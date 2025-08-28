August 28, 2025

WHAT TO DO NOW: The market remains in good shape as we roll into the long weekend, and we’re happy to see some growth stocks rebound in recent days, with today being a solid performance. That’s not a signal to cannonball into the pool, but with a huge cash position, we’re doing some buying tonight, buying another 3% position in GE Vernova (GEV) and starting a half-sized stake in MP Materials (MP). We’re close to adding some other names, too, but we’ll start with these moves and go from there. Our cash position will be around 49%.

Current Market Environment

The indexes were modestly higher today, and in a change, growth stocks did well, continuing some encouraging action from recent days. Near the close, the S&P 500 was up 0.4% and the Nasdaq was higher by 0.5%.

The overall market remains in good shape, helped along by another broad market boost late last week when the Fed hinted that rates could be cut, possibly as soon as this month (the market sees an 85% chance of a cut in September). At this point, all of our key market timing indicators are positive, with the broad market strength helping our Cabot Tides and Two-Second Indicator; even our Aggression Index, which was also on the fence, has turned up, thanks in part to defensive stocks sagging.

Of course, growth stocks had been lagging, with most everything but AI infrastructure names chopping sideways or coming under pressure. That said, we have seen some things perk up this week after the latest bout of rotation, and we’re seeing more names that are starting to set up well—of course, setups are just that, so we want to see real outperformance develop, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Over time, we definitely think growth stocks will re-engage and get going—but the question is whether that’s starting now or will take a few weeks (maybe a typical September/October pullback occurs first, etc.) and come after more consolidation.

Thus, right here, we’re still comfortable playing things relatively lightly—but after a wave of selling and little buying, our cash position has ballooned, so we’re going to put a bit of that to work tonight: We’re going to add a 3% position to GE Vernova (GEV), while also adding a half-sized stake in MP Materials (MP).

There are some stocks on our watch list we like a lot and could buy if they strengthen or weaken a bit (depending on the stock)—plus we have three half-sized positions in the portfolio that could be added to if all goes well. All told, we could have more moves soon, but tonight we’ll start with GEV and MP and go from there.

Model Portfolio

As we wrote in a recent issue, MP Materials (MP) isn’t like any other story we can remember—effectively with a government backstop of its current purchases, as well as funds to expand production 10-fold over the next three years or so … and with Uncle Sam promising a price floor for that output, too. The stock is anything but low risk, and we’re not sure we’ll even attempt to average up given its volatility, but we think this special situation can go far. After a 20%-ish drop, MP has stabilized, and while further downs and ups are possible (even likely), we’re going to take a shot at it here, buying a half-sized (5% of the portfolio) stake and using a loose loss limit just under 60, where the 50-day line should touch within a couple of days. BUY A HALF

Arista Networks (ANET) dipped a bit this morning on some fears that Nvidia’s InfiniBand may be taking share (that firm’s networking growth was big), but ANET found support at the 25-day line. At a conference this week, Arista’s top brass said Ethernet is becoming preferred as AI clusters expand to more than 100,000-plus chips, which are becoming more common, and it sees opportunities in so-called scale-up networking (connects chips within a server), where Nvidia has been dominant. All told, we think the story remains excellent, but as always, we’ll take it as it comes—a drop down to 120 or so for our half position would be iffy as the recent breakout would have basically failed, but right here we advise hanging on, as this post-earnings wobble is normal (and is being seen from most every growth outfit of late). Hold on if you own some, and if not, you can start a small position on this dip, albeit with a tight-ish mental stop in the 120 area. BUY A HALF

GE Aerospace (GE) has held up well of late given some breakdowns from a few aerospace supplier stocks, though, like many growth names, it’s done more chopping sideways than advancing in recent weeks. Near term, the outlook is cloudy due to pressure on the sector and GE’s own action, though big picture, the story here is very much intact, and after a big run from its lows in April, we think there will be more to come down the road. Right here, we’ll simply hold our remaining shares and give the stock room to breathe. HOLD

GE Vernova (GEV) has clearly been a liquid leader of the advance, bolstered by its super-strong results and story, and while tedious, the recent dip to the 50-day line was very normal—and now the stock is bouncing solidly, albeit on modest volume. Is there a chance this bounce fails and GEV and other AI stocks crack? Yes, but we like to play the odds, and all signs point toward the group and GEV doing well from here. We’re going to average up tonight, though, because the stock has had a good move from our initial buy point, we’ll add a 3% stake and use a mental stop in the 550 to 560 area for the combined position. ADD ANOTHER 3% POSITION

Life360 (LIF) remains in great shape, and we have high hopes for the future here, as Life360’s unique offering (you could even call it a new theme of sorts, with family/loved ones safety a growing demand in an uncertain world) is bound to attract more users worldwide, which the firm has been able to monetize through subscriptions and, increasingly, through ads for free users. We’d like to add some more shares to our half-sized stake, but given the growth stock environment, we’re looking for at least a halfway-decent entry point—which LIF isn’t showing here. A couple weeks of rest or a controlled pullback could do the trick, but for now we advise just sitting tight with what you own. We’ll stay on Buy a Half for those that aren’t in and want to start a position, preferably on dips. BUY A HALF

The first test of the 50-day line after a powerful breakout from a liquid stock usually brings support, and so far we’ve seen that from Oracle (ORCL), which has bounced a bit off its lows from two weeks ago. Similar to GEV, we think this retrenchment has been normal, and with sterling business prospects, we think the future is bright. Of course, we still have a minor loss on our half-sized stake, but if shares can return to their prior highs, we’ll likely be aiming to fill out our position if earnings aren’t too close (due September 15). Today, though, we’ll stay at Buy a Half. BUY A HALF

Our biggest conviction in the past few months has been the general market, which is why ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Fund (SSO) is our largest position—and we remain very bullish going ahead, with even some of the recent turbulence, while iffy for growth stocks, likely portending good things for the market as a whole. Indeed, last Friday’s very broad rally (more than 90% of issues on the NYSE rallied that day, with 90% of the volume up, too) has generally led to great performance when looking out a few months; it’s not a new blastoff indicator signal, but it’s a good sign. Now, we will say that September/October can often be treacherous, and a “real” correction (5% or so on the indexes) or a couple more shakeouts can’t be ruled out. But the path of least resistance is clearly up right now, and we still see nicely higher prices when looking out a few months or more. We’ll stay on Buy, though, as always, dips make for better entries. BUY

Watch List

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY): ALNY remains in great shape, though it may have begun a short-term pullback phase here—we’d be interested in potentially adding a half-sized position on a dip of a few percent from here.

Amer Sports (AS): AS looked like it was breaking down after earnings last week—but now it looks like a shakeout, with the stock quickly recovering to new highs. The RP line is still shy of its old highs, but we think the path of least resistance may be turning up.

AppLovin (APP): We can’t remember getting back into a former big winner so soon, but APP has acted impressively in recent months, and the latest strength (right after earnings, and again after the recent growth stock selloff) tells us big investors are active. We expect volatility here (the stock has taken some hits from short sellers here and there), but we think there’s more upside ahead as its ad engine is rolled out to web commerce applications.

Dutch Bros (BROS): We considered starting a position in BROS tonight, as the stock has shown some good-volume buying this week, moving above its post-earnings high. But there’s still some overhead resistance near here to chew through and shares are still within their overall basing area, so we’ll wait—but could add shares soon if the buyers stay at it.

Reddit (RDDT): RDDT hasn’t bounced as well as some others during the past few days, but the overall chart remains in solid shape, and we love the story and numbers here as much as any in the market.

Seagate Technology (STX) or Western Digital (WDC): Both hard disk names have lifted to new highs and look great as demand is reaching levels never seen before in the sector (Western Digital says it’s already booking orders into mid-year 2026, which is very unusual). The question is how many AI-related plays we want in the portfolio.

That’s it for now. You’ll receive your next issue of Cabot Growth Investor next Thursday, September 4. As always, we’ll send a Special Bulletin should we have any changes before then.

Model Portfolio

Stock No. of Shares Price Bought Date Bought Price on 8/28/25 Profit Rating Arista Networks (ANET) 1,142 139 8/8/25 136 -2% Buy a Half GE Aerospace (GE) 912 216 5/8/25 276 28% Hold GE Vernova (GEV) 294 518 6/27/25 635 22% Add Another 3% Position Life360 (LIF) 2,089 74 7/18/25 91 24% Buy a Half MP Materials (MP) - - - - - New Buy a Half Oracle (ORCL) 631 248 7/29/25 240 -3% Buy a Half ProShares Ultra S&P 500 (SSO) 4,342 88 5/13/25 107 21% Buy CASH $1,780,983 57%

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.