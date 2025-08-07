Cabot Growth Investor Issue: August 7, 2025

Still Tricky, Though Some New Leaders Emerge

If you just take a cursory glance at the market every day, there’s not much new to write about—the big-cap indexes had one bad day last Friday but are still hanging around new highs, which keeps our long-term Cabot Trend Lines firmly positive while our Aggression Index hasn’t picked up on any major wave of buying in defensive stocks. From that perspective, all is well—and, indeed, if you’re invested in the major indexes (our leveraged long index fund is actually one of our bigger positions), we’d continue to ride the trend while preparing for a few possible bumps.

However, under the hood, things have continued to thin out—our Cabot Tides are now on the fence as the broader indexes (small and mid-caps, NYSE Composite) are lingering near their 50-day lines, while our Two-Second Indicator is looking iffy as new lows expand a bit. Moreover, in growth land, we’re still dealing with the narrowness there, as many names that had been resting tried to get going … only to get sold on strength, with many cracking support. Indeed, even within the big-cap Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500, about half the stocks are currently below their 50-day lines, up from 20% at the start of July.



Because of the tricky environment, we remain comfortable staying within sight of shore. With more names breaking down and with the advance more than three months old, it’s fair to say risk is elevated that we might see a few more air pockets among stocks and the market. Holding a chunk of cash both as cushion and for future buying makes sense for now.



All that said, there is one very encouraging piece of action we’ve seen of late: Earnings season, which has driven many growth stocks higher, some to new highs and others toward the top of their launching pads. Don’t get us wrong, there have been some poor reactions out there (as there always is during earnings season), but we actually have a longer potential watch list (including those listed later in this issue and some others we’re keeping a distant eye on) now than we did a month ago.

What to Do Now

All in all, we favor playing things a bit carefully in the near term … though we don’t want to be too cautious, instead aiming to kick out laggards and reinvest into some stronger titles. After a couple months of mostly sitting tight, we’ve had a flurry of moves during the past two weeks, selling Snowflake (SNOW), Uber (UBER) and Toast (TOST); starting a half-sized stake in Oracle (ORCL) and averaging up in Rubrik (RBRK); and tonight, buying a half-sized position in Arista (ANET). After all of this, we’ll still have around 39% of the portfolio in cash, offering cushion if the sloppy action continues.

CURRENT RECOMMENDATIONS

As we’ve been writing for weeks, the environment for growth stocks has been good, but not amazing—many names and sectors have essentially stalled out since early June, and while we were willing to remain patient with a few names (usually smaller positions) to give them a chance to get going, many have headed south during the past couple of weeks.

That said, earnings season has been relatively solid so far, with some stocks exploding to new highs and others reacting well while setting up potential entries in the weeks ahead. We’re definitely seeing more names of interest now than we were a month ago.

With the sales of SNOW last Friday and TOST this week, we had a cash position in the mid-40% range, which is too high given the evidence—thus, tonight, we’re going buy a new half-sized stake in Arista Networks (ANET), which, after going through the wringer, has reemerged on the upside this week. However, even after the buy, we’ll still be holding about 39% of the portfolio in cash as we watch how things go from here.

Stock No. of Shares Portfolio Weightings Price Bought Date Bought Price on 8/7/25 Profit Rating Arista Networks (ANET) - - - - - - New Buy a Half GE Aerospace (GE) 1,362 12% 216 5/8/25 272 26% Buy GE Vernova (GEV) 294 6% 518 6/27/25 646 25% Buy a Half Life 360 (LIF) 2,089 5% 74 7/18/25 75 2% Buy a Half Oracle (ORCL) 631 5% 248 7/29/25 249 0% Buy a Half Palantir (PLTR) 1,276 7% 32 8/16/24 182 469% Hold ProShares Ultra S&P 500 (SSO) 4,342 14% 88 5/13/25 102 15% Buy Rubrik (RBRK) 3,787 8% 87 5/15/25 90 3% Buy Snowflake (SNOW) 1,430 - 207 5/30/25 206 0% Sold Toast (TOST) 3,304 - 44 5/13/25 46 3% Sold Uber (UBER) 2,675 - 89 5/13/25 93 4% Sold CASH $1,395,589 44%

Arista Networks (ANET)—Arista Networks is the Cisco of this era, with a best-in-class networking business (routers, switches and software) that plays into the cloud, campus and, of course, AI push. Management is top-notch here, driving a consistent string of growth, though there had been some worries that a competing standard (Nvidia’s InfiniBand) would take share as AI took off. That’s happened a bit, but Arista’s Ethernet offerings are more than holding their own, especially as things begin to shift from training AI models to inference (getting value from the model). Customer concentration is a risk here (as with everyone in the sector), as Meta and Microsoft and some other big players make up most of revenue, but business has been gradually accelerating and the Q2 report (and outlook) convinced big investors to get back onboard—sales lifted 30% while earnings rose 38%, while the 2025 outlook was hiked meaningfully and the top brass even had bullish words for 2026. There are obviously other strong players in the sector (CRDO, ALAB), but we think Arista is the liquid leader —and after a huge downturn in the spring that likely reset the overall advance, the quarterly report kicked the stock to new highs. It’s a bit extended here, so we’ll start with a half-sized stake (5% of the portfolio), but we’re optimistic big investors will support shares on any weakness. BUY A HALF

GE Aerospace (GE)—Our overall thoughts with GE Aerospace haven’t changed much, as the company’s multi-year ramp in free cash flow, backstopped by a ridiculously large backlog and decades of service revenue (nearly every engine sale comes with a service contract that results in about three times the amount of revenue as the initial sale over the next couple of decades), should keep big investors interested. (The fact that GE also made no net progress for nearly a year through April is another plus—it should be early-ish stage.) That said, near term, we have noticed that many aerospace supplier stocks that had been doing well (TDG, CRS, ATI) have cracked on earnings. (Even Boeing took on water after earnings.) Of course, GE is a different animal than those suppliers fundamentally and the stock is holding near its highs, so we’re not trying to wave a red flag—but near term, don’t be shocked to see some wobbles if the group does the same. We’ll stay on Buy, but new buyers can consider starting small and/or aiming for dips. BUY

GE Vernova (GEV)—GEV remains in great shape, refusing to give up much ground despite being extended to the upside after its post-earnings surge. One of the big attractions here in terms of investor perception is how much demand is outstripping supply in some facets of the business, which should lead to continued growth for many years—gas turbine orders each quarter are equal to or larger than production, which means the firm’s backlog (now up to 55 gigawatts) continues to grow even as sales and earnings head north. And it’s not just equipment, but clients are signing big service deals with Vernova to bolster their existing fleets; in Q2, steam-related (for nuclear) orders rose 30% while hydro boomed 61%. We’re still looking to add more shares to our position, as GEV looks like a real leader of the advance—but we see the odds favoring the stock resting further or shaking out some, especially if the market has another wobble or two in store. For now, we’ll hold what we have—If you’re not yet in, you can start small here or (preferably) on dips if you’re not yet in. BUY A HALF

Life360 (LIF)—LIF has volatile of late, including today’s big dip, but both today (and its whack last Friday) haven’t even seen the stock touch its 25-day line, which is a plus. Of course, the big event coming is earnings, due August 12—analysts see the top line lifting 30% and earnings of 13 cents per share, though user growth and progress on both paid subscriptions and advertising will be put under the microscope. To be fair, this is a less-well-sponsored title than we normally go after, and after a big run, there’s risk of a large pothole if the news isn’t well received. Obviously, we’re optimistic given the story, numbers and chart, but we’ll be prepared for whatever comes. We’ll stay on Buy a Half since the action is fine, but we’ll be on the horn with any changes (buy or sell) if need be after earnings. BUY A HALF

Oracle (ORCL) has bounced around with the market of late, both down (last Friday and today) and up (in between), though it remains in good overall shape (new closing price and RP high on Tuesday, still north of the 25-day line). Of course, if the indexes slide from here, the stock could pull in some, but we continue to think the stock has the look of a fresh liquid leader, transformed from a stodgy single-digit grower to a name that’s likely to grow many-fold thanks to its cloud infrastructure offerings, which in turn will attract buying from mutual, hedge and pension funds. As we wrote when we started a position, we can’t say ORCL is at a pristine entry point, but the story, numbers and the chart’s power all line up on the upside. We could fill out our position soon if the opportunity presents itself, but tonight we’ll stand pat. If you own a half-sized stake, sit tight, and if not, we’re OK grabbing some shares here or on further weakness. BUY A HALF

Palantir (PLTR)—PLTR’s amazing growth story continues to play out, reporting a blowout Q2 that featured another round of acceleration across the board. In the quarter, total revenue lifted 48% (up from 39%, 36% and 30% the prior three reports), but even that underscores the strength here, with U.S. revenue up 68%, including 93% growth from commercial clients and 53% growth from the government. Meanwhile, total contract value inked lifted 140%, while remaining deal value for commercial clients lifted a ridiculous 145% and free cash flow came in near 24 cents per share, up 250%. Shares have rallied since the report, lifting nicely out to new all-time highs. That said, our thoughts in terms of what to do haven’t really changed—if you don’t own any and really want in, we’re not going to argue with a small buy (preferably on weakness), but officially, we’ll stick with a Hold rating, sitting tight with our remaining position as long as shares continue to trend up. HOLD

ProShares S&P 500 Fund (SSO)—When the market started to come out of its crash phase and showed unusual strength, we thought (a) the indexes could have a big multi-month run and (b) they should be relatively easy to hold onto—and so far, that’s proven to be the case, with the S&P 500 (and, hence, SSO, which moves twice the index each day percentage-wise) gliding nicely higher. Now, with that said, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any tests—and last Friday’s shot across the bow could be the start of a consolidation phase given the lengthy run-up since the late-April kick-off point. Of course, we’re not anticipating doom or running for the hills, but whereas we doubted a market pullback was in the offing two months ago, today a pullback of a few percent is 50-50. Does that mean we’re doing anything with SSO? No, we’re aiming to play it out for a bigger move—and, frankly, if we do see a rest period, we could even add a bit more to our position. For now, though, we’d simply hold on to what you own; if you’re not yet in, you could start small here or on dips. BUY

Rubrik (RBRK)—RBRK finally showed some outstanding strength last week, causing us to average up in a modest way (adding a 3% position) … only to see the stock hit a huge air pocket with the market last Friday and hack up and down this week. At heart, we still think this name can be a big winner, partly due to the overall action (the pre- and post-crash action from the stock was fantastic), but mostly due to the tremendous fundamentals, as the firm leads the way in cybersecurity resilience, allowing clients to not just block many attacks but, when they get through, to get everything back up in running right quick. We are worried about the group—Fortinet (FTNT) imploded on earnings today and Zscaler (ZS), which was a big leader from April through June, has clearly cracked intermediate-term support. The good news is that RBRK is probably the best-looking name in the sector now; we’ll stay on Buy, but we continue to have a mental stop for our position in the 80 area. BUY

Snowflake (SNOW)—We did a quick turnaround with Snowflake last week because the stock staged a quick reversal: After weeks of resting normally, shares tested new high ground and looked ready to run—but in less than two days, shares actually sank to crack the 50-day line on their heaviest volume in a couple of months. All of the fundamental positives we’ve been writing about are still there for the company, but perception hasn’t been able to lift even in a positive market environment. We sold last Friday and are looking for greener pastures. SOLD

Toast (TOST)—TOST is a solid growth story, but the market just isn’t having it right now, and some displeasure with increased second-half spending (and a bit of tariff headwinds) caused the stock to get hit on earnings yesterday. In terms of the Q2 numbers, they were basically all to the good, including recurring revenue that was up 31% and EBITDA up 75%, while the firm brought a record 8,500 new locations onboard. The top brass did raise its full-year outlook, but again, the second half could be slightly affected by higher spending to capture share in its newer (retail, enterprise, international) categories, and the poor tenor of the payments group didn’t help. At some point, we think TOST will have a run, but after giving our small position every chance to really get going, we pulled the plug near breakeven following the earnings air pocket. SOLD

Uber (UBER)—Our patience ran out with Uber early last week, when shares dipped below their 50-day line on a pickup in volume after more autonomous driving fears surfaced (this time Google’s Waymo teaming up with Avis for a Dallas launch next year). Yesterday morning’s Q2 report was just fine (gross bookings up 18%, free cash flow up 44%), as was the outlook (and new $20 billion share buyback plan), but the stock remains mired in no man’s land. As with many non-AI growth stocks, we do think UBER can eventually get moving, but it’s clear the overhang of autonomous uncertainty is capping the stock. We sold last week and think there will be better names to own. SOLD

Watch List

Amer Sports (AS 38) : The story remains the same here: If retail names get going, we continue to think AS can have a great run, and the stock is testing new highs after moving sideways for a couple of months. Earnings are due August 19.

: The story remains the same here: If retail names get going, we continue to think AS can have a great run, and the stock is testing new highs after moving sideways for a couple of months. Earnings are due August 19. Cameco (CCJ 76) : As nuclear becomes a bigger part of the electricity pie, Cameco is sure to benefit, being a huge supplier of uranium as well as owning big refinery and conversion facilities. Shares recently shook out to their 50-day line before bouncing.

: As nuclear becomes a bigger part of the electricity pie, Cameco is sure to benefit, being a huge supplier of uranium as well as owning big refinery and conversion facilities. Shares recently shook out to their 50-day line before bouncing. Dutch Bros (BROS 69) : BROS breezed past estimates last night, continuing its fantastic cookie-cutter story and helping the stock to surge. To be fair, there’s still some work to do on the chart, but it’s one of a few cookie-cutter stories we’re monitoring (see more later in this issue).

: BROS breezed past estimates last night, continuing its fantastic cookie-cutter story and helping the stock to surge. To be fair, there’s still some work to do on the chart, but it’s one of a few cookie-cutter stories we’re monitoring (see more later in this issue). MP Materials (MP 71) : We’re not usually one for special situations, but MP’s recent deal with the Department of Defense is extremely unique and basically guarantees a huge ramp in business for many years. See more below.

: We’re not usually one for special situations, but MP’s recent deal with the Department of Defense is extremely unique and basically guarantees a huge ramp in business for many years. See more below. Reddit (RDDT 211) : We’ve always loved Reddit’s unique story (we owned a small position a few months back), and after a very deep correction, shares have reemerged after the Q2 report revealed accelerating growth trends. See more below.

: We’ve always loved Reddit’s unique story (we owned a small position a few months back), and after a very deep correction, shares have reemerged after the Q2 report revealed accelerating growth trends. See more below. Wingstop (WING 331): WING is another cookie-cutter story we’re monitoring, and it’s trying to turning up after a year-long consolidation. See more later in this issue.

Other Stocks of Interest

MP Materials (MP 71)—We usually avoid most special situations, especially when they are near the orbit of political jabbering, but MP Materials is a very unique story and it just inked a transformative deal. Thanks to its Mountain Pass mine and processing facility, MP is the largest U.S. maker of rare earth elements and related magnets—without getting into all the details, rare earths have become an ever more important raw material for many key products, including tech offerings like cell phones, TVs, electric vehicles and many advanced defense products (radar, lasers, etc.). The issue is that China makes up the vast majority of global production, and with the trade tensions that exist, rare earth supply has reportedly been a sticking point. All of that works to MP’s favor, but what has completely changed the stock’s character is a one-of-a-kind deal with the Department of Defense, which effectively made the firm a public/private partnership: The DoD has committed to buy tons of product at a price level well above today’s market price for the next decade, while providing some loans to MP and investing in preferred equity. With the money (and some other borrowings), MP will dramatically expand its production by ten-fold (!) via a huge new plant (likely commissioned in 2028) and the expansion of an existing one—and all the output from that will be grabbed by the DoD and others for another 10 years, with the government sharing in any profit above a certain level. We can’t remember ever seeing a deal like this, but the bottom line is that MP’s cash flow is set to grow many-fold over the next few years given the price floors and purchase commitments, with lots of upside if market prices rise further, which many see as likely given demand is only going to increase in the years ahead. Not surprisingly, MP exploded higher on the news, doubling in a few days … and it’s held firm (and even stretched higher) since. Of course, dealing with the government could have downsides (laws can be changed, half of profits above a certain amount are shared with Uncle Sam, etc.), but it’s nearly a sure thing that MP will see its earnings go vertical in the years ahead. Some sort of pullback (maybe during a market dip?) would be interesting.

Reddit (RDDT 211)—Outside of Meta/Facebook, most social media stocks have fallen flat over the years (Snap was a disaster, Pinterest has had its moments but is just OK, etc.), but Reddit looks like a winner to us, in large part because its business is tailor-made for advertising: The firm operates what amounts to the largest collection of message boards out there, with well over 100,000 subreddits (as it calls them) on basically every imaginable topic; they’re managed by moderators to keep the conversation on topic, with the end result being a treasure trove of real, human-generated conversations that are attracting tons of users that want to know more or research a certain topic … which offers many ways for a seller to get its wares in front of interested parties, mostly advertising but also through real-time interactions. There’s also a data licensing angle, as the billions of posts and real conversations are vital for training AI models, and the top brass thinks its content will make it a huge search destination (Reddit Answers was launched last December and already has 70 million weekly users!), too. The benefits of the platform have attracted a tremendous following—at the end of June, weekly active users totaled 416 million, up 22% from a year ago—so it’s really just a matter of management pulling the right strings in order to drive sales and earnings much higher. And they have been: In Q2, reported last week, revenues grew a whopping 78% (advertising was up 84% and made up more than 90% of the pie) while earnings crushed estimates and free cash flow came in north of 55 cents per share, well above reported income, all of which drove a big revision higher in estimates (analysts now see earnings of $1.75 per share this year and $3.06 in 2026, up from a loss last year). We owned a small position in the stock earlier this year but got out when it began to fall apart in February, which resulted in a very ugly decline (from 230 to 80!). But after months of slowly working its way back, the Q2 report has brought decisive strength, with RDDT powering back to the 200 level. It’s definitely a hot potato, but we think the best is yet to come.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY 432)—Alnylam has been around forever, but we’ve never been very interested in it—despite showing halfway decent top-line growth, this biotech outfit has been bleeding red ink for years, and because of that (and the sector’s sluggishness), the stock has had trouble making any major progress over time. But now things have changed, with some new drugs and indications likely to lead to a booming bottom line. The firm’s claim to fame is its collection of drugs that treat various types of a disease known as ATTR, which involves transthyretin, a protein produced in the liver; when misfolded, it can cause a variety of issues that damage many different organs. In March, the company got a fresh approval for a heart-related ATTR treatment, which in just one full quarter attracted 1,400 patients and kicked growth into another gear; international launches are coming soon and should give things another boost. In the pipeline, there are tons of programs (upward of 20, including many later stage), with some data readouts for a treatment for Alzheimer’s and Type 2 diabetes coming, while a couple of liver treatment drugs are also on the market. That said, the heart-related indication for ATTR is the attraction today, causing a step-function leap in growth in Q2: Product revenues lifted 64% from the prior year and 43% from the prior quarter, with 22% of the total top line coming from the new launch; earnings reached into the black, at 32 cents per share, crushing estimates by 86 cents, all of which led to management boosting revenue guidance for the year by nearly 30%, with ATTR-related revenue likely to boom 80% for the full year. (Analysts see earnings of $5.54 per share next year, up from under a buck this year, and even that should prove conservative.) After basically consolidating from October of last year through June, shares made a marginal new high in July and then exploded higher last week on earnings on its heaviest weekly volume in a year. Biotech names are always tricky, but ALNY has good sponsorship and, now, prospects of a booming bottom line for years to come.

Keep an Eye on Cookie-Cutter Stories

We’re all for the latest AI, cloud software, networking or other technology stock, but cookie-cutter growth firms might be our favorite investment—we’re talking about retail outfits that have come up with a successful concept and then replicate it by opening hundreds or thousands of locations over time across the U.S. and overseas. McDonald’s is the poster child for this concept, but market history is littered with cookie-cutter names that became big winners, from Home Depot to Costco to Starbucks to Chipotle and many others.

The reason the best cookie-cutter ideas can have such big runs is that they have very long shelf lives—the growth story can last for a decade or two or even longer as the store count grows, driving growth—which gives institutional investors the confidence to build and (mostly) hold positions over time.

However, that doesn’t mean these stocks don’t have big down or sideways periods—in fact, history shows that even the best cookie-cutter names will correct and consolidate for long periods of time. Some of them can be sharp corrections over a few months (check out Chipotle during most of 2012), while other times it can go on much longer (Home Depot’s flat period lasted four years in the mid 1990s!).

The key, though, is that these long dead periods end up being the pause that refreshes, as long as you’re talking about the best of the best cookie-cutter story. Indeed, buying these great companies after a big consolidation and when they show clear signs of resuming their longer-term advance can be very lucrative.

All of that leads us to Wingstop (WING), Cava (CAVA) and Dutch Bros (BROS), which are our three favorite fundamental cookie-cutter stories right now. Obviously, that doesn’t guarantee success—but if the respective management teams pull the right levers, there’s no reason they can’t go far. Interestingly, all of them are within corrections—and we’re keeping a distant eye on them to see if a fresh advance can get underway.

WING looks like it’s trying to going after a big rest period. The wing maker (as well as chicken tenders and sandwiches, which has reduced its reliance on wing costs) is aiming to be a top 10 global restaurant brand—it eventually sees a total of 10,000 locations in the U.S. and internationally, up from the 2,800-ish today (a figure that was up 20% from a year ago at the end of June). And some company-specific moves (a new kitchen operating system is cutting order fill times by 40%) and menu innovations are all to the good. Still, growth has decelerated of late, which the stock anticipated—WING topped last summer—but now it might be changing character, with a solid off-the-bottom rally and, after a tough pullback in June/July, a solid earnings pop last week. WING is on our watch list, and upside follow-through from here would raise the odds that the year-long downturn is over.

CAVA is probably our favorite cookie-cutter story right now, and frankly, one of the best we can remember: The firm is targeting a relatively underpenetrated theme (Mediterranean food) and has a leadership team (including the former founder of Panera being the Chairman and a big investor) that knows what it’s doing. It’s also early-ish in its growth phase—the firm just entered its 28th state and at the end of March had “only” 382 locations (up 18% from a year ago)—and growth here remains rapid, with sales up 28% in Q1 (same store sales up 10%) while EBITDA boomed 35%. Shares, though, are still sitting nearly 50% off their October highs as they digest a huge post-IPO run. The chart obviously needs some work; we’ll be watching earnings (due August 12) to see if it changes investor perception.

Then there’s BROS, which is known as a coffee shop, but it’s really a beverage chain, with hot and (mostly) cold offerings, including many proprietary items (like its energy drink). The store expansion here (smaller, mostly drive-through locations) is also rapid—at the end of Q2, it had 1,043 locations (up 14%) from a year ago, and long term, thinks that figure can reach at least 4,000. Dutch Bros has had some issues with transaction growth (which has held down same-store sales), but that metric has turned up in recent quarters (up 3.7% in Q2, the fastest in at least a couple of years). The Q2 report boosted the stock today, though there’s still some overhead to chew through.

At some point, maybe soon, one or two of these names are likely to embark on another big run—there’s no need to jump the gun, but it’s worth keeping an eye on these for when investor perception turns up, and if the growth rally broadens out, we think the turning point could be soon.

Cabot Market Timing Indicators

After weeks of thinning out, we’re starting to see some degradation in our market timing indicators, as both our Cabot Tides and Two-Second Indicator are effectively on the fence. That doesn’t mean we’re in our bunker—the long-term view remains very positive—but we’re holding a good-sized chunk of cash and seeing whether the buyers step in, or whether a deeper retrenchment is in the offing.

Cabot Trend Lines – Bullish

Our Cabot Trend Lines remain in great shape, with both the S&P 500 (by 7%) and Nasdaq (by 11%) continuing to stand well above their respective 35-week lines. This indicator doesn’t give many signals, which is one reason it’s our most reliable measure—with the long-term trend up, the odds favor nicely higher prices in the months ahead.

Cabot Tides – On The Fence

Our Cabot Tides are now on the fence, as three of the five indexes we track (including the NYSE Composite, shown here) meeting up with their lower (50-day) moving averages. Of course, we don’t anticipate things, and there’s no red light yet, and stepping back, the dip in the NYSE (and other broad indexes) has been modest compared to the ramp higher in recent months. Even so, the next few days should be telling—a Tides sell signal could usher in a “real” correction for the first time in months, though a strong rally could present some high-odds setups.

Two-Second Indicator – Neutral

Our Two-Second Indicator is also neutral-ish, as the number of new lows has expanded during the past couple of weeks with a lot of plus-40 readings ... though we wouldn’t say the readings are overly large and they quickly retrench when the market does bounce. Still, the action confirms what we’re seeing in the broader indexes, which have taken on water of late.

The next Cabot Growth Investor issue will be published on August 21, 2025.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

