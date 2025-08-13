August 13, 2025

WHAT TO DO NOW: The indexes continue to look good, and the big-picture (months down the road) outlook is very favorable. But growth stocks remain hit and miss, with some newer names perking up but many potholes out there, too. Today, we’re going to sell one-third of our stake in GE Aerospace (GE), which has been a fine performer, but it’s been lagging a bit, got hit today and many in the group have topped. We’ll take a few chips off the table and hold the rest, leaving us with around 42% in cash.

When looking at the overall market, the good news is we’ve seen the broad market, which had been weakening, find some support this week, supposedly after yesterday’s as-expected inflation report. That gives our Cabot Tides some breathing room and, if it continues, could present some fresh opportunities.

That said, the broad market strength has come at the cost of growth stocks, where the evidence was already relatively hit and miss—we’ve been pleased to see some solid earnings reactions out there among stocks we own and are watching (including a booming response from Life360 (LIF) so far this week), but overall, there is still a lot more chopping than advancing going on, with most growth areas (software, retail, medical/biotech, crypto, cybersecurity and now aerospace) seeing a fair amount of wobbles, with more than a few stocks breaking intermediate-term support, too.

That’s the main reason we’ve been holding a good-sized chunk of cash, and today we’re going to boost that a bit more—we’ll sell one-third of our stake in GE Aerospace (GE), which is getting whacked today after a period of good-not-great performance; the stock itself isn’t cracking (touching the 25-day line today), but combined with some breakdowns among industry peers (as we wrote about in last week’s issue), we’re going to lighten the load. SELL ONE THIRD, HOLD THE REST

That will leave us with a low-40% cash hoard—we could put some of that to work if things stabilize, but for now we’re comfortable holding it as so many names that look promising one week come right back down the next. Today, then, we’ll trim GE and see how it goes from here.

Don’t hesitate to email me directly (mike@cabotwealth.com) if you have any questions.

