seeing today as flash and hard disk drives are in limited supply due to the data center boom, with prices (and profits) skyrocketing. See more later in this issue.

Lyft (LYFT 23)—While the ride sharing industry itself has seen solid growth, the uncertainty over autonomous driving—which many think will make up a big chunk of business in the years ahead—has made stocks like Uber and Lyft hard to handle, with headlines and partnerships dramatically helping or hurting the shares as investors try to figure out what earnings will look like a few years down the road. We have no interest in playing that news-driven game, but Lyft—a long-time laggard in the space that, thanks in part to new management (back in 2023), has gotten its act together in recent quarters—has a business that could make it a key cog in the autonomous movement. Lyft owns a fleet management subsidiary named FlexDrive, which is responsible for making sure every vehicle is clean, in good repair, safe to drive, has enough gas (or electric charge) and so on—basically the back-office equivalent of making sure a ride share business is running smoothly. To this point, of course, FlexDrive has mostly been used to manage Lyft’s own fleet (it looks after like something like 15,000 vehicles and has 27 locations)—but many see potential that it can ink deals with autonomous players, as (a) there’s no driver that’s actively checking to see if tire pressure may be low or to make sure the back seat is clean, etc.; and (b) lots of autonomous players are more technology-based (think Tesla and Waymo, owned by Google) and don’t necessarily want to get into managing massive fleets of automobiles. Indeed, Lyft’s stock recently broke out to new highs on a deal with Waymo (owned by Google) in Nashville, TN, and while there will be some matched ride sharing between the two apps, the big draw was that Waymo said it would use FlexDrive to manage the autonomous fleet in that city. In fact, Lyft is building a facility specifically for managing that AV fleet; if FlexDrive can ink more deals with Waymo in other locations or other big AV players, it could have a huge and growing business on its hands in addition to its own AV operations. As it stands now, business is good, with low- to mid-teens revenue and bookings growth, while EBITDA grows much faster (up 26% in Q2) and free cash flow is big. Again, industry news (including other AV deals in the sector) will move the stock, but we like the recent breakout from the big base, the solid underlying business and, of course, FlexDrive’s potential.

Ciena (CIEN 153)—It’s no secret that networking firms are hot right now as the data center boom continues—with billions spent on powerful computing chips, firms have been racing for connectivity solutions within and between servers and equipment in a data center. Ciena has long been the leading optical networking player (something like a 30% market share) and, after a slowdown (mostly related to some telecom and Chinese customers), has seen business pick up in that area, and its recent acquisition of Nebis will help, too. But it looks like the next wave of connectivity is about to ramp, which is the linking of various data centers to each other (dubbed scale-across networking), creating a sort of “mega cluster” of computing power, with the connections often many miles (if not dozens of miles) apart. Ciena is very bullish on this opportunity, where its traditional long-haul optical solutions shine, and where, at least for a couple of key products, it believes it’s way out in front (18- to 24-month technological lead) of any competition—that’s one reason a hyperscaler just chose Ciena for the “industry’s first dedicated build for this use case,” reportedly connecting two giant data centers about 60 miles apart, and the deal should total hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue over the next few quarters (one analyst estimated it at $200 million or so). Wall Street thinks the opportunity could be big for this data center interconnect movement, and while hyperscalers will be the big drivers, the firm made it a point to note it also sees good things from so-called neoscalers are also picking up their purchases; the firm sees interconnect revenues doubling this fiscal year (ending in October), and then doubling again in fiscal 2026. Ciena also does a good business for traditional service providers that are building out their networks, but the excitement is about how the firm’s best-in-class offerings can play into the current AI buildout boom. To be fair, growth isn’t as wild as with some other firms—management said it’s looking for 17% revenue growth in the year ahead—but (a) it’s likely to prove conservative and (b) even if it doesn’t, analysts see the bottom line surging in the quarters ahead, with a 75% gain expected in the fiscal year starting in November. The stock is one of the few fresher breakouts we’ve seen, with CIEN building a good-sized launching pad before and after this year’s spring plunge, with the change of character coming after earnings four weeks ago, with big, above-average buying on the weekly chart ever since. We like it.

Carvana (CVNA 395)—Carvana was on the verge of bankruptcy a few years ago, but it got its act together and now it’s thriving as it takes huge share in the monstrous, fragmented (top 100 dealers have just 11% of the market) used car industry that’s still almost all offline (just 2% of retail used cars are bought online, vs. 19% of non-auto retail purchases). The advantages of its platform are numerous, including a huge selection (50,000-plus vehicles), ease of purchase (once a car is selected, it takes just 10 minutes or so to finish the process of buying it), convenient (same-day delivery in many markets), a seven-day money-back guarantee, many protections (no cars sold that have been in prior reported accidents) as well as lower prices and a full array of services (financing, etc.) like any other dealer. (It’s also a big buyer of cars to build its inventory—I actually sold a car to them a few years back and it was easy to do and at a good price.) Of course, a big key is the infrastructure Carvana has, with a nationwide set of fulfillment, delivery, auction, reconditioning and inspection capabilities; the top brass thinks it has the real estate to support three million car sales annually (current run-rate is about 600,000), and it’s progressing on that with more behind-the-scenes building. Importantly, the top brass has done an outstanding job of keeping costs in check, too, with Carvana’s EBITDA margins miles ahead of its peers. While growth will probably slow as the firm gets larger, the numbers here are outstanding: In Q2, units sold and revenues lifted in the low 40% range, EBITDA boomed 70% while earnings were up nearly 10-fold from a low level a year ago. The near term looks good, but management is thinking big, aiming for a 20% to 40% annual growth rate in vehicles sold during the next few years with higher profit margins, too. As for the stock, we’re usually not fans of issues that have had giant runs over the prior couple of years, but (a) CVNA did so from a massively depressed (nearly bankrupt) level, (b) the big correction from November-April likely kicked out some investors and (c) the quiet trading of the past few months suggests the stock remains under control. We’re intrigued and think another leg up could get underway soon.

Thinning Out—but Lots of Setups as a Result

It’s not unusual to see the market thin out as an advance continues over many months—usually the most power and breadth is seen at the beginning of an advance (hence our Blastoff Indicators that look for unusual strength; some flashed back in April/May) and then more names fall off over time. Not surprisingly, that’s been happening this time, too, which you can detect by looking at sector charts, breadth measurements (percent of S&P 500 stocks above their 50-day lines, etc.) or simply something like the equal-weight S&P 500 (shown below), which hasn’t done much in the past three months.

However, for the most part, that thinning out hasn’t come from a wave of breakdowns—but instead from stocks marking time. That’s led to a lot of one- to three-month setups out there … and even a couple of fresher breakouts.

In the AI space, we wrote about Ciena (CIEN) earlier in this issue—it’s always been a solid business, and it’s joined the networking party thanks to its potential in big, scale-across orders to interconnect AI-based data centers. Then there are storage players, which are definitely more cyclical, but many look early-stage, and earnings are going bananas as supply is being gobbled up by the data center building boom. Micron Technology (MU) has gone vertical, but the run is just a few weeks old, so the next pullback could provide an entry.

In terms of setups, Cloudflare (NET) has been up and down but hasn’t made any net progress in two months; the firm’s growth story is fantastic, allowing its giant client base to run AI inference, agents and more right on its network, saving time and money. There’s also Nvidia (NVDA), the flag-bearer of sorts for the AI movement, which has mostly gone sideways for eight weeks before tagging modest new highs this week; before its recent rest, it had a persistent run of 15 of 16 up weeks, which should lead to good things over time.

Outside of AI, there are also many titles that have been grinding mostly sideways for at least a few weeks, like MongoDB (MDB), which has been acting calmly since its humongous earnings gap in August; Carvana (CVNA), which we wrote about earlier in this issue; Madrigal Pharma (MDGL), a smaller biotech with a blockbuster drug that’s marked time for five weeks, and many others.

Of course, the key will be broad strength: While a few names have gotten going in recent weeks, for every one of those there are a few that have been rejected at their highs … or worse, especially among growth stocks (go look at cookie-cutter stocks like BROS or WING that were set up well a couple of months ago, or RDDT or PODD more recently). But the point is that the setups are there, so if the buying power can spread (even if it comes after a near-term wobble—see more below), there should be plenty to sink our teeth into.

Near-Term Clouds Gather

That said, whether those buying pressures arrive over the next two or three weeks will probably depend on whether the market can fight through some near-term storm clouds. Some of that iffy-ness comes from history (we wrote in the update last week that, after unusually powerful five-month runs, a dip often arrives within a month or two), some from complacency (things like weekly sentiment surveys and put-call ratios are at or near multi-month extremes) and some comes from some shots across the bow last week in leading glamour names (ALAB, CRDO, BE).

But a lot of it comes from our own Two-Second Indicator, which is telling us that selling pressure on the broad market is spreading. There have now been 40 or more new lows on the NYSE for seven of the past nine days, even as the indexes have hit fresh highs a couple of times during that streak. That’s a yellow flag that the market could potentially be springing a leak—something that’s been seen at many major tops, including this February before the plunge.

However, we’ve also seen these sorts of signals vanish within a week or two as the selling sorts itself out—plus, even if we do see some weakness, the odds are against a big meltdown given the longer-term positives. But for the here and now, how the Two-Second Indicator acts in the days ahead could clue us into whether the recent broad market weakness spreads, or whether it rights itself ... which could allow many of the aforementioned growth setups can let loose on the upside.

The market’s trends remain positive, and we’re seeing more setups among the broader growth complex (not just AI infrastructure), though the growth stock environment remains narrow, and we’re starting to see that narrowness spillover into the broad market as new lows pick up. To be clear, most of the evidence is still bullish, and we’re not against a new buy or two, but how things go over the next couple of weeks should be telling.

Cabot Trend Lines – Bullish

Our Cabot Trend Lines remain in great shape, as the big-cap indexes make solid progress with little giveback, at least so far—as of this morning, the S&P 500 (by 11%) and Nasdaq (by a huge 16%) were still well above their respective 35-week lines, which keeps the long-term trend pointed up. Those figures are a bit stretched and could play into a near-term pullback, but there’s plenty of leeway to pull in without damaging the bullish big-picture outlook.

Cabot Tides – Bullish

Our Cabot Tides also continue to grind higher, with all five indexes (including the NYSE Composite, shown here) holding north of their 50-day lines (and many are north of their 25-day lines, too). Of course, the advance isn’t in the first inning (our Tides turned positive in early May) and we are seeing the broad market (small- and mid-caps) lag somewhat, but until proven otherwise, both the intermediate- and longer-term trends are pointed up.

Two-Second Indicator – Negative

As we wrote about earlier, our Two-Second Indicator has turned negative, with a string of plus-40 readings over the past couple of weeks, starting a day before the indexes hit new highs and continuing even during the recent bounce to fresh highs. To be fair, the readings haven’t been very big (all but one in the 40 to 50 range) and the indicator has had some flare-ups before that dissipated soon after—so we’re not hitting the panic button. But the indicator is waving a yellow flag for now, and how it acts in the next week or two will be key.

