July 10, 2025

Portfolio Change: None

The AI Revolution Accelerates

Corporate America is weathering trade uncertainty remarkably well. The S&P 500 index has recovered more than 20% since bottoming out in April but is up only 6% this year.

You may have noticed that the stagflation scenario (inflation and slow growth) is a theme being promoted by the financial media with comparisons to the 1970s. But even if this becomes a reality, stocks are still your best option to protect and grow your wealth. In the 1970s, large-cap value outperformed growth stocks and long-term Treasury bonds. Dividend-paying stocks also outperformed. Our strategy will remain the same regardless of the pundits, value, quality, and momentum.

It seems that AI is advancing faster than expected and already impacting hiring plans.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told staff that he expects the tech giant’s workforce to shrink. Ford CEO Jim Farley said at this year’s Aspen Ideas Festival that artificial intelligence is going to replace literally half of all white-collar workers in the U.S. And Shopify’s CEO told employees that before requesting to open a new role for hiring, they must first prove that the job cannot be done using AI.

Alphabet said significant amounts of code are now being written with AI. At Microsoft, AI generated 35% of the code for new products,

Meanwhile, there are signs that China is closing any AI gap with America though on the broader economic front, prices in China are dropping as consumer spending stagnates and property prices continue their decline.

Alibaba (BABA), which went public in 2014, now represents 30% of the capitalization of all U.S.-traded Chinese issues. This is partly because more than 80 Chinese companies have delisted their shares from U.S. exchanges since 2019, according to data provider Wind. There are still around 275 China-based companies on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, but they collectively represent less than 2% of total value of all listed stocks. Just in case, Alibaba has a second primary-listing in Hong Kong.

Tesla’s (TSLA) market share in China’s EV market is down to 4% from 11% in early 2021, according to China Passenger Car Association data. BYD (BYDDY) holds around 29% of the EV and plug-in market. This reflects China’s well-worn strategy of bringing in a foreign industry leader, learning the ropes, and then clawing back market share.

More on China’s gold front. The Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) has opened its first offshore physical gold delivery vault in Hong Kong, in a strategic move to lead the global bullion trade. This move seeks to increase the appeal of its yuan-denominated contracts and boost cross-border liquidity.

Finally, South Korea’s market has been on a tear recently and the Explorer is playing catch-up. This stock market has struggled due to volatile domestic politics but has suddenly become the best performing in Asia in the first half of 2025. The benchmark Kospi index, which includes stocks of the country’s entrenched big five industrial conglomerates as well as its tech start-ups, has risen 30% since the beginning of the year – more than other major indexes around the world.

Explorer Weekly Stock Commentary

Below is a brief update on each Explorer stock. Any changes in ratings will be highlighted. This section is all you need to read each week.

Explorer Disrupter Recommendations – need to watch more closely and have a 20% trailing stop-loss in place.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) shares were flat this week but are up 50% year-to-date. The stock is getting support at the 115 level after a failed June attempt to conquer its April 21 record high of 126. Agnico has low-cost high-quality mines. Buy a Half

Banco Santander (SAN) shares surged 7.3% this week and are up 95% in the last year. The bank recently acquired a U.K. retail bank that serves approximately 5 million customers. Buy a Half

BYD (BYDDY) shares were off 1.5% this week as China released an ambitious plan to build 100,000 ultra-fast public EV chargers by 2027. BYD is now selling as many vehicles as Tesla in Europe and last year BYD passed Tesla in total global revenue. Buy a Half

Coeur Mining (CDE) shares were steady this week as the company announced it will release its next earnings on August 6.Coeur offers us a diversified portfolio of assets expected to deliver increasingly stable and high-margin cash flow as well as a strong balance sheet. Buy a Half

Dutch Bros (BROS) shares are off 20% from their high. While we have taken some profits, I see continued growth ahead as mobile ordering has just recently been rolled out, and the company has just begun piloting food items as management admitted that a lack of breakfast offerings has likely cost it sales. For Starbucks, food represented 19% of its sales during the last quarter. Hold a Half

Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) didn’t do much in its first week as an Explorer recommendation. This is a profitable global logistics company with 346 offices in 101 countries employing more than 18,000 people. It is sort of a FedEx of trade logistics with a return on equity of 36%. Buy a Half

Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) shares are up 10% over the last two weeks as Luckin opened its first U.S. stores in New York City with one in Greenwich Village and another near Madison Square Garden. Luckin hit the ground running with $1.99 beverages for first-time customers. More expensive was a kale blended juice for $7.95 and signature drinks including the Coconut Latte and Velvet Latte. I take my coffee black and strong. Buy a Half

Sea Limited (SE) shares were up 2.4% as the company announced quarterly revenue grew 30% to $4.8 billion, driven by strong performance from the company’s e-commerce wing Shopee, and its smaller but fast-growing fintech business centered on the Southeast Asian region. Hold a Half

Explorer Dominator Blue-Chip Recommendations – More Buy and Hold

DBS Bank (DBSDY) shares were up a bit this past week on little news. Southeast Asia’s biggest bank has a market value approaching $100 billion. Buy a Half

International Business Machines (IBM) shares were unchanged this week as it released new Power11 servers to provide simplified, always-on operations with hybrid cloud AI flexibility. Power11 is engineered to be a resilient server, claiming to offer up to 99.99% uptime. IBM’s annual book of AI business now exceeds $5 billion with $62.8 billion in annual sales and gross profit of $35.8 billion. Buy a Half

Visa (V) shares were steady this week as Visa’s dominant market share is holding steady. The company is expected to report its third quarter earnings on July 22 and Visa’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.9%. Buy a Half

Watch List – Stocks we like but do not follow day-to-day

ConocoPhillips (COP), Franco-Nevada (FNV), MOOG (MOG-A)

Explorer ETF/Fund Positions

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) offers investors a way to track very closely to the day-to-day or “spot” movement of bitcoin prices. For aggressive investors comfortable with volatility. Buy a Small Allocation

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) offers double-digit yield coming from both option premiums and dividends using a value-focused strategy. Buy a Full

Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) fund stands out for several reasons. The fund’s sound investment process and strong management team earns it a rare Morningstar Medalist Rating of Gold. Over the past five years it has posted an impressive average annual return of 24%. Buy a Half

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) seeks to capture the performance of companies with at least 10 years of consecutive dividend growth. Buy a Half

Sprott Platinum and Palladium ETF (SPPP) offers direct exposure to both platinum and palladium which are selling at a sizable discount to gold offering potential upside appreciation. Buy a Full

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) tracks an index of top defense contractors including Leonardo, Rheinmetall, and BAE Systems. Buy a Half

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is a basket of junior miners that has 84 positions with the top 10 accounting for 44% of total assets. Half of the stocks are Canadian, 21% Australia, and 7% from South Africa. Buy a Half

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) offers a high dividend yield and some of the highest quality emerging market stocks. Buy a Half

Explorer Stocks Summary

Brief company summaries that will not change week to week.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) follows a conservative strategy and with a history spanning more than 60 years, and now operates a sizable portfolio of 11 assets located in four countries. Management forecasted gold production of approximately 3.45 million ounces in 2024. The company estimates it has about 54 million gold ounces of proven and probable reserves. Furthermore, Agnico Eagle has paid a dividend for 41 consecutive years with a dividend compounded growth rate of 23% per year since 2005.

Banco Santander (SAN) was founded in Spain in 1857. The bank’s U.S. headquarters is in Boston, but its strength lies in Latin America and Europe where it has more than 8,000 branches with 171 million customers as well as 58 million digital accounts. About 55% of deposits and loans are in Europe with the balance in Latin America.

BYD’s (BYDDY) sales are still mostly in China but it has a big international expansion underway, including in the U.S., Europe, and Asian markets. BYD will also launch a next-generation Blade battery in 2025, with longer range and faster charging. That, along with various other models, could help rev up BEV sales growth next year. BYD expects solid-state batteries for high-end models by 2027, but not fully reaching lower-end models until 2030-2032.

Coeur Mining (CD) is a mining company that explores gold, silver, zinc, and other related metals in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For many precious metal investors, silver is seen as gold’s “little brother,” but it has a long history as a means of payment going back centuries as the Spanish silver dollar was once the reserve currency of the day. In 2025, we passed the 100:1 mark for only the fourth time in a hundred years – a strong signal that silver may be underpriced. While gold has reached an historic high, the silver price is almost 50% off its all-time high in U.S. dollars per ounce.

Watch List: ConocoPhillips (COP) is a global energy industry giant and one of the largest independent exploration and production (E&P) companies in the world, as measured by production levels and proved reserves. The company, founded in 1917 and based in Houston, has operations in 13 countries, although almost half the company’s production is derived from U.S. sources.

DBS Bank (DBSDY) is one of the largest banks in Southeast Asia with a presence in 19 markets. It is headquartered in Singapore, with its main listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange, and is the largest constituent of the Singapore Straits Times Index. The Government of Singapore established DBS in July 1968 and its largest and controlling shareholder is Temasek Holdings, which is one of two large sovereign wealth funds controlled by the Government of Singapore. DBS has assets of roughly $750 billion and a growing presence in the three key Asian areas of growth, which it defines as Greater China, Southeast Asia, and South Asia, meaning India. It is the largest and strongest bank in Southeast Asia and the leading consumer bank in both Hong Kong and Singapore.

Dutch Bros (BROS) is an operator and franchisor of drive-through coffee stores, with 1,012 stores as of the end of the first quarter, including 30 that it opened in the quarter. It’s expanding at a steady pace, expecting up to 150 new stores in 2025, and it envisions up to 7,000 stores over the next 10 to 15 years.

Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) is a global logistics company founded in 1979. Based in Seattle, Expeditors has 346 locations in 101 countries and employs more than 18,000 people. It is sort of a FedEx of trade logistics.

Watch List: Franco-Nevada (FNV) is a company with more than half of its revenue coming from gold, but it also offers exposure to platinum, silver, and oil and gas. Franco-Nevada’s focus on royalties and streaming reduces risk and enables it to sidestep the huge capital costs that impact traditional miners. It enjoys cash flow and profits as its mining partners finance and complete exploration and expansion projects. That cash flow enables it to invest in new deals, pay a dividend, and operate debt free. Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend each year since its IPO in 2008.

International Business Machines (IBM) is a blue-chip artificial intelligence (AI) and India play with a nice dividend yield. Known as “Big Blue,” IBM now primarily helps businesses and governments manage their information technology in the cloud era. The stock sells at a discount to the S&P 500 multiple and the information technology sector’s forward earnings multiple. IBM has paid a dividend every quarter since 1916 and has had 30 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) is a leading purveyor of coffee and specialty drinks in China. The price of a cup of Starbucks coffee is more than double that of Luckin coffee. In addition, Luckin is adept at adapting to local tastes and launching new products that broaden the market. For instance, it brings to market about 60 new products each year, offering a new drink every week.

Watch List: Moog, Inc. (MOG-A) supplies advanced primary flight controls on the most modern military aircraft. That includes the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II and the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft program. The company’s major platforms include the 787, A350, Joint Strike Fighter (F-35 Lightning II). The company also supplies primary flight controls for the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 widebody aircraft, as well as business and regional jets from Embraer (ERJ) and Gulfstream, owned by General Dynamics (GD).

Sea Limited (SE) has three core businesses: 1) digital gaming/entertainment, 2) e-commerce, and 3) digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and Monee (formerly SeaMoney), respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. Monee is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.

Visa (V) doesn’t extend credit but provides the plumbing for financial payments and communications throughout the world. Visa’s financial infrastructure also underpins much of the world’s commerce. The duopoly between Visa and Mastercard is often referred to as one of the best businesses in the world, with insurmountable moats, low operating costs, and plenty of opportunities for unlocking additional value. Visa currently trades at a discount to its archrival MasterCard.

Currently Open

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 7/9/25 Profit Rating Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 88 10/24/24 118 34% Buy a Half Banco Santander (SAN) 5 11/7/24 9 82% Buy a Half BYD (BYDDY) 66 12/5/24 93 40% Buy a Half Coeur Mining (CDE) 8 5/23/25 9 15% Buy a Half DBS Bank (DBSDY) 139 2/27/25 143 3% Buy a Half Dutch Bros (BROS) 32 8/15/24 66 108% Hold a Half Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) 119 7/3/25 117 -1% Buy a Half International Business Machines (IBM) 133 6/29/23 290 118% Buy a Half Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) 29 2/13/25 40 36% Buy a Half Sea Limited (SE) 49 2/29/24 153 213% Hold a Half Visa (V) 241 8/24/23 358 48% Buy a Half

ETFs

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 7/9/25 Profit Rating Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) 47 2/15/24 88 89% Buy a Small Allocation JP Morgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) 54 5/4/23 57 5% Buy a Full Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) 42 9/12/24 47 10% Buy a Half ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) 43 6/5/25 43 -1% Buy a Half Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (SPPP) 9 1/17/25 12 28% Buy a Full Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) 34 4/24/25 43 29% Buy a Half VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) 57 3/27/25 67 18% Buy a Half WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) 32 9/29/22 46 41% Buy a Half

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.