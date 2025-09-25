Cabot Explorer Issue: September 25, 2025

Portfolio Changes : None

A Swiss Hedge for a Weaker Dollar

To begin, I would like to highlight that I have decided to omit the brief company review section that followed our weekly stock updates. This section caused some confusion and the information about each company is widely available. Likewise, I’m ending the Explorer watch list. If you own the stocks on the list right now, I see no reason to sell them.

Moving on to the market, the debates regarding the market’s direction seem endless.

But one unavoidable fact is that there is a lot of money moving around the country and the world. For example, assets in money market funds reached a record $7.7 trillion last week, with more than $60 billion flowing into those funds during the first four days of the month, according to Crane Data.

A wall of money is also moving between countries via currency and direct investment. Even China has emerged as a significant overseas investor and will likely soon pass Japan. Over the last five years, China has gone from being a net recipient of foreign investment to being an investor around the world, including in Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Some of this capital is going into precious metals. Explorer recommended Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) shares are up 103% so far in 2025 and Coeur Mining (CDE) shares are up 44% over the last month.

The concentration and commercial ties between the seven mega tech companies and AI is remarkable as they make up 35% of the S&P 500 market value. Microsoft (MSFT), Meta (META), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) and Tesla (TSLA) account for more than 40% of Nvidia’s (NVDA) revenue by buying its advanced AI chips. These companies have together poured over $400 billion into AI so far this year.

Even the Explorer’s Alibaba (BABA) is up 44% in just the last month as it announced it is boosting spending on AI beyond its original $50 billion-plus target, with its CEO expecting total investment will be $4 trillion over the next five years.

Another big trend is the rapid expansion of companies that decide to go or stay private, so their shares do not trade on a public stock exchange. Over the past three decades, the number of companies that sell shares on markets has fallen by roughly 50%, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research. This is why over the past five years private equity has grown 7X to manage over $3 trillion in assets.

Another issue to watch is consumer spending which drives about 70% of America’s GDP compared to 50% in Germany. American consumers in the top 10% income bracket accounted for about 50% of total spending in the second quarter.

China’s economy is more resilient than many – including me – thought. After posting a trade surplus just short of $1 trillion last year, it is on track to be more than $1 trillion in 2025 despite China’s exports to the United States being down about 15% so far this year due to tariffs. The reason is that its surplus with countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America and Europe is surging.

China is pushing back and sending a message by not buying American soybeans.

China had been buying about 1 billion bushels of the more than 4 billion bushels of soybeans American farmers grow each year. But in 2025, Chinese buyers have turned instead to Brazilian suppliers.

As a result, American soybean farmers are projected to lose money. They will likely look to Congress for subsidies despite U.S. debt going up $1.3 trillion during just the last three months.

This is one reason the U.S. dollar has declined 10% so far this year.

Today, we add another currency hedge to the Explorer ETF portfolio.

New Recommendations

CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF)

One of the most glaring concerns to many investors is the annual interest on the U.S. national debt is rising along with higher debt and interest rates.

It is now higher than our $900 billion-plus defense budget and the annual interest bill paid by taxpayers to the domestic and international holders of Treasury debt now represents about 14% of the entire U.S. budget. Hopefully Washington will wake up and get spending under control before it impacts markets and sinks the value of the dollar.

But just in case, you should consider putting some portfolio hedge positions in place such as gold and bitcoin as well as diversify into some high-quality international stocks and currencies. Switzerland is a good place to start.

Switzerland’s $937 billion-plus economy has a substantially higher average income than America, with levels of income inequality that are comparable to those in Scandinavia. Furthermore, average family wealth in Switzerland is over $700,000 – about twice the Nordic average. Moreover, Swiss public spending accounts for 35% of GDP, versus 55% in higher-tax Sweden.

It has an open international economy with 40% of its population foreign born. Outward looking, Switzerland has 40% of its gross domestic product attributed to exports.

While only 137 miles by 216 miles in size, with a population of 7.2 million, Switzerland packs a punch and is a financial and multinational powerhouse. Swiss multinational firms account for 15 of the top 100 European companies by stock market capitalization. Even so, small companies deliver two of every three jobs and only one in six Swiss work for the government, half the Scandinavian average.

Now let’s tick off some reasons I’m recommending the Swiss franc today.

The Swiss franc is backed by ample gold reserves, fiscal discipline, a trade surplus, and very little foreign debt.

Switzerland represents the third-largest financial center in the world after New York and London.

Switzerland enjoys a stable government, vibrant democracy and a reputation as an asset haven in times of stress.

The Swiss have had a functioning democracy for 500 years with a legislature that meets for only two weeks, four times a year.

You can clearly see how Switzerland and the Swiss franc fit our hedge needs nicely.

It is also home to world-beating pharmaceutical, engineering and food companies

For exposure to the Swiss franc, I recommend the CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF). Let’s start with a half position. BUY A HALF

Explorer Weekly Stock Commentary

Below is a brief update on each Explorer stock. Any changes in ratings will be highlighted.

Explorer Disrupter Recommendations – need to watch more closely and have a 20% trailing stop-loss in place.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) shares were up 3.5% this week and are up 103% so far in 2025 as UBS increased its price target on the stock to 160 from 125. This has been one of the leading gold stocks and it remains a buy as the gold bull market shows no signs of letting up. The company has mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland. Buy a Half

Alibaba (BABA) shares are up 44% over the last month as the company is boosting spending on AI beyond its original $50 billion-plus target, with its CEO expecting total investment will be $4 trillion over the next five years. Buy a Half

Baidu (BIDU) shares are up 47% over the last month amid optimism over artificial intelligence (AI). The company has a 75% share of China’s search market, and its AI Cloud revenue is showing good growth. Baidu is smaller scale than Google, but it generates significant free cash flow. Buy a Half

Banco Santander (SAN) shares have surged 126% so far this year and I suggest taking some profits off the table. There is still upside potential as this bank is trading at just under 10X forward earnings but taking partial profits seems smart. Buy a Half

Coeur Mining (CDE) shares were up 8.8% this week and 44% over the last month as the precious metal bull market unfolds and silver follows gold. Buy a Half

Dutch Bros (BROS) shares have been volatile and were down 6.7% this week following last week’s 10.9% decline. Since 80% of its market is for orders to go, it’s almost entirely a drive-through operation. Valuation is also a bit stretched so I’m watching this stock closely. Hold a Half

Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) shares were down 4.7% this week though many are positive on its growth outlook in China and overseas. Luckin’s recipe is speed, price, and convenience built around an efficient mobile-order system, creative drinks and plenty of discounts. Buy a Half

Sea Limited (SE) shares were steady this week and flat over the last month but are up 73% so far in 2025. Bank of America raised its price target to 200 but I’m keeping this great growth stock a hold based on valuation concerns. Hold a Half

Explorer Dominator Blue-Chip Recommendations – More Buy and Hold

Alphabet (GOOG) shares were flat this week. The company dominates online search in America and the world with an estimated 80% global market share, but the company’s future growth is tied to Google Cloud and its emerging AI potential. Buy a Half

International Business Machines (IBM) shares were up 3.3% this week and the stock is up 21% this year. Software, consulting, and the cloud are moving in the right direction, but AI and IBM’s work quantum computing is getting increased attention. The company expects to unveil its first large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer in 2029. Buy a Half

Visa (V) shares are up modestly this year and are struggling with no clear reason why. The company expects to report its next quarterly earnings on November 4. Estimates are that both revenue and net profits will rise by double digits. Buy a Half

Explorer ETF/Fund Positions

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) offers investors a way to track very closely to the day-to-day or “spot” movement of bitcoin prices. For aggressive investors comfortable with volatility. Hold

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) offers double-digit yield coming from both option premiums and dividends using a value-focused strategy. Buy a Full

Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) fund stands out for several reasons. The fund’s sound investment process and strong management team earns it a rare Morningstar Medalist Rating of Gold. Over the past five years it has posted an impressive average annual return of 24%. Buy a Half

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) seeks to capture the performance of companies with at least 10 years of consecutive dividend growth. Buy a Half

Sprott Platinum and Palladium ETF (SPPP) offers direct exposure to both platinum and palladium which are selling at a sizable discount to gold offering potential upside appreciation. Buy a Full

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) tracks an index of top defense contractors including Leonardo, Rheinmetall, and BAE Systems. Buy a Half

Tweedy, Browne Insider and Value ETF (COPY) provides exposure to a combination of value, international, small cap stocks managed by a stellar asset manager. Buy a Half

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is a basket of junior miners that has 84 positions with the top 10 accounting for 44% of total assets. Half of the stocks are Canadian, 21% Australia, and 7% from South Africa. Buy a Half

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) offers a high dividend yield and some of the highest quality emerging market stocks. Buy a Half

Model Portfolio

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 9/24/25 Profit Rating Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 88 10/24/24 158 80% Buy a Half Alibaba (BABA) 117 7/17/25 176 51% Buy a Half Alphabet (GOOG) 240 9/11/25 248 3% Buy a Half Baidu (BIDU) 111 9/11/25 133 20% Buy a Half Banco Santander (SAN) 5 11/7/24 10 111% Buy a Half Coeur Mining (CDE) 8 5/23/25 17 123% Buy a Half Dutch Bros (BROS) 32 8/15/24 54 70% Hold a Half International Business Machines (IBM) 133 6/29/23 268 101% Buy a Half Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) 29 2/13/25 38 29% Buy a Half Sea Limited (SE) 49 2/29/24 186 281% Hold a Half Visa (V) 241 8/24/23 339 40% Buy a Half

ETFs

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 9/24/25 Profit Rating CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF) -- NEW 111 --% Buy a Half Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) 47 2/15/24 89 91% Hold JP Morgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) 54 5/4/23 57 5% Buy a Full Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) 42 9/12/24 53 24% Buy a Half ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) 43 6/5/25 42 -2% Buy a Half Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (SPPP) 9 1/17/25 13 39% Buy a Full Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) 34 4/24/25 46 36% Buy a Half Tweedy, Browne Insider and Value ETF (COPY) 12 8/14/25 12 2% Buy a Half VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) 57 3/27/25 93 63% Buy a Half WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) 32 9/29/22 47 45% Buy a Half

The next Cabot Explorer issue will be published on October 9, 2025.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.