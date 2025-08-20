August 20, 2025

WHAT TO DO NOW: The weakening of growth stocks that’s been going on for weeks has resulted in all-out selling this week—we came in with 43% in cash, which has helped, but today we’re selling the rest of our Palantir (PLTR) and Rubrik (RBRK) stakes, leaving us with a large 57% on the sideline. Details below.

For many weeks, we’ve seen a thinning out of the rally for growth stocks, and yesterday was another punishing day for the group as the move out of growth names (including AI stocks) accelerated, and this morning isn’t looking much better.

Our market timing indicators are still in decent shape, with the recent rotation into the broad market helping the cause. And big picture, we continue to think the big selloff in April and unusual strength in May/June is going to lead to good things when looking months down the road.

However, for the here and now, growth stocks are essentially in a meat grinder environment at best, with recent selling breaking more leading names. Thus, we continue to advise playing things lightly here.

We’ve been paring back in general for weeks and came into the week with 43% in cash, so we’re not advising selling wholesale, but we’re also not just holding and hoping.

Today, we’re going to sell the remaining portion of our longer-term position in Palantir (PLTR), which has been a great winner for us but is now falling sharply, making the post-earnings move look like the stock’s last gasp after a huge, prolonged run. It could bounce here, so if you want to hold with a tight stop, you can, but we’re going to take the rest of our profit and move on. SELL PLTR

We’re also going to sell our stake in Rubrik (RBRK), which we’ve given every opportunity to get going, but it (and most cybersecurity peers) has continued to decline, with RBRK falling to multi-week lows today. SELL RBRK

These moves will lift our cash position to around 57%—we’re not opposed to doing some buying if growth stocks find support, as there are some names acting normally. But we’re not in a rush to buy just for buying’s sake, either—we’ll hold onto the cash and see how things go from here.

Don’t hesitate to email me directly (mike@cabotwealth.com) if you have any questions.

