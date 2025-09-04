September 4, 2025

Portfolio Changes: BYD (BYDDY) – Move from Buy a Half to Hold

Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) – Move from Buy a Half to Hold



The Dollar Slumps, Gold and Silver Shine

Yesterday, Alphabet (GOOG) shares were up 8% after it avoided harsh antitrust penalties keeping its browser and partnership with Apple (APPL). Alibaba (BABA) shares were up 9.9% this week as quarterly cloud growth was up 26% year-over-year and profits exceeded expectations.

Uncertainty and a weak dollar are two reasons gold and silver are doing so well. The pressure on the Federal Reserve, political volatility, and voracious central bank buying from China and other countries are also factors.

Gold futures rose 1.2% to close at a record $3,593 and silver is trading above $40 an ounce for the first time since 2011. Coeur Mining (CDE) shares continue their run for us, up 13.6% this week.

The smartest economists, the Federal Reserve, and the stock market for that matter can’t seem to figure out whether inflation, unemployment, or economic growth is coming down the pike. Meanwhile, much of Asia, led by China, is in the midst of lower prices or deflation as production outstrips demand.

We seem to be at a point in America where unemployment is the chief concern, followed by stubborn but manageable inflation.

Asia and China worry about deflation or falling prices because of excessive competition in key markets such as electric vehicles. Even BYD (BYDDY), the world’s largest EV maker, reported last week that profits fell by almost a third in the spring compared with a year earlier because of price competition. Overcapacity and price wars are a chronic problem in China. There are 129 brands in China currently selling EVs and hybrids cars that run mainly or entirely on electricity, and only some of them will survive.

This is part of the price for China to have such a strong and competitive manufacturing, technology, and industrial base. China produces 10X more engineers each year compared to America. BYD alone employs 120,000 engineers, roughly the size of Tesla’s entire labor force.

This also underscores how important Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) is to technology supply chains. In terms of revenue, the company produces two-thirds of all chips. In the most advanced chips segment, its share exceeds 90%. The artificial-intelligence boom is powered by the For AI accelerators, chips designed to train and run large language AI models; it makes them all. Nvidia (NVDA) and its rivals all rely entirely on the Taiwanese firm.

Finally, we hear a lot about how lightly populated states and rural areas of America are overrepresented in elections. But the following map shows just how much the country depends on them for energy, minerals and food security. Texas sure looms large followed by North Dakota, Iowa, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Explorer Weekly Stock Commentary

Below is a brief update on each Explorer stock. Any changes in ratings will be highlighted. This section is all you need to read each week.

Explorer Disrupter Recommendations – need to watch more closely and have a 20% trailing stop-loss in place.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) shares were up 6.5% this week as gold closed at a record $3,593 per troy ounce. The company’s earnings-per-share is expected to grow 63.9% this year. The company has mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland. Buy a Half

Alibaba (BABA) shares were 9.9% this week as quarterly cloud growth was up 26% year-over-year and profits exceeded expectations. AI-driven product revenues posted triple-digit growth for the eighth consecutive quarter. Buy a Half

Banco Santander (SAN) shares were flat this week on no news, but the shares are up 111% in 2025. Still more upside potential is there as this bank is trading at 10X trailing earnings. Buy a Half

BYD (BYDDY) shares were down 8.6% this week as the EV giant announced that profits fell by almost a third in the spring compared with a year earlier because of price competition. I’m moving this to a hold based on this intense competition and potential for overcapacity. Move from Buy a Half to Hold

Coeur Mining (CDE) shares continue their run, up 13.6% this week after providing positive updates on the exploration programs at its Las Chispas underground silver and gold mine in Sonora, Mexico and its Kensington underground gold mine in Alaska. Silver is trading above $40 an ounce for the first time since 2011. Buy a Half

Dutch Bros (BROS) shares are up 23% over the past month due to strong transaction growth, new products, and high-performing new outlets. Valuation is a bit stretched so I’m keeping it a hold. Hold a Half

Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) shares were steady this week with no news except that Chinese retailers are increasingly developing beachheads in New York City as they test the potential for expansion. The coffee business is getting more crowded and competitive. Buy a Half

Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) stock was down a surprising 16% this week after recently reporting strong earnings. Some of this is profit taking but concern over reliance on sales to China and low-margin AI business could be factors so I’m moving this to a hold. Marvell is a player in key markets such as virtual reality, drones, data integration and robotics. Move From Buy a Half to Hold

Sea Limited (SE) shares reversed last week’s gains as Bank of America raised its price target to 200 while staying neutral on the stock. I’m keep this great growth stock a hold based on valuation concerns. Hold a Half

Explorer Dominator Blue-Chip Recommendations – More Buy and Hold

International Business Machines (IBM) shares were unchanged as the company launched a new branding campaign, “Let’s create smarter business.” Designed for the era of enterprise AI, it highlights IBM’s strategy to use AI to make businesses more productive, efficient, and agile. IBM’s total book of business involving AI technology is over $7.5 billion. Buy a Half

Visa (V) shares were unchanged this week as there is some degree of uncertainty as to how stablecoins will impact the payments business. The surge of stablecoins represents both a looming threat and a potential growth opportunity as payments are evolving rapidly as stablecoins disrupt what was a very stable environment. Visa is partnering with stablecoin companies to build its own stablecoin stack. Buy a Half

Watch List – Stocks we like but do not follow day-to-day

DBS Bank (DBSDY), ConocoPhillips (COP), Franco-Nevada (FNV), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Explorer ETF/Fund Positions

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) offers investors a way to track very closely to the day-to-day or “spot” movement of bitcoin prices. For aggressive investors comfortable with volatility. Hold

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) offers double-digit yield coming from both option premiums and dividends using a value-focused strategy. Buy a Full

Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) fund stands out for several reasons. The fund’s sound investment process and strong management team earns it a rare Morningstar Medalist Rating of Gold. Over the past five years it has posted an impressive average annual return of 24%. Buy a Half

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) seeks to capture the performance of companies with at least 10 years of consecutive dividend growth. Buy a Half

Sprott Platinum and Palladium ETF (SPPP) offers direct exposure to both platinum and palladium which are selling at a sizable discount to gold offering potential upside appreciation. Buy a Full

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) tracks an index of top defense contractors including Leonardo, Rheinmetall, and BAE Systems. Buy a Half

Tweedy, Browne Insider and Value ETF (COPY) provides exposure to a combination of value, international, small cap stocks managed by a stellar asset manager. Buy a Half

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is a basket of junior miners that has 84 positions with the top 10 accounting for 44% of total assets. Half of the stocks are Canadian, 21% Australia, and 7% from South Africa. Buy a Half

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) offers a high dividend yield and some of the highest quality emerging market stocks. Buy a Half

Explorer Stocks Summary

Brief company summaries that will not change week to week.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) follows a conservative strategy with a history spanning more than 60 years, and now operates a sizable portfolio of 11 assets located in four countries. Management forecasted gold production of approximately 3.45 million ounces in 2024. The company estimates it has about 54 million gold ounces of proven and probable reserves. Furthermore, Agnico Eagle has paid a dividend for 41 consecutive years with a dividend compounded growth rate of 23% per year since 2005.

Alibaba (BABA) offers us a dominant e-commerce platform to tap any growth in consumer spending as well as AI and Cloud to power long-term growth. In February, the company announced that it would partner with Apple to provide iPhones with AI features. Just as promising is the triple-digit revenue growth of Alibaba’s AI-related products over seven consecutive quarters. China has the second largest cloud market in the world, trailing only behind the U.S.

Banco Santander (SAN) was founded in Spain in 1857. The bank’s U.S. headquarters is in Boston, but its strength lies in Latin America and Europe where it has more than 8,000 branches with 171 million customers as well as 58 million digital accounts. About 55% of deposits and loans are in Europe with the balance in Latin America.

BYD (BYDDY) Most of BYD’s sales are still in China but it has a big international expansion underway, including in the U.S., Europe, and Asian markets. BYD will also launch a next-generation Blade battery in 2025, with longer range and faster charging. That, along with various other models, could help rev up BEV sales growth next year. BYD expects solid-state batteries for high-end models by 2027, but not fully reaching lower-end models until 2030-2032.

Coeur Mining (CD) is a mining company that explores gold, silver, zinc, and other related metals in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For many precious metal investors, silver is seen as gold’s “little brother,” but it has a long history as a means of payment going back centuries as the Spanish silver dollar was once the reserve currency of the day. In 2025, we passed the 100:1 mark for only the fourth time in a hundred years – a strong signal that silver may be underpriced.

Watch List: ConocoPhillips (COP) is a global energy industry giant and one of the largest independent exploration and production (E&P) companies in the world, as measured by production levels and proved reserves. The company, founded in 1917 and based in Houston, has operations in 13 countries, although almost half the company’s production is derived from U.S. sources.

Watch List: DBS Bank (DBSDY) is one of the largest banks in Southeast Asia with a presence in 19 markets. It is headquartered in Singapore, with its main listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange, and is the largest constituent of the Singapore Straits Times Index. The Government of Singapore established DBS in July 1968 and its largest and controlling shareholder is Temasek Holdings, which is one of two large sovereign wealth funds controlled by the Government of Singapore. DBS has assets of roughly $750 billion and a growing presence in the three key Asian areas of growth, which it defines as Greater China, Southeast Asia, and South Asia, meaning India. It is the largest and strongest bank in Southeast Asia and the leading consumer bank in both Hong Kong and Singapore.

Dutch Bros (BROS) is an operator and franchisor of drive-through coffee stores, with 1,043 stores as of the end of the first quarter, including 31 that it opened in the quarter. It’s expanding at a steady pace, expecting up to 150 new stores in 2025, and it envisions up to 7,000 stores over the next 10 to 15 years.

Watch List: Franco-Nevada (FNV) is a company with more than half of its revenue coming from gold, but it also offers exposure to platinum, silver, and oil and gas. Franco-Nevada’s focus on royalties and streaming reduces risk and enables it to sidestep the huge capital costs that impact traditional miners. It enjoys cash flow and profits as its mining partners finance and complete exploration and expansion projects. That cash flow enables it to invest in new deals, pay a dividend, and operate debt free. Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend each year since its IPO in 2008.

International Business Machines (IBM) is a blue-chip artificial intelligence (AI) and India play with a nice dividend yield. Known as “Big Blue,” IBM now primarily helps businesses and governments manage their information technology in the cloud era. The stock sells at a discount to the S&P 500 multiple and the information technology sector’s forward earnings multiple. IBM has paid a dividend every quarter since 1916 and has had 30 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) is a leading purveyor of coffee and specialty drinks in China. The price of a cup of Starbucks coffee is more than double that of Luckin coffee. In addition, Luckin is adept at adapting to local tastes and launching new products that broaden the market. For instance, it brings to market about 60 new products each year, offering a new drink every week.

Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) is headquartered in Bermuda with operations in the U.S., China, Taiwan, Japan, India, South Korea, Vietnam and several other countries. Marvell designs, develops and sells a wide variety of semiconductor products. Founded in 1995, the company had more than 6,500 employees as of 2024, with over 10,000 patents worldwide, and annual revenue of $6.5 billion for fiscal 2024.The company’s embedded processors and products are cutting-edge and Marvel has a first-mover advantage such as virtual reality, drones, data integration and consumer and industrial robotics.

Watch List: Novo Nordisk (NVO) specializes in treatments for diabetes, hemophilia, and obesity. The company supplies half of the world’s insulin, and its diabetes care products are used by over 34 million people today. Novo highlights that more than 750 million people are currently living with obesity and that this is up a multiple of 3X since 1975. In summary, based on sizable and growing demand for its blockbuster weight-loss drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy, this well managed, highly profitable company with an excellent growth profile and potential to develop new products has limited risk.

Sea Limited (SE) has three core businesses: 1) digital gaming/entertainment, 2) e-commerce, and 3) digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and Monee (formerly SeaMoney), respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. Monee is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.

Watch List: Super Micro Computer (SMCI), commonly known as Super Micro, manufactures enterprise computer server hardware for cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data storage and telecommunications. Super Micro stock looks relatively inexpensive right now for the growth that it has been delivering. The company trades at just over 1x sales. Super Micro has two larger rivals, Dell (DELL) and Hewlett Packard (HPE), but it is forecast to grow five to 10 times faster. Furthermore, both Dell and HPE have relatively high debt whereas Super Micro has a net positive cash position.

Visa (V) doesn’t extend credit but provides the plumbing for financial payments and communications throughout the world. Visa’s financial infrastructure also underpins much of the world’s commerce. The duopoly between Visa and Mastercard is often referred to as one of the best businesses in the world, with insurmountable moats, low operating costs, and plenty of opportunities for unlocking additional value. Visa currently trades at a discount to its archrival MasterCard.

Currently Open

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 9/3/25 Profit Rating Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 88 10/24/24 149 70% Buy a Half Alibaba (BABA) 117 7/17/25 136 17% Buy a Half Banco Santander (SAN) 5 11/7/24 9 94% Buy a Half BYD (BYDDY) 11 12/5/24 14 26% Hold Coeur Mining (CDE) 8 5/23/25 14 79% Buy a Half Dutch Bros (BROS) 32 8/15/24 72 125% Hold a Half International Business Machines (IBM) 133 6/29/23 244 84% Buy a Half Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) 29 2/13/25 38 29% Buy a Half Marvell Technology (MRVL) 81 7/31/25 62 -23% Hold Sea Limited (SE) 49 2/29/24 181 271% Hold a Half Visa (V) 241 8/24/23 351 45% Buy a Half

ETFs

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 9/3/25 Profit Rating Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) 47 2/15/24 88 89% Hold JP Morgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) 54 5/4/23 57 4% Buy a Full Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) 42 9/12/24 50 18% Buy a Half ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) 43 6/5/25 42 -2% Buy a Half Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (SPPP) 9 1/17/25 13 34% Buy a Full Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) 34 4/24/25 42 26% Buy a Half Tweedy, Browne Insider and Value ETF (COPY) 12 8/14/25 12 1% Buy a Half VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) 57 3/27/25 84 47% Buy a Half WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) 32 9/29/22 46 42% Buy a Half

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.