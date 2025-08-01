August 1, 2025

WHAT TO DO NOW: The market has finally seen some selling this week, with two downside reversals and then today’s big drop on tariff and economic fears. Our Cabot Tides are now on the fence as the broad indexes have sagged, though with 30% cash already on the sideline, we’re taking things on a stock-by-stock basis. Today that means pulling the plug on Snowflake (SNOW), which is cracking support today. This will raise our cash level to 39%—some of which we might redeploy into a stronger name when the indexes find support. Details below.

==

We’ve been writing about a couple of yellow flags for the market during the past three weeks, and this week as a whole has finally seen sellers step up some, with a couple of key reversals lower on good news, and then today an across-the-board selloff.

First off, big picture, we remain very bullish and think the market’s next major move is up. However, near term, our Cabot Tides are on the fence as many broader indexes (small and mid-caps and the NYSE Composite, as well as equal-weight big-cap indexes) are all testing their 50-day lines.

We have no predictions as to how this will play out—a short-term shakeout and recovery is possible, as is a few weeks of back-and-forth action should the market digest its big April-July run. And we have to say that, at least so far, earnings season has been a good one for growth titles, with many names showing strength.

Given that we’ve pared back a bit of late and have 30% in cash, we’re not looking to sell for selling’s sake, but we are taking things on a stock-by-stock basis.

Today, that means doing a relatively quick 180 on Snowflake (SNOW), which, after resting for a few weeks, tried to get going this week—but from yesterday’s highs, sellers have pounded the stock, with shares actually nosediving below the 50-day line and prior lows today. We don’t think SNOW is about to fall 50%, but we’re aiming to own the best leaders, and SNOW’s many weeks of rest and then sharp rejection as it tried to get going tell us there are better names to own. We’ll get out around breakeven. SELL

That will leave the portfolio with around 39% in cash, which we’ll hold for now—but we’re looking to redeploy some of that in a fresh, stronger leader when the market stabilizes.

We’ll have more details in tonight’s update. Don’t hesitate to email me directly (mike@cabotwealth.com) if you have any questions.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.