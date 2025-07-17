Cabot Explorer Issue: July 17, 2025

Portfolio Change:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) – Move from Buy to Hold

DBS Bank (DBSDY) – Move from Buy to Watch List

China Joins the Biotech Battleground

The independence of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s position is important, and uncertainty over his role is impacting market sentiment. Dynamism and stability is America’s golden goose. Stay a bit on the defensive and conservative and keep adding some international stocks through the summer.

Data showed consumer inflation keeping pressure on the 30-year bond’s yield which touched 5% for the first time since early June. And in Japan, the trend is the same, with rising government bond interest rates raising the costs of paying interest on its debt equal to 250% of its GDP.

Bitcoin is on a roll, hitting $118,000, but I would be a bit cautious of buying much at these levels. The peak in the last cycle hit in November 2021, above $67,000, but it fell to a low of $15,742 a year later. This was a fantastic entry point as bitcoin hit $100,000 for the first time in late 2024.

Without question, America is a stock superpower. The $65 trillion combined value of U.S. stocks is almost half of the global total and accounts for almost 70% of the MSCI World Index. Earnings growth in the U.S. has far exceeded that of any other region. Over the past decade, combined earnings per share of companies on the S&P 500 have doubled.

The global big pharma biotech battle has always been between America and Europe with Japan playing a smaller but important role. Now China is edging into the top levels as the number of new drugs in China jumped to over 1,250 last year, far surpassing the European Union and nearly catching up to the America’s 1,440, according to a Bloomberg analysis. As with many other sectors, the key advantage that has fueled the rise of Chinese biotech is speed and scale – their ability to conduct research cheaper and faster every step of the way.

This is important since creating a new drug from scratch is very time-consuming and expensive. China has a massive patient pool enabling it to recruit for early trials for cancer and obesity drugs much faster. In effect, it can complete patient enrollment in half the time as the U.S. This is a sector worth watching. For example, one China biotech I follow, Akesi (AKESF), is up 107% so far this year but is very thinly traded.

Great companies like Explorer recommendation IBM (IBM) evolve over time. In the early 1980s, IBM focused on mainframe computing that was increasingly threatened by the rise of the personal computer. In response, the board and management both signed off on what was, fundamentally, the correct strategic decision: reallocating human, financial, and innovation resources to personal computer production.

Yet the company’s attempt to shift was derailed when executives struggled to make the transition and Chinese progress in manufacturing led to it selling its PC business to Lenovo, now the biggest PC maker in the world. As a result, the corporation had to remake itself, essentially, into a service company to survive. It has never recovered its dominant position in the industry.

IBM now specializes in cloud computing, data analytics, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and other leading technologies. Last year, it opened Europe’s first IBM Quantum Data Center.

And recently, IBM announced that it will build what it calls the world’s first large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029.

It predicts that the computer – IBM Quantum Starling – will have 20,000 times the computational power of today’s quantum computers.

New Recommendation

Alibaba (BABA)

Chinese stocks are acting better as the overall economy is growing more than expected. The news that Nvidia may soon restart selling some chips to the country will only help. Alibaba (BABA) offers us a dominant e-commerce platform to tap into any growth in consumer spending as well as AI and Cloud to power long-term growth.

In February, the company announced that it would partner with Apple to provide iPhones with AI features. Just as promising is the triple-digit revenue growth of Alibaba’s AI-related products over seven consecutive quarters.

China has the second largest cloud market in the world, trailing only behind the U.S. Unlike some sectors, China’s cloud market is rapidly growing and is expected to be worth $90 billion this year, up from $32 billion in 2021, according to McKinsey & Company.

Furthermore, China’s cloud market is becoming more consolidated, led by Alibaba Cloud’s 36% market share, according to Canalys. Alibaba is also the top cloud services provider in the Asia Pacific region (see below graphic, courtesy of IDC).

But don’t just take my word for it. Alibaba itself has demonstrated confidence in its offerings by executing a massive buyback program. For the year ended March 31, the company bought back about $12 billion worth of shares including the company’s employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).

As for the downside risk of tariff battles, Alibaba is largely insulated from this since international revenue contributed only 13% of Alibaba’s total revenue during the past 12 months. While Alibaba doesn’t provide a geographic breakdown of its international revenue, the U.S. likely represents very little. Most of Alibaba’s revenue comes from within China, where tariffs are of minimal concern.

Alibaba went public in 2014, and now represents 30% of the capitalization of all U.S.-traded Chinese issues. This is partly because more than 80 Chinese companies have delisted their shares from U.S. exchanges since 2019. In addition, last year China’s government shifted from a strict regulator to a more pragmatic and growth-oriented partnership mode with private firms such as Alibaba. Beijing has actively encouraged consumption, and this augurs well for Alibaba as it’s the largest e-commerce platform in China. Finally, from a valuation perspective, Alibaba is currently exchanging hands at a forward P/E ratio of 11. This represents a healthy discount compared to its industry average.

BUY A HALF

Explorer Weekly Stock Commentary

Below is a brief update on each Explorer stock. Any changes in ratings will be highlighted. This section is all you need to read each week.

Explorer Disrupter Recommendations – need to watch more closely and have a 20% trailing stop-loss in place.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) shares were up 1.7% this week. The company has mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland, and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Its bottom line is projected to rise 52% year-over-year for 2025, while Wall Street anticipates its top line to improve by 27%. Buy a Half

Banco Santander (SAN) shares pulled back this week even though it is making the right moves in both the U.S. and U.K. markets. Its “Open Bank” digital bank in America is growing nicely and its recent acquisition of TSB in the U.K. vaults the bank to become the third-largest bank in the country by personal current account balances. Buy a Half

BYD (BYDDY) shares were up a bit this week as the U.K. has become a key market for Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, accounting for 30% of all Chinese electric models sold across Europe. Surprisingly, the number of electric cars on U.K. roads has nearly doubled in the past two years as one in five new cars sold last year were EVs. Buy a Half

Coeur Mining (CDE) shares were up this week as the company announced it will release its next earnings on August 6. Coeur offers us an inflation hedge play on silver as it follows gold in terms of price action. Coeur delivers robust cash flow supported by a strong balance sheet. Buy a Half

Dutch Bros (BROS) shares retraced 5% this week and the announcement of steep tariffs on Brazil are just another reason to keep this stock as a hold until the dust settles. While we have taken some profits, I see continued growth ahead as mobile ordering has just recently been rolled out, and the company has just begun piloting food items. Hold a Half

Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) was off 3.6% this week. This is a leading third-party logistics provider, based in Seattle, Washington, with 346 offices in 101 countries. Expeditors has beaten consensus earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters by an average of 13% and sports a return on equity of 36%. Buy a Half

Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) gave up much of its gains over the previous two weeks. I need to learn more about where it sources its coffee beans, but I assume it’s a blend of Vietnam and Brazil. Luckin is on more American investors’ minds as it opened its first U.S. stores in New York. Buy a Half

Sea Limited (SE) shares leapt back above their 50-day moving average this week, gaining 5.6%. Sea stock has surged 47% this year, after jumping 162% in 2024. Revenue has increased 30%, 37%, 31% and 23% over Sea’s previous four quarters. Its Shopee e-commerce segment represents about three-quarters of the company’s revenues. Hold a Half

Explorer Dominator Blue-Chip Recommendations – More Buy and Hold

DBS Bank (DBSDY) shares were up 1% this past week on little news. This is Southeast Asia’s biggest bank with a market value approaching $100 billion but there is little news week to week so I’m moving this leading bank to our watch list. I will keep an eye on this stock and update as needed. Move from Buy a Half to Watch List

International Business Machines (IBM) shares were down 2.8% this week on little news. IBM specializes in cloud computing, data analytics, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. Last year, it opened Europe’s first IBM Quantum Data Center. IBM’s annual book of AI business now exceeds $5 billion. Buy a Half

Visa (V) shares were under a little pressure as some speculate that competition from stablecoins could disrupt the traditional payment system, especially if merchants seek to use stablecoins to circumvent conventional payment networks such as Visa. Visa’s dominant market share is safe and the company is expected to report its third-quarter earnings on July 22. Buy a Half

Watch List – Stocks we like but do not follow day-to-day

ConocoPhillips (COP), Franco-Nevada (FNV), MOOG (MOG-A)

Explorer ETF/Fund Positions

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) offers investors a way to track very closely to the day-to-day or “spot” movement of bitcoin prices. For aggressive investors comfortable with volatility. With Bitcoin prices soaring to all-time highs, let’s downgrade to Hold. Move from Buy to Hold

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) offers double-digit yield coming from both option premiums and dividends using a value-focused strategy. Buy a Full

Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) fund stands out for several reasons. The fund’s sound investment process and strong management team earns it a rare Morningstar Medalist Rating of Gold. Over the past five years it has posted an impressive average annual return of 24%. Buy a Half

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) seeks to capture the performance of companies with at least 10 years of consecutive dividend growth. Buy a Half

Sprott Platinum and Palladium ETF (SPPP) offers direct exposure to both platinum and palladium which are selling at a sizable discount to gold offering potential upside appreciation. Move from Buy a Half to Buy a Full Position

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) tracks an index of top defense contractors including Leonardo, Rheinmetall, and BAE Systems. Buy a Half

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is a basket of junior miners that has 84 positions with the top 10 accounting for 44% of total assets. Half of the stocks are Canadian, 21% Australia, and 7% from South Africa. Buy a Half

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) offers a high dividend yield and some of the highest quality emerging market stocks. Buy a Half

Model Portfolio

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 7/16/25 Profit Rating Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 88 10/24/24 120 37% Buy a Half Alibaba (BABA) -- NEW 116 --% Buy a Half Banco Santander (SAN) 5 11/7/24 8 74% Buy a Half BYD (BYDDY) 66 12/5/24 94 42% Buy a Half Coeur Mining (CDE) 8 5/23/25 9 17% Buy a Half DBS Bank (DBSDY) 139 2/27/25 144 4% Move to Watch List Dutch Bros (BROS) 32 8/15/24 63 97% Hold a Half Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) 119 7/3/25 113 -5% Buy a Half International Business Machines (IBM) 133 6/29/23 282 112% Buy a Half Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) 29 2/13/25 36 24% Buy a Half Sea Limited (SE) 49 2/29/24 161 230% Hold a Half Visa (V) 241 8/24/23 350 45% Buy a Half

ETFs

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 7/16/25 Profit Rating Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) 47 2/15/24 94 101% Hold JP Morgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) 54 5/4/23 57 5% Buy a Full Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) 42 9/12/24 46 8% Buy a Half ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) 43 6/5/25 42 -2% Buy a Half Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (SPPP) 9 1/17/25 13 37% Buy a Full Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) 34 4/24/25 43 27% Buy a Half VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) 57 3/27/25 67 19% Buy a Half WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) 32 9/29/22 46 42% Buy a Half

Explorer Stocks Summary

Brief company summaries that will not change week to week.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) follows a conservative strategy and with a history spanning more than 60 years, and now operates a sizable portfolio of 11 assets located in four countries. Management forecasted gold production of approximately 3.45 million ounces in 2024. The company estimates it has about 54 million gold ounces of proven and probable reserves. Furthermore, Agnico Eagle has paid a dividend for 41 consecutive years with a dividend compounded growth rate of 23% per year since 2005.

Banco Santander (SAN) was founded in Spain in 1857. The bank’s U.S. headquarters is in Boston, but its strength lies in Latin America and Europe where it has more than 8,000 branches with 171 million customers as well as 58 million digital accounts. About 55% of deposits and loans are in Europe with the balance in Latin America.

BYD (BYDDY) Most of BYD’s sales are still in China but it has a big international expansion underway, including in the U.S., Europe, and Asian markets. BYD will also launch a next-generation Blade battery in 2025, with longer range and faster charging. That, along with various other models, could help rev up BEV sales growth next year. BYD expects solid-state batteries for high-end models by 2027, but not fully reaching lower-end models until 2030-2032.

Coeur Mining (CDE) is a mining company that explores gold, silver, zinc, and other related metals in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For many precious metal investors, silver is seen as gold’s “little brother,” but it has a long history as a means of payment going back centuries as the Spanish silver dollar was once the reserve currency of the day. In 2025, we passed the 100:1 mark for only the fourth time in a hundred years – a strong signal that silver may be underpriced. While gold has reached an historic high, the silver price is almost 50% off its all-time high in U.S. dollars per ounce.

Watch List: ConocoPhillips (COP) is a global energy industry giant and one of the largest independent exploration and production (E&P) companies in the world, as measured by production levels and proved reserves. The company, founded in 1917 and based in Houston, has operations in 13 countries, although almost half the company’s production is derived from U.S. sources.

Watch List: DBS Bank (DBSDY) is one of the largest banks in Southeast Asia with a presence in 19 markets. It is headquartered in Singapore, with its main listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange, and is the largest constituent of the Singapore Straits Times Index. The Government of Singapore established DBS in July 1968 and its largest and controlling shareholder is Temasek Holdings, which is one of two large sovereign wealth funds controlled by the Government of Singapore. DBS has assets of roughly $750 billion and a growing presence in the three key Asian areas of growth, which it defines as Greater China, Southeast Asia, and South Asia, meaning India. It is the largest and strongest bank in Southeast Asia and the leading consumer bank in both Hong Kong and Singapore.

Dutch Bros (BROS) is an operator and franchisor of drive-through coffee stores, with 1,012 stores as of the end of the first quarter, including 30 that it opened in the quarter. It’s expanding at a steady pace, expecting up to 150 new stores in 2025, and it envisions up to 7,000 stores over the next 10 to 15 years.

Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Founded in 1979, Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) is a global logistics company. Based in Seattle, Expeditors has 346 locations in 101 countries and employs more than 18,000 people. It is sort of a FedEx of trade logistics.

Watch List: Franco-Nevada (FNV) is a company with more than half of its revenue coming from gold, but it also offers exposure to platinum, silver, and oil and gas. Franco-Nevada’s focus on royalties and streaming reduces risk and enables it to sidestep the huge capital costs that impact traditional miners. It enjoys cash flow and profits as its mining partners finance and complete exploration and expansion projects. That cash flow enables it to invest in new deals, pay a dividend, and operate debt free. Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend each year since its IPO in 2008.

International Business Machines (IBM) is a blue-chip artificial intelligence (AI) and India play with a nice dividend yield. Known as “Big Blue,” IBM now primarily helps businesses and governments manage their information technology in the cloud era. The stock sells at a discount to the S&P 500 multiple and the information technology sector’s forward earnings multiple. IBM has paid a dividend every quarter since 1916 and has had 30 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) is a leading purveyor of coffee and specialty drinks in China. The price of a cup of Starbucks coffee is more than double that of Luckin coffee. In addition, Luckin is adept at adapting to local tastes and launching new products that broaden the market. For instance, it brings to market about 60 new products each year, offering a new drink every week.

Watch List: Moog, Inc. (MOG-A) supplies advanced primary flight controls on the most modern military aircraft. That includes the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II and the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft program. The company’s major platforms include the 787, A350, Joint Strike Fighter (F-35 Lightning II). The company also supplies primary flight controls for the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 widebody aircraft, as well as business and regional jets from Embraer (ERJ) and Gulfstream, owned by General Dynamics (GD).

Sea Limited (SE) has three core businesses: 1) digital gaming/entertainment, 2) e-commerce, and 3) digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and Monee (formerly SeaMoney), respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. Monee is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.

Visa (V) doesn’t extend credit but provides the plumbing for financial payments and communications throughout the world. Visa’s financial infrastructure also underpins much of the world’s commerce. The duopoly between Visa and Mastercard is often referred to as one of the best businesses in the world, with insurmountable moats, low operating costs, and plenty of opportunities for unlocking additional value. Visa currently trades at a discount to its archrival MasterCard.

The next Cabot Explorer issue will be published on July 31, 2025.

