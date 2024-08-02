August 2, 2024

WHAT TO DO NOW: After a sharp reversal lower yesterday, the market is suffering a selling storm today with most major indexes down 2%+ and growth stocks remaining very weak, including another chunk that are giving up the ghost. We’re going to sell our half-sized stake in Robinhood (HOOD) and put the ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Fund (UWM) on hold. That will bring our cash position to 60%.

==

The major indexes are all lower this morning with the S&P 500 down 2.5% and the Nasdaq down 2.9% as growth stocks remain weak.

Thankfully, we came in today and this week with a 54% cash position in the model portfolio so we’re not anxious to sell wholesale at this point. However, as always, we’re also not going to hold, especially as growth stocks continue to unwind.

In the portfolio, we’re going to sell our half-sized position in Robinhood (HOOD), which is knifing below support today and is showing us our biggest loss. We’ll also place our position in the ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Fund (UWM) on hold given that the broad market is now being caught up in the selling. SELL HOOD

Today will bring our cash position up to 60%, which we are comfortable holding onto given the horrid recent action in growth stocks. That said, we do remain flexible as the fear level is up meaningfully and as earning season continues next week with tons of names reporting.

Don’t hesitate to email me directly at mike@cabotwealth.com with any questions.

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.