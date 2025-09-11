Cabot Explorer Issue: September 11, 2025

Portfolio Changes:

Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) – Move from Hold to Sell

BYD (BYDDY) – Move from Hold to Sell

Double Recommendation Issue

“Smooth seas do not make skillful sailors.” - African Proverb

For the first time this year, this week all three major benchmarks closed at all-time highs during the same session on the hunch that a lousy job market will spur a series of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Back in the late 1980s, the U.S. Army War College coined an acronym to explore the coming post-Cold War world: VUCA, for Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity. VUCA captures current markets well, but the death of globalization is a huge exaggeration.

Financial markets, container shipping, fiber optic cables, air cargo, and digital commerce have all changed and compressed the world in ways unimaginable just a generation ago. Take the world’s leading stock, Nvidia (NVDA), as a case in point. There are about 600,000 components in each of the company’s biggest AI computing systems, and some of its future systems are set to have 2.5 million components, according to CEO Jensen Huang.

U.S.-China trade is down this year though it is on track to be more than $500 billion for all of 2025. This is less than 2024 bilateral trade of $658 billion but hardly qualifies as a collapse.

Meanwhile, China’s exports to other markets are filling the gap. Chinese exports to Africa are up 24% to $141 billion as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) knits together 54 countries into the world’s largest new trading bloc. And who could predict that China, rather than the United States, would be the leader in clean tech, with Chinese companies now supplying the world with 80% of its solar panels and 60% of its wind turbines?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is perhaps the emerging dominant theme of the decade, but the bulk of AI-related capital investment is going into computing power, hardware, and data buildings. The amounts of cash that big tech is sitting on is so incredible that they don’t know what to do with it. Microsoft, Google, Apple, Amazon and Meta together have nearly $400 billion cash on hand.

Finally, Starbucks (SBUX) arrived in New York 31 years ago and has been the king of coffee ever since. China’s Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) arrived on June 30 and is already producing a buzz with just four stores, all located by chance near Starbucks stores.

Luckin offers speed, price, and convenience with a retail model built around an efficient mobile-order system offering creative drinks and plenty of discounts. Founded less than a decade ago in Beijing, Luckin has about 26,000 stores worldwide, nearly all of them in China.

Starbucks has a brand of a welcome “third place” for people to sit, talk, and work. China is still Starbucks’ second-largest market, but its market share has fallen from 40% in 2017 to 14% last year, according to the firm Bernstein Research.

New Recommendations

Alphabet (GOOG) and Baidu (BIDU)

The artificial intelligence revolution is expanding the search engine landscape. Two companies from different countries in the AI mix are Baidu (BIDU) and Alphabet (GOOG).

Baidu is a leading company with a strong internet foundation in China. It recently reported second-quarter results showing continued AI Cloud business growth supported by stronger full-stack AI capabilities. Meanwhile, Alphabet, widely referred to as Google, also delivered a great quarter, demonstrating broad growth, including steady progress at the frontiers of AI.

Both companies represent compelling investment opportunities in the AI-driven search market, yet they operate in distinctly different environments with different challenges and advantages. Baidu commands 75% of China’s search market share while Google dominates in America and the world with an estimated 80% global market share compared to Baidu’s 8% global share of the worldwide search market.

Let’s look closer at each of these behemoths.

First, the recent falling away of antitrust issues and strong financials make Alphabet (GOOG) stock attractive at current prices.

Alphabet’s revenue increased 14% year over year to reach $96.4 billion in the last quarter. Much of this came came from its Google Search and YouTube ads. Google Cloud’s revenue increased 32% year over year to $13.6 billion and represented Alphabet’s fastest-growing segment as many companies migrated to the platform for AI infrastructure.

Alphabet has been leading AI innovation for a while and is a full-stack AI company, meaning it operates in the three main phases of the pipeline. While Alphabet’s subsidiary, DeepMind, is purely focused on AI, Google Cloud provides scalable AI infrastructure for itself and other companies. For consumers, it offers its generative AI tool, Gemini.

Google Cloud is third in market share behind Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. In addition, it inked a six-year, $10 billion deal with Meta so its platforms are tied to Meta’s AI goals.

Search is delivering double-digit revenue growth while AI Overviews now serves over 2 billion monthly users across more than 200 countries and territories in 40 languages. The Gemini AI models have gained significant traction with 9 million developers, a 35x increase in usage year-over-year, demonstrating strong developer adoption and momentum.

Despite increasing capital expenditures to $85 billion for 2025 (up from the previous $75 billion estimate) to meet growing cloud demand, the company maintains strong profitability and cash flow generation. Finally, Google Cloud reported strong performance with deals of more than $250 million, doubling year over year. Alphabet signed the same number of deals over $1 billion in the first half of 2025 that it did in all of 2024.

Then there is its relatively attractive mega-tech valuation. Alphabet’s forward price to earnings ratio is around 21X at the time of writing. This is significantly lower than its mega-tech brethren, with Tesla (TSLA) at 195X and NVIDIA (NVDA) at 38X.

My case for Baidu (BIDU) is a bit less clearcut but still compelling. It is tempered by a bit less information on this Chinese blue chip.

The company’s second-quarter results highlight more domestic competition for Baidu. Its AI search development remains in the early stages, so we can expect some pressure on margins for a while with competition from Baidu’s domestic AI rivals such as Tencent, Alibaba and DeepSeek. Baidu reported 27% year-over-year growth in AI Cloud revenues, and non-online marketing revenues had 34% growth.

Operationally, Baidu operates on a much smaller scale than Google with roughly $18 billion in annual revenues and $3 billion in free cash flow in 2024. However, Baidu maintains a strong net cash position and generates significant free cash flow.

The competitive landscape in China adds another layer of concern. Recent competition has intensified with Alibaba’s Quark launching its AI-driven “Super Search Box” while Tencent’s Yuanbao is rolling out new deep search features. This fragmented competitive environment limits Baidu’s ability to maintain its search dominance, potentially constraining future growth prospects despite its current market leadership position in China.

Valuation Comparison

Alphabet’s (GOOG) stock is up 25% so far this year and its price to sales ratio stands at 7.8, compared to Baidu’s 1.8, while current P/E ratios show Google at approximately 22 compared to Baidu’s 11. Baidu’s (BIDU) stock is in a nice uptrend, up 28% so far this year and 10% in the last week. Despite Alphabet’s higher valuation metrics, the premium appears warranted given the company’s stronger and more diversified revenue base and global market reach.

In conclusion, Alphabet is the lower-risk, more conservative AI investment play, while Baidu is the aggressive value “catch-up” play with the prospects that any breakthroughs will lead to large gains.

BUY A HALF OF EACH

Explorer Weekly Stock Commentary

Below is a brief update on each Explorer stock. Any changes in ratings will be highlighted. This section is all you need to read each week.

Explorer Disrupter Recommendations – need to watch more closely and have a 20% trailing stop-loss in place.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) shares were up 2.7% this week as the gold miner announced that it has sold its 11% position in Orla Mining. The company has mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland. Buy a Half

Alibaba (BABA) shares were up 5.5% this week and are up about 20% over the last month as Barclays raised its price target for the stock to 190. AI-driven product revenues have posted triple-digit growth for eight consecutive quarters. Buy a Half

Banco Santander (SAN) shares were up 5.4% this week as the stock approaches the 10 level. Shares are up 122% so far in 2025. Still, upside potential is there as this bank is trading at just over 10X trailing earnings. Buy a Half

BYD (BYDDY) shares were down 3.2% this week as the stock struggles amidst brutal price competition in China. I’m regretfully moving this to a sell, and only the most long-term investors should hold on to this stock based on this intense competition and potential for overcapacity. I will follow this stock closely. Move from Hold to Sell

Coeur Mining (CDE) shares continue their upward trend, up 6.9% this week after recently reporting positive exploration results at its Las Chispas underground silver and gold mine in Mexico and its Kensington underground gold mine in Alaska. Buy a Half

Dutch Bros (BROS) shares reversed this week, giving back 9.3% despite recently posting strong transaction growth. Dutch Bros has almost no food offerings, but that’s about to change as it tests a range of food items. Valuation is a bit stretched, so I’m keeping it a hold. Hold a Half

Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) shares were down 2% this week though Macquarie initiated coverage of the stock and expects the company to deliver profit growth of more than 20% a year, helped by rising demand and its low customer acquisition costs. Luckin offers speed, price, and convenience with a retail model built around an efficient mobile-order system, creative drinks and plenty of discounts. Founded less than a decade ago in Beijing, it has about 26,000 stores worldwide, nearly all of them in China. The coffee business is getting more crowded and competitive. Buy a Half

Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) stock rebounded 7.7% this week after last week’s 16% decline. However, concern over its reliance on sales to China, as well as the recent lack of price momentum, prompts me to move this stock to a sell. Move From Hold to Sell

Sea Limited (SE) shares were up 6.6% this week and have gained 70% so far in 2025. Bank of America raised its price target to 200 last week while staying neutral on the stock. I’m keep this great growth stock a hold based on valuation concerns. Hold a Half

Explorer Dominator Blue-Chip Recommendations – More Buy and Hold

International Business Machines (IBM) shares were up 5.2% this week as the stock crossed above its 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend. Its new “Let’s create smarter business” branding fits well with IBM’s strategy to use AI to make businesses more productive, efficient, and agile. Buy a Half

Visa (V) shares pulled back 3.6% this week as the card network giant aims to have all digital card transactions tokenized. At the present time, it’s only halfway there, according to its chief product and strategy officer. The surge of stablecoins presents a potential growth opportunity as stablecoins disrupt what was a relatively very stable environment. Buy a Half

Watch List – Stocks we like but do not follow day-to-day

DBS Bank (DBSDY), ConocoPhillips (COP), Franco-Nevada (FNV), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Explorer ETF/Fund Positions

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) offers investors a way to track very closely to the day-to-day or “spot” movement of bitcoin prices. For aggressive investors comfortable with volatility. Hold

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) offers double-digit yield coming from both option premiums and dividends using a value-focused strategy. Buy a Full

Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) stands out for several reasons. The fund’s sound investment process and strong management team earn it a rare Morningstar Medalist Rating of Gold. Over the past five years, it has posted an impressive average annual return of 24%. Buy a Half

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) seeks to capture the performance of companies with at least 10 years of consecutive dividend growth. Buy a Half

Sprott Platinum and Palladium ETF (SPPP) offers direct exposure to both platinum and palladium which are selling at a sizable discount to gold offering potential upside appreciation. Buy a Full

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) tracks an index of top defense contractors including Leonardo, Rheinmetall, and BAE Systems. Buy a Half

Tweedy, Browne Insider and Value ETF (COPY) provides exposure to a combination of value, international, small-cap stocks managed by a stellar asset manager. Buy a Half

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is a basket of junior miners that has 84 positions, with the top 10 accounting for 44% of total assets. Half of the stocks are Canadian, 21% Australia, and 7% from South Africa. Buy a Half

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) offers a high dividend yield and some of the highest quality emerging market stocks. Buy a Half

Model Portfolio

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 9/10/25 Profit Rating Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 88 10/24/24 153 74% Buy a Half Alibaba (BABA) 117 7/17/25 144 24% Buy a Half Alphabet (GOOG) -- NEW 240 --% Buy a Half Baidu (BIDU) -- NEW 108 --% Buy a Half Banco Santander (SAN) 5 11/7/24 10 104% Buy a Half BYD (BYDDY) 11 12/5/24 13 22% Sell Coeur Mining (CDE) 8 5/23/25 15 91% Buy a Half Dutch Bros (BROS) 32 8/15/24 65 104% Hold a Half International Business Machines (IBM) 133 6/29/23 257 93% Buy a Half Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) 29 2/13/25 37 26% Buy a Half Marvell Technology (MRVL) 81 7/31/25 67 -18% Sell Sea Limited (SE) 49 2/29/24 193 295% Hold a Half Visa (V) 241 8/24/23 338 40% Buy a Half

ETFs

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 9/10/25 Profit Rating Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) 47 2/15/24 89 91% Hold JP Morgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) 54 5/4/23 57 5% Buy a Full Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) 42 9/12/24 51 20% Buy a Half ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) 43 6/5/25 42 -1% Buy a Half Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (SPPP) 9 1/17/25 12 33% Buy a Full Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) 34 4/24/25 43 29% Buy a Half Tweedy, Browne Insider and Value ETF (COPY) 12 8/14/25 12 2% Buy a Half VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) 57 3/27/25 88 55% Buy a Half WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) 32 9/29/22 47 45% Buy a Half

Explorer Stocks Summary

Brief company summaries that will not change week to week.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) follows a conservative strategy with a history spanning more than 60 years, and now operates a sizable portfolio of 11 assets located in four countries. Management forecasted gold production of approximately 3.45 million ounces in 2024. The company estimates it has about 54 million gold ounces of proven and probable reserves. Furthermore, Agnico Eagle has paid a dividend for 41 consecutive years with a dividend compounded growth rate of 23% per year since 2005.

Alibaba (BABA) offers us a dominant e-commerce platform to tap any growth in consumer spending as well as AI and Cloud to power long-term growth. In February, the company announced that it would partner with Apple to provide iPhones with AI features. Just as promising is the triple-digit revenue growth of Alibaba’s AI-related products over seven consecutive quarters. China has the second largest cloud market in the world, trailing only behind the U.S.

Banco Santander (SAN) was founded in Spain in 1857. The bank’s U.S. headquarters is in Boston, but its strength lies in Latin America and Europe where it has more than 8,000 branches with 171 million customers as well as 58 million digital accounts. About 55% of deposits and loans are in Europe with the balance in Latin America.

BYD (BYDDY) still primarily sells its EVs in China, but it has a big international expansion underway, including in the U.S., Europe, and Asian markets. BYD will also launch a next-generation Blade battery in 2025, with longer range and faster charging. That, along with various other models, could help rev up BEV sales growth next year. BYD expects solid-state batteries for high-end models by 2027, but not fully reaching lower-end models until 2030-2032.

Coeur Mining (CDE) is a mining company that explores gold, silver, zinc, and other related metals in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For many precious metal investors, silver is seen as gold’s “little brother,” but it has a long history as a means of payment going back centuries as the Spanish silver dollar was once the reserve currency of the day. In 2025, we passed the 100:1 mark for only the fourth time in a hundred years – a strong signal that silver may be underpriced. While gold has reached an historic high, the silver price is almost 50% off its all-time high in U.S. dollars per ounce.

Watch List: ConocoPhillips (COP) is a global energy industry giant and one of the largest independent exploration and production (E&P) companies in the world, as measured by production levels and proved reserves. The company, founded in 1917 and based in Houston, has operations in 13 countries, although almost half the company’s production is derived from U.S. sources.

Watch List: DBS Bank (DBSDY) is one of the largest banks in Southeast Asia with a presence in 19 markets. It is headquartered in Singapore, with its main listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange, and is the largest constituent of the Singapore Straits Times Index. The Government of Singapore established DBS in July 1968 and its largest and controlling shareholder is Temasek Holdings, which is one of two large sovereign wealth funds controlled by the Government of Singapore. DBS has assets of roughly $750 billion and a growing presence in the three key Asian areas of growth, which it defines as Greater China, Southeast Asia, and South Asia, meaning India. It is the largest and strongest bank in Southeast Asia and the leading consumer bank in both Hong Kong and Singapore.

Dutch Bros (BROS) is an operator and franchisor of drive-through coffee stores, with 1,043 stores as of the end of the second quarter, including 31 that it opened in the quarter. It’s expanding at a steady pace, expecting up to 150 new stores in 2025, and it envisions up to 7,000 stores over the next 10 to 15 years.

Watch List: Franco-Nevada (FNV) is a company with more than half of its revenue coming from gold, but it also offers exposure to platinum, silver, and oil and gas. Franco-Nevada’s focus on royalties and streaming reduces risk and enables it to sidestep the huge capital costs that impact traditional miners. It enjoys cash flow and profits as its mining partners finance and complete exploration and expansion projects. That cash flow enables it to invest in new deals, pay a dividend, and operate debt free. Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend each year since its IPO in 2008.

International Business Machines (IBM) is a blue-chip artificial intelligence (AI) and India play with a nice dividend yield. Known as “Big Blue,” IBM now primarily helps businesses and governments manage their information technology in the cloud era. The stock sells at a discount to the S&P 500 multiple and the information technology sector’s forward earnings multiple. IBM has paid a dividend every quarter since 1916 and has had 30 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) is a leading purveyor of coffee and specialty drinks in China. The price of a cup of Starbucks coffee is more than double that of Luckin coffee. In addition, Luckin is adept at adapting to local tastes and launching new products that broaden the market. For instance, it brings to market about 60 new products each year, offering a new drink every week.

Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) is headquartered in Bermuda with operations in the U.S., China, Taiwan, Japan, India, South Korea, Vietnam and several other countries. Marvell designs, develops and sells a wide variety of semiconductor products. Founded in 1995, the company had more than 6,500 employees as of 2024, with over 10,000 patents worldwide, and annual revenue of $6.5 billion for fiscal 2024. The company’s embedded processors and products are cutting-edge and Marvel has a first-mover advantage such as virtual reality, drones, data integration and consumer and industrial robotics.

Watch List: Moog, Inc. (MOG-A) supplies advanced primary flight controls on the most modern military aircraft. That includes the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II and the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft program. The company’s major platforms include the 787, A350, Joint Strike Fighter (F-35 Lightning II). The company also supplies primary flight controls for the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 widebody aircraft, as well as business and regional jets from Embraer (ERJ) and Gulfstream, owned by General Dynamics (GD).

Sea Limited (SE) has three core businesses: 1) digital gaming/entertainment, 2) e-commerce, and 3) digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and Monee (formerly SeaMoney), respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. Monee is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.

Visa (V) doesn’t extend credit but provides the plumbing for financial payments and communications throughout the world. Visa’s financial infrastructure also underpins much of the world’s commerce. The duopoly between Visa and Mastercard is often referred to as one of the best businesses in the world, with insurmountable moats, low operating costs, and plenty of opportunities for unlocking additional value. Visa currently trades at a discount to its archrival MasterCard.

The next Cabot Explorer issue will be published on September 25, 2025.

