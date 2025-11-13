Cabot Growth Investor Issue: November 13, 2025

More Yellow (and Some Red) Flags

This is still a bull market, and while there are no guarantees, most of the longer-term signposts are pointing to higher prices when looking months down the road—including our Cabot Trend Lines (our most reliable market timing indicator) and various unusual and persistent signs of market strength (like being up 30% in a five-month stretch, as the market achieved in early September) that we’ve written about many times. Thus, big picture, we’re not forgetting the odds favor good things over time.

However, for the here and now, there’s little doubt the evidence has worsened, and we’ve taken lots of action. Starting from a top-down perspective, our Two-Second Indicator has remained negative, with not just a bunch of new lows as the market cascaded lower earlier this month, but with the figures remaining north of 40 every day this week, even when the market rallied.

Then there’s the action of growth funds, many of which have turned weak and have nosedived below their 50-day lines for the first time during the rally, all while some defensive areas perk up. Shown below you can compare the growthy IBD 50 Fund (FFTY), which is down 17% so far this month (!), to the S&P Low Volatilty Fund (SPLV)—a fund of the 100 calmest stocks within the S&P 500—which is actually perking up. Meanwhile, when it comes to individual stocks, we’ve seen another round of abnormal action, with more than a few names breaking down (be it on earnings or just outright selling), while even recent earnings winners are seeing plenty of sell-on-strength action.

To be fair, while there have been a couple of very bad days recently (including today), it’s not a complete disaster, with many things bending but not necessarily breaking, at least not yet. For example, our Cabot Tides are essentially neutral here as most indexes hang near their 50-day lines; our Aggression Index has given up ground but is still positive and many individual growth stocks are in the same boat, hitting air pockets of late but still trading north of intermedaite-term support.

All of this brings us to our main thought right now: For the past few weeks (since late September or so), there hasn’t been any money made in growth stocks. Yes, there have been a few stocks that have popped for a time, but almost all strength has been short lived and met with a wave of selling, with an increasing number of good-looking stocks going bad in a hurry during the past month. Nobody is saying it’s 2008 out there—again, the big picture view is still positive—but it’s become the proverbial meat-grinder environment.

Of course, given that the indexes are still in decent shape, we’re staying flexible; should the market have another stick save at support and resume its uptrend (and growth stocks participate), we could be off on a typical year-end run—and we wouldn’t hesitate to put money to work from among the many names on our watch list.

What to Do Now

But we always go with what’s in front of us, and so with very little working and with the increasing number of yellow (and red) flags, we’ve been dumping stocks that crack and hoarding cash. In the past couple of weeks, we’ve sold Arista (ANET), Life360 (LIF) and AppLovin (APP), and tonight, are placing Vertiv (VRT) on Hold—combined with some prior sells (and not much buying), has us with a big 56% cash position. We’re remaining flexible should the bulls re-appear, but right now we think it’s best to stay close to shore and see how this selling wave plays out.

CURRENT RECOMMENDATIONS

While not cracking, there’s little doubt the top-down evidence has worsened of late, and among individual stocks, there’s been more bending—as well as plenty of breaking—seen out there during the past three weeks. We’ve responded by cutting lots of dead wood in the portfolio, leaving us with a big cash position of 56%.

While a wave of selling is never fun and the action has certainly been frustrating, this correction in many stocks is setting up the next big opportunities—remember, the big-picture outlook remains bright, so despite the recent tediousness, we expect some fresh winners going forward.

For now, though, while the indexes are hanging in there, we’re going to sit with our big pile of cash—for every name that pops higher, two are struggling, and even those showing strength usually pull back soon after. We do have some names we would like to start positions in if the market holds up, but it’s prudent to wait a few days and see how things shake out.

Stock No. of Shares Portfolio Weightings Price Bought Date Bought Price on 11/13/25 Profit Rating Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) 340 5% 470 9/12/25 454 -4% Hold AppLovin (APP) 235 - 684 10/3/25 556 -19% Sold Arista Networks (ANET) 1,757 - 139 8/9/25 130 -6% Sold CrowdStrike (CRWD) 614 10% 520 9/19/25 530 2% Buy GE Aerospace (GE) 912 9% 216 5/8/25 304 40% Hold Life 360 (LIF) 2,089 - 74 7/18/25 73 -1% Sold ProShares Ultra S&P 500 (SSO) 4,342 16% 88 5/13/25 113 28% Buy Vertiv Holdings (VRT) 823 4% 194 10/30/25 164 -16% Hold CASH $1,732,771 56%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY )—After a few days of selling following its Q3 report despite good numbers and rising estimates from analysts (sales currently seen up another 42% next year, with earnings doubling to $10 per share), ALNY has been bouncing decently, moving back into the area it occupied for much of September. As with everything, our leash isn’t limitless, and a dip back to its recent lows (415 to 420) would be iffy. But we continue to think this stock has the potential to be rare merchandise, with its core franchise of drugs doing great and with Amvuttra selling like mad thanks to the newer ATTR-CM indication. A push back toward 500 would be very encouraging and possibly even have us averaging up assuming the market doesnt implode—right now, with shares in the middle of their recent range, we’ll stay on Hold and see if the buying pressures can intensify. HOLD

AppLovin (APP)—AppLovin’s story and numbers remain great, but our entry a few weeks ago came with unfortunate timing (reports of the SEC sniffing around right afterwards), leaving us underwater from the get go. We held through two tests of the 50-day line after that, as well as sitting through a quality earnings report—but APP’s post-earnings bounce resulted in heavy selling pressure and, in recent days, wild action that took shares back below the 50-day line (and today they fell back to their October lows). Will APP eventually tighten up and get going? Maybe, and if so, we’re not ruling out re-entering it if the market looks right. But we don’t want to play around with losses too much, and the repeated selling on any pop of late, even after a great initial earnings reaction, had us cutting bait yesterday. SOLD

Arista Networks (ANET)—ANET is a great company, but despite being a major beneficiary of the AI buildout (not to mention the still-strong campus and cloud expansions), the stock couldn’t really get going in the late summer and early fall—and then cracked after Q3 earnings last week, which revealed fine numbers and a slightly higher outlook, but also raised worries of slowing growth and supply issues. Eventually, ANET will probably re-set itself given the great long-term growth profile—but right now it’s clear the sellers are in control, with repeated resistance in the 160 area (give or take) followed by a big breakdown. We sold and think there will be better names to own when growth stocks set up again. SOLD

CrowdStrike (CRWD)—CRWD is being jerked around by the action in growth stocks, but it’s definitely displaying relative strength, notching new highs with the indexes in late October (not many names did), holding the 25-day line during last week’s pothole, briefly kissing new highs this week before reversing (also better than indexes) and, even with the dip of the past two days, still trading north of its 25-day line (better than the vast majority of growth stocks). Given its unusual fiscal year, earnings here will be coming in three weeks (December 2), with quarterly numbers and any more color on the longer-term view after the top brass pointed toward accelerating new business adds in 2026. Obviously, the divergent market is a risk here, but if things hold together, the odds favor CRWD doing well. We’ll stay on Buy, though we’d be keeping new purchases small given the environment. BUY

GE Aerospace (GE)—GE is still trading firmly, holding above the 300 level and the 50-day line, though also failing to move much higher. Fundamentally, of course, all seems to be on track—in fact, we’re intrigued with a deal for GE’s engines (the F110) to power Shield XI’s newer X-BAT autonomous drone that’s in development; the fact GE is playing in the drone field (it’s also working with Kratos, a leader in drone offerings) can only help the growth prospects, especially with long-term service deals likely in place. We took partial profits in the stock a while back so are fine giving it some rope here, even on a dive below the 50-day line (which is now nearing 300), though we’d want to see support in the 280 to 285 area if things get dicey. Still, that’s looking ahead—with GE acting well, we advise just holding what you have. HOLD

Life360 (LIF)—Life360 is a great company that’s almost surely going to get a lot bigger over time, and the Q3 report it released Monday evening was great: Revenue lifted 34%, annualized monthly recurring revenue was up 33% and EBITDA boomed 174%, all north of estimates. To be fair, monthly active users were up 19% (a touch soft), but paying circles were up 23%, in line with recent trends. The stock was off a bit on the news initially, but when the market opened on Tuesday, shares imploded, falling all the way toward the 40-week line before bouncing a bit. We saw no “real” reason for the selling, but in the market, perception is reality (and it could have been a sign that the market is a lot weaker under the hood than most believe). If you still own some and want to aim for a bounce with a tight stop, that’s fine, but the air pocket here was clearly abnormal, so we see risk of further downside, especially if the market takes on more water. We sold our stake earlier this week and are holding the cash. SOLD

ProShares S&P 500 Fund (SSO)—The S&P 500 has another sharp-ish slide into Friday of last week (4.2% from high to low in seven days) and briefly slipped under its 50-day line before reversing higher and bouncing back somewhat early this week; sticking with our plan, that meant holding our shares in SSO since the trend remained up. Now we’re seeing another test in short order as the S&P 500 and SSO again test their key intermediate-term moving average. Will there be another quick show of support in the days ahead? It’s possible, and if so, we’ll continue to hang on—but if we do see a decisive crack (not just by a few dimes) of the uptrend we’ll go to Hold and also possibly take partial profits, too. With the trend still up, we’re sticking with our current shares and rating, but the next few days should be telling. BUY

Vertiv Holding (VRT)—VRT looked pristine two weeks ago, as did many AI stocks, but obviously the toboggan slide since then has taken its toll with the stock sinking toward key support. To be fair, there could also be some uncertainty over a good-sized buyout recently—the company is taking over Purge Rite for $1 billion in cash, which offers flushing, purging and filtration services for data centers, complementing Vertiv’s various offerings in those key fields. (Management says the deal will be “margin accretive” and came for a price of 10x EBITDA.) That should add to the bullish underlying story, which the Q3 report confirmed by easily topping estimates and showing big demand (40% more orders than production) and a boost in the backlog ($9.5 billion, up 30% from a year ago and 12% from Q2). but it’s really about the market at this point—the timing of the buy was unfortunate, and like many things, the next few sessions should be key as the stock tests support near 160. We do think a strong rebound from here could usher in great things given the numbers and recent breakout (October), but we’re going to Hold here and throwing up a tight safety net—if VRT is OK it should hold up right around here. If not, we’ll get out and hold the cash. HOLD

Watch List

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD 248) : AMD released a fine Q3 report last week and followed it up with a hugely bullish Analyst Day this week, forecasting rapid and reliable growth for the next three to five years that will push earnings to the moon. The stock is still in good shape despite the damage in growth stocks.

: AMD released a fine Q3 report last week and followed it up with a hugely bullish Analyst Day this week, forecasting rapid and reliable growth for the next three to five years that will push earnings to the moon. The stock is still in good shape despite the damage in growth stocks. Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM 138) : AXSM has a runway of 50%-plus sales growth for many quarters to come, thanks to its currently approved drugs—and the runway of growth should be even longer assuming two new drugs are approved next year. Shares remain in good shape.

: AXSM has a runway of 50%-plus sales growth for many quarters to come, thanks to its currently approved drugs—and the runway of growth should be even longer assuming two new drugs are approved next year. Shares remain in good shape. Datadog (DDOG 186) : DDOG went through the wringer for years, but with some uncertainties cleared up, its observability (and more) platform remains in demand, especially with new AI-related tools many clients are gobbling up. See more below.

: DDOG went through the wringer for years, but with some uncertainties cleared up, its observability (and more) platform remains in demand, especially with new AI-related tools many clients are gobbling up. See more below. Guardant Health (GH 94) : GH was incessantly up-and-down in recent months after a multi-year decline, but now it’s changed character, booming higher as it looks like a leader in the fast-developing liquid biopsy sector. See more GH and the group later in this issue.

: GH was incessantly up-and-down in recent months after a multi-year decline, but now it’s changed character, booming higher as it looks like a leader in the fast-developing liquid biopsy sector. See more GH and the group later in this issue. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL 515) : MDGL’s Q3 report was a showstopper, with continued huge growth for Rezdiffra, which is already at a $1 billion annual run rate in sales but has just 10% of its near-term target market. Shares are thinner and can move around, but after a shakeout, the stock moved to new highs this week.

: MDGL’s Q3 report was a showstopper, with continued huge growth for Rezdiffra, which is already at a $1 billion annual run rate in sales but has just 10% of its near-term target market. Shares are thinner and can move around, but after a shakeout, the stock moved to new highs this week. Snowflake (SNOW 257) : SNOW remains positive but not very powerful, hovering near its highs on low volume as the sector remains so-so and earnings approach (December 3). We do think this story has legs, so we’re keeping an eye on it.

: SNOW remains positive but not very powerful, hovering near its highs on low volume as the sector remains so-so and earnings approach (December 3). We do think this story has legs, so we’re keeping an eye on it. Xometry (XMTR 59): XMTR is a small-cap name that has a unique story, operating the leading manufacturing marketplace that connects buyers and sellers and (in many cases) providing automatic quotes. See more below.

Other Stocks of Interest

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL 515)—We wrote about Madrigal in September, and we’re doing so again because, despite it being a one drug outfit, that one drug is already a blockbuster and should grow many-fold from here. The company’s claim to fame is Rezdiffra, one of the only FDA approved medications for MASH, a disease that leads to excess fat accumulation in the liver, which can in turn create inflammation and damage (and even cirrhosis and liver failure if it gets bad enough). Rezdiffra was the first FDA approved treatment for the disease (back in early 2024), covering a good-sized population of patients and, despite being on the market for six quarters, sales have gone wild—the just-reported Q3 saw $287 million in revenue (already north of a $1 billion annual run rate), up 35% from the prior quarter, with 29,500 patients actively being treated (up from 23,000 in Q2) ... yet even that is less than 10% of the 315,000 patients current targeted by Madrigal, a figure that should prove very conservative. As for competition, Wegovy, the popular weight-loss drug from Novo Nordisk, has also won approval to treat MASH, but the top brass hasn’t been worried due to the low adherence of Wegovy (something like 30% of patients stick with it after a year, compared to 65%-plus for Rezdiffra), which is partly due to how the drugs are administered (shots for Wegovy, pills for Rezdiffra). If anything, management thinks any marketing that comes into the industry from Novo will greatly increase the size of the market given that many are either undiagnosed or diagnosed but untreated. (Indeed, Novo wouldn’t enter the market unless it was targeting millions of people.) Either way, the Novo approval last quarter had no effect on Madrigal’s business, and even as pricing deals are struck with payors, Madrigal expects growth to continue for years to come (a recent patent protects the drug through 2045). Just as exciting are trials going on now to expand Rezdiffra’s MASH indication—early signs show that the drug can also help MASH patients that already have cirrhosis, and while approval for that wouldn’t come for a couple of years at least, it would boost the already-huge market opportunity by 75% or more. As for the stock, MDGL broke out in August but stalled out for a couple of months before earnings—but now it’s taken off on the upside following the Q3 report. Volatility can be high and the valuation is big ($12 billion!), but this drug looks like a mega-blockbuster that will produce humongous earnings down the road (starting with north of $6 per share in 2026). MDGL is on our watch list.

Datadog (DDOG 186)—Datadog was a darling during the pandemic as everyone’s digital transformation accelerated, meaning the need for technology observability became vital—meaning the ability to monitor and track all of a firm’s tech stack in one place, making sure everything is working (and working together) as it should. Growth has been solid for years as the platform has expanded into many more nooks and crannies (security, log management and the like), but the stock never really could kick into gear after the 2022 bust. Now, though, it’s freewheeling, soaring to new multi-year highs for a few reasons. First off, Q3 results show that business is good and getting better, with sales up 28%, earnings up 20% and the future book of business picking up steam (remaining performance obligations up more than 50% for both for shorter- and longer-term commitments). Second, management thinks a lot of newer offerings in the AI space (testing and tweaking language models; embedded AI agents that will often solve any issues in the tech stack automatically) that are small but growing rapidly. And third, and possibly more important, is OpenAI—that firm has been a huge customer for a while but there were fears it was set to build its own observability platform and dump Datadog; instead, OpenAI renewed and expanded its deal last quarter, removing an overhang. Growth here is expected to be good not great (20% to 25% on the top line, with free cash flow likely up at a similar clip), but the Q3 report did trounce expectations, and it’s certainly possible estimates will prove too low given the likely need for observability for all the AI systems being built. After sitting out the dance for a while, DDOG built a nice launching pad from July through Halloween, and last week’s huge earnings-induced breakout looks like the character change.

Xometry (XMTR 59)—Now here’s a unique growth story: Xometry operates a digital marketplace that connects manufacturers with potential customers, and it’s proven to be a huge hit, with more than 78,000 buyers (up 21% from a year ago) that order on-demand parts and assemblies (3D printed, injection molding, sheet and tube fabrication and more) from a huge swath (something like 4,400) of suppliers in the U.S. and Europe, providing them with a way of using spare capacity. The marketplace is the key here, with continuous improvements in technology (including AI tools) allowing for lots of collaboration between all parties involved, and automatic price quotes in many areas (including a recent innovation that allows for that with injection molding as long as users upload a CAD file; it also takes into account the new tariff regimes being put up to find the lowest cost) and lead times as well. There is some competition out there, but many focus on smaller runs—Xometry’s competitive moat continues to widen as its massive set of real-world transactions trains its algorithms to provide more accuracy for users and better performance for the company (gross margins have lifted 10 percentage points as the company has scaled in the past four years), which in turn attracts bigger fish and repeated buying (1,724 clients spend at least $50k per year, up 14% from a year ago; revenue per client up 9% in Q3). Despite a sub-par manufacturing environment, growth here has been accelerating and the bottom line is leaping into the black: In Q3, marketplace revenue was up 31% while earnings of 11 cents was up from two pennies a year ago (the fifth straight profitable quarter); management said Q4 is off to a great start as well and thinks 2026 can bring at least 20% top line growth (and that assumes the environment remains sluggish). As for the stock, it’s still a small fry ($3.1 billion market cap), which makes it very volatile, but its gap up in early August was the initial sign of good things to come, and after a correction in October, XMTR is back in gear after the latest earnings pop. We’re intrigued—it seems like a good business that offers a win for everyone involved (buyers, suppliers and itself) while being nicely in the lead in the sector.

Is the Liquid Biopsy Revolution Finally Underway?

Medical stocks can often be tricky because there are a lot of moving parts that you don’t find in other sectors—namely, regulations (both from the FDA, but also from politicians, as drugs can often become a hot button issue) and payments (much of it is through insurance, as opposed to consumer or business purchases). And that says nothing about the normal worries (like competition) that are out there.

Even so, the group can obviously be lucrative due to the amazing innovations that are regularly being seen on both the drug and device sides of things. Today, we’re very intrigued by a group of names in the liquid biopsy field, especially those that are focused on identifying cancers, though there are many areas where this can revolutionize medical testing: Without getting into all the science, firms have been able to use various methods to identify cancer and other potential issues (generally looking for certain DNA “shed” by cancer cells) in blood samples, which has tons of clear advantages over invasive methods, both in terms of convenience, earlier detection and follow-up tests to guide future treatment.

There are even a few firms in trials with so-called multi-cancer early detection (MCED for short) systems, with the goal of being able to provide relatively accurate screening for many cancers for massive numbers of people with—all from a blood draw!

Of course, competition will be fierce and data results can make or break many stocks, and we have to say that nearly all the firms here are losing money, which isn’t ideal. But there are a few names we’ve been watching that we think have big potential.

Probably our favorite is Guardant Health (GH), which has long had a great core business—Guardant 360 can ID genetic mutations in various types of cancer that can help guide treatment options, and there’s also Reveal, which is used as a recurrence test for those who have had treatment, allowing for earlier and easier detection in case the treatment didn’t work or if the cancer came back. And then there’s Shield, which is FDA-approved as the first front-line blood test for colorectal cancer, and that product is in testing as an MCED as well (it’s been designated with “breakthrough” status from the FDA, allowing for quicker testing and potential approval), with early results looking very promising. The stock went bananas after the Q3 report and is holding firm despite the iffy market, as sales are likely to grow 30%-ish for the foreseeable future. We have GH on our watch list.

Then there’s Natera (NTRA), which was a big winner during the 2023-2024 bull run and looks to be re-emerging here. The firm made its name with prenatal screening for many of the most common abnormalities (it’s actually launching a 20-gene panel for this, expanding its capabilities), and that’s still a growing business. But its Signatera testing platform is growing faster, testing for cancer recurrence, with Natera aiming to expand the offering to include colorectal cancer detection and to help guide decisions in many bladder cancer patients, too. The stock recently moved to new highs after a year-long consolidation.

The third name we’re watching is the most speculative: Grail (GRAL) has little in the way of revenue yet, but it’s developing an MCED called Galleri, which is going through a battery of real-world tests right now. A recent update that included 23,000-plus people saw the test perform well: Of the vast majority in the population that had negative test results, Galleri was correct in that assessment 99% of the time; as for those that tested positive, only 62% were correctly ID’d, but given that a positive test would likely lead to more testing, these figures aren’t bad—and it appears that at the 12-month follow-up, the accuracy figures for many common cancers were improved. Now, Galleri isn’t expected to be submitted for approval until mid-2026, but investors are thinking good things, with GRAL having a massive run before some recent gyrations.

The stories are obviously great, though as mentioned above, there are some warts here, especially the lack of profits from all of them, the uncertainty of future approvals/trial results and, of course, competition. That said, the market is gigantic, and there should be room for more than just one or two firms, especially when you consider all the different forms of cancer and other diseases out there. Timing will be important in terms of buying—we’re not in a rush given the meat-grinder environment, but we’re watching these three in particular for possible entries down the road.

Cabot Market Timing Indicators

The overall bull market is still alive and well, but the intermediate-term evidence has clearly worsened of late both for the market as a whole (intermediate-term trend is broadly neutral, Two-Second Indicator remains negative) and for growth stocks (where we’ve seen more abnormal action). We’re not ruling out another hold of support that launches a year-end rally—but with a meat-grinder environment in place, we’re staying cautious for now.

Cabot Trend Lines – Bullish

Our Cabot Trend Lines remain in fine shape, with the near-term volatility in the big-cap indexes doing nothing to threaten the longer-term trend. As of this morning, the S&P 500 (by 10%) and Nasdaq (by a huge 14%) both continue to stand miles above their respective 35-week moving averages. At some point, those differences will shrink, of course, but there’s plenty of room to consolidate without damaging the long-term uptrend, which bodes well when looking months down the road.

Cabot Tides – On the Fence

Our Cabot Tides are still basically on the fence, as all five indexes are within 1% or so of their 50-day lines (including the Nasdaq, daily chart shown here). Granted, that’s not bearish, and another stick save at support is possible—but just going with what’s in front of us now, the intermediate-term trend is still essentially sideways, with most indexes marking time (net-net) during the past couple of months.

Two-Second Indicator – Negative

The Two-Second Indicator is negative here, as the number of stocks hitting new lows not only blew up during last week’s market dip—recording the biggest readings since the tariff panic earlier this year—but they’ve remained north of 40 even when the market bounced earlier this week (and even as some broad market indexes act resiliently). As we’ve written before, this is a secondary indicator, so divergences can carry on for a while, but the readings tell us the underpinnings of the market are weakening.

The next Cabot Growth Investor issue will be published on November 26, 2025.

