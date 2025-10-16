Cabot Growth Investor Issue: October 16, 2025

Another Shot Across the Bow

Depending on how you want to measure it, the overall market is currently in the fourth test of the post-April uptrend, with the re-flaring of U.S.-China trade tensions late last week leading to a 3.2% decline (in line with the other dips), taking the S&P 500 down to its 50-day line before this week’s volatility (egged on by bad debt worries that are now hitting financial stocks). The question, of course, is whether this retreat is the start of the market’s first “real” correction of the advance ... or another shakeout that will give way to an upside run.

Our answer is ... nobody knows just yet. But we do have a couple of things we’re watching closely, the first being the evidence: Despite a test last Friday, our Cabot Tides remain technically positive, as does our Aggression Index (growth-oriented Nasdaq vs. defensive consumer staples), which has hacked around but is clearly in an uptrend (see below). To be fair, we have seen a couple of leaders crack and others come under pressure and our Two-Second Indicator is still negative. But, while iffy, we can’t say the sellers have taken control of the intermediate-term trend—at least to this point.

The second thing we’re watching is what we think will ultimately determine whether this hiccup turns into something nastier, or whether a ton of fresher buy points among great growth stocks emerge: Earnings season, which is always important, but this time around looks like it will be the deciding factor for tons of stocks—for strong ones, if they can continue higher, and for the many names base-building or that have recently emerged, if they can truly get going on the upside. Obviously, a bunch of gaps lower will be challenging for the market to handle, while a rush of breakouts will tell you institutional investors are still engaged.

Big picture, of course, we remain optimistic —as we’ve written for months, the tariff-induced crash earlier this year followed by the unusually strong and persistent advance from the lows has a pristine history of leading to solid gains down the road, even from this point. Of course, we’re six months into the advance, so it’s not the first inning and there is near-term risk, but the larger point is that the bull market very likely has further to run, which should bring many more leaders along with it.

What to Do Now

That said, the timing of the next leg up counts for a lot, so we’re staying flexible and adjusting as need be. So far, we haven’t seen many definitive changes in character to this point (for good or bad), so we’ve been sitting on our hands—though given the wobbles and some dents among leading stocks, we do have three ratings changes tonight, placing Arista Networks (ANET), GE Vernova (GEV) and Life360 (LIF) on Hold. That said, we’re also updating our watch list with fresher potential leaders if earnings season goes the way of the bulls. Our cash position is around 30%.

CURRENT RECOMMENDATIONS

We’ve been putting a little money to work here and there over the past few weeks, but without much success, as strong stocks have generally run into selling; combined with some yellow flags (Two-Second Indicator), that’s a reason we’ve held on to a decent cash position (30% or so). And now, of course, we have the recent U.S.-China trade-related volatility, which has caused the market to gyrate while weighing on many leaders.

Obviously, a Tides sell signal and many stocks breaking down would have us paring back, but that hasn’t happened: While a couple of key names have legitimately cracked, most leaders are still intact—either in uptrends, or in multi-week rest phases—so we’ve been mostly watching and waiting to see what comes from this shot across the bow. That said, we are placing three names on Hold to respect the recent iffy action in certain names, as well as simply sidestepping much new buying until we see which direction the market goes over the next couple of weeks.

As we wrote above, it’s likely to come down to earnings season. We have three names reporting next week and more soon after, with most names on our watch list are due to report by early November. For now, we’re staying flexible, holding what we have tonight but ready to move in either direction (buy or sell) depending on what happens from here.

Stock No. of Shares Portfolio Weightings Price Bought Date Bought Price on 10/16/25 Profit Rating Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) 340 5% 470 9/12/25 481 2% Buy a Half AppLovin (APP) 235 4% 684 10/3/25 606 -11% Hold Arista Networks (ANET) 1,757 8% 139 8/9/25 146 5% Hold CrowdStrike (CRWD) 320 5% 501 9/19/25 482 -4% Buy a Half GE Aerospace (GE) 912 8% 216 5/8/25 300 39% Hold GE Vernova (GEV) 446 8% 553 6/27/25 602 9% Hold Life 360 (LIF) 2,089 7% 74 7/18/25 92 25% Hold MP Materials (MP) 2,174 5% 73 8/29/25 84 16% Hold Oracle (ORCL) 631 6% 248 7/29/25 313 26% Hold ProShares Ultra S&P 500 (SSO) 4,342 15% 88 5/13/25 110 24% Buy CASH $951,156 30%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)—Alnylam has been quiet on the news front over the past couple of weeks, but despite the market’s volatility, shares have perked up, nosing to marginal new price highs this week, though we wouldn’t call it a decisive breakout just yet. The question, of course, is whether the sell-on-strength pattern seen in many names will show itself here—or whether ALNY’s rest period is going to give way to higher prices. As is the case for most stocks in and out of the portfolio, the answer is likely to come down to earnings, which are due out October 23 (next Thursday). Analysts are looking for total revenues to boom 86% with earnings at 44 cents per share, almost surely driven by the ATTR-CM indication for Amvuttra; prescription trends and market share gains will also be under the microscope. With earnings coming up, we’ll simply stick with what we have and see what comes. BUY A HALF

AppLovin (APP)—AppLovin was nailed two weeks ago after a “news” leak that the SEC is sniffing around the legality of the firm’s data collection methods—though as we wrote in last week’s update, nothing material was revealed and these sorts of allegations have been thrown at the company before (usually by short sellers) and they haven’t stuck. A small positive is that, even as the market has clearly taken on some water, APP is still holding above its spike low from that report (and its 10-week line, too). Respecting the action, we did go to Hold on our half-sized position, and we’re playing it by the book: A close under 550 would likely force us to cut bait, but right here we advise hanging on; if shares can hold up and investors refocus on the firm’s move into the non-gaming advertising market, we continue to believe APP can perform well. HOLD

Arista Networks (ANET)—The AI sector has become more and more news-driven, with announced deals helping some while hurting others. ANET, which was looking great last week as it pushed to new highs, has been dented after it was announced that Meta and Oracle would use some of Nvidia’s networking equipment, raising fears that Arista is losing share. However, a couple of analysts claimed the move was an overreaction, saying that Arista is still working with those and other big players on many big projects, and the stock has bounced back some (well off its highs, but north of its 50-day line). As with most everything, earnings (due November 4) will probably tell the tale—in the meantime, we’re going to respect the sharp selling and move to a Hold rating. A move into the low 130s (likely in concert with another leg lower in the market) would tell us the intermediate-term trend has broken, but we advise holding on here to see how ANET reacts to the news and rumors. HOLD

CrowdStrike (CRWD)—CRWD tested resistance in the 500 to 520 area a couple of times recently, but the market has pulled it (and some cybersecurity peers) back in. There hasn’t been much on the news front since the Analyst Day last month—while the top brass has to execute, it’s likely that bookings, recurring revenue, and free cash flow growth will accelerate going ahead, which should eventually restart the stock’s major uptrend. If the market can hang in there and CRWD can break out, we’ll be looking to average up—for now, though, just hold on if you own some, though we’re OK buying some here if you’re not yet in. On the downside, we have a mental stop in the 440 area to protect us if the market weakens. BUY A HALF

GE Aerospace (GE)—GE Aerospace will report earnings next Tuesday (October 21), which will be the big event—analysts see sales growth of 16% and earnings up 25%, but the order totals and free cash flow will obviously be key as well. Ahead of that report, Boeing released some solid Q3 delivery and order numbers this week, which in theory should be a solid read-through to GE, at least in terms of new engines sold. As for the stock, it’s acting fine, remaining in a tight range north of its rising 10-week line ... though we would note that round-number resistance near 300 has been sticky since late September. A negative earnings reaction could usher in a “real” correction for the first time in months, but we’re not anticipating that—right here, GE looks good, so we’re holding our shares, though we’ll be on the horn with any changes (good or bad) after earnings. HOLD

GE Vernova (GEV)—GEV is 11 weeks into a sideways consolidation that looks reasonable on the weekly chart (shown here) and started soon after its last quarterly report—that said, the 650 area has been a tough nut to crack, and the rejection from there this week has been relatively ugly, ushering in a possible double top. Still, GEV’s intermediate-term tale will probably be told on earnings, which are due next Wednesday (October 22): Analysts see revenues up just 3% (likely affected by the slow wind business; electrification is growing faster) and earnings of $1.71 per share, but order totals (especially commentary on gas turbine demand and pricing), free cash flow and the outlook will be key. Stepping back, GEV could rest for longer and still be just fine given its big post-April advance—and obviously a breakout to new highs would be bullish. But we’re going to shift our rating to Hold here—we wouldn’t be buying much ahead of earnings anyhow, and the big selling the past two days is a yellow flag. HOLD

Life360 (LIF)—After a beautiful run, Life360 has fallen out of bed, steadily losing altitude during the past few days and cracking the 50-day line today on a pickup in volume. Given the prior move, we don’t view the correction (which has mostly come on low volume) as abnormal in the big picture, and we continue to think the story here not only has legs fundamentally but is still being discovered by many big investors. That said, we’re also not going to be complacent and let a winner evaporate—especially if the market tips over. We obviously have a good profit cushion, but we’ll go to Hold here and keep an eye on how LIF reacts to this pullback; a few more points straight down will probably have us taking our chips off the table, though a strong snap-back would tell us there are dip buyers out there. Hold for now. HOLD

Oracle (ORCL)—After a shakeout to new correction lows (and the 10-week line) early last week on a report that profits in its cloud infrastructure business would be muted, ORCL has rebounded as the firm is running its “AI World” event in Las Vegas. There has been a spate of new product announcements, but today the firm hosted an Analyst Day with some positive tidings: Management said that its cloud infrastructure business is likely to grow at a 117% rate in the current quarter (ending in November) and nudged up its long-term outlook (up 75% annually over the next five years!) while also saying that, in the first 30 days of the current quarter, it booked $65 billion of new long-term contracts with four different customers (including Meta), none of them with OpenAI. Just as important, the top brass said it believes it can crank out healthy margins on that business, too, all of which helped the stock today. We practiced patience here during the post-earnings dip, and the recent action is promising given the market’s sloppiness. Right now, we’re not eager to buy more as we want to see how the market acts, so we’ll stay on Hold and give ORCL some room to maneuver—though if the market settles down and this stock remains peppy, we’ll aim to add to our position. HOLD

MP Materials (MP)—MP Materials has been caught in the day-to-day news flow, zooming higher after the U.S.-China trade tensions picked up again (driven in large part by China reportedly being reluctant to give the U.S. the rare earth materials it needs) only to fall sharply the past couple of sessions (giving up about 60% of the Friday-Tuesday pop) as tensions on the trade front seem to have eased. In terms of what to do, there’s not a reliable playbook for these extremely news-driven situations. Still, our two main thoughts are to (a) give MP a chance to continue moving higher because of its strength and its unique story, as its products are sure to be in massive demand going forward; but also (b) to practice proper portfolio management, which in this case means having a mental stop a bit above our cost (in the mid- to upper 70s) so that our profit doesn’t completely evaporate if the sellers dig in from here. If MP can stabilize a bit, we certainly think the underlying story will support higher prices regardless of trade tensions, but it’s best to remain flexible given the hectic action. HOLD

ProShares S&P 500 Fund (SSO)—For six months, the S&P 500 has glided higher with only small, brief pullbacks, but the question now is whether the recent volatility is yet another short-term dip (so far down 3.2% from high to low) or the start of a real correction. Time will tell (and, as we wrote earlier, earnings season will probably be the big determining factor), but despite some yellow flags, our Cabot Tides remain positive (all the indexes, including the S&P 500, are north of their 50-day lines)—and, of course, the big-picture view remains encouraging as well. We’re staying flexible and could take partial profits if the Tides crack, but for now, we’re sticking with the evidence—holding our good-sized position and, if you’re not yet in, you could pick up a few shares on these gyrations. BUY

Watch List

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD 235) : AMD is an “old” name but looks like a fresh leader, with its big deal with OpenAI (and another with Oracle) not only dramatically boosting its earnings outlook but validating its new AI chip. See more below.

: AMD is an “old” name but looks like a fresh leader, with its big deal with OpenAI (and another with Oracle) not only dramatically boosting its earnings outlook but validating its new AI chip. See more below. Cameco (CCJ 91) : CCJ has finally popped out to new highs, which is good—though it continues to underperform the more speculative names in the nuclear group.

: CCJ has finally popped out to new highs, which is good—though it continues to underperform the more speculative names in the nuclear group. Ciena (CIEN 172) : CIEN has completely ignored the recent market wobbles, scoring new highs this week. The firm appears to be one of the key plays in scale-across networking (connecting AI data centers to each other).

: CIEN has completely ignored the recent market wobbles, scoring new highs this week. The firm appears to be one of the key plays in scale-across networking (connecting AI data centers to each other). Cloudflare (NET 212) : Cloudflare has marked time for two-plus months—but it hasn’t done anything wrong, and the story and growth profile are as good as ever. See more below.

: Cloudflare has marked time for two-plus months—but it hasn’t done anything wrong, and the story and growth profile are as good as ever. See more below. Lumentum (LITE 164) : LITE is another networking play that has seen demand soar for its optical offerings that are needed both within and between data centers. Shares have cooled off for a month, but a resumption of the uptrend could be bullish.

: LITE is another networking play that has seen demand soar for its optical offerings that are needed both within and between data centers. Shares have cooled off for a month, but a resumption of the uptrend could be bullish. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL 441) : MDGL is now seven weeks into a sideways period after a nice-looking breakout. Of course, medical stocks remain hit and miss, but we think the story and growth here are unique. Earnings are due October 30.

: MDGL is now seven weeks into a sideways period after a nice-looking breakout. Of course, medical stocks remain hit and miss, but we think the story and growth here are unique. Earnings are due October 30. Snowflake (SNOW 241) : At some point, we think Snowflake will get going—the combination of its sales, free cash flow, backlog and liquidity is enticing, and its Data Cloud should only grow in importance as AI systems (which need to access data constantly) become commonplace. Shares are within range of new highs but have yet to break through.

: At some point, we think Snowflake will get going—the combination of its sales, free cash flow, backlog and liquidity is enticing, and its Data Cloud should only grow in importance as AI systems (which need to access data constantly) become commonplace. Shares are within range of new highs but have yet to break through. Vertiv Systems (VRT 178): After a long “re-set” base, VRT has reemerged on the upside as its liquid cooling solutions continue to be in big demand. See later in this issue.

Other Stocks of Interest

Cloudflare (NET 212)—Cloudflare is a name we’ve always liked fundamentally—it’s a classic emerging blue chip that oozes rapid and reliable growth, and with some recent moves in the AI realm, we think its 25% to 30% growth profile will continue for many years to come. The underlying story remains very strong: Cloudflare has put together a global network that’s set up in more than 330 cities and directly connects to 13,000 local networks; with 36% of the Fortune 500 as clients (265,000 paying customers overall), the firm thinks one-fifth of all internet traffic goes over its network! The company has been offering clients a huge and ever-expanding suite of network services, including security (for website, email and more), improved performance (for websites and web applications) and, recently, AI. Indeed, the firm’s network allows for faster speeds by putting AI models and inference closer to the end users and is often much cheaper than using a huge hyperscaler and can be simpler to manage, too. (The firm has even come out with its own crypto stablecoin to allow for automatic payments done by AI systems.) While it’s hard to put a finger on exactly how much revenue it’s produced, management said in the Q2 conference call that usage of its AI offerings has been growing many-fold year over year and even sequentially. A beefed-up sales force and investments have held earnings growth back a bit this year (as has a switch to new kinds of contracts that result in lower earnings in the near-term), but the overall numbers are great, with sales growth up between 27% and 30% each of the past six quarters (up 28% in Q2), while remaining performance obligations last quarter boomed 39% (basically, its future book of business is growing faster than current growth), and earnings growth should start to accelerate from here. As for the stock, NET stormed back from the early-year downturn to hit new highs by early June and continue higher into early August … however, shares have made no net progress since then as it hugs its 50-day line. It sets up a straightforward strategy: if the stock can decisively lift over 230 (possibly after earnings, October 30), it would likely kick off a new run. We’ll be watching.

Roblox (RBLX 134)—Roblox is a super-popular gaming platform for mobile devices that got its start as a hit for kids (if you have a young child or grandchild, you’ve probably heard of it and bought gift cards for it) but has branched out into older populations (13-and-over now makes up about two-thirds of both users and hours spent on the platform), which obviously expands its market. As opposed to, say, a game or console maker, though, Roblox is a true platform, with the vast majority of games made by developers who get paid based on how popular the game becomes; in fact, developer fees make up about 22% of bookings in a quarter, so it’s a big but obviously worthwhile expense. Given the ease of use and growing breadth of gaming options, the platform continues to soar in popularity both here and internationally (112 million daily active users in Q2, up 41% overall; internationally, the figure was up 46%), with paying users up at a similar rate (most money is collected via virtual currencies to buy stuff in the games, though there’s also advertising and some special events that help)—all of which has led to fantastic growth on the top line (bookings up 51% in Q2) and free cash flow (looking like $1.50 per share this year, up more than 60% from 2024). So what’s the catch? Some personal safety concerns for the younger user base, as the company is facing a handful of lawsuits and investigations claiming they don’t do enough to verify ages and stop creeps online from targeting children; the firm, in response, has rolled out dozens of updates (from parental controls to eliminating inappropriate legacy items and user names to making sure all games are rated for any adult innuendos) to crack down on anything untoward. Is it enough? We’ll let the stock decide—so far, after a fantastic run into late July, RBLX has been stunted but has held relatively firm … and even showed some strength of late as the market has wobbled. Like most things, earnings are due soon (October 30), and if it can get through that in good shape (and if the market holds together), it should be ready to resume its uptrend.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD 235)—AI is anything but a new theme, but we’re seeing an interesting (sometimes exciting, sometimes frustrating) dynamic right now as an avalanche of AI investments are being announced: Names whose offerings are seen as being overlooked are being punished (Arista is an example of that, though there are others), while others that are seeing their wares adopted en masse are soaring—often creating fresh breakouts from long ranges. Nvidia is still the flag-bearer of the AI chip (and even networking) movement, but after a couple years of being the lone dog in the fight, it’s looking like some of Advanced Micro’s new chips (including the MI450, set to be released next year) are going to give it a run for its money, using a newer architecture that should boost performance and cut power usage. And while it’s one thing for the company to hype products, the firm is now getting some big backing—starting with OpenAI, which inked a deal last week to buy enough AMD chips to power six gigawatts worth of data center power over the next five years that could produce something like $100 billion (!) in revenue for AMD over time. On a smaller scale, Oracle just announced this week it’s in line for 50,000 chips (probably one-eighth of a gigawatt), likely worth a couple billion dollars, and of course, there are probably more deals on the way. It’s worth noting that, outside of AI, AMD is a leading player in computers and gaming end markets, with that segment growing 69% in Q2, though the stock is clearly moving on AI-related news. To be fair, these long-term deals always have execution and reality risk (meaning, will they occur if the economy dips, etc.), but exact numbers aside, there’s little doubt this firm should see business explode starting late next year (when these two orders start being fulfilled), with any added major deals adding fuel to the fire—earnings were already expected to rise 60% next year (to north of $6 per share) with many seeing $10 earnings potential a couple of years after that, even before the potential for any other deals. AMD has gone vertical on the news and, even after moving around with the market, remains in solid shape. We’d like to see the name calm down a bit, but we’re intrigued that investor perception here is changing quickly, with institutional investors now thinking Advanced Micro could be a big player in the chip computing space.

Big Winners Can Often Re-Set Before Resuming Their Upmove

There are obviously no set rules when it comes to how long and how far an advance can go with the market or with a stock—in fact, one of our favorite market truisms is that trends often last longer and go farther than anyone expects. Hence, our emphasis (both for market timing and stock selection) on trend following. That said, there’s no question that trees don’t grow to the sky, either, with many advances in the best stocks running from a year to 18 months more often than not; once you get to a rally phase that long, the risk of a major air pocket (on news or rumors) becomes elevated.

“But Mike, how does 12 to 18 months square with some of the best stocks that run for five or 10 years or longer?”

The answer is that the stocks will often have what we call a “re-set” correction, where they retreat and consolidate for a relatively long time (often a year or more), break long-term moving averages and lag the market for a while, which takes them off most investors’ radar screens—before they kick back into gear if business is still thriving. That often provides an opportunity to get into a fresh advance, even in a well-known leader. We’ve seen this happen with tons of big winners over time—think Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX) and Booking.com (BKNG)—and we see a few more examples nowadays after the action this year.

One is Nvidia (NVDA), arguably the flag-bearer of the AI bull move, which initially got going in the spring of 2023 and enjoyed a stunning run into June 2024. That was effectively the top (shares made marginal new highs after that, but the RP line never did, as shares missed most of the massive late-2024 bull run in growth stocks), with the stock eventually going over the falls with the market into this April. At the low, it had made no net progress in a year, was well below the 40-week line and was 45% off its highs. That paved the way for the latest rally phase, with NVDA continuing to look solid.

There are a couple other names we’re keeping an eye on that have recently had re-set consolidations—and may be turning up. The first is Eli Lilly (LLY): Shares topped in the summer of 2024, and by the time the stock bumped down to a low in August of this year, it had made no net progress for 19 months. But the numbers here have remained great (earnings up 75% this year, estimated to rise 33% in 2026), and despite some worries about pharmaceutical tariffs and price controls, the growth story for its diabetes and weight loss drug (including new formulations that will allow for a once-a-day oral pill) remains outstanding. LLY still has some work to do but has rebounded of late and is near the middle of its long rest period; earnings will be out on October 30.

Then there’s Vertiv Holdings (VRT), which, like NVDA, was one of the initial leaders of the AI boom thanks to its liquid cooling solutions (often customized for specific hyperscalers), which efficiently keep temperatures reasonable within a data center, something that’s needed for peak performance; combined with its power management offerings, the firm remains a leading picks and shovels player in the AI buildout. During the past few months there have been a few uncertainties, from the overall AI buildout pace to competition (Amazon has built its own liquid cooling solution, though many see Vertiv as actually supplying some parts for that) to tariff effects—but the bottom line is that growth has remained rapid and reliable: Sales growth has actually accelerating in recent quarters, earnings are likely to rise 34% this year, with another 25% gain (probably conservative) next.

VRT reached new highs in November of last year, but that was basically the top—and led to a horrific 65% decline; at its lows, it was more than 40% south of its 40-week moving average! Plus, even after a big rebound into July, the stock had made no net progress for 14 months, with shares still shy of their old high as of last month. But now that whole pattern looks like a re-set, with VRT breaking out on the upside and, so far, shaking off the market-induced wobbles from last week. Earnings are due out October 22, and if it gets through that in one piece, the odds will favor VRT being in the early stages of a fresh uptrend. It’s on our watch list.

Cabot Market Timing Indicators

After a few legitimate yellow flags in September (including from our Two-Second Indicator), the market finally hit a pothole last week—though, encouragingly, our trend-following indicators have stayed positive, as has our Aggression Index (see page 1). Thus, we continue to lean bullish, though we’re keeping our eyes open and staying flexible as earnings season revs up.

Cabot Trend Lines – Bullish

Our Cabot Trend Lines are still clearly positive, backing up the still-bullish longer-term market thesis. Despite some wobbles, both the S&P 500 (by 9%) and Nasdaq (by 14%) are still well above their respective (and rising) 35-week lines. Of course, that doesn’t preclude further weakness in the near-term, but the larger, longer-term bull move is still in good shape.

Cabot Tides – Bullish

Late last week, it looked like our Cabot Tides were going to break, with broader indexes (like the S&P 600 SmallCap, shown here) cracking their 50-day lines—but impressively, all of the indexes have snapped back above that key trend line before some weakness today. Even so, the intermediate-term trend is still pointed up right now. Obviously, with the volatility that’s out there, the Tides’ stance could change at any time—but we always write, we don’t anticipate signals, so you should continue to give the bulls the benefit of the doubt.

Two-Second Indicator – Negative

The Two-Second Indicator remains negative, as the plus-40 readings that popped up in mid-September have accelerated as the market ran into some trouble. We have seen some rotation into small- and mid-cap stocks as this week has gone on, but there’s only been one sub-40 reading (yesterday) even as the market has bounced. Until proven otherwise, the broad market is still under pressure.

The next Cabot Growth Investor issue will be published on October 30, 2025.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

