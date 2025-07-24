July 24, 2025

Portfolio Changes: None

Japan Deal, Tesla Reports

This was a good week for Explorer stocks with Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) up 6.2%, Alibaba (BABA) up 5.9%, Banco Santander (SAN) shares rising 6.2%, and BYD (BYDDY) shares surging 8.1% this week.

It was a painful process with America’s most valuable ally, but a trade/investment deal was finally reached with Japan, which buoyed markets. Frameworks for deals with the Philippines and Indonesia were also agreed to, sending the S&P 500 to a new high. The market seems mostly concerned with China. The reason is that annual S&P 500 revenue from China is $1.2 trillion, roughly four times the U.S. trade deficit with China.

Tesla (TSLA) reported second-quarter revenue of $22.50 billion this morning, a 12% drop compared with the $25.05 billion reported a year ago. Tesla’s net income fell 16% as it delivered 13% fewer EVs than it did a year ago. Tesla’s cheapest EV is the rear-wheel-drive Model 3 sedan, which starts at around $43,000 without incentives.

Big tech is still leading the way in growth and market returns as the Magnificent 7 are beginning this week to report year-over-year earnings growth of 14.1% for the second quarter, according to FactSet. Without these seven companies, earnings growth for the rest of the S&P 500 would have been 3.4%.

The market value of the five biggest companies in the S&P 500 is nearly five times the combined market value of the Russell 2000 index, according to Steven DeSanctis, an equity strategist at Jefferies.

It will require a bit of patience, but this means that mid- and smaller-cap stocks may be an opportunity. The 6.6% annualized total return on small stocks over the past 10 years trails large-company performance by 7.3%, including dividends.

That’s the widest gap going back to 1935. Another potential plus is that smaller-cap indexes have less tech. In the Russell 2000 and the S&P SmallCap 600, tech companies make up less than 13% of total value.

Goldman Sachs (GS) this week reported a 22% jump in profits, driven by record trading revenues as tariffs roiled stock markets. Meanwhile, U.S. manufacturing in the Midwest now pays a $900-per-ton premium over world aluminum prices.

Bill Gross, the bond trading king, seems to agree with the Explorer strategy, writing that “I for one am moving defensively – more cash, buying value with 4%-5% dividend yields. And an emphasis on non-U.S.”

Our addition of a silver stock a few months ago was timely as silver prices have closed the gap with rising gold prices this year, as you can see from the below chart.

Chinese leaders see EVs as a rare chance to crack a critical global market long dominated by German, Japanese, Korean and American companies. China now controls the supply chain for virtually everything from securing raw materials to manufacturing batteries to producing electric vehicles.

Brazil, the world’s sixth largest car market, is one example. BYD (BYDDY) took over a Ford factory after years of steep losses forced the U.S. car giant to end its long history of manufacturing in Brazil.

Finally, I have long felt that infrastructure, and low-cost energy, is the key to a country’s economic strength. In 2024 alone, China installed enough solar panels to produce approximately 280 gigawatts of energy, more than the entire U.S. solar capacity.

As a result, China has more capacity to generate electricity than the United States and the European Union combined.

Explorer Weekly Stock Commentary

Below is a brief update on each Explorer stock. Any changes in ratings will be highlighted. This section is all you need to read each week.

Explorer Disrupter Recommendations – need to watch more closely and have a 20% trailing stop-loss in place.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) shares were up 6.2% this week as a weaker dollar pushed prices higher. The company has mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland, and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Buy a Half

Alibaba (BABA) shares were up 5.9% in the stock’s first week as an Explorer recommendation. Alibaba announced yesterday it has launched Qwen3-Coder, an open-source AI model designed for software development. This model is specifically tailored for tasks such as code generation and managing intricate coding workflows. Alibaba offers us a dominant e-commerce platform to tap growth in consumer spending as well as AI and Cloud. Some estimate that 50% of all AI developers are in China. Buy a Half

Banco Santander (SAN) shares were up 6.2% as the stock closed Wednesday trading at a lucky number of 8.88. The bank’s next earnings are expected on July 29. Buy a Half

BYD (BYDDY) shares were up 8.1% this week. BYD is becoming stronger all over Europe and much of the world except for the U.S., India, and Japan. Mexico is the first market in North America with 13 BYD models offered, with sales doubling from last year. Buy a Half

Coeur Mining (CDE) shares were up 4.1% this week as silver prices have not only closed the price appreciation gap with gold but moved ahead in 2025. The company announced it will release its next earnings on August 6. Buy a Half

Dutch Bros (BROS) shares were steady this week. Dutch Bros has doubled its store count in four years, and it’s planning to double it again by 2029. While we have taken some profits, I see continued growth ahead as mobile ordering is just beginning and adding food items is a key initiative. Earnings are due out August 6. Hold a Half

Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) shares were up 2.2% this past week. With a market value of $15.5 billion, Expeditors International is a leading global logistics provider offering air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, and supply chain solutions. Expeditors has beaten consensus earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. Buy a Half

Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) shares were up 3.5% and the company will release its second-quarter 2025 financial results before the U.S. market opens on July 30. Luckin recently opened its first U.S. stores in New York. Buy a Half

Sea Limited (SE) shares were off marginally this week. Singapore-based Sea operates Shopee, which is the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and parts of Latin America. Other segments include digital-payments provider Monee (formerly SeaMoney) and Garena, a global online games developer. Hold a Half

Explorer Dominator Blue-Chip Recommendations – More Buy and Hold

International Business Machines (IBM) shares were flat this week despite IBM earning an adjusted $2.80 per share for the June-ended quarter, up 15% from a year earlier. That beat analyst estimates. Sales increased 8% year over year to $17 billion, compared to analyst estimates of $16.6 billion. IBM specializes in cloud computing, data analytics, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. Buy a Half

Visa (V) shares were up a bit this week as the company is expanding its stablecoin settlement capabilities to the high-performing Solana blockchain. This expansion includes collaboration with payment merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei. Visa is expected to report its third quarter earnings on July 29. Buy a Half

Watch List – Stocks we like but do not follow day-to-day

DBS Bank (DBSDY), ConocoPhillips (COP), Franco-Nevada (FNV), MOOG (MOG-A)

Explorer ETF/Fund Positions

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) offers investors a way to track very closely to the day-to-day or “spot” movement of bitcoin prices. For aggressive investors comfortable with volatility. Hold

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) offers double-digit yield coming from both option premiums and dividends using a value-focused strategy. Buy a Full

Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) fund stands out for several reasons. The fund’s sound investment process and strong management team earns it a rare Morningstar Medalist Rating of Gold. Over the past five years it has posted an impressive average annual return of 24%. Buy a Half

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) seeks to capture the performance of companies with at least 10 years of consecutive dividend growth. Buy a Half

Sprott Platinum and Palladium ETF (SPPP) offers direct exposure to both platinum and palladium which are selling at a sizable discount to gold offering potential upside appreciation. Buy a Full

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) tracks an index of top defense contractors including Leonardo, Rheinmetall, and BAE Systems. Buy a Half

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is a basket of junior miners that has 84 positions with the top 10 accounting for 44% of total assets. Half of the stocks are Canadian, 21% Australia, and 7% from South Africa. Buy a Half

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) offers a high dividend yield and some of the highest quality emerging market stocks. Buy a Half

Explorer Stocks Summary

Brief company summaries that will not change week to week.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) follows a conservative strategy and with a history spanning more than 60 years, and now operates a sizable portfolio of 11 assets located in four countries. Management forecasted gold production of approximately 3.45 million ounces in 2024. The company estimates it has about 54 million gold ounces of proven and probable reserves. Furthermore, Agnico Eagle has paid a dividend for 41 consecutive years with a dividend compounded growth rate of 23% per year since 2005.

Alibaba (BABA) offers us a dominant e-commerce platform to tap any growth in consumer spending as well as AI and Cloud to power long-term growth. In February, the company announced that it would partner with Apple to provide iPhones with AI features. Just as promising is the triple-digit revenue growth of Alibaba’s AI-related products over seven consecutive quarters. China has the second largest cloud market in the world, trailing only the U.S.

Banco Santander (SAN) was founded in Spain in 1857. The bank’s U.S. headquarters is in Boston, but its strength lies in Latin America and Europe where it has more than 8,000 branches with 171 million customers as well as 58 million digital accounts. About 55% of deposits and loans are in Europe with the balance in Latin America.

BYD (BYDDY) Most of BYD’s sales are still in China but it has a big international expansion underway, including in the U.S., Europe, and Asian markets. BYD will also launch a next-generation Blade battery in 2025, with longer range and faster charging. That, along with various other models, could help rev up BEV sales growth next year. BYD expects solid-state batteries for high-end models by 2027, but not fully reaching lower-end models until 2030-2032.

Coeur Mining (CDE) is a mining company that explores gold, silver, zinc, and other related metals in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For many precious metal investors, silver is seen as gold’s “little brother,” but it has a long history as a means of payment going back centuries as the Spanish silver dollar was once the reserve currency of the day. In 2025, we passed the 100:1 mark for only the fourth time in a hundred years – a strong signal that silver may be underpriced. While gold has reached an historic high, the silver price is almost 50% off its all-time high in U.S. dollars per ounce.

Watch List: ConocoPhillips (COP) is a global energy industry giant and one of the largest independent exploration and production (E&P) companies in the world, as measured by production levels and proved reserves. The company, founded in 1917 and based in Houston, has operations in 13 countries, although almost half the company’s production is derived from U.S. sources.

Watch List: DBS Bank (DBSDY) is one of the largest banks in Southeast Asia with a presence in 19 markets. It is headquartered in Singapore, with its main listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange, and is the largest constituent of the Singapore Straits Times Index. The Government of Singapore established DBS in July 1968 and its largest and controlling shareholder is Temasek Holdings, which is one of two large sovereign wealth funds controlled by the Government of Singapore. DBS has assets of roughly $750 billion and a growing presence in the three key Asian areas of growth, which it defines as Greater China, Southeast Asia, and South Asia, meaning India. It is the largest and strongest bank in Southeast Asia and the leading consumer bank in both Hong Kong and Singapore.

Dutch Bros (BROS) is an operator and franchisor of drive-through coffee stores, with 1,012 stores as of the end of the first quarter, including 30 that it opened in the quarter. It’s expanding at a steady pace, expecting up to 150 new stores in 2025, and it envisions up to 7,000 stores over the next 10 to 15 years.

Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) is a global logistics company founded in 1979. Based in Seattle, Expeditors has 346 locations in 101 countries and employs more than 18,000 people. It is sort of a FedEx of trade logistics.

Watch List: Franco-Nevada (FNV) is a company with more than half of its revenue coming from gold, but it also offers exposure to platinum, silver, and oil and gas. Franco-Nevada’s focus on royalties and streaming reduces risk and enables it to sidestep the huge capital costs that impact traditional miners. It enjoys cash flow and profits as its mining partners finance and complete exploration and expansion projects. That cash flow enables it to invest in new deals, pay a dividend, and operate debt free. Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend each year since its IPO in 2008.

International Business Machines (IBM) is a blue-chip artificial intelligence (AI) and India play with a nice dividend yield. Known as “Big Blue,” IBM now primarily helps businesses and governments manage their information technology in the cloud era. The stock sells at a discount to the S&P 500 multiple and the information technology sector’s forward earnings multiple. IBM has paid a dividend every quarter since 1916 and has had 30 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) is a leading purveyor of coffee and specialty drinks in China. The price of a cup of Starbucks coffee is more than double that of Luckin coffee. In addition, Luckin is adept at adapting to local tastes and launching new products that broaden the market. For instance, it brings to market about 60 new products each year, offering a new drink every week.

Watch List: Moog, Inc. (MOG-A) supplies advanced primary flight controls on the most modern military aircraft. That includes the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II and the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft program. The company’s major platforms include the 787, A350, Joint Strike Fighter (F-35 Lightning II). The company also supplies primary flight controls for the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 widebody aircraft, as well as business and regional jets from Embraer (ERJ) and Gulfstream, owned by General Dynamics (GD).

Sea Limited (SE) has three core businesses: 1) digital gaming/entertainment, 2) e-commerce, and 3) digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and Monee (formerly SeaMoney), respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. Monee is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.

Visa (V) doesn’t extend credit but provides the plumbing for financial payments and communications throughout the world. Visa’s financial infrastructure also underpins much of the world’s commerce. The duopoly between Visa and Mastercard is often referred to as one of the best businesses in the world, with insurmountable moats, low operating costs, and plenty of opportunities for unlocking additional value. Visa currently trades at a discount to its archrival MasterCard.

Currently Open

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 7/23/25 Profit Rating Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 88 10/24/24 127 45% Buy a Half Alibaba (BABA) 117 7/17/25 123 5% Buy a Half Banco Santander (SAN) 5 11/7/24 9 82% Buy a Half BYD (BYDDY) 66 12/5/24 101 53% Buy a Half Coeur Mining (CDE) 8 5/23/25 10 22% Buy a Half Dutch Bros (BROS) 32 8/15/24 63 97% Hold a Half Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) 119 7/3/25 115 -3% Buy a Half International Business Machines (IBM) 133 6/29/23 282 112% Buy a Half Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) 29 2/13/25 37 28% Buy a Half Sea Limited (SE) 49 2/29/24 159 225% Hold a Half Visa (V) 241 8/24/23 355 47% Buy a Half

ETFs

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 7/23/25 Profit Rating Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) 47 2/15/24 93 100% Hold JP Morgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) 54 5/4/23 57 6% Buy a Full Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) 42 9/12/24 46 9% Buy a Half ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) 43 6/5/25 43 0% Buy a Half Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (SPPP) 9 1/17/25 13 40% Buy a Full Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) 34 4/24/25 44 29% Buy a Half VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) 57 3/27/25 69 22% Buy a Half WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) 32 9/29/22 47 44% Buy a Half

