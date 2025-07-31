Cabot Explorer Issue: July 31, 2025

Portfolio Change:

Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) – Move from Buy a Half to Sell

Shanghai AI Summit

This is a big week for financial markets, with the Fed holding interest rates steady, $11 trillion worth of tech companies reporting earnings, a key jobs report, and a tariff deadline with China and India looming. The market pulled back as Chairman Jerome Powell indicated the Fed may not be ready to cut interest rates as expected.

But 7,392 miles from the canyons of Wall Street, an AI global governance plan was released at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, which called for establishing an international open-source community through which AI models can freely be available. About 800 Chinese and international companies attended the summit.

While the world’s best large language AI model is still American, the recent relaxation of export controls on advanced Nvidia chips combined with massive Beijing investment and efforts by Huawei and thousands of other Chinese semiconductor companies, hopes to close the gap by 2028.

Morgan Stanley forecasts that China will have 82% of AI chips from domestic makers by 2027.

China also stunned Silicon Valley this week by announcing major advances in robotics at the Shanghai AI conference. For example, China’s Unitree now sells robots for as low as $5,900, compared to one American rival’s $75,000 price, and is moving towards an IPO. The humanoid robot (see above and below) has 26 joints, weighs 55 pounds, and is equipped with AI speech recognition.

Many are asking where we will get, and who will pay for, all the energy to power AI data centers. AI data centers can consume as much electricity as entire cities. Microsoft is investing $80 billion this year alone in AI data center infrastructure. Just this week, Mayor Patrick Collins of Cheyenne, Wyoming, announced plans for an AI data center that would consume more electricity than all homes in the state combined. Safer nuclear power seems the only way out, but it will come with a high price tag and resistance from many.

If you wish to learn more about the advances being made in the industry, may I suggest Going Nuclear: How Atomic Energy Will Save the World, by Tim Gregory, and Atomic Dreams: The New Nuclear Evangelists and the Fight for the Future of Energy, by Rebecca Tuhus-Dubrow.

Two points made by the authors is that nuclear waste can now be recycled, and that one nuclear plant occupies a third of a square mile, compared with more than 200 square miles for a wind farm.

China is also investing more than $500 billion in electricity to power data centers to develop and run AI models. China currently has about 2.5 times as much power-generation capacity as the U.S. and is ahead in 4th generation nuclear technology.

I always find the Fortune Global 500 list of the world’s largest companies (based on revenue) interesting. It came out this week and it highlighted America’s slim lead, with 138 companies, followed by China with 130 companies.

Finally, Novo Nordisk (NVO), a former Explorer recommendation, plunged this week after it cut its guidance, a result of the company mismanaging its weight-loss drugs, opening the door to competitors such as Eli Lilly (LLY). Shares plunged as much as 30%, at one point wiping out almost $93 billion of Novo Nordisk’s market value. I will be tracking developments.

Now let’s move to a new AI-focused Explorer recommendation.

New Recommendation

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Semiconductors are a strategically important technology because they are the materials and circuitry at the heart of everything from smartphones to advanced satellites.

You might think of these microchips as the brains inside all advanced technology.

The best play on AI and 5G may be smart devices – what is known as the “Internet of Things”. This is the name for all the web-enabled devices that collect, send and act on data using sensors, processors and other hardware to talk to each other.

This will have a major impact on many industries and services from robotics to artificial intelligence, self-driving cars and, of course, smartphones and AI.

My recommendation on all these developments is Marvell Technology (MRVL). Marvell is headquartered in Bermuda with operations in the U.S., China, Taiwan, Japan, India, South Korea, Vietnam and several other countries.

Marvell designs, develops and sells a wide variety of semiconductor products.

Founded in 1995, the company had more than 6,500 employees as of 2024, with over 10,000 patents worldwide, and annual revenue of $6.5 billion for fiscal 2024. The company’s embedded processors and products are cutting-edge.

New markets are emerging in which Marvell has a first-mover advantage such as virtual reality, drones, data integration and consumer and industrial robotics. These are all huge markets, giving Marvell a long runway of growth as the company posts double-digit growth in both sales and net profit.

Analysts expect Marvell to maintain this impressive growth, so I suggest we take advantage of a pullback in the stock from its 52-week high in January as the stock is regaining momentum (it was up more than 7% on Wednesday and is indicated up a bit more this morning as Capex and data center plans from Microsoft and Meta reamin very strong, boosting the group).

Marvell may not be a household name like Nvidia (NVDA) or AMD (AMD), but it has steadily carved out a critical role in the semiconductor space, particularly in AI infrastructure, data centers, 5G, and automotive connectivity.

Behind every AI system is a web of connectivity, storage for moving data faster and more efficiently.

Marvell’s market share has increased, driven by 19% annual revenue growth over the last five years, and the company’s sales outlook for the upcoming 12 months calls for 32% growth.

This week Morgan Stanley cited Marvell as benefiting from Microsoft (MSFT) initiatives and greater reliance on its products. It raised its price target on the chipmaker’s stock, citing the “exceptional” strength of AI demand.

BUY A HALF

Explorer Weekly Stock Commentary

Below is a brief update on each Explorer stock. Any changes in ratings will be highlighted. This section is all you need to read each week.

Explorer Disrupter Recommendations – need to watch more closely and have a 20% trailing stop-loss in place.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) shares were off 4% this week as gold prices have consolidated. The company has mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland, and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Buy a Half

Alibaba (BABA) shares gave back most of last week’s 5.9% gain in the stock’s second week as an Explorer recommendation. The company is widely recognized as a proxy for Chinese e-commerce but is increasingly shifting focus to tap growth through the twin engines of AI and the Cloud. Some estimate that 50% of all AI developers are in China. Buy a Half

Banco Santander (SAN) shares were steady this week after last week’s 6.2% gain as Banco Santander U.K. cut 2,000 jobs and Banco Santander Brazil’s second-quarter net profit rose 9.8% from a year earlier. Buy a Half

BYD (BYDDY) shares gave up all last week’s gains and now are slightly down over the last month due primarily to intense Chinses EV price competition. In the Fortune Global 500, BYD rose 52 spots to rank 91st in annual revenue. Buy a Half

Coeur Mining (CDE) shares were off 8% this ahead of earnings on August 6. Silver prices have not only closed the price appreciation gap with gold but have moved ahead in 2025. Silver prices are historically more volatile than gold. Buy a Half

Dutch Bros (BROS) shares were down 4% but look due for a short-term rebound as the recent price action has it running into the supportive 200-day trendline, which coincides with its year-to-date breakeven level. While we have taken some profits, I see continued growth ahead. Hold a Half

Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) shares were off 4% this week and upon deeper analysis and research, I have determined that prospects for revenue and net profit growth are not commensurate with the stock’s valuation. I apologize for the inconvenience but I’m moving this to a sell believing we can find better stock opportunities. Move from Buy a Half to Sell

Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) shares were up 2.5% as the company reported a solid second-quarter financial report. Revenue saw a 47.1% year-over-year increase with net new store openings of 2,109. Total number of stores increased to 26,206 at the second quarter’s end, comprising 16,968 self-operated stores and 9,238 partnership stores. Finally, net income was the equivalent of $174.4 million, representing an increase of 43.6% from the same quarter in 2024. Buy a Half

Sea Limited (SE) shares were steady this week. This has been a great stock as the company has the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia in Shopee, digital-payments provider Monee (formerly SeaMoney), and Garena, a global online games developer. However, the stock is trading at a rich 10 times book value so you should take some profits off the table if you not already done so. Hold a Half

Explorer Dominator Blue-Chip Recommendations – More Buy and Hold

International Business Machines (IBM) shares gave back 7.7% this week despite second-quarter results being generally impressive, as the company’s AI and Red Hat cloud businesses continuing to grow nicely, while its consulting unit appears to be poised to accelerate. IBM specializes in cloud computing, data analytics, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. Buy a Half

Visa (V) shares were steady this week. The case for Visa is straightforward. The more people who carry Visa cards, the more essential it is for merchants to accept them. Visa is perhaps one of the most recognized brands in the world, standing for security and reliability. Finally, Visa is a financially strong with revenue growing at a compound annual rate of around 11% delivering operating margins above 65% and net profit margins over 50%. This generates enormous free cash flow. Buy a Half

Watch List – Stocks we like but do not follow day-to-day

DBS Bank (DBSDY), ConocoPhillips (COP), Franco-Nevada (FNV), MOOG (MOG-A)

Explorer ETF/Fund Positions

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) offers investors a way to track very closely to the day-to-day or “spot” movement of bitcoin prices. For aggressive investors comfortable with volatility. Hold

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) offers double-digit yield coming from both option premiums and dividends using a value-focused strategy. Buy a Full

Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) fund stands out for several reasons. The fund’s sound investment process and strong management team earns it a rare Morningstar Medalist Rating of Gold. Over the past five years it has posted an impressive average annual return of 24%. Buy a Half

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) seeks to capture the performance of companies with at least 10 years of consecutive dividend growth. Buy a Half

Sprott Platinum and Palladium ETF (SPPP) offers direct exposure to both platinum and palladium which are selling at a sizable discount to gold offering potential upside appreciation. Buy a Full

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) tracks an index of top defense contractors including Leonardo, Rheinmetall, and BAE Systems. Buy a Half

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is a basket of junior miners that has 84 positions with the top 10 accounting for 44% of total assets. Half of the stocks are Canadian, 21% Australia, and 7% from South Africa. Buy a Half

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) offers a high dividend yield and some of the highest quality emerging market stocks. Buy a Half

Model Portfolio

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 7/30/25 Profit Rating Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 88 10/24/24 123 41% Buy a Half Alibaba (BABA) 117 7/17/25 117 1% Buy a Half Banco Santander (SAN) 5 11/7/24 9 80% Buy a Half BYD (BYDDY) 66 12/5/24 15 -77% Buy a Half Coeur Mining (CDE) 8 5/23/25 9 12% Buy a Half Dutch Bros (BROS) 32 8/15/24 60 88% Hold a Half Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) 119 7/3/25 111 -6% Sell International Business Machines (IBM) 133 6/29/23 260 96% Buy a Half Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) 29 2/13/25 38 31% Buy a Half Marvell Technology (MRVL) -- NEW 82 --% Buy a Half Sea Limited (SE) 49 2/29/24 159 226% Hold a Half Visa (V) 241 8/24/23 351 45% Buy a Half

ETFs

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 7/30/25 Profit Rating Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) 47 2/15/24 92 97% Hold JP Morgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) 54 5/4/23 57 5% Buy a Full Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) 42 9/12/24 46 9% Buy a Half ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) 43 6/5/25 41 -4% Buy a Half Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (SPPP) 9 1/17/25 12 29% Buy a Full Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) 34 4/24/25 41 21% Buy a Half VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) 57 3/27/25 65 14% Buy a Half WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) 32 9/29/22 45 41% Buy a Half

Explorer Stocks Summary

Brief company summaries that will not change week to week.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) follows a conservative strategy and with a history spanning more than 60 years, and now operates a sizable portfolio of 11 assets located in four countries. Management forecasted gold production of approximately 3.45 million ounces in 2024. The company estimates it has about 54 million gold ounces of proven and probable reserves. Furthermore, Agnico Eagle has paid a dividend for 41 consecutive years with a dividend compounded growth rate of 23% per year since 2005.

Alibaba (BABA) offers us a dominant e-commerce platform to tap any growth in consumer spending as well as AI and Cloud offerings to power long-term growth. In February, the company announced that it would partner with Apple to provide iPhones with AI features. Just as promising is the triple-digit revenue growth of Alibaba’s AI-related products over seven consecutive quarters. China has the second largest cloud market in the world, trailing only behind the U.S.

Banco Santander (SAN) was founded in Spain in 1857. The bank’s U.S. headquarters is in Boston, but its strength lies in Latin America and Europe where it has more than 8,000 branches with 171 million customers as well as 58 million digital accounts. About 55% of deposits and loans are in Europe with the balance in Latin America.

BYD (BYDDY) Most of BYD’s sales are still in China but it has a big international expansion underway, including in the U.S., Europe, and Asian markets. BYD will also launch a next-generation Blade battery in 2025, with longer range and faster charging. That, along with various other models, could help rev up BEV sales growth next year. BYD expects solid-state batteries for high-end models by 2027, but not fully reaching lower-end models until 2030-2032.

Coeur Mining (CDE) is a mining company that explores gold, silver, zinc, and other related metals in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For many precious metal investors, silver is seen as gold’s “little brother,” but it has a long history as a means of payment going back centuries as the Spanish silver dollar was once the reserve currency of the day. In 2025, we passed the 100:1 mark for only the fourth time in a hundred years – a strong signal that silver may be underpriced.

Watch List: ConocoPhillips (COP) is a global energy industry giant and one of the largest independent exploration and production (E&P) companies in the world, as measured by production levels and proved reserves. The company, founded in 1917 and based in Houston, has operations in 13 countries, although almost half the company’s production is derived from U.S. sources.

Watch List: DBS Bank (DBSDY) is one of the largest banks in Southeast Asia with a presence in 19 markets. It is headquartered in Singapore, with its main listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange, and is the largest constituent of the Singapore Straits Times Index. The Government of Singapore established DBS in July 1968 and its largest and controlling shareholder is Temasek Holdings, which is one of two large sovereign wealth funds controlled by the Government of Singapore. DBS has assets of roughly $750 billion and a growing presence in the three key Asian areas of growth, which it defines as Greater China, Southeast Asia, and South Asia, meaning India. It is the largest and strongest bank in Southeast Asia and the leading consumer bank in both Hong Kong and Singapore.

Dutch Bros (BROS) is an operator and franchisor of drive-through coffee stores, with 1,012 stores as of the end of the first quarter, including 30 that it opened in the quarter. It’s expanding at a steady pace, expecting up to 150 new stores in 2025, and it envisions up to 7,000 stores over the next 10 to 15 years.

Watch List: Franco-Nevada (FNV) is a company with more than half of its revenue coming from gold, but it also offers exposure to platinum, silver, and oil and gas. Franco-Nevada’s focus on royalties and streaming reduces risk and enables it to sidestep the huge capital costs that impact traditional miners. It enjoys cash flow and profits as its mining partners finance and complete exploration and expansion projects. That cash flow enables it to invest in new deals, pay a dividend, and operate debt free. Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend each year since its IPO in 2008.

International Business Machines (IBM) is a blue-chip artificial intelligence (AI) and India play with a nice dividend yield. Known as “Big Blue,” IBM now primarily helps businesses and governments manage their information technology in the cloud era. The stock sells at a discount to the S&P 500 multiple and the information technology sector’s forward earnings multiple. IBM has paid a dividend every quarter since 1916 and has had 30 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) is a leading purveyor of coffee and specialty drinks in China. The price of a cup of Starbucks coffee is more than double that of Luckin coffee. In addition, Luckin is adept at adapting to local tastes and launching new products that broaden the market. For instance, it brings to market about 60 new products each year, offering a new drink every week.

Watch List: Moog, Inc. (MOG-A) supplies advanced primary flight controls on the most modern military aircraft. That includes the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II and the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft program. The company’s major platforms include the 787, A350, Joint Strike Fighter (F-35 Lightning II). The company also supplies primary flight controls for the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 widebody aircraft, as well as business and regional jets from Embraer (ERJ) and Gulfstream, owned by General Dynamics (GD).

Sea Limited (SE) has three core businesses: 1) digital gaming/entertainment, 2) e-commerce, and 3) digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and Monee (formerly SeaMoney), respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. Monee is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.

Visa (V) doesn’t extend credit but provides the plumbing for financial payments and communications throughout the world. Visa’s financial infrastructure also underpins much of the world’s commerce. The duopoly between Visa and Mastercard is often referred to as one of the best businesses in the world, with insurmountable moats, low operating costs, and plenty of opportunities for unlocking additional value. Visa currently trades at a discount to its archrival MasterCard.

The next Cabot Explorer issue will be published on August 14, 2025.

