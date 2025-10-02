October 2, 2025

Portfolio Changes: Dutch Bros (BROS) – Move from Hold to Sell

The Rise of Eurasia

This week, about half of the Federal government shut down, causing stocks to waver and gold prices to spike due to uncertainty over how and when the budget duel might end. There are few winners in this tug-of-war scenario. This is not a good time for this showdown given weak business spending, a weak dollar, and weak job growth. The market normally takes these political fights in stride depending how long they last. Stay positive but cautious, and as always look for some profits to take off the table.

Turning to sport, Europe was the winner in Ryder Cup U.S.-Europe golf competition last weekend. While keeping tabs on the transatlantic team matches, I spent the weekend thinking through the trends out there and what they signal about where the economy and stock market are headed.

The evolution of the Ryder Cup itself gives us some clues. The competition for the Ryder Cup trophy began in 1927 when teams from Great Britian and United States met at just the time that America was passing the old country as the world’s leading industrial and economic power. In 1979, with America just too strong, the Great Britian team was expanded to include Europe, sparking a fierce competition that continues until this day.

In case you missed it, the American team took a drubbing early in last week’s competition and its spirited comeback on Sunday fell short. Both teams are packed with great players with an incredible blend of power, precision, and mental toughness, but the outcome is often determined by strategy and momentum.

Strategy cannot be determined in a vacuum; it is based on how one perceives the playing field and how your adversaries plan and react. The visiting European team seemed more aggressive, better prepared, and its early success created a momentum that was difficult for the U.S. team to stop. Then there was the “law of unintended consequences” at play as the overly raucous fans at the Bethpage Black Golf Course in New York seemed to fire up the Europeans and embarrass the Americans.

In our complex, interconnected world, unintended outcomes are everywhere.

For example, American tariffs and economic and international strategies have, as designed, been disruptive but have also redirected and accelerated not just trade flows but currency and capital trends as well as access to resources, partnerships, and alliances. Since the trade war with China erupted in 2017, China has made significant gains in advanced tech, leapfrogging America in some areas such as EVs and clean tech while improving the overall quality of its manufactured goods as it becomes more independent of American technology.

Chinese and Indian purchases of Russian oil in their local currencies have kept the Russian economy afloat while sharply lowering energy and electricity costs for the two biggest countries in the world. China has also pushed back against U.S. tariffs by withholding rare earths and halting soybean purchases while building up its semiconductor capacity. India’s low labor costs and Chinese capital and manufacturing are linking up on a myriad of projects while India has built 70 domestic airports in the last five years.

So capital flows are adjusting and shifting.

European countries are in a tough spot right now, but their most likely strategy is to balance America and China and to place bets on what geographers call Eurasia – a vast continent three times the size of North America encompassing Asia, Russia, Europe, the Middle East, and India, comprising more than a third of the world’s landmass and all five major religions.

Eurasia is what I believe China wants to lead and dominate while also being a big player in South America and Africa. Eurasia is where the economic center of gravity and pendulum of power is headed as it already represents 70% of the world’s population and most of the world’s economic activity while touching all the great oceans and sea lanes connecting the world’s commerce.

To me the most important major new trend is that emerging markets’ trade and investment with each other is accelerating faster that its trade with the West. Scale and speed are the new game in town.

In March, India inked a free trade pact with the European bloc, slashing tariffs on nearly all trade flows with Switzerland, Norway, and Iceland. In May, Indonesia and the European Union reached agreement on their own deal, nine years in the making. The bloc of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay is in negotiations with Brussels, aiming to create one of the world’s largest free-trade areas. Meanwhile, China and ASEAN are upgrading their free trade area.

Don’t get me wrong, the United States stock market and dollar are king for good reasons and will remain so for some time, but over time emerging markets will close the gap. What America needs to figure out is how we can grow together with some of them so we can stay strong and maintain our prosperity and security.

Let me put it this way.

Globalization is not dead by any means. It has just changed its stripes and is now more between regional blocs such as Southeast Asia and greater China. If I was to build a global stock portfolio right now for a 2025-2050 time frame, it would likely be balanced between America and emerging markets.

Explorer Weekly Stock Commentary

Below is a brief update on each Explorer stock. Any changes in ratings will be highlighted. This section is all you need to read each week.

Explorer Disrupter Recommendations – need to watch more closely and have a 20% trailing stop-loss in place.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) shares were up 7.7% this week as uncertainty and a weaker dollar pushed up gold prices. Last week, UBS increased the price target on the stock to 160 from 125. The company has mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland. Buy a Half

Alibaba (BABA) shares were up 3.6% this week and almost 50% over the last month as the company attracts attention as a leader in China’s cloud and AI sector. Alibaba said that AI-related revenue has grown triple digits for eight consecutive quarters. Buy a Half

Baidu (BIDU) shares were up 3.4% this week and 50% over the last month amid optimism over artificial intelligence (AI). Baidu is smaller scale than Google, but it generates significant free cash flow and controls about 75% of China’s search traffic. Buy a Half

Banco Santander (SAN) shares were up a bit this week and have made a major move this year, so I again suggest taking some profits off the table. However, there is still upside potential as this bank is trading at just under 10X forward earnings and has a stellar return of equity of 13.6%, so I’m keep our official rating at Buy. Buy a Half

Coeur Mining (CDE) shares were up 8.4% this week following last week’s 8.8% gain. Silver is now performing better than gold. Buy a Half

Dutch Bros (BROS) shares were down 4.7% this week and the stock has plummeted from 86 to 53. The stock clearly got ahead of itself. The growth numbers are good, but the stock still seems expensive so I’m moving this to a sell to keep some sell discipline. Move From Hold a Half to Sell

Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) shares were steady this week and I remain positive on this Chinese coffee company’s growth outlook in China and overseas. Luckin’s recipe is speed, price, and convenience built around an efficient mobile-order system, creative drinks and plenty of discounts. Luckin has already overtaken Starbucks as the largest coffee chain in China, operating about 26,000 stores as of mid-2025. Buy a Half

Sea Limited (SE) shares were down 2% but are up 69% so far this year so I suggest taking partial profits given that it is trading at a big premium based on projected earnings. Business is good across its three segments and Bank of America has raised its price target to 200. I’m keeping this great growth stock a hold based on valuation concerns. Hold a Half

Explorer Dominator Blue-Chip Recommendations – More Buy and Hold

Alphabet (GOOG) shares were steady this week as Fortune ranked the company first in its list of companies making an impact with AI. The company dominates search in America and the world with an estimated 80% global market share. Buy a Half

International Business Machines (IBM) shares were up 7% this week as IBM shared impressive results of a quantum-powered bond-trading experiment conducted with the leading international bank HSBC. The company expects to unveil its first large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer in 2029. Buy a Half

Visa (V) shares were up 2.7% this week as Visa announced a pilot stablecoin program for its Visa Direct platform. This allows financial institutions to use pre-funded stablecoins and institutions can then make cross-border payments fast and easily. The company expects to report its next quarterly earnings on November 4. Estimates are that both revenue and net profits will rise double digits. Buy a Half

Explorer ETF/Fund Positions

CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF) gives you exposure to a high quality country and currency with fiscal discipline, a trade surplus, and very little foreign debt, and a reputation as an asset haven in times of stress. Buy a Half

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) offers investors a way to track very closely to the day-to-day or “spot” movement of bitcoin prices. For aggressive investors comfortable with volatility. Hold

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) offers double-digit yield coming from both option premiums and dividends using a value-focused strategy. Buy a Full

Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) fund stands out for several reasons. The fund’s sound investment process and strong management team earns it a rare Morningstar Medalist Rating of Gold. Over the past five years it has posted an impressive average annual return of 24%. Buy a Half

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) seeks to capture the performance of companies with at least 10 years of consecutive dividend growth. Buy a Half

Sprott Platinum and Palladium ETF (SPPP) offers direct exposure to both platinum and palladium which are selling at a sizable discount to gold offering potential upside appreciation. Buy a Full

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) tracks an index of top defense contractors including Leonardo, Rheinmetall, and BAE Systems. Buy a Half

Tweedy, Browne Insider and Value ETF (COPY) provides exposure to a combination of value, international, small cap stocks managed by a stellar asset manager. Buy a Half

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is a basket of junior miners that has 84 positions with the top 10 accounting for 44% of total assets. Half of the stocks are Canadian, 21% Australia, and 7% from South Africa. Buy a Half

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) offers a high dividend yield and some of the highest quality emerging market stocks. Buy a Half

Currently Open

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 10/1/25 Profit Rating Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 88 10/24/24 170 94% Buy a Half Alibaba (BABA) 117 7/17/25 183 57% Buy a Half Alphabet (GOOG) 240 9/11/25 246 2% Buy a Half Baidu (BIDU) 111 9/11/25 137 24% Buy a Half Banco Santander (SAN) 5 11/7/24 10 114% Buy a Half Coeur Mining (CDE) 8 5/23/25 19 142% Buy a Half Dutch Bros (BROS) 32 8/15/24 52 62% Sell International Business Machines (IBM) 133 6/29/23 286 115% Buy a Half Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) 29 2/13/25 39 32% Buy a Half Sea Limited (SE) 49 2/29/24 182 273% Hold a Half Visa (V) 241 8/24/23 348 44% Buy a Half

ETFs

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 10/1/25 Profit Rating CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF) 111 9/25/25 111 0% Buy a Half Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) 47 2/15/24 92 98% Hold JP Morgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) 54 5/4/23 57 5% Buy a Full Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) 42 9/12/24 52 24% Buy a Half ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) 43 6/5/25 42 -1% Buy a Half Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (SPPP) 9 1/17/25 14 46% Buy a Full Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) 34 4/24/25 47 38% Buy a Half Tweedy, Browne Insider and Value ETF (COPY) 12 8/14/25 12 3% Buy a Half VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) 57 3/27/25 100 76% Buy a Half WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) 32 9/29/22 46 42% Buy a Half

