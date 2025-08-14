August 14, 2025

WHAT TO DO NOW: The market is still singing a similar tune, with the big-cap indexes looking fine (and, now, some broader indexes looking better), but growth stocks remain tricky, with many names marking time and more looking iffy. In a special bulletin yesterday, we took partial profits in GE Aerospace (GE), and tonight we are moving Rubrik (RBRK) back to Hold as it’s been unable to escape the weak sector action. That will leave us with 43% cash, which we’ll sit with for now, though we could put some to work in some of our strong performers if growth stocks can perk up.

Current Market Environment

As of 330 EST, the major indexes are trading about even on the day, which is a good thing given a worse-than-expected inflation report this morning, though once again, many growth stocks are sluggish.

It’s been an interesting past few days in the market, with another bout of rotation (into small caps, out of some strong AI names) earlier this week as hopes of future rate cuts rose … though today’s inflation report threw some cold water on that idea, causing some weakness in the broad market.

Stepping back, the rotation action has helped our market timing indicators—our Cabot Tides have a bit more breathing room as the broader indexes have perked up, while the number of new lows has dried up the past three sessions, all of which is a small plus when it comes to the overall outlook.

That said, not much has changed with growth stocks, where the environment remains very tricky, with many sectors basically thrashing up and down and with a lot of names that show strength backing and filling soon after. Recently, we’ve seen aerospace names take on water, joining cybersecurity, retail, most medical/biotech, software and more basically marking time (or worse). Throw in the fact that the market is levitating higher after a four-month run, and we’re still comfortable staying relatively close to shore.

This week, we took partial profits in GE Aerospace (GE), which looks OK overall but hit an air pocket while the group has come under pressure. We’re also placing Rubrik (RBRK) on Hold as the weak cybersecurity sector is pulling that name back to its recent lows.

That leaves us with around 43% in cash—frankly, we think that’s too high, but growth stocks have been something of a meat grinder of late, so we’re not eager to buy just for buying’s sake. If things do stabilize, we could put some of that back to work (possibly in one or more of our names that we’d like to average up in), but tonight we’ll stand pat and see how things play out.

Model Portfolio

Arista Networks (ANET) has fallen off some this week, though it’s still holding its earnings gap, which is a good sign given the wobbles in AI stocks. The Q2 report revealed another round of accelerating revenue growth and a big jump in deferred revenue, and it’s looking more and more like the firm will be capturing an ever-growing share of the data center market going ahead. We started a half-sized position last week, and while a drop below 120 would tell us something has come loose, we’re still thinking Arista has re-emerged as a liquid leader in the networking space. BUY A HALF

GE Aerospace (GE) has been a solid but not spectacular performer for the past couple of months, and recently, we’ve seen many aerospace supplier stocks that were doing well crack some intermediate-term support. Thus, when GE saw some heavy selling yesterday, we decided to book some partial profits, selling one-third of our stake and holding the rest. As usual, though, that doesn’t mean we’re turning negative on the stock—GE has “only” dropped to its 25-day line and, of course, the business prospects look good as well. So the goal is to give our remaining shares some rope, allowing them to rest if necessary, while ideally riding out a bigger upmove. Right here, though, we’ve trimmed and are sitting tight with the rest. HOLD

GE Vernova (GEV) has also hit an air pocket, though this comes after a big run in recent weeks, so the dip is normal thus far. Obviously, a wave of high-volume selling for a few days could have us pulling the plug, especially if the rotation out of AI names intensifies, but given the stock’s leadership stance, we’re fine giving it some rope here—and, in fact, if the stock can shake out a bit more (without cracking), we could even look at add to our position (we never averaged up after starting a half-sized stake in early July). For now, though, we’ll see how it plays out; if you own some, hang on, and if not, we’re OK starting a position on this retreat. BUY A HALF

Life360 (LIF) reported another great quarter this week, and the stock has responded nicely. As for the numbers, they were all good, with revenues up 36% (driven by a 25% jump in paying circles and an 8% bump in average pricing; data sharing and ad revenue rose 100% in the quarter, making up 12.5% of revenues) while EBITDA jumped 85% and total users lifted 25%. Pretty much all the metrics topped expectations, causing a round of estimate hikes from analysts (now looking for 87 cents per share this year and 35% growth in 2026, up from a loss last year). Shares have had a great week, zooming to new highs on two days of big volume. Barring a huge air pocket, we’d like to add some more shares in the days ahead, but tonight we’ll simply hold with what we have, as most recent earnings winners have retrenched following the initial move, as we may have started to see today. BUY A HALF

Oracle (ORCL) was yet another leader that took a hit yesterday (likely egged on by a big negative earnings reaction from CoreWeave (CRWV), which loosely plays in the same field as Oracle’s cloud infrastructure business), and as with everything, we’re not complacent here—a meaningful dip to the 215 to 220 area would be iffy. Still, while further dips are possible near-term, we’re still optimistic: Shares have simply chopped sideways for a couple of weeks after a big run, and the big-volume breakout in June should lead to further upside down the road. We’ll hang on to what we have here, but like GEV, we wouldn’t mind filling out our position on a bit longer of a rest. BUY A HALF

Palantir (PLTR) remains in fine shape, basking in the glow of yet another great quarterly report. It’s not common to see a firm show consistently accelerating growth (at least seven straight quarters now, with another expected in Q3), and it’s likely still early here when you consider that the remaining deal value for U.S. commercial clients ($2.79 billion, up 145%) is massive and growing faster than recognized U.S. commercial revenue ($306 million, up 93%). That said, after rallying about sixfold from its breakout a year ago (and up 50 points since the start of July) and having booked partial profits numerous times, we’re content to simply hold what we have at this point. HOLD

ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Fund (SSO) continues to do just fine, giving us a foothold in the overall bull market (and providing a little diversification out of growth stocks, which remain tricky). The indexes are now nearly four months from their liftoff point (April 22), and at some point, there will a correction of some sort; August/September is often tricky for the market, and it’s possible this morning’s inflation hiccup could be used as an excuse for a bigger dip. Still, while we wouldn’t be buying hog wild up here, we’re still putting more weight into the bullish longer-term outlook, thinking that if any dip comes, it’s not likely to get out of hand (i.e., not down 10% or 15%, etc.) and will give way to nicely higher prices down the road. Long story short, we’re staying on Buy here, though new buyers should consider keeping it small and/or looking to enter on dips. BUY

Rubrik (RBRK) remains within its trading range, with support in the low 80s and resistance up toward the century mark—but we’re going back to Hold today as the stock has been unable to get out of its own way during the past couple of weeks following its encouraging rally before that. Moreover, similar to GE, we can’t ignore the poor sector action, with formerly good-looking names like Zscaler (ZS) and CrowdStrike (CRWD) looking sick, while even a slower name like Checkpoint (CHKP) was clobbered on earnings. We’re moving to Hold here and will use a mental stop in the 80 area (or a bit above)—basically, if the stock holds support, we’re OK with it, but otherwise we’ll be forced to pull the plug on what was a very encouraging situation two weeks ago. HOLD

Watch List

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY): Biotech stocks have been rough, but ALNY is a leader in a few niche treatments, and a new indication is leading to a step-change increase in results—including a leap of the bottom line into the black.

Amer Sports (AS): AS remains in its holding pattern but has perked up this week—a powerful breakout would be tempting, but earnings are due out next Tuesday (August 19).

MP Materials (MP): It’s a very unusual case, but MP’s public-private partnership with the Dept. of Defense (which includes a backstop for purchases from its new facility), a fresh deal with Apple and the possibility of more commercial partners down the road means business here should boom for many years to come.

Reddit (RDDT): RDDT remains a rarity these days, an earnings winner that’s continued higher after its report. We love the story here, and given the environment, we prefer to look to start a position on a pullback or shakeout, especially if growth stocks continue to take on some water.

Seagate Technology (STX) or Western Digital (WDC): Both are key cogs in the data center boom (nearly a duopoly in hard disk drives), and with new, higher-capacity technologies set to hit the market in the months ahead, the margin profile here should remain buoyant for both.

That’s it for now. You’ll receive your next issue of Cabot Growth Investor next Thursday, August 21. As always, we’ll send a Special Bulletin should we have any changes before then.

Model Portfolio

Stock No. of Shares Price Bought Date Bought Price on 8/14/25 Profit Rating Arista Networks (ANET) 1,142 139 8/8/25 137 -2% Buy a Half GE Aerospace (GE) 912 216 5/8/25 271 25% Hold GE Vernova (GEV) 294 518 6/27/25 623 20% Buy a Half Life 360 (LIF) 2,089 74 7/18/25 85 15% Buy a Half Oracle (ORCL) 631 248 7/29/25 244 -2% Buy a Half Palantir (PLTR) 1,276 32 8/16/24 182 468% Hold ProShares Ultra S&P 500 (SSO) 4,342 88 5/13/25 106 20% Buy Rubrik (RBRK) 3,787 87 5/15/25 85 -3% Hold CASH $1,358,091 43%

