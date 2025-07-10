Cabot Growth Investor Issue: July 10, 2025

Growth Potholes

Back near the market bottom, we wrote a few times about how the primary evidence—the trends of the major indexes and action of leading (or potential leading) stocks were still bearish, but there were a growing number of secondary positives, from the panic selling at the lows to hugely negative sentiment to some emerging signs of strength (blastoff indicators, etc.) in early May. Of course, the primary evidence followed soon after.

Today we’re seeing something of the opposite situation: As we’ve written many times, the rubber-meets-the-road evidence could hardly look better, with all of our key market timing indicators—from the trends of the indexes to the broad market to our Aggression Index—all pointing higher, and with the unusual signs of strength in May and June pointing toward great things down the road. Indeed, the S&P 500’s two-month rate of change lifted over 20% in early June, something that’s only happened a few other times during the past 50 years—each time coming early on in a 12-to-24-month run! That remains our main focus: The overall bullish outlook, as it’s likely the market and leading stocks are likely to be a lot higher six to 12 months down the road than they are now.

However, there are some near-term headwinds popping up, not the least of which has been some potholes among growth stocks. Today marked the third time in 11 trading days (June 25, July 1 and today) that we’ve seen a relatively sharp bout of rotation, with the broad market perking up some even as most growth stocks get hit fairly hard. Few stocks have legimiately cracked, which is a plus, but more are bending and testing key support. And this comes on the heels of the indexes getting stretched to the upside to an extent that often leads to some sort of pullback.

Adding to that last thought is the simple fact that we’re now three months into this rally phase from what looks like a major low—and, for whatever reason, that’s usually a time when the market begins to digest the prior big gains for a few weeks, as seen in June 2020, June 2009, June/July 2003, January 1999 and many other post-bottom periods, all of which saw the major indexes pull in a few perecent.

So, is it time to turn defensive? We wouldn’t go that far—as Jesse Livermore said a century ago, the big money is in the big swing, holding a big winner for most of its multi-month run, and as mentioned above, we’re primarily focused on the bigger, bullish picture. Thus, we’re holding our strong, profitable stocks, but given the wobbles and the extended intermediate-term run, we are pulling in our horns a bit, selling one laggard and tightening stops on others.

What to Do Now

In the Model Portfolio, we have many names that act just fine, but we are seeing some wear and tear among other issues. Last week, we took another round of partial profits in Palantir (PLTR), and tonight, we’re going to do a quick turnaround and sell Axon Enterprise (AXON), which suffered big distribution today after stalling out in recent weeks. We’ll hold what will be a 32% cash position, aiming to reinvest some of that into stronger names going forward.

CURRENT RECOMMENDATIONS

The market remains in great shape overall, but as we wrote above, we’ve seen some wobbles in growth stocks as investors rotate into beaten-down names, while other near-term factors (three months since the low, short-term sentiment spike, etc.) tell us there might be a few more potholes in the near term. Thus, we’ve taken a couple of chips off the table—partial profits in Palantir last week and selling our stake in Axon tonight.

However, we don’t want to sound too negative: The vast majority of intermediate- and longer-term evidence remains bullish, and even among growth stocks, many remain in fine shape, simply shaking and baking after big runs. Of course, earnings season, starting soon, will be key, but we’re optimistic many leaders are still early in their run.

Tonight, we’ll hold a decent chunk of cash (about one-third of the portfolio), but will be aiming to put some of that back to work in strong situations if/when growth stocks find their footing; we have a few names on our watch list we’re high on.

Stock No. of Shares Portfolio Weightings Price Bought Date Bought Price on 7/10/25 Profit Rating Axon Enterprise (AXON) 403 10% 732 5/23/25 733 0% Sell GE Aerospace (GE) 1,362 11% 216 5/8/25 253 17% Buy GE Vernova (GEV) 294 5% 518 6/27/25 539 4% Buy a Half Palantir (PLTR) 1,276 6% 32 8/16/24 143 345% Hold ProShares Ultra S&P 500 (SSO) 4,342 14% 88 5/13/25 100 13% Buy Rubrik (RBRK) 1,728 5% 85 5/15/25 86 1% Hold Snowflake (SNOW) 1,430 10% 207 5/30/25 214 4% Buy Take Two Interactive (TTWO) 658 5% 224 4/25/25 235 5% Hold Toast (TOST) 3,304 5% 44 5/13/25 44 0% Hold Uber (UBER) 2,675 8% 89 5/13/25 96 8% Buy CASH $673,766 22%

Axon Enterprise (AXON)—AXON had been chopping mostly sideways but acting acceptably for the past few weeks—but today’s action was very bad, with shares sinking sharply and cracking their 50-day line on a big pickup in volume. Fundamentally, all remains on track, with Axon aiming to be the “operating system” for law enforcement and related agencies, and it’s still just scratching the surface in many newer areas (like enterprise clients—the firm’s biggest contract ever came last year with a client in the logistics field), while its AI ventures look to be huge winners (management said with DraftOne, officers spend about 10% of their time on paperwork, vs. 50% before). Still, when it comes to the stock, AXON was one of the names that had a huge run into the market top late last year (so it’s not super-early in its overall run), and while there is some support here, we’re not big fans of the fact our profit has evaporated in short order and that shares are now no higher than they were in mid-May. It’s admittedly a quick flip to a Sell rating, but we’re going to be aggressive and cut bait here, preserving our capital and thinking we’ll find stronger, more vibrant leaders to own down the road. SELL

GE Aerospace (GE)—GE has taken a couple of whacks in the past month, first on the tragic crash in India and then again after its impressive snapback to marginal new highs—like so many names, GE has basically marked time for the past month with some ups and downs. Still, shares are still in an uptrend and business remains in good shape—this week, China Airlines has inked a multi-year maintenance/service deal for its new order of 14 Boeing 777X aircraft, and it was also reported that SkyWest finalized an agreement for a few dozen new GE engines. A drop under the June lows (call it 230) would be iffy, but the recent volatility is acceptable given the prior run, and we think the free cash flow growth story here should continue to keep big investors interested. We’ll stay on Buy. BUY

GE Vernova (GEV)—GEV has hit some potholes like most growth stocks over the past week, but it’s quickly shaken off the weakness each time, keeping its steady uptrend in great shape. Helping the cause is some constructive analyst attention in recent days, with a couple of favorable mentions—one, for instance, said that Vernova has a 35% market share in gas turbines, and expects huge growth in that field going ahead due to electricity demands; indeed, Vernova recently inked a deal to build a gas-powered electricity substation in Germany. All told, we continue to see GEV as the liquid leader in the power/electricity buildout, though the firm will report its Q2 results in less than two weeks—July 23 before the open—which, combined with the growth stock wobbles, makes us hesitant to fill out our position. Thus, we’ll hold off buying more for now—if you bought with us, sit tight, though if you didn’t, we’re OK starting a small position here or on modest dips. BUY A HALF

Palantir (PLTR)—PLTR has as good a growth story as any company out there—we still believe it’s on track to become the Microsoft of the AI age, with its various platforms becoming the standard for thousands of businesses (and, increasingly, government agencies) as they aim to get real value from various AI models that have been trained. That said, the stock isn’t exactly setting the world on fire, not making much progress over the past two months and with some big-volume selling last week. The uptrend is still intact, but we sold another chunk of shares last week, letting one-third of our remaining position go while holding the rest. Given our large profit, small position (we’ve now taken partial profits a handful of times during the run) and all the fundamental positives, we’re willing to give our remaining stake some rope, but what we really want to see is a decisive show of strength relative to the market to signal big investors are back in accumulation mode. HOLD

ProShares S&P 500 Fund (SSO)—As we wrote about a bit on page 1, after three months up from a major low (give or take), it’s normal for some profit taking to set in and for the market to shake the tree, raising the fear (or discomfort) level for a bit before heading off on its next run, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see the S&P 500 (and SSO) retreat somewhat as July rolls on. That said, we consider that more of a heads up than any big actionable advice—right now especially, our focus is on the intermediate- to longer-term, and with so many bullish factors in the market’s favor (from current trends to the various blastoff signals seen in May and June), we’re thinking there’s a good chance we’re in the early innings of a sustained bull run that could take SSO significantly higher. All told, if you’re already in, just sit tight. If not, we’re OK buying, but you might consider starting small and/or looking for dips. BUY

Rubrik (RBRK)—RBRK has been gyrating sideways in wild fashion for the past few weeks, with the past four days seeing alternating sharp ups and downs. If growth stocks weaken from here, we could cut bait on our small position and look elsewhere (Zscaler is a name we also like in the same sector; see our Watch List), but RBRK is still holding support (both down near 80 and around its 50-day line), with marginal higher lows of late as even growth stocks have hit air pockets. All told, we advise holding your small stake, but like a few names, we want to see buyers emerge soon. HOLD

Snowflake (SNOW)—Snowflake has taken on some water of late, and we’re not complacent—but at this point, shares are only 5% off their peak, even after today, and there’s been next to no intense volume whenever shares have dipped. The company has been quiet on the news front, but it seems like perception continues to come around to the fact that the firm’s Data Cloud is going to be one of the key foundations in the AI era, which should lead to consistent revenue, bookings and free cash flow growth—Q1 saw product revenue up 26% and remaining performance obligations up 34%, while free cash flow was more than double reported earnings. As with everything, a big selling wave from here could change our tune, but at this point, SNOW’s path of least resistance is up. We’re OK entering here if you’re not yet in. BUY

Take Two Interactive (TTWO)—TTWO continues to look OK but not great, holding near its highs (4% off its peak, even including today) as the 50-day line catches up (near 233). If shares can accelerate higher from here, it would likely tell us the market is finally starting to discount what should be a step-function increase in earnings starting next spring (from an average of $3 per share or so the past four years to roughly $9 per share going ahead)—and could prompt us to average up in the name. Still, for now, the stock is (a) in a gradual uptrend but (b) isn’t outperforming the market over the past few weeks. We’ll continue to hold our small position with a mental stop in the mid-220s. HOLD

Toast (TOST)—For a stock that hasn’t made any net progress for a while, TOST has certainly been up and down a bunch—this week alone the stock popped to new highs before reversing sharply lower on Tuesday … followed by a reversal of the reversal yesterday and some resilience today amid the growth stock selling. We’d prefer the stock were calmer, but our thoughts here haven’t changed: Given the bullish business backdrop, we’re looking for a decisive breakout to the upside to fill out our stake, while a drop much below the 41 level at this point would tell us big investors aren’t convinced. Right now, we’ll simply hold our half-sized stake and see what comes. HOLD

Uber (UBER)—UBER continues to act well, pushing nicely to new price highs earlier this week (the relative performance line isn’t quite there yet, but it’s close). There are reports that an Uber-backed operation is raising money to own and operate Waymos (which is also partnered with Uber), while one analyst said signs point to solid growth in ride sharing and delivery in Q2. (The quarterly report is out in about a month, the morning of August 6.) While the stock is squirrely and often news- and rumor-driven, we continue to believe investor perception is gradually improving given the firm’s steady growth and outstanding free cash flow growth. Hold on if you own some, and if not, you can start a position here or on dips of a couple of points. BUY

Watch List

Coinbase (COIN 389) : We’ve been watching COIN for a very long time, and after 15 months of no progress, it’s come alive in part thanks to hopes for a stablecoin boom. See more below.

: We’ve been watching COIN for a very long time, and after 15 months of no progress, it’s come alive in part thanks to hopes for a stablecoin boom. See more below. CoreWeave (CRWV 138) : We think CRWV is one of the top glamour stocks in the market, and the recent pullback has been sharp but normal, and has come on very low volume—we may start a position if shares (and growth stocks) find some support. See more later in this issue.

: We think CRWV is one of the top glamour stocks in the market, and the recent pullback has been sharp but normal, and has come on very low volume—we may start a position if shares (and growth stocks) find some support. See more later in this issue. Guardant Health (GH 51) : GH remains tight as a drum just shy of multi-year highs. As the broad market has strengthened, we’ve started to see some medical stocks perk up, and we think Guardant can be a leader thanks to its great core business and its new Shield colon cancer test.

: GH remains tight as a drum just shy of multi-year highs. As the broad market has strengthened, we’ve started to see some medical stocks perk up, and we think Guardant can be a leader thanks to its great core business and its new Shield colon cancer test. Life 360 (LIF 64) : LIF continues to chop in a tight range, consolidating tightly as its moving averages (50-day line nearing 59) catch up. Our main rub here is liquidity—it trades “only” $50 million a day or so, which is borderline illiquid, but we love the story, especially the advances the firm’s making in advertising for its humongous free user base.

: LIF continues to chop in a tight range, consolidating tightly as its moving averages (50-day line nearing 59) catch up. Our main rub here is liquidity—it trades “only” $50 million a day or so, which is borderline illiquid, but we love the story, especially the advances the firm’s making in advertising for its humongous free user base. Oracle (ORCL 235) : Oracle has something like $60 billion in annual revenue (give or take), which would usually be way too big for us—but there’s no question the firm’s cloud infrastructure division is changing investor perception, with out-of-this-world growth and future orders, one of which should contribute $30 billion annually in revenue (!!) in 2028. The stock is super-strong, and we think it could be a magnet for institutional money for many months to come.

: Oracle has something like $60 billion in annual revenue (give or take), which would usually be way too big for us—but there’s no question the firm’s cloud infrastructure division is changing investor perception, with out-of-this-world growth and future orders, one of which should contribute $30 billion annually in revenue (!!) in 2028. The stock is super-strong, and we think it could be a magnet for institutional money for many months to come. Zscaler (ZS 296): Zscaler and Rubrik were definitely the leading cybersecurity names out of the fate following the spring market plunge, but RBRK hasn’t been able to get out of its own way of late. If we do sell RBRK, we could turn to ZS and its new-age, zero-trust solution. Its multi-week rest looks like a pause that will refresh the uptrend.



Other Stocks of Interest

Coinbase (COIN 389)—We’ve had our eye on Coinbase for years, as it’s been positioning itself as essentially a global NYSE/Schwab hybrid of the crypto world. Transaction revenue remains a big draw, though revenues here can be very volatile—in Q1, trading revenue was 65% of the total and up 17% from a year ago … but down 19% from the prior quarter as crypto prices hit the skids. Still, this isn’t just about what crypto prices do, as Coinbase is expanding internationally (moved into Argentina and India last quarter) and making a big push into derivatives (thanks to an acquisition, it’s now the biggest crypto derivative player in the world, offering futures and options as well as the coins themselves). Beyond trading, the firm has bolstered many more growing (but more stable) offerings—its Coinbase One subscription (better trading tools and the like), blockchain rewards, custodial fees and stablecoin revenue combined saw revenue up 37% in Q1. And, at least for stablecoins (basically, a crypto that’s tied to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar), it’s looking like there will be massive upside ahead: Coinbase has an indefinite deal with Circle (CRCL—recently public), which is the issuer of USDC, one of the most popular stablecoins, and Coinbase shares in the revenue. The USDC market cap is currently $62 billion, but many think it (and other stablecoins) could grow many-fold as they become adopted not just for crypto trading but for regular retail transactions, which clear quicker and have lower costs than online payments. Today, Shopify allows merchants to accept payments in USDC, while AMC Theaters, Microsoft and others accept it too. (MasterCard and Visa stocks have even taken small knocks on fears of more widespread adoption, which was egged on by legislation that makes stablecoins possible.) There’s a lot levers here, but the bottom line is that Coinbase should play a central role in a crypto/stablecoin economy that should boom for many years. After making no net progress for 15 months, COIN has recently come alive (thanks to stablecoin hopes) and is trading well despite the growth stock wobbles. We’re intrigued.

Micron Technology (MU 123)—Micron is a tech stock, but it’s also one of the most cyclical names out there—the firm’s solid-state flash drives (DRAM, which loses data when turned off but is super-fast; and NAND, which retains data when turned off, making it useful for longer-term storage) always see good demand in terms of bytes, but prices are continually falling, which means earnings can yo-yo drastically. Happily, though, Micron is currently on an upswing and the data center building boom has a chance of making this leg up in business a giant one thanks to some unique positioning—Micron is the sole big-volume supplier of low-power DRAM chips to data centers, plus, for NAND, the top brass says it’s risen to the #2 spot for data center applications where the storage works with solid-state drives. And Micron has a couple of faster/more efficient high-bandwidth irons in the fire being tested at clients that should take further share when they hit the market. Granted, other end markets (PCs, smartphones, etc.) are just OK, but Micron’s data center revenue is going wild, doubling in the most recent quarter (ending in May) compard to a year ago, while revenue related to high-bandwidth memory offerings rose 50% from the prior quarter! All told, the top line lifted 37% and earnings tripled and topped expectations, and analysts see the bottom line lifting from $7.74 per share this fiscal year (ending in August) to north of $12 next year—and the way these cycles go, even that could prove conservative. Interestingly, despite the improved results in recent quarters, MU was a big laggard over the past year, but it’s come back to life nicely of late. It’s not a buy-and-hold-forever stock, but we think MU can do well over the next couple of quarters at least.

TechnipFMC (FTI 35)—Given that it’s an oil service equipment provider, Technip isn’t a true growth stock, but we’ve been keeping a distant eye on it for many months due to its amazing relative strength—while the oil patch has been in bad shape for three years, this stock has continued to make progress … and now, as oil stocks are bouncing somewhat, the stock is at new highs! Not surprisingly, there’s good reason for it: Big explorers and countries are looking to secure supplies beyond just fracking, which has the offshore oil market looking solid despite tame prices. Technip is the leading player in subsea infrastructure, claiming to be the only provider capable of integrating subsea production systems with the flowlines and umbilicals that extract and transport energy from beneath the seabed back to the surface. Business here isn’t just solid, it’s outstanding, with orders pouring in and with future booking opportunities continuing to grow: In Q1, while revenues were up just 9%, EBITDA lifted 38%, and more importantly, inbound subsea orders totaled $2.8 billion, with a book-to-bill of 1.4 (orders are 40% higher than Technip’s production; subsea orders have outpaced revenues eight of the past nine quarters). That drove the subsea backlog to $14.9 billion (up 20%), and yet management sees industry-wide subsea booking opportunities of a ridiculous $26 billion during the next two years (a figure that itself is up 20% over the past 12 months despite the torrent of orders). All told, the 2025 free cash flow totaling something like $2.50 per share this year, and given the backlog and the contract opportunities, the figures are nearly a sure bet to head higher from there—and this is assuming oil prices stay subdued, with sustained uptick helping the cause. FTI hit new highs in January before going over the falls with the market in the spring, but it returned to virgin turf last month and has held firm despite the many Middle East shenanigans. It certainly looks like the leader in a group that, if the broad market rotation picks up steam, could get moving.

An IPO Comeback?

Since the pandemic/easy money boom of 2020 and 2021, when the Fed was buying everything that wasn’t nailed to the ground, IPOs have been few and far between: This chart by Renaissance Capital (the keeper of the keys when it comes to IPOs; all charts and IPO statistics below are from them) shows the number of IPOs each year ($50 million minimum market cap) and how much money was raised in the IPO market each year. You can see 2022 to 2024 were relative nothing burgers compared to the prior decade, and even this year (now halfway through) has been tame, too.

(As an aside, we wrote in the last issue about tame measures of big-picture market sentiment, and this qualifies as another one—if the public was stock-crazy, you can bet Wall Street would be selling them new ideas, but it’s been the opposite since the 2022 bear market and the wave of inflation.)

However, there are some green shoots when looking at the statistics. While most are small fries, 101 IPOs have priced this year, up 44% from 2024, while total filings are up 14% from a year ago. While a massive spike like we saw four and five years ago is a sign of exuberance, a pick-up in IPO activity (if it continues) is a good sign—both as a signal for increased risk tolerance (good for the market) and because some new issues will morph into future leaders.

Indeed, beyond the top-down stats, we’re seeing a lot more intriguing action from relatively newly public issues (those that have come out over the past year or two). Of course, IPOs can be very tricky, as they often need months to gain sponsorship and essentially develop their sea legs; trading volume is often light, which leads to whippy moves. But we have three on our watch list right now, and one is approaching a tempting entry point.

CoreWeave (CRWV) likely has the highest potential of the three, as it looks like the leader of what could be the next big AI wave—providing compute, storage and other capabilities to (often huge) clients to run their AI workloads. The company was built from the ground up for that task, offering firms computing resources on a massive scale, while its tie-in with Nvidia (which was an early investor and still owns a chunk of the company) gives it earlier access to the latest AI chips—all in, the firm claims its chip clusters and specially proprietary optimization software produces much better/faster performance. The firm’s just-announced purchase of Core Scientific will dramatically add to its data center infrastructure, too.

To be fair, there’s plenty of competition from many (sometimes larger) players out there, including Oracle (ORCL), which has a slightly different focus but is another enticing cloud infrastructure story. And it’s worth noting that CoreWeave has lots of debt and, to this point, Microsoft makes up the majority of the firm’s revenue, both directly and through OpenAI deals.

However, growth has been out of this world—in Q1, sales were up a ridiculous 420% from a year ago to $982 million, while the future “revenue backlog” (money either under contract or that the firm feels confident is coming its way) was a whopping $25.9 billion … and that was before a big expansion of a deal with OpenAI that was reportedly inked a few weeks back. While set to slow some, analysts still see the top line growing at triple-digit rates through 2026.

Shares went vertical in recent weeks, but we’re mentioning it here because CRWV is currently going through its first pullback of sorts—nearly three weeks long and 25% deep, which is sharp but not abnormal given the prior run. (The 50-day line is down near 120!) Obviously, shares could easily fall further, especially if growth stocks remain under some pressure—but we like the story a lot and think a fresh entry point could show up once the stock’s correction finishes up. WATCH

Cabot Market Timing Indicators

The main top-down evidence looks great, and the big-picture outlook we’ve been writing about in recent weeks is very much intact, so we continue to expect nicely higher prices in the months to come. That said, near term, we are seeing more secondary signs that the market (and growth stocks) could be near a digestion phase, with some potholes seen in recent days. We’re overall bullish, but are keeping laggards on tight leashes and holding some dry powder for now.

Cabot Trend Lines – Bullish

Our Cabot Trend Lines are still in fine shape, holding nicely in bullish territory following their buy signal just over a month ago. As of this morning, the S&P 500 (by 6%) and Nasdaq (by more than 8%) were both clearly north of their respective 35-week lines, which keeps the longer-term trend up and gives them some leeway to rest or pull back without damaging the trend.

Cabot Tides – Bullish

Our Cabot Tides are also still bullish, with all five indexes (including the NYSE Composite, shown here) holding nicely above their lower (50-day), rising moving average—in fact, the NYSE moved to an all-time high last week! As we wrote on page 1, some near-term shaking and baking is possible, so we’re cooling our heels a bit, but with the intermediate- and longer-term trends up, we expect the next big move to be up.

Two-Second Indicator – Positive

Our Two-Second Indicator has been acting great as the buying pressures have spread to more nooks and crannies of the market, with tame and shrinking (recently single-digit) readings of late. That means the broad market is in good health, which is another feather in the bulls’ cap.

The next Cabot Growth Investor issue will be published on July 24, 2025.

