November 13, 2025

Portfolio Changes: Visa (V) – Move from Buy a Half to Hold

Sell Newell Industries (NWL) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) (from November 6 Special Alert)

Is Bitcoin a “Digital Gold” Safe Haven Asset?

Please note the above two stocks I recommended selling last week via an Explorer Alert. The Newell Industries (NWL) sell was to limit losses after lukewarm earnings and the Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) sell was to lock in solid gains of 120% so far this year.

The end of the government shutdown is buoying markets while indications that some of the AI-related stocks are retrenching is a headwind for the overall market.

The AI story is clearly impacting the cutting of management jobs with the worst numbers in one month in more than two decades, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. The last time companies made more layoffs during that month was in 2003, when cell phones started to take off. American investors funded $104 billion of AI startups in the first half of 2025 alone.

Shifting gears, the “Buffett Indicator” was a measure of the value of the stock market relative to GDP. Warren Buffett stated it should be a one-to-one relationship, but now the equity market is more than twice the size of the economy, with total market capitalization of U.S. stocks at about $72 trillion. Maybe a red flag – or maybe a new era?

An overlooked aspect of the bull market is that international investors both institutional and retail are increasingly investing in American stocks. Korean traders’ holding of U.S. equities nearly doubled in 2025 and they are aggressive investors, an expert told the Financial Times. I have read of foreign holdings of U.S. stocks estimated at between 20% -25%.

China’s self-reliance campaign goes on despite the trade talk as it bans the use of foreign chips in state-funded data centers. It is trying to catch up in the AI race by betting on its legions of engineers, lower costs and a state-led development model that can move faster than America’s. In 2017, Xi Jinping launched a national AI development plan calling for China to become the world’s AI leader by 2030.

Silicon Valley seems to be increasingly running on Chinese AI and Airbnb’s CEO recently said the company prefers Alibaba’s Owen over OpenAI’s Chat GPT for its customer service chatbot. This is stunning.

Japan is also reacting to shifting winds as top Japanese automakers are investing billions in India. Manufacturing in India is a strategic hedge and leverages the country’s low costs and massive labor pool to earn better profits.

Starbucks is crying uncle in China after more than 25 years as it sells a majority stake in its China business to a private-equity firm Boyo Capital, run by a former Chinese president’s grandson.

It cost big bucks to be a player in semiconductor manufacturing or AI. Rough estimates are that a new semiconductor fabrication plant costs at least $20 billion, and computing time alone for training an AI model can cost well over $1 billion.

What a difference a few years can make. The Ford 150 Lightning, once described as the future of electric trucks, has been a disaster. The Lightning is cancelled after costing Ford more than $13 billion in EV losses since 2023.

China’s maritime and shipbuilding juggernaut has a full head of steam, building 1,700 oceangoing vessels last year while the United States built five. China produces about 95% of all shipping containers and there are 8 Chinese ports in the world’s top 25; the U.S. has none. The Chinese have spent a lot of money with discipline building scale, skills, and speed.

In just a month, Bitcoin has fallen from its record high of about $126,000 to below $100,000, a level it last saw in June. The popular leverage Bitcoin play MicroStrategy (MSTR) is down 42% over the last six months. With Bitcoin (see below) and crypto being volatile there are fewer reasons to accept the widespread “Bitcoin is digital gold” argument. A better description is that Bitcoin is a speculative investment driven by financial liquidity and should not be seen as a hedging capital protection vehicle.

As you can see below, Bitcoin price movements are clearly not correlated with gold prices at all. Rather, they seem to lead flows into more risky, speculative assets. This begs the question: is Bitcoin a long-term hold or merely a trading asset? Time will tell.

Bitcoin is nowhere close to matching gold as a haven asset. If you want to bet on resumed exuberance and a big tech rally, however, it could be just what you need.

Explorer Weekly Stock Commentary

Below is a brief update on each Explorer stock. Any changes in ratings will be highlighted. This section is all you need to read each week.

Explorer Disrupter Recommendations – need to watch more closely and have a 20% trailing stop-loss in place.

Alibaba (BABA) shares pulled back 5.8% this week as the company plans to invest more than $50 billion over the next three years to pursue AI. Airbnb’s CEO recently said the company prefers Alibaba’s Owen over OpenAI’s Chat GPT for its customer service chatbot. Alibaba makes widely used open-source AI systems. Buy a Half

Banco Santander (SAN) shares were up 7.2% this week and the stock has more than doubled this year. This steady performer posted record profits for the sixth consecutive quarter. And I think SAN still has some upside. Buy a Half

Coeur Mining (CDE) shares were up 10% this week as the company purchased Toronto-based New Gold for $7 billion in an all-stock deal that will create a $20 billion mining company. Hold a Half

Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) shares were up 3.4% this week and the company announced it will report earnings on November 17. Expectations are high as this innovative company keeps expanding in China and overseas. The Australian broker Macquarie has set a price target of 52, a 37% premium to the current price. Buy a Half

Sea Limited (SE) shares were off 6.6% despite the Singapore-based conglomerate reporting an impressive quarter with a 38.3% year-on-year increase in total revenue and a significant 144.6% rise in net income to $375 million. Its e-commerce platform, Shopee, posted strong gross merchandise value growth of 28% compared to the previous year. Sea is delivering balanced growth across all core businesses but I’m leaving this at hold due to a high valuation. Hold a Half

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) shares were up 6.6% this week. The company focuses on skilled tech in areas such as auto, marine, aviation, welding, HVAC, and robotics and offers degrees in dental tech, medical tech, nursing, and physical therapy. These represent a sweet spot in labor markets and offer economies of scale. In its last quarter, revenue was up 15% and earnings per share was up an impressive 115%. Buy a Half

Explorer Dominator Blue-Chip Recommendations – More Buy and Hold

Alphabet (GOOG) shares were steady this week after signing a significant 15-year Power Purchase Agreement with the French power producer TotalEnergies. The company recently reporting a 35% increase in earnings and $102 billion in revenue, driven by strong demand in search, cloud, and YouTube advertising. Buy a Half

International Business Machines (IBM) shares were up 2.7% this week as the company announced breakthroughs in its quantum computing group, including the launch of a new advanced processor, the IBM Quantum Nighthawk. IBM recently reported 9% quarterly revenue growth which is not bad for such a giant company. Buy a Half

Visa (V) shares were unchanged this week as the company reached a revised settlement proposal in a long-running lawsuit with retailers over interchange fees. This is a great core holding but the valuation is on the rich side so I’m moving this stock to a hold. Move from Buy a Half to Hold

Explorer ETF/Fund Positions

CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF) gives you exposure to a high-quality country and currency with fiscal discipline, a trade surplus, and very little foreign debt, and a reputation as an asset haven in times of stress. Buy a Half

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) offers investors a way to track very closely to the day-to-day or “spot” movement of bitcoin prices. For aggressive investors comfortable with volatility. Hold

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) offers double-digit yield coming from both option premiums and dividends using a value-focused strategy. Buy a Full

Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) fund stands out for several reasons. The fund’s sound investment process and strong management team earns it a rare Morningstar Medalist Rating of Gold. Over the past five years it has posted an impressive average annual return of 26%. Buy a Half

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) seeks to capture the performance of companies with at least 10 years of consecutive dividend growth. Buy a Half

Sprott Platinum and Palladium ETF (SPPP) offers direct exposure to both platinum and palladium which are selling at a sizable discount to gold offering potential upside appreciation. Buy a Full

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) tracks an index of top defense contractors including Leonardo, Rheinmetall, and BAE Systems. Buy a Half

Tweedy, Browne Insider and Value ETF (COPY) provides exposure to a combination of value, international, small cap stocks managed by a stellar asset manager. Buy a Half

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is a basket of junior miners that has 84 positions with the top 10 accounting for 44% of total assets. Half of the stocks are Canadian, 21% Australia, and 7% from South Africa. Buy a Half

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) offers a high dividend yield and some of the highest quality emerging market stocks. Buy a Half

Currently Open

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 11/12/25 Profit Rating Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) -- 10/24/24 -- --% Sold Alibaba (BABA) 117 7/17/25 158 36% Buy a Half Alphabet (GOOG) 240 9/11/25 287 20% Buy a Half Banco Santander (SAN) 5 11/7/24 11 126% Buy a Half Coeur Mining (CDE) 8 5/23/25 16 100% Hold International Business Machines (IBM) 133 6/29/23 315 137% Buy a Half Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) 29 2/13/25 38 30% Buy a Half Newell Brands (NWL) -- 10/9/25 -- --% Sold Sea Limited (SE) 49 2/29/24 143 194% Hold a Half Universal Technical Institute (UTI) 34 10/23/25 30 -11% Buy a Half Visa (V) 241 8/24/23 339 40% Hold

ETFs

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 11/12/25 Profit Rating CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF) 111 9/25/25 111 0% Buy a Half Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) 47 2/15/24 79 70% Hold JP Morgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) 54 5/4/23 57 6% Buy a Full Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) 42 9/12/24 51 20% Buy a Half ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) 43 6/5/25 43 -1% Buy a Half Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (SPPP) 9 1/17/25 14 55% Buy a Full Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) 34 4/24/25 44 31% Buy a Half Tweedy, Browne Insider and Value ETF (COPY) 12 8/14/25 12 3% Buy a Half VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) 57 3/27/25 101 78% Buy a Half WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) 32 9/29/22 47 46% Buy a Half

