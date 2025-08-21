Cabot Growth Investor Issue: August 21, 2025

Big Picture Bullish, but Near-Term Remains Tough

When we went through the horrid February-April plunge in the market that brought true, once-in-a-decade panic selling, followed by the May-June rebound that showed lots of unusual strength (including the Three Day Thrust early on, followed by a 20% S&P rally in two months, which has always been a sign of good things to come), our biggest conviction was that this overall, multi-month setup would lead to great things for the market.

And that’s still our thought today—the major indexes are likely be higher (probably significantly higher) when we look back in six to 12 months based on all of the above, plus the resilient action this far into the rally (modest dips after four full months from the liftoff), not to mention the encourging underlying fundamentals like the AI revolution (which continues to track pretty closely with the Internet buildout) and interest rates, which most think will be cut sometime in the months ahead (though the timing of that could change with Powell’s speech tomorrow).

However, as we’ve been writing for weeks, growth stocks have been far more challenging than the major indexes. Outside of some AI infrastructure names, it’s been hit and miss, and we’ve seen more and more individual names and sectors break intermediate-term support of late. The Nasdaq 100 equal-weight index is a good example—no net progress for two months and some dips below the 50-day line (first chart), and when you compare that index to the defensive consumer staples (second chart), the picture is actually a bit worse.

Does that portend a lagging growth complex for months to come? We don’t think so—in fact, the action reminds us a lot of the past two summers, when growth thinned out for a couple of months … before embarking on a big run into year-end. Overall, we have a lot of conviction that this sloppy growth environment will give way to a powerful upmove with broad growth stock participation, especially from some fresher titles. Even right now, there remain a decent number of institutional-quality names that are holding key support (50-day lines, etc.), and a strong bounce from here (possibly on signs of Fed easing?) could tell us this two-month tedious period is over.

Thus, we’re flexible and long-term optimistic, but as always, we focus most on what’s in front of us: While the overall market is in fine shape, growth stocks are essentially in a correction, which has us holding a large amount of cash and waiting for a clear sign that big investors are stepping up.

What to Do Now

This week, we took the rest of our long-term profit in Palantir (PLTR) off the table while also cutting bait with Rubrik (RBRK), leaving us with a big 57% cash position. Frankly, that seems like way too much cash given our still-positive timing indicators—but just about every growth stock we’ve bought or have been watching during the past three weeks has either cracked or given up any gains it recently earned, with no real money being made. We could put some money to work very soon if support shows up (possibly averaging up in some stocks we already own), but tonight we’ll simply stand pat, hold the cash and keep our watch list up to date.

CURRENT RECOMMENDATIONS

We’ve been putting more emphasis on the action of stocks we own or are watching rather than the major indexes during the past couple of months given the dichotomy, and for the most part we’re glad we have: The ranks of growth stock leaders have been thinning out for months, with more air pockets than fresh breakouts—and while earnings season did see some encouraging pops, most of those have run into some selling on strength.

Because of all that, we’ve been paring back, selling laggards and taking some partial profits, and we continued that this week, leaving us with a big 57% cash hoard. As we wrote above, we’re not eager to keep that much on the sideline while our market timing indicators are positive, and bigger picture, the odds continue to favor this growth stock slide giving way to a fresh rally phase.

That said, we’re also not eager to buy just for buying’s sake, especially as growth stocks have been a meat grinder for about two months at this point. If things stabilize, we won’t have that much cash for long (we could average up on a name or two, like GEV and LIF, or add a new title), but tonight, we’ll grit our teeth while keeping our eyes open for a big show of support.

Stock No. of Shares Portfolio Weightings Price Bought Date Bought Price on 8/21/25 Profit Rating Arista Networks (ANET) 1,142 5% 139 8/8/25 132 -5% Buy a Half GE Aerospace (GE) 912 8% 216 5/8/25 269 24% Hold GE Vernova (GEV) 294 6% 518 6/27/25 606 17% Buy a Half Life 360 (LIF) 2,089 6% 74 7/18/25 86 16% Buy a Half Oracle (ORCL) 631 5% 248 7/29/25 233 -6% Buy a Half Palantir (PLTR) 1,276 - 32 8/16/24 157 389% Sold ProShares Ultra S&P 500 (SSO) 4,342 14% 88 5/13/25 102 16% Buy Rubrik (RBRK) 3,787 - 87 5/15/25 85 -2% Sold CASH $1,780,983 57%

Arista Networks (ANET)—ANET has been pulled lower during this week’s growth and AI selloff, though while not pleasant, we still think the stock looks OK, holding some of its earnings gap (a relative rarity from earnings winners of late), trading north of its 25-day line and with no above-volume selling spikes at all. Of course, Arista isn’t the fastest mover in the networking group (names like CRDO and ALAB will offer more volatility), but we think it’s the liquid leader (better sponsorship and more reliability), with the big April decline likely re-setting the longer-term advance, and with the Q2 report changing perception that its business should remain in fifth gear going ahead. Of course, if the stock really rolls over, we’re not just going to hold and hope, but at this point, the selling looks reasonable, especially given the big declines seen in some other names. If you own a half-sized stake in ANET, we advise hanging on, and we’re OK nibbling here if you’re not yet in. BUY A HALF

GE Aerospace (GE)—We booked partial profits in GE last week, with the stock’s sharp decline combined with weakness in the aerospace group (most leading supplier stocks have cracked intermediate-term support) prompting us to lighten up. Still, shares remain in good overall shape, and our aim is to give our remaining position more rope if they need it—though so far, they haven’t, with GE remaining just 4% or so off their highs. The firm has been quiet on the news (and rumor) front of late, with the occasional new order being announced (Cathay Pacific in early August, SkyWest in early July), but this follows the wave of orders during the Paris Air Show. Fundamentally, we think the story oozes reliable long-term growth. We’ll stick with our Hold rating here, hanging on to our decent-sized remaining stake. HOLD

GE Vernova (GEV)—Vernova has fallen off this week with all AI power plays, with some core utilities breaking down as well. Still, we don’t view the action as abnormal (GEV has so far held above its 50-day line), and there’s no question business is in great shape, with orders for its gas turbines outpacing supply while both service and equipment backlogs expand (up $5.2 billion sequentially in Q2 alone) for gas engines as well as many other power and electrification needs. We never averaged up in the stock after the earnings gap, which has proven to be the correct call, and we’re willing to give shares some rope, possibly down to 540 or so. Right now, we’re watching things closely—continued weakness will have us going to Hold and throwing up a safety net, but support for GEV (and for growth stocks as a whole) could have us filling out our stake. For now, we’ll stand pat, holding what we have, and we’re OK starting a position on a dip to the 50-day line if you’re not yet in. BUY A HALF

Life360 (LIF)—Life360 remains in great shape, holding very well following its big two-day earnings move. The Q2 report was a great one across the board, and investors are coming around to the view that there’s a lot more growth in the pipeline from current users upgrading subscriptions (the firm has three tiers, from $8 to $25 per month, though the $15 per month tier is the most popular with 84% of U.S. paying circles choosing it), egged on by new features for paid members—the firm just released a “no show alert” that pings a parent when another family member doesn’t show up to an event they’re supposed to; there’s also a pet-tracking device being released near the holidays which could be big. And that says nothing about Life360’s efforts in advertising and data sharing, which are still a small-ish part of business but are growing at triple-digit rates as the firm has many data advantages (self-ID’d demographics, household data, location data). In the conference call, management even downplayed competition from Find My on Apple devices, with that offering being more for Apple product location, while Life360 is a full-featured family safety tool with things like location history and SOS Alerts. Back to the stock, the action is terrific, and if growth stocks were in gear, we’d probably average up here—but they’re not, at least not yet, so we’ll just stick with what we have tonight, aiming to add shares when the growth stock selling wave has passed. If you’re not yet in, start small and/or aim for dips. BUY A HALF

Oracle (ORCL)—We came close to filling out our position in ORCL last week but held off, and we’re glad we did, as the stock has been yanked lower along with everything else in growth world. Obviously, if AI stocks completely break down, all bets are off, but we continue to have high hopes for Oracle, which looks like the fresh liquid player in the cloud infrastructure boom; let’s not forget it inked a $30 billion annual deal recently according to reports, and overall, the top brass sees not just accelerating growth in its cloud business in the year ahead but thought remaining performance obligations (essentially its backlog) would double this year too, which makes this rare merchandise fundamentally. We’re not complacent, of course, and much more weakness would be iffy—but at this point, ORCL is testing its 50-day line for the first time since its June breakout, which is usually a solid entry point. We’re sticking with a Buy a Half rating, but will adjust if need be. BUY A HALF

Palantir (PLTR)—We’ve been writing about how Palantir, while having sterling fundamentals, has also had a big run both price-wise (up six-fold from the breakout to the recent top) and time-wise (a full year of advancing). Obviously, there’s no limit to how high a stock can go or how long it can run, but odds-wise, a stock becomes riskier when it’s had that kind of run, which is why we’ve mostly had PLTR rated Hold of late and even took another piece off in June. Then came the recent action, with the stock hitting a giant air pocket, making the post-earnings bump look like something of a last gasp for the stock. Of course, we’re not big into predictions, and we’re certainly not forecasting the stock to fall 50% and never be heard from again—we’re open to anything, especially considering the firm’s still-accelerating growth profile. But while a near-term bounce is possible, we think there’s very likely to be resistance on any bounce. It was a great long-term trade, but we took the rest of our profit off the table on yesterday’s bulletin. SOLD

ProShares S&P 500 Fund (SSO)—The S&P 500 has had two hiccups since returning to new high ground at the start of July, with a 3.3% dip into the first of this month, and then 2%-ish dip in recent days, at least so far—historically, the first “real” pullback in the S&P 500 after an initial rally phase has been in the 5% range, but we’ll see how it goes as every situation is different. Still, we’re keeping most of our focus on the big picture, as the overall action since the start of the year (talked about on page 1) should lead to nicely higher prices when looking out six to nine months (or more). We’re not completely ruling out taking some partial profits if we think it’s best, but we’re looking to play out a larger, longer-term uptrend—right here, we’ll hang on to our relatively large position and are fine buying some here if you’re not yet in. BUY

Rubrik (RBRK)—Our trade in RBRK didn’t work out, but as we review the details, we’d handle it the same way if we had to do it over again—the combination of the stock’s early-stage chart, rapid growth, top-notch story, buyoant sector (at the time of our entry) and persistent run right off of April’s major low is something that leads to good things (often very good things) seven or eight times out of 10. But the combination of a poorly received earnings report, a big convertible (dilutive) share offering and then weakness from what was a leading group in cybersecurity all served to keep shares down—and, this week, drive them briefly to multi-week lows. Maybe yesterday’s action proves to be the shakeout that’s needed for the stock to get moving, and we won’t rule out re-buying the stock if it truly kicks into gear, but after giving RBRK a long time to get going, we let our position go on a special bulletin yesterday. SOLD

Watch List

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY 464) : ALNY’s new indication for one of its big-selling drugs is causing a huge acceleration in growth and (for the first time) big earnings, which are likely next year. Shares have been impervious to the growth stock selling of late.

: ALNY’s new indication for one of its big-selling drugs is causing a huge acceleration in growth and (for the first time) big earnings, which are likely next year. Shares have been impervious to the growth stock selling of late. AppLovin (APP 419) : APP was probably the #1 growth stock in the market last year, which very often means it’s going to need a long rest before getting going again—but the newer part of the firm’s story (applying its ad engine to web commerce and other areas outside of gaming) seems to be around the corner, which may be starting to reignite investor perception. See more later in this issue.

: APP was probably the #1 growth stock in the market last year, which very often means it’s going to need a long rest before getting going again—but the newer part of the firm’s story (applying its ad engine to web commerce and other areas outside of gaming) seems to be around the corner, which may be starting to reignite investor perception. See more later in this issue. Dutch Bros (BROS 63) : BROS is a good example of what we’ve seen of late—an encouraging earnings gap into resistance, followed by a pothole. We do like the overall setup here, as well as the growth profile (earnings up 30%-plus this year and next) as the cookie-cutter story rolls on, and a decisive move above 70 would be intriguing, so we’ll keep an eye on it to see if it can truly change character.

: BROS is a good example of what we’ve seen of late—an encouraging earnings gap into resistance, followed by a pothole. We do like the overall setup here, as well as the growth profile (earnings up 30%-plus this year and next) as the cookie-cutter story rolls on, and a decisive move above 70 would be intriguing, so we’ll keep an eye on it to see if it can truly change character. MP Materials (MP 69) : MP has pulled back sharply but only to its 25-day line, and on below-average volume, which is tempting. It’s a bit of a speculative situation, but the earnings potential here is big given the government’s backstop of its current output and huge future expansion.

: MP has pulled back sharply but only to its 25-day line, and on below-average volume, which is tempting. It’s a bit of a speculative situation, but the earnings potential here is big given the government’s backstop of its current output and huge future expansion. Reddit (RDDT 219) : RDDT has hit an air pocket like most other growth stocks, but to this point, it looks like a normal shakeout after a big post-earnings advance. We love this story and the growth metrics.

: RDDT has hit an air pocket like most other growth stocks, but to this point, it looks like a normal shakeout after a big post-earnings advance. We love this story and the growth metrics. Seagate (STX 154) or Western Digital (WDC 75): While AI stocks have come under pressure, STX and WDC have held firm, which is an impressive showing. Huge demand from the data center boom (hard disk drives make up 90% of the storage in these data centers) is obviously big, with orders being taken now for 12-plus months in the future, which is basically unheard of in the sector.



Other Stocks of Interest

Rocket Companies (RKT 18)—Fed Chair Jerome Powell is talking tomorrow at the annual Jackson Hole powwow, likely hinting at whether the long-awaited resumption of rate cuts will be starting in September or soon after. All of that will certainly impact Rocket Companies (and all housing- and mortgage-related names), but we’re writing about it today because if an easing cycle gets going, we think Rocket can do very well. For sure, part of that is because of macro factors: Rocket is the largest mortgage originator ($50 billion worth in the first half of 2025, including primary mortgages, home equity loans and more) and servicer that’s been gaining share over time in a fragmented sector, with a technology-forward approach compared to most old, stodgy bank lenders (including many AI tools that are boosting productivity for agents, while allowing many to get initial approval for loans online). Clients return to Rocket for another loan at three times the rate of the industry, which is a great sign customers like the process. All of that results in some huge earnings power when times are good—the last housing boom saw earnings per share boom to over $4 per share in 2020 and remain over $2 in 2021, so if the lending cycle starts to turn up, it’s a near sure bet that Rocket’s results will shoot higher. However, there’s more to the story than just what the Fed does or doesn’t say, as Rocket has taken advantage of the slow times to make two big moves. This year it’s gobbled up Redfin, the online real estate listing and brokerage outfit, as well as Mr. Cooper, America’s largest mortgage servicer, both of which will complement Rocket’s lending business—the combined outfit will have its hands in purchases, mortgage origination and then servicing, making it even more leveraged to any upturn in the financing market. Of course, the numbers right now are mundane, but Rocket has remained profitable (estimates call for 22 cents of earnings per share this year) and we like management’s aggressiveness in snapping up complementary players in a tough environment. RKT had a big downturn in the fourth quarter of last year, but after months of choppy action, it’s seen a nice-volume rally since mid-July, hitting multi-month highs. There’s still resistance to chew through, but we think the upside could be big if/when the Fed starts to ease.

Core & Main (CNM 64)—With fast-moving AI stocks under pressure, we’re keeping an open mind that some slower, steadier performers could produce nice returns going forward. Core & Main has always been one of our favorites in that category: It’s a leading maker of various water, wastewater and storm drainage infrastructure, from pipes, valves and fittings to treatment plants and meters and even some fire protection offerings, through 370 branches across the U.S. While residential building has been something of a drag, the old age of this types of infrastructure across the U.S. means organic demand is relatively steady (organic growth in the May quarter was up mid-single digits), and Core & Main is grabbing share both through its own expansion (it’s opened 20 so-called greenfield locations in recent years, all of which have been profitable within two years of opening) as well as through M&A. Indeed, the company is rolling up many smaller, complementary players across the U.S, broadening its product lineup and geographic reach—it’s taken over more than 40 outfits since 2017 (10 last year alone) and has many more in the pipeline (dozens of potential targets, according to the top brass) as it’s the “acquirer of choice” in the industry. To be fair, while sales growth has been solid (up 10% in the recent quarter), profits lagged as margins have shrunk some (cost pressures from suppliers that are affected by tariffs), but that adjustment looks to be over, with analysts seeing mid-teens earnings growth this year and next, which will give the firm more ammo for acquisitions and share buybacks (share count down 2% in the past year). As for the stock, it topped in May of last year and built a giant launching pad for about a year, but it broke out on the upside this June and has trended higher since. CNM won’t be your fastest horse, but we think the uptrend can persist as the roll-up action continues.

Hinge Health (HNGE 56)—So here’s a good story: Hinge Health is a provider of musculoskeletal (MSK) care, which is a gigantic market in the U.S. (40% of adults suffer from some form of it), but which is a pain (no pun intended) to get quality treatment for (limited supply of therapists) at a reasonable price, with studies showing that even many surgeries don’t help as much or are unnecessary compared to physical therapy. Hinge has a better way, and it’s doing it with software and AI: Its platform helps users address all types of MSK pain and issues, often through no cost to themselves (Hinge currently sells to self-insured corporations, who pay the bill as part of the benefit package; it has 2,359 clients as of June, including 42% of the Fortune 500), accessing AI-powered personalized advice and exercise form guidance with the help of Hinge’s own motion tracking technology that uses a patient’s phone or tablet camera. There is a support team, but the platform is basically automated (95% less usage of support vs. normal physical therapy), which obviously allows it to scale and service potentially millions of people. Despite the lack of a human touch, reviews of the platform are top notch (even peer-reviewed studies show that 65%-plus achieve reductions in back and knee pain, with a 60%-plus reduction in surgery plans, all of which saves corporate clients money) and the numbers show it (98% retention rate among clients; 17% same-client revenue growth last year). Obviously, the potential here is massive, with 20 million covered lives able to use its platform, which is less than 20% the potential market in the U.S. alone. There are a few other irons in the fire in terms of sales (expanding beyond self-insured clients, going international, etc.), but the big idea is straightforward, seems to work and could revolutionize the physical therapy business if management pulls the right levers. Revenue growth here is rapid and accelerating (55%, 50%, 44% and 24% the past four quarters), while free cash flow came in around 40 cents per share in Q2. Some analysts see sales slowing sharply next year, but we’ll have to see how it goes—the Q2 report was a great one and pushed HNGE to new highs before this week’s wobble alongside most growth stocks. To be fair, the stock likely needs some seasoning to gain sponsorship, but this is a unique story that could go very far over time. We’re keeping a distant eye on it.

Difficult for Prior Big Winners to Re-Emerge ... Unless There’s Something New to the Story

AppLovin (APP)

Historically, one of the more reliable market truisms is that a very big leader of one market cycle—one of the top three or four institutional-quality names of the advance—will rarely come back to lead the next bull cycle. The reasons are pretty straightforward: Usually, over a period of one to two years, a firm’s growth potential gets fully discounted by the market, with tons of mutual, hedge and pension funds buying shares ... but then as growth inevitably slows, those funds pare back and investor perception fades, leading to lackluster performance (as buyers chase newer, fresher growth stories).

“But Mike, what about names like Nvidia in recent years or Apple and Netflix back in the day, that have done well over a few cycles?” That’s true, it does happen—but in almost all cases, it’s because there’s something new the firm has come up with that adds to the original story. Apple obviously had the iPod and iTunes first, but it then released the iPhone, followed by the iPad and more; Netflix took down Blockbuster with DVDs via mail before moving into streaming a few years later; and Nvidia moved from gaming GPUs driving things many years back to AI chips today.

All of that leads us to AppLovin (APP), which was our biggest success last year and one of our larger winners of the past decade, driven by its AI-powered advertising engine (dubbed Axon 2.0) that intelligently matches ads to users more likely to click or download an offering; the system learns and becomes more accurate with each usage, which reportedly has led to improved results for advertisers. Historically, the firm has focused solely on ad placement within the giant online game industry, but its fantastic results have led to it grabbing huge share—in fact, the success of its system has been so great that the company has been expanding the gaming ad market itself.

Of course, there were some doubts about how much growth the company could get through the gaming market, but management has consistently stated that it believes it grow 20% to 30% annually for many years just from that sector—and it’s been doing much better than that, with sales up 77% and 71% each of the past two quarters while free cash flow, earnings and EBITDA all soar with out-of-this-world margins (81% EBITDA in Q2!).

All of that is to the good—but all of that has also been known by the market for the past few quarters and was one of the reasons shares enjoyed such a huge run. By itself, the gaming ad angle isn’t likely enough to prompt the stock to rejoin the leadership ranks.

However, there is a new angle that, after many months of chatter starting late last year, appears to be ready to contribute to the bottom line: AppLovin is set to expand its ad system outside the game market, as it’s been testing its algorithms for web commerce and other areas with strong results. And that’s led the firm to develop a self-service ad portal powered by Axon that puts day-to-day controls in advertisers’ hands; it will be open to customers on a referral basis October 1 (in time for the ad-heavy holiday season), with a full global launch in the first half of 2026, which could allow thousands of small- to mid-sized outfits to leverage AppLovin’s offerings to advertise their wares.

Of course, nothing is guaranteed, so if uptake of the new system falls relatively flat, the stock would almost definitely suffer. But there’s no reason why the Axon system’s success in gaming shouldn’t be able to be replicated elsewhere, and with a lot of testing under its belt for web commerce, there’s the possibility that AppLovin’s business could take a step-function leap higher as it’s adopted for the new sector next year. As it stands now, analysts see earnings doubling this year (to more than $9 per share) and leaping another 46% in 2026, but the latter estimate could easily prove conservative if all goes well.

As for the stock, it’s still sloppy and needs some work, but instead of crashing and burning after its top in February (like some big winners do), shares actually worked their way back close to the old highs (thanks to its great Q2 report and talk of finally expanding Axon to new markets) before sagging with growth stocks the past couple of weeks. The odds suggest APP will need more time to set up and, ideally, tighten up (usually a sign the weak hands are all out), but its core business remains in great shape, and the expansion into commerce ads later this year could be the “new” thing that sparks yet another sustained uptrend. WATCH

Cabot Market Timing Indicators

The market continues to hang in there, with the recent rotation into the broad market giving our Cabot Tides and Two-Second Indicator a lift. However, when you dig down into individual growth stocks, it’s become even more selective than before, with more names pulling in sharply this week. We think the bull market has much farther to run over time, but right here, we’re stepping lightly given the action in growth stocks.

Cabot Trend Lines – Bullish

Our Cabot Trend Lines are still positive, as the big-cap indexes remain in fine shape despite some wobbles this week. As of this morning, the S&P 500 (by 7.5%) and Nasdaq (by 10%) are standing well above their respective 35-week lines, keeping the buy signal from early June intact. As we’ve written many times, the odds continue to favor higher (and, based on the unusual strength in May/June, likely significantly higher) prices when looking months down the road.

Cabot Tides – Bullish

The move into some of the broader market has helped our Cabot Tides return to bullish territory (from neutral), as all five indexes (including the S&P 600 SmallCap, shown here) are holding north of their lower (50-day) moving averages. Granted, there’s not much daylight (2% to 3%) at this point, so a bad week could flip the intermediate-term trend—but so far, the major indexes are finding support where they should, which is obviously a good thing.

Two-Second Indicator – Positive

Our Two-Second Indicator has improved with the rotation into the broad market, with the number of new lows drying up nicely—today was the eighth straight day of sub-40 new lows, telling us that the selling pressure on most areas is under control (even if growth stocks remain mostly on the outs).

