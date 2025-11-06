November 6, 2025

Hello from Senegal! While there is no regular Cabot Explorer issue this week as I am halfway around the world, I do have two new Sell alerts today.

1) Sell Agnico Eagle (AEM), which continues selling off after a strong run buoyed by silver prices. We have already taken partial profits but it seems prudent to sell the balance to lock in significant gains.

2) Sell Newell (NWL), a new holding which pulled back sharply yesterday after disappointing earnings. This a deep value stock with expectations of improving earnings and the stock may rebound, but we need to limit losses.

