March 4, 2025

Please sell our Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) recommendation, as after a strong start the stock has pulled back sharply.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Please sell our Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) recommendation, as after a strong start the stock has pulled back sharply. This aggressive stock is too volatile for the current investment climate and escalating tariff conflict. I will comment more fully in Thursday’s update.

Carl Delfeld
Carl Delfeld is your guide to growth trends and bull markets around the world. His Cabot Explorer will show you the vast profit potential of investing in emerging economies as well as other world stock markets.
