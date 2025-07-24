Cabot Growth Investor Issue: July 24, 2025

Selective Growth Environment

Sometimes one of the bigger challenges of writing this advisory is simply coming up with something new to write about every week or two. At least when it comes to the overall market and the top-down environment, we’re in that phase now.

All of our key market timing indicators remain positive, whether it’s the trends of the major indexes (Cabot Trend Lines and Cabot Tides), the broad market (Two-Second Indicator) or the action of defensive stocks in relation to the Nasdaq (Aggression Index; see more later in this issue), while blastoff-type indicators from May and June portend a great chance of much higher prices down the road. Even Treasury rates are well behaved, with expectations growing that the Fed might cut once or twice later this year, which is almost always like cat nip for stocks.

That’s not to say there aren’t some headwinds here and there. First, the market has been running for three and a half months since the low, which is a normal timeframe for the first “real” pullback to get underway (again, see more later in this issue). And now we’re seeing a bit of speculation hit the tape, with meme stocks popping even as rotation appears every few days—a sign that not everyone is rowing in the same direction.

Even so, when it comes to the overall market, you’ll rarely get everything to line up perfectly on the bull or bear side. Right now, the vast majority of evidence is positive, so we’re leaning bullish.

But why aren’t we fully bullish? It has to do with the growth complex, which has been OK for the past couple of months but has generally lagged the market. Indeed, traditional growth groups like software, medical and retail have done very little, while cybersecurity (which was one of the best looking out there) has weakened of late. Clearly, there are strong areas out there (aerospace, AI, crypto, etc.), but the point is that growth has become more and more selective during the past few weeks, with fewer names moving up, while more chop sideways.

To be fair, a good two or three days among many growth stocks could change the landscape, and while we’re holding a chunk of cash today, we’re hoping to put that to work in names that either emerge on earnings or ARE established leaders that pull in toward strong support. Still, for now, we’ve pulled in our horns a bit as growth has stalled and will stay flexible as earnings season chugs along.

What to Do Now

After a couple of moves two weeks ago (dumping all of Axon (AXON) and some of Palantir (PLTR), we booked our modest profit in Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) while starting a new position in Life 360 (LIF). Tonight, we’re going to stand pat with our 31% cash position—though we think it’s likely we’ll make some moves during the next week or two, so stay tuned.

CURRENT RECOMMENDATIONS

The major indexes continue to push nicely higher, and the odds continue to favor the indexes being three and a half months into a new, longer-term uptrend. That said, when it comes to growth stocks, they remain a mixed bag, with some looking great, but many chopping sideways since early June and more than a few growth-oriented sectors are stuck in the mud.

When you combine that with the start of earnings season (always tricky) and the extended intermediate-term run in the indexes (up three and a half months, which often coincides with some bumpiness; see more later in the issue for more on that), and we’ve cut back on new buying, raised a bit of cash and tightened stops on names that are treading water.

Still, while we’re viewing the cash partly as a cushion should the market or growth correct, we’re also seeing it as buying power—the upside of the tight-ish sideways patterns of many names is that earnings season could bring some enticing opportunities (on breakouts), and we’re still stalking some established leaders of this rally that could pull in to support. For tonight, we’ll stand pat, but stay tuned as we could have some changes (sells, buys—or both) in the next week or two.

Stock No. of Shares Portfolio Weightings Price Bought Date Bought Price on 7/24/25 Profit Rating GE Aerospace (GE) 1,362 12% 216 5/8/25 268 24% Buy GE Vernova (GEV) 294 6% 518 6/27/25 625 21% Buy a Half Life 360 (LIF) 2,089 5% 74 7/18/25 75 2% Buy a Half Palantir (PLTR) 1,276 6% 32 8/16/24 155 384% Hold ProShares Ultra S&P 500 (SSO) 4,342 14% 88 5/13/25 103 16% Buy Rubrik (RBRK) 1,728 5% 85 5/15/25 86 1% Hold Snowflake (SNOW) 1,430 10% 207 5/30/25 215 4% Buy Take Two Interactive (TTWO) 658 - 224 4/25/25 226 1% Sold Toast (TOST) 3,304 5% 44 5/13/25 48 9% Hold Uber (UBER) 2,675 8% 89 5/13/25 91 2% Hold CASH $968,519 31%

GE Aerospace (GE)— GE’s Q2 report was a great one, surpassing expectations but also providing plenty of clues that the jet engine and aerospace boom has a long ways to play out: Core revenue lifted a strong 23% (including up 30% for commercial engines and services, with slightly slower growth in defense areas) while earnings boomed 38% and orders for the whole business lifted a very strong 27% (including 28% for commercial). Just as important, the firm’s ridiculous $175 billion backlog (both equipment and services over many years), combined with business trends, had management upping its longer-term (2028) outlook it released just 15 months ago, boosting its operating income outlook by a full 15% with earnings lifting something like 50% over a three-year stretch. Of course, the stock wobbled a bit after the report, and the fact that the relative performance line (not shown here) peaked in early June is something to watch. However, the stock reatcheted back toward new highs today and has remained above its 25-day line this month—with most of the evidence pointed up, we’ll stay on Buy. BUY

GE Vernova (GEV)—Vernova is the institutional way to play the electricity/power boom, and Q2 results yesterday morning confirmed that demand is great and getting better. While total revenue was up a so-so 11%, EBITDA for its Power and Electrification segments boomed 48%, while total backlog for those two growth businesses was up 18% (up $5.2 billion in dollar terms) from already-massive levels as orders remained very strong. Better yet, the firm massively hiked its free cash flow outlook for the year (from the equivalent of $8.15 per share to $11.75 or so), and the top brass sounded very bullish on everything from gas turbines (demand is sky high and prices are rising) to data centers (nearly $500 million of bookings this year vs. $600 million for all of 2024) to even steam-related orders in relation to nuclear, as well as power grid solutions. Shares reacted very strongly to the report, surging to new highs on more than twice the normal volume. Given the run of the past couple of months and this week’s rush higher, we’ll simply hold what we have for now—but a controlled rest or pullback will likely have us filling out our position. If you don’t own any, consider starting small and looking for dips. BUY A HALF

Life360 (LIF)—LIF remains in good shape, with the breakout from its two-month tight area leading to a solid run thus far. The firm’s been quiet on the news front since announcing two big upgrades to its advertising platform (Place Ads, which better targets ads based on real-world behavior; and Uplift, which can relay real-time ads based on where users are located—95% of users share their location with Life360), which should continue the data and advertising boom the firm is getting from its massive free user base (ad and data sharing revenue made up just 12% of revenues, but the figured doubled in Q1 and should become a meaningful contributor in short order). The next big event will likely be earnings, due August 11—analysts see sales up 30% and earnings of 13 cents per share (up from a loss the year before), but all the sub-metrics like paid user growth will be key. Right here, we’ll stay on Buy a Half, though ideally, new buyers can enter on dips of a couple of points. BUY A HALF

Palantir (PLTR)—PLTR has done a nice job of shaking off the late-June selling, holding its 50-day line and then levitating to new highs, albeit on very light volume. We have no new thoughts here, as the growth story is right up there with any in the market (having the operating system that tons of businesses and government agencies standardize on) and growth is still accelerating—in fact, analysts see the firm’s top line rising 38% in Q2 (down only a smidge from 39% in Q1), which means the acceleration trend could remain in place with a modest beat. (Wall Street sees earnings rising 54%, driven by the super-strong U.S. commercial business; the report is due August 4.) The intermediate- and longer-term trend is clearly up, though there hasn’t been much power (the last up week that came on above-average weekly volume was at the market low in April) and the run is extended (shares were under 30 a year ago!), so we’re content to hold our remaining shares and see how shares handle the upcoming report. HOLD

ProShares S&P 500 Fund (SSO)—Up, up, up … the S&P 500 and SSO remain in strong uptrends, with dips limited to just two or three days before the buyers step up again. Now, the rally has been going on for three and a half months, which, as we go into more detail later in this issue, has very frequently led to some profit taking throughout history. To be fair, the longer the S&P goes without pulling in, the more you have to wonder if something larger (more bullish) is going on, but at this point, when you combine all of this with some speculative action out there (a lot of meme stocks have started to pop), it’s a reason to keep your feet on the ground. However, as we wrote in the last issue, that’s the trees—the forest remains the very bullish big-picture outlook, as the odds favor the market is early-ish in what should prove to be a prolonged advance. Long story short, we think SSO can go significantly higher over time, though near term, it’s extended to the upside (9% above its 50-day line), and a retreat would be normal. If you own some, hang on, but if not, consider keeping new buys small and/or look to enter on weakness. BUY

Rubrik (RBRK)—RBRK is still scraping near its recent lows (in the low/mid-80s), and now the sector is weakening some, too; there are fears that growth in the group will slow in a meaningful way heading into 2026, which has obviously scared away some buyers. That said, the stock hasn’t done anything “wrong,” and following the big persistent run to new highs in June, it would be unusual (not impossible) for it to up and die given the growth story here. Our patience isn’t limitless, and our mental stop is fairly tight (near 80, if not a bit above), but we also think a couple of good days could kickstart a big run. We’ll be on the horn if something changes, but we continue to advise holding onto your half-sized position. HOLD

Snowflake (SNOW)—SNOW has stalled out like most growth titles, though to this point the action is more tedious than worrisome—shares are just 5% to 6% off their highs, and the 50-day line is catching up quick. Software is one of many growth sectors that’s been meandering, but we see Snowflake as an AI play as much as a traditional software name, as its data cloud platform is proving to be more and more key to developing and deploying AI models. As with everything, we’re flexible and will adjust if things change, but right here, SNOW’s path of least resistance remains up. BUY

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO)—At some point, Take-Two could show some upside power as it more aggressively discounts what should be a big cash flow boom coming with Grand Theft Auto VI’s release next May, not to mention some solid other new releases that have already hit the market. But while it held up well through some bad news and a share offering and trended higher of late the relative performance line (not shown here) never could overcome its peak from April—and now shares have cracked the 50-day line while the RP line slips further. We cut bait on our half-sized stake last week, taking a small gain. SOLD

Toast (TOST)—TOST has finally stretched its legs a bit, moving out to new price highs on OK volume, though the relative performance line is still shy of its May peak. Even so, the action is obviously positive, and we’re pleased to see some others in the group begin to poke their heads up, too. We have just a half-sized stake, so we’d like to add more shares, but the trick is that earnings are coming up quick (due August 5 after the close), which will probably make or break the intermediate-term outlook. If you wanted to add a few shares to the half-sized stake, we wouldn’t argue with you, but given the mixed overall action in growth stocks and earnings on the horizon, we’ll simply hold what we have for now. HOLD

Uber (UBER)—UBER remains in the tedious-but-OK camp, with the late-June move to new highs giving way to yet another air pocket, with shares dropping right back to their 50-day line on light volume. When we added the stock, our thesis was that the year-long rest was coming to an end as investor perception shifted away from worries over autonomous driving and how Uber fit into it—and more toward the steady boom in bookings, earnings and free cash flow that’s happening quarter after quarter. The action of the past few weeks, though, makes us wonder if that’s the case, with the stock getting pushed and pulled on various news and rumors regarding autonomous deals and progress (for Uber, or for others). Earnings here are due out the morning of August 6, and that may finally determine whether big investors are in its corner; for now, we’re content to hold our stake with a mental stop in the mid-80s. HOLD

Watch List

Amer Sports (AS 37) : AS has been unable to get going, dipping to its 50-day line this week on light volume. But we continue to watch it because (a) a couple of good days could bring a big breakout, and (b) it looks like a leading retail player if that group gets moving. Keep an eye on it.

: AS has been unable to get going, dipping to its 50-day line this week on light volume. But we continue to watch it because (a) a couple of good days could bring a big breakout, and (b) it looks like a leading retail player if that group gets moving. Keep an eye on it. Cloudflare (NET 191) : NET has always had a fantastic growth story, and AI should supercharge that for years to come, as the firm’s distributed network allows many clients to run AI inference and agents (automated bots) much cheaper and more easily than otherwise. Like most growth names, it’s gyrated for a bit but remains in good shape.

: NET has always had a fantastic growth story, and AI should supercharge that for years to come, as the firm’s distributed network allows many clients to run AI inference and agents (automated bots) much cheaper and more easily than otherwise. Like most growth names, it’s gyrated for a bit but remains in good shape. Coinbase (COIN 400) : COIN is as wild as ever, but with an expanding crypto ecosystem and a big tie-in with Circle’s (CRCL) stablecoin, we think business here could grow signifcantly. Shares have begun to pull back after a big move, and some quieter action could reveal an entry point. Earnings are due July 31.

: COIN is as wild as ever, but with an expanding crypto ecosystem and a big tie-in with stablecoin, we think business here could grow signifcantly. Shares have begun to pull back after a big move, and some quieter action could reveal an entry point. Earnings are due July 31. Credo Tech (CRDO 101) : Credo has some risks (like customer concentration), but it’s emerged as a key player in the AI buildout, with its active electrical cables and other offerings in massive demand. See more below.

: Credo has some risks (like customer concentration), but it’s emerged as a key player in the AI buildout, with its active electrical cables and other offerings in massive demand. See more below. Oracle (ORCL 243) : ORCL is far from our normal cup of tea, but the company’s cloud infrastructure business is posting some of the biggest numbers and deals we’ve ever seen. See more below.

: ORCL is far from our normal cup of tea, but the company’s cloud infrastructure business is posting some of the biggest numbers and deals we’ve ever seen. See more below. Seagate Technology (STX 153): STX remains in fantastic shape, but it has paused for three weeks and earnings are due next week (July 29). A shakeout toward support could offer an opportunity in this name, which we see as a huge leader in the data center boom.

Other Stocks of Interest

SharkNinja (SN 119)—While there are definitely some growth stocks working, one of the tough parts about this rally is that many broad swaths of the growth complex are basically still building launching pads—medical and biotech stocks never really kicked into gear, software names have definitely lagged, cybersecurity looks OK but has taken on water, and growth-oriented retail (including cookie-cutter growth ideas) has mostly lagged, with a few mundane growth ideas rebounding but few really powering ahead. That said, a lot are setting up nicely, and we’re wondering if earnings season could change the group’s trajectory. Outside of the cookie-cutter ideas, one old favorite is SharkNinja, which via its two brands offers a ton of household consumer products in 35 sub-categories including cleaning, cooking, beauty, home environment and much more. (Shark focuses more on floor care and cleaning, while Ninja products are mostly found in the kitchen.) The secret sauce here is the firm’s ability to rapidly innovate and launch new products in new sub-categories which, along with a big digital ad and social media presence, allows it to constantly take share. (Last year it entered coolers, indoor/outdoor fans, frozen drink makers and certain skincare product lines, for instance.) And the top brass is very bullish about penetrating more areas of the home and expanding internationally; it’s currently in 35 markets and has been growing its overseas business at a 30% clip since 2020. To be fair, growth has slowed some and tariff-induced economic fears had many thinking this year could be a bad one, but the Q1 report topped estimates and, after what was likely a slow Q2, big investors seem optimistic the bottom line can grow at a mid-teens pace (or better) for the next couple of years. Indeed, SN’s big April dip reset the overall advance and, after one more big dip into June), shares have returned to their old highs after nine months of no net progress. Earnings are due August 7, and a positive reaction could mark the resumption of the stock’s overall, long-term uptrend.

Credo Tech (CRDO 101)—There’s no question that this year’s action in certain AI and tech stocks has been unusual—no matter what’s happening with the overall market, if a stock falls 50% to 60% after a huge run, it almost always takes a long time (many months, if not years) to return to its peak. This time, though, a select few AI stocks have pulled the trick, including Credo, which doesn’t have the name recognition of the bigger chip and networking players but is proving to be nearly as valuable to the AI buildout. The big idea here is the firm’s active electrical cables, which sound basic (copper-based cables that move data around) but have big advantages in transmission speed (faster), power usage (lower) and reliability (much, much greater) compared to alternatives, especially over longer distances within the data center (up to seven meters). There are competitors, but Credo pioneered AECs years ago, with software and circuits that lead to the best results, and they’re now looking like a key piece of the AI- and cloud-driven data center boom—indeed, growth here has gone wild, with revenues up 180% and 154% the past two quarters while earnings go through the roof (analysts see the bottom line more than doubling this year) as some big hyperscalers gobble up as many AECs as they can. (Credo also has some other offerings like optical processors and retimers technology that improve signal quality and reach; both should see demand pick up nicely late this year and in early 2026.) The risk here has always been that Credo is a bit of a down-the-food-chain operation: Amazon makes up more than half of revenues (!) while two other big players are 10%-plus customers, so if one of them catches a cold, Credo could get pneumonia. That said, right now, it’s mostly about meeting demand, with the company thinking two more hyperscaler customers are likely to ramp in a big way by early next year, helping to diversify things a bit. The reason we’re writing up CRDO this week is because, after its stunning comeback, CRDO has finally hit a little turbulence, with quick, sharp pullback under 90 followed by a quick (but low volume) rebound. A reasonable dip back toward this week’s lows could offer a higher-odds entry point. CRDO is on our watch list.

Oracle (ORCL 243)—We just wrote a bit about Oracle last month, and while it’s very much not our normal kind of stock (~$60 billion in annual revenue and mostly single-digit growth in recent years), it reminds us a bit of Apple two decades ago—a big, liquid, well-situated player with a very hot new offering that is supercharging the entire business. Of course, we’re not saying Oracle will have a performance to match Apple in the years ahead, but the firm’s cloud infrastructure business looks like something special—it offers computing power, storage, databases and much more to big tech players, with demand obviously soaring thanks to AI, and Oracle seems to be rapidly gaining share versus other players (like Amazon Web Services) thanks to better pricing, more flexibility and easier implementation for clients using Oracle databases. Indeed, in the quarter ended in May, total company revenue was up 11%, but the cloud infrastructure business rose 52% (made up 19% of total revenue), while company-wide remaining performance obligations (all the money under contract that’s due in the future) boomed 41%. All that is good, but it appears to be the tip of the iceberg: Oracle expects that metric of future business to double in the next 12 months, while the cloud infrastructure segment’s growth actually accelerates to 70% … and that outlook came before some recent massive announcements, including one deal that should bring in $30 billion of annual revenue (!) starting in 2028, while Oracle’s link to Stargate (a consortium of Oracle and other big players investing in AI infrastructure) is paying dividends, too, including a just-inked a deal to help develop a huge 4.5 gigawatts of capacity. To be fair, the rapid buildout of the infrastructure business might actually depress earnings for a time as margins shrink/spending picks up, but the book of Oracle’s future business looks to be headed to the stratosphere. ORCL has clearly changed character since the Q4 announcement, with an extremely powerful breakout and a rush higher to the 250 level, part of a huge comeback from the April lows. Again, it’s not our typical type of name, but we think there’s big potential here and could start a position soon, especially if ORCL exhales.

Precedent Analysis: Strong Rallies Often Pause 3 to 4 Months Off the Low—then Head Much Higher

There are never any sure things in the market, but everything from big-picture sentiment (still depressed) to the unusual strength in May-June (a pattern that, historically, has only been seen early in long-lasting uptrends) to the refusal of the major indexes to give up any ground of late all portend good things down the road.

However, while we offer no predictions, history also tells us that strong market rallies off of major lows often run into some resistance three to four months after the low—sometimes that can take the form of a big shakeout, and sometimes it means a few weeks of rest and correction, but the vast majority of the time things do get a bit tricky in that time frame

The recovery after the 2009 debacle is a classic example: Following a bottom in early March, the S&P rallied hugely into early/mid-June before pulling back for a total of three and a half weeks—and then began its next leg up.

The 2003 example was very similar, with the market emerging from its three-year bear market (the long bursting of the internet bubble) in March of that year and having an excellent run into mid-June—but that was followed by a seven-week sideways consolidation before the rally resumed.

The summer/fall plunge in 1998, due to the Russian ruble crisis and the blowup of Long-Term Capital Management (a massive hedge fund at the time), got going after a bottom in October of that year, but once again, three months or so after the low marked a digestion phase, which in this case became a two-month, up-and-down rest period.

Last but not least is 2020, which showed action somewhat similar to this year’s rapid plunge-and-recovery pattern. This one was a bit different, as the market saw a shakeout (down 5.9% in one day!) and shorter consolidation (about three weeks in total) that began a bit sooner (two and a half months from the low) than the other examples, but the general vibe is the same

Now, do these historical precedents guarantee that the market is set to hit some resistance in the near future? Of course not. In fact, given that we’re now three and a half months from the April panic low, the longer the current market goes without a pullback it makes you wonder if something larger (in a bullish way) is going on. Remember, it’s the unusual action (persistent strength or weakness) that often reveals a market’s true character.

Having said that, when you combine the time frame of this rally with the stalling out seen in many growth areas (more on that below), this is one reason we’ve cut back on new buying and pulled in our horns of late—it would be normal and natural for the market and growth stocks to hit a few air pockets here, with some names cracking while stronger ones hold up and fresh names emerge. Our cash position gives us some cushion if that happens—and, just as important, some buying power if and as some earnings winners appear in the weeks ahead.

Growth Remains Mixed—but No Rush into Defensive Names is a Bullish Clue

While there are definitely some winners out there, large swaths of the growth complex remain just OK, including more than a few traditional growth sectors, with more and more stalling out in recent sessions. The IBD 50 Index isn’t a perfect measure of how growth stocks are doing, but it does have a bunch of names we own or are watching—and you can see the index has mostly stalled out since early June. We’d say that the growth complex as a whole is doing better than this chart shows, but still, the point is that there are tons of names chopping rather than advancing out there.

However, we do think more growth titles will eventually kick into gear. One reason is our overall bullish market view, but another is that even as lots of growth stocks meander, big investors aren’t running for safety: Defensive stocks remain stuck in the mud, with consumer staples (symbol XLP, shown below) and most other areas (like big-cap, stodgy health care, symbol XLV) unable to go anywhere. That’s keeping our Aggression Index (Nasdaq vs. XLP, also shown here) clearly positive, as the Nasdaq and just about everything else is outperforming defensive names. (Even the IBD 50 Index is in a relative uptrend vs. XLP.)

Of course, if this dynamic changes in a big way, it could be a sign that big investors are pulling the plug—but to us this remains another big-picture positive as institutions are clearly thinking positively instead of looking for places to hide.

Cabot Market Timing Indicators

The top-down evidence remains positive, with all three indicators here (and our Aggression Index, written about above) pointing higher. Growth stocks are lagging a bit and a near-term market wobble would be normal here, so we’re not flooring the accelerator—but there’s no question the overall outlook is bullish.

Cabot Trend Lines – Bullish

Our Cabot Trend Lines remain in fine shape as the big-cap indexes continue to hold near their highs—as of this morning, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both are stainding well above (around 8% for each index) their respective 35-week lines. That keeps the longer-term trend pointed up, which goes along with the other bullish big-picture evidence.

Cabot Tides – Bullish

Our Cabot Tides are also still clearly bullish, with all five indexes (including the S&P 600 SmallCap, shown here) trading above their lower (50-day), rising moving averages. Granted, broader indexes like the small caps aren’t nearly as vibrant as their big-cap peers, but all are in intermediate-term uptrends, which is what counts most. It’s possible things can change during earnings season, but we always go with what’s in front of us—and with both key trends pointed up, we continue to lean bullish.

Two-Second Indicator – Positive

Our Two-Second Indicator saw a bit of weakness earlier in the month, but readings never lifted above 40 and now they’re backing off again. It’s not a buying panic for the broad market, but the sellers remain unable to make any headway for more than a few days.

The next Cabot Growth Investor issue will be published on August 7, 2025.

