September 18, 2025

Portfolio Changes : None

The Potential of Quantum Computing

Alibaba (BABA) shares surged 15.5% this week as the company announced that it had completed a roughly $3.2 billion capital raise. Better yet, Baidu (BIDU) shares jumped a stunning 29% in the stock’s first week as an Explorer recommendation.

But could quantum computing be a bigger investment opportunity than artificial intelligence (AI) as the U.S.-China rivalry escalates?

Driven by quantum physics, it is based on the science that particles can exist in multiple places simultaneously. Rather than using traditional, classical bits that are either zero or one, quantum computing employs a type of bit known as a qubit that can exist in both states at the same time.

While today’s computers can handle only one set of inputs and one calculation at a time, quantum computers can do multiple calculations with multiple inputs simultaneously.

In short, quantum computing applies the power of quantum mechanics to solve problems faster than any supercomputer.

How much faster? If one item is needed to be found in a list of one trillion items, and each item took one microsecond to check, it would take a regular computer one week to find it, while a quantum computer would do the job in one second!

Classical computers are programmed with bits as data units (0 and 1).

Quantum computers use these so-called bits, which can represent a combination of both zero and one at the same time, based on a principle called superposition. It’s this difference that gives quantum computers the potential to be exponentially faster than today’s mainframes and servers. This means quantum computers could revolutionize healthcare, finance, cyber security, blockchain, AI, logistics, defense, and even agriculture.

The quantum advantage is the crossover point at which quantum computers exceed the abilities of the best conventional ones. No wonder Microsoft (MSFT) spends some $300 million annually on quantum research. The quantum computer race is primarily between America and China but the South Koreans, the Europeans and the Japanese are also in the mix.

We have two stocks active in quantum computing.

IBM (IBM) is working on larger clusters of quantum chips that it expects will enable large-scale quantum computing in the next five years. They work by leveraging the magical quantum characteristics of matter at the atomic level allowing the computer to explore many potential solutions to certain problems almost instantaneously. IBM’s liquid helium cooling system and its own microchip fab are advantages allowing the development of its existing computers like Quantum System Two. The company expects to unveil its first large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer in 2029.

Alphabet (GOOG) is on the second stage of a six-stage journey toward releasing a robust and useful quantum computer and has been selected for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) effort to evaluate the claims of quantum computer makers. All the quantum computer rivals face two big challenges – how to cool their quantum chips to near absolute zero, and how to correct errors when a disturbance impacts the information in their qubits.

More to come on this exciting frontier.

Explorer Weekly Stock Commentary

Below is a brief update on each Explorer stock. Any changes in ratings will be highlighted. This section is all you need to read each week.

Explorer Disrupter Recommendations – need to watch more closely and have a 20% trailing stop-loss in place.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) shares were steady this week as the company projected that earnings per share will rise by about 20% over the next year. This has been one of the leading gold stocks and it remains a buy as the gold bull market shows no signs of letting up. The company has mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland. Buy a Half

Alibaba (BABA) shares surged 15.5% this week as the company announced that it had completed a roughly $3.2 billion capital raise. This followed last week’s 5.5% gain as Barclays raised its price target for the stock to 190. Buy a Half

Baidu (BIDU) shares rose a stunning 29% in their first week as an Explorer recommendation as its AI capital spending jumps. The company has a 75% share of China’s search market and its AI search development remains in the early stages, but its AI Cloud revenue is showing good growth. Operationally, Baidu operates on a much smaller scale than Google, but it maintains a strong net cash position and generates significant free cash flow. Buy a Half

Banco Santander (SAN) shares reached the 10 level as Spain’s largest bank launched retail crypto trading in Germany via its digital arm. Shares are up 125% so far in 2025 but there is still upside potential as this bank is trading at just under 10X forward earnings. Buy a Half

Coeur Mining (CDE) shares were up 7.1% after last week’s 6.9% gain after Roth Capital raised its price target to 13 while retaining a Buy rating following better-than-expected second-quarter 2025 results. Buy a Half

Dutch Bros (BROS) shares have been volatile and were down 10.9% this week. Management has an ambitious goal of adding at least 160 shops this year, and a target of 2,029 locations by 2029.Valuation is also a bit stretched so I’m watching this stock closely. Hold a Half

Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) shares were up 6.8% this week following last week’s Macquarie projection that the company could deliver profit growth of more than 20% a year, helped by rising demand and its low customer acquisition costs. Luckin offers speed, price, and convenience with a retail model built around an efficient mobile-order system, creative drinks and plenty of discounts. Buy a Half

Sea Limited (SE) shares gave back 3% this week despite Bank of America raising its price target to 200 as consensus estimates for the current quarter are up sharply from the year-ago quarter. I’m keeping this great growth stock a hold based on valuation concerns. Hold a Half

Explorer Dominator Blue-Chip Recommendations – More Buy and Hold

Alphabet (GOOG) shares were up 4.3% this week after the company announced a multiyear strategic partnership with PayPal (PYPL) to combine their digital commerce capabilities and develop AI-based shopping experiences. The company dominates search in America and the world with an estimated 80% global market share. Much of its revenue comes from its Google Search and YouTube ads. Google Cloud’s revenue represents Alphabet’s fastest-growing segment. Buy a Half

International Business Machines (IBM) shares were up slightly this week. As outlined in this update, IBM is working on larger clusters of quantum chips that it expects will enable large-scale quantum computing in the next five years. The company expects to unveil its first large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer in 2029. Buy a Half

Visa (V) shares were up this week as the company expects to report its next quarterly earnings on November 4. Estimates are that both revenue and net profits will rise double digits. Buy a Half

Watch List – Stocks we like but do not follow day-to-day

DBS Bank (DBSDY), ConocoPhillips (COP), Franco-Nevada (FNV), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Explorer ETF/Fund Positions

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) offers investors a way to track very closely to the day-to-day or “spot” movement of bitcoin prices. For aggressive investors comfortable with volatility. Hold

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) offers double-digit yield coming from both option premiums and dividends using a value-focused strategy. Buy a Full

Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) fund stands out for several reasons. The fund’s sound investment process and strong management team earns it a rare Morningstar Medalist Rating of Gold. Over the past five years it has posted an impressive average annual return of 24%. Buy a Half

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) seeks to capture the performance of companies with at least 10 years of consecutive dividend growth. Buy a Half

Sprott Platinum and Palladium ETF (SPPP) offers direct exposure to both platinum and palladium which are selling at a sizable discount to gold offering potential upside appreciation. Buy a Full

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) tracks an index of top defense contractors including Leonardo, Rheinmetall, and BAE Systems. Buy a Half

Tweedy, Browne Insider and Value ETF (COPY) provides exposure to a combination of value, international, small cap stocks managed by a stellar asset manager.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is a basket of junior miners that has 84 positions with the top 10 accounting for 44% of total assets. Half of the stocks are Canadian, 21% Australia, and 7% from South Africa. Buy a Half

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) offers a high dividend yield and some of the highest quality emerging market stocks. Buy a Half

Explorer Stocks Summary

Brief company summaries that will not change week to week.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) follows a conservative strategy and with a history spanning more than 60 years, and now operates a sizable portfolio of 11 assets located in four countries. Management forecasted gold production of approximately 3.45 million ounces in 2024. The company estimates it has about 54 million gold ounces of proven and probable reserves. Furthermore, Agnico Eagle has paid a dividend for 41 consecutive years with a dividend compounded growth rate of 23% per year since 2005.

Alibaba (BABA) offers us a dominant e-commerce platform to tap any growth in consumer spending as well as AI and Cloud to power long-term growth. In February, the company announced that it would partner with Apple to provide iPhones with AI features. Just as promising is the triple-digit revenue growth of Alibaba’s AI-related products over seven consecutive quarters. China has the second largest cloud market in the world, trailing only behind the U.S.

Alphabet (GOOG) dominates search in America and the world with an estimated 80% global market share. Much of its revenue comes from its Google Search and YouTube ads. Google Cloud’s revenue represents Alphabet’s fastest-growing segment as many companies migrated to the platform for AI infrastructure.

Baidu (BIDU) commands 75% of China’s search market. Its AI search development remains in its early stages, but its AI Cloud revenue is showing good growth. Operationally, Baidu operates on a much smaller scale than Google, but it maintains a strong net cash position and generates significant free cash flow.

Banco Santander (SAN) was founded in Spain in 1857. The bank’s U.S. headquarters is in Boston, but its strength lies in Latin America and Europe where it has more than 8,000 branches with 171 million customers as well as 58 million digital accounts. About 55% of deposits and loans are in Europe with the balance in Latin America.

Coeur Mining (CDE) is a mining company that explores gold, silver, zinc, and other related metals in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For many precious metal investors, silver is seen as gold’s “little brother,” but it has a long history as a means of payment going back centuries as the Spanish silver dollar was once the reserve currency of the day. In 2025, we passed the 100:1 mark for only the fourth time in a hundred years – a strong signal that silver may be underpriced. While gold has reached an historic high, the silver price is almost 50% off its all-time high in U.S. dollars per ounce.

Watch List: ConocoPhillips (COP) is a global energy industry giant and one of the largest independent exploration and production (E&P) companies in the world, as measured by production levels and proved reserves. The company, founded in 1917 and based in Houston, has operations in 13 countries, although almost half the company’s production is derived from U.S. sources.

Watch List: DBS Bank (DBSDY) is one of the largest banks in Southeast Asia with a presence in 19 markets. It is headquartered in Singapore, with its main listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange, and is the largest constituent of the Singapore Straits Times Index. The Government of Singapore established DBS in July 1968 and its largest and controlling shareholder is Temasek Holdings, which is one of two large sovereign wealth funds controlled by the Government of Singapore. DBS has assets of roughly $750 billion and a growing presence in the three key Asian areas of growth, which it defines as Greater China, Southeast Asia, and South Asia, meaning India. It is the largest and strongest bank in Southeast Asia and the leading consumer bank in both Hong Kong and Singapore.

Dutch Bros (BROS) is an operator and franchisor of drive-through coffee stores, with 1,033 stores as of the end of the second quarter, including 31 that it opened in the quarter. It’s expanding at a steady pace, expecting up to 150 new stores in 2025, and it envisions up to 7,000 stores over the next 10 to 15 years.

Watch List: Franco-Nevada (FNV) is a company with more than half of its revenue coming from gold, but it also offers exposure to platinum, silver, and oil and gas. Franco-Nevada’s focus on royalties and streaming reduces risk and enables it to sidestep the huge capital costs that impact traditional miners. It enjoys cash flow and profits as its mining partners finance and complete exploration and expansion projects. That cash flow enables it to invest in new deals, pay a dividend, and operate debt free. Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend each year since its IPO in 2008.

International Business Machines (IBM) is a blue-chip artificial intelligence (AI) and India play with a nice dividend yield. Known as “Big Blue,” IBM now primarily helps businesses and governments manage their information technology in the cloud era. The stock sells at a discount to the S&P 500 multiple and the information technology sector’s forward earnings multiple. IBM has paid a dividend every quarter since 1916 and has had 30 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) is a leading purveyor of coffee and specialty drinks in China. The price of a cup of Starbucks coffee is more than double that of Luckin coffee. In addition, Luckin is adept at adapting to local tastes and launching new products that broaden the market. For instance, it brings to market about 60 new products each year, offering a new drink every week.

Watch List: Novo Nordisk (NVO) specializes in treatments for diabetes, hemophilia, and obesity. The company supplies half of the world’s insulin, and its diabetes care products are used by over 34 million people today. Novo highlights that more than 750 million people are currently living with obesity and that this is up a multiple of 3X since 1975. In summary, based on sizable and growing demand for its blockbuster weight-loss drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy, this well managed, highly profitable company with an excellent growth profile and potential to develop new products has limited risk.

Sea Limited (SE) has three core businesses: 1) digital gaming/entertainment, 2) e-commerce, and 3) digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and Monee (formerly SeaMoney), respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. Monee is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.

Watch List: Super Micro Computer (SMCI), commonly known as Super Micro, manufactures enterprise computer server hardware for cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data storage and telecommunications. Super Micro stock looks relatively inexpensive right now for the growth that it has been delivering. The company trades at just over 1x sales. Super Micro has two larger rivals, Dell (DELL) and Hewlett Packard (HPE), but it is forecast to grow five to 10 times faster. Furthermore, both Dell and HPE have relatively high debt whereas Super Micro has a net positive cash position.

Visa (V) doesn’t extend credit but provides the plumbing for financial payments and communications throughout the world. Visa’s financial infrastructure also underpins much of the world’s commerce. The duopoly between Visa and Mastercard is often referred to as one of the best businesses in the world, with insurmountable moats, low operating costs, and plenty of opportunities for unlocking additional value. Visa currently trades at a discount to its archrival MasterCard.

Currently Open

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 9/17/25 Profit Rating Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 88 10/24/24 153 75% Buy a Half Alibaba (BABA) 117 7/17/25 166 43% Buy a Half Alphabet (GOOG) 240 9/11/25 250 4% Buy a Half Baidu (BIDU) 111 9/11/25 138 24% Buy a Half Banco Santander (SAN) 5 11/7/24 10 107% Buy a Half BYD (BYDDY) -- 12/5/24 -- --% Sold Coeur Mining (CDE) 8 5/23/25 16 105% Buy a Half Dutch Bros (BROS) 32 8/15/24 58 82% Hold a Half International Business Machines (IBM) 133 6/29/23 259 95% Buy a Half Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) 29 2/13/25 40 35% Buy a Half Marvell Technology (MRVL) -- 7/31/25 -- --% Sold Sea Limited (SE) 49 2/29/24 187 283% Hold a Half Visa (V) 241 8/24/23 346 43% Buy a Half

ETFs

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 9/17/25 Profit Rating Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) 47 2/15/24 91 94% Hold JP Morgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) 54 5/4/23 57 5% Buy a Full Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) 42 9/12/24 52 23% Buy a Half ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) 43 6/5/25 43 -1% Buy a Half Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (SPPP) 9 1/17/25 12 30% Buy a Full Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) 34 4/24/25 45 33% Buy a Half Tweedy, Browne Insider and Value ETF (COPY) 12 8/14/25 12 3% Buy a Half VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) 57 3/27/25 88 54% Buy a Half WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) 32 9/29/22 48 47% Buy a Half

