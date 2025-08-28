Cabot Explorer Issue: August 28, 2025



Portfolio Changes : None

With AI, Distribution and Application Matter Too

“Only the paranoid survive.” -Andy Grove

Nvidia (NVDA) met high expectations yesterday for the July quarter, hitting $46.7 billion in revenue, up 56% from the year-earlier period. However, it cautioned that third-quarter revenue growth will not be as impressive, disappointing analysts and investors.

Explorer stocks did not disappoint this week, with many of our positions posting solid gains. Coeur Mining (CDE) shares continue to outperform for us, up 8.9% this week, and Dutch Bros (BROS) shares were up a stellar 16.3%.

The above is a famous quote by Andy Grove, the Hungarian-born engineer and chief executive of Intel (INTC) from 1987 to 1998. Considering what has happened to the once proud and mighty Intel, we can see the irony and understand just why Intel is struggling to the extent that the U.S. government is taking an equity stake in the company.

Intel was a titan in the semiconductor industry to the extent that in 1985, IBM and Microsoft built software to run on Intel processors.

What exactly did Andy Grove fear? He feared government intervention and complacency.

Unfortunately for technology stocks, disruption and complacency seem to oftentimes run together. Apple’s headquarters are located on what was once a huge Hewlett-Packard site; Google works on top of the former headquarters of Silicon Graphics; and Meta swallowed the campus of Sun Microsystems.

Mr. Grove would have been dismayed by Intel’s recent blunders. Here are just a few.



Intel turned down a request from Apple to make chips for the first iPhone.

Intel killed a chip initiative now known as graphics processing units (GPUs) after its first attempt failed.

Instead of investing in new technology to stay on top, it used cash flow to buy its stock.

There are 10 companies worth at least $1 trillion in the U.S. market, led by Nvidia (NVDA) at $4 trillion, according to FactSet. All but Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) are tech stocks, broadly defined.

Which company will fall out of the $1 trillion club and, more importantly, which company will join the club in the next several years?

Edmund Morris’s biography of Thomas Edison explains why America’s most famous inventor was more a master of not inventions but delivery systems. Edison didn’t invent electricity; he invented the electricity business.

This brings me to the dawn of the artificial intelligence (AI) era.

The large language models like ChatGPT may become commodities.

How to make money on the AI euphoria? Data centers and nuclear power come to mind, but the big bucks may be made in distribution and application.

Companies like Salesforce are already wired into thousands of businesses. Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG) are building apps to turn computing power into business solutions. Steve Jobs invented the smartphone, but Apple’s software, and Foxconn’s assembly and distribution, put it in a billion pockets.

Speaking of Alphabet/Google, it is betting on nuclear power to meet the demands of artificial intelligence. The company has struck a “first-of-its-kind” deal with Kairos Power and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to bring an advanced reactor online in Tennessee by 2030, supplying emission-free electricity for its expanding data centers.

George Saravelos, global head of FX research at Deutsche Bank, warned that markets also have been “too complacent” about threats to the Fed’s independence.

There’s that complacency word again.

Finally, gold is up 25% this year and this is great for our two gold stocks but may also be sending a signal about the broader economy and stock market. It seems that a successful investor must be optimistic and paranoid at the same time.

This brings me to a stock very much in the news, MP Materials (MP).

Update and Recommendation

Sell MP Materials (MP) – Overpriced and Vulnerable

MP Materials (MP), which I have recommended over the years several times, has seen a phenomenal stock price advance over the past year, with the shares up more than 450% to top 70.

This was largely driven by an agreement with the United States government, which agreed to support the company with a complex deal that included investing $400 MM in the rare-earth element producer. The deal’s framework included significant price support by the government to purchase the light rare-earth oxides expected to be produced. In addition, there are purchase commitments by the government of rare earth permanent magnets as they are produced by the company’s facilities in Texas, and finally, a low-cost loan of $150 MM for working capital.

But investors are currently pegging the price-to-sales ratio for the stock richly at around 46. That’s a huge figure for any company. For comparison, Apple’s (APPL) ratio is about 9 and Nvidia’s (NVDA) ratio is around 29.

Although MP’s partnership with the Department of Defense is substantial and lowers risk considerably, it does not eliminate risk and I believe the stock is overpriced and vulnerable. Here are three risks to consider.

Execution Risks

MP Materials will no longer be able to ship its light rare-earth concentrate through its Chinese partner Shenghe. It will have to independently separate the concentrate into specific rare-earth oxides, a complex and challenging task. MP Materials will also need to manufacture rare earth permanent magnets at its Independence facility in Texas, an even more challenging task. China dominates the production of these critical magnets with a market share of about 90%.

Cost Escalation and Chinese Price Manipulation Risk

China will do whatever it can to frustrate the objectives of the USG/MP Materials partnership. For example, it could drive rare earth prices down sharply, making the cost of price support unbearable.

Access to Needed Heavy Rare Earths a Risk

One key barrier MP faces is the issue that it lacks access to heavy rare earths that are necessary to build permanent magnets. Specifically, it will require heavy rare earths such as dysprosium or terbium. Again, China and Myanmar dominate the production of and control access to these opaque critical materials.

Based on the current stock price and situation, I offer two recommendations.

If you own MP Materials shares (which the Explorer portfolio does not currently, but has in the past), sell at least half your position.

It will take a while for some of the above risks to become evident and flow through MP Materials’ earnings. If you are open to options, you may consider buying a May 15, 2026, put options (right to sell) at the $40 strike price for a little more than $2 a contract.

I would not recommend buying the stock at current prices.

Explorer Weekly Stock Commentary

Below is a brief update on each Explorer stock. Any changes in ratings will be highlighted. This section is all you need to read each week.

Explorer Disrupter Recommendations – need to watch more closely and have a 20% trailing stop-loss in place.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) shares were up 3.6% this week as gold is clobbering the S&P 500. The company’s earnings-per-share are expected to grow 63.9% this year and the company’s annualized cash flow growth rate has been 36.2% over the past five years.

The company has mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland. Buy a Half

Alibaba (BABA) shares were up 2.3% this week as the company announced it will report its earnings tomorrow (August 29). Watch for news on its cloud and AI segments. It seems that Chinese individuals will not pay for AI products so enterprise clients will need to drive revenue and profits. Alibaba’s cloud revenue grew 18% year over year last quarter. Buy a Half

Banco Santander (SAN) shares were down 1.7% this week but are up 109% in the last year. This profitable bank is trading at 10x trailing earnings and is working with OpenAI, aiming to establish itself as an “AI-friendly” bank. Buy a Half

BYD (BYDDY) shares were up this week as the EV giant announced a goal of moving half its sales outside of China by 2030, charting its course for global expansion. It is also building its own fleet of seven car-carrying cargo ships so it can deliver vehicles across the world. Buy a Half

Coeur Mining (CDE) shares continue to outperform, up 8.9% this week. In the second quarter, free cash flow came in at a robust $146 million. The mining company also reported a solid quarter with quarterly silver production of 4.7 million ounces. Buy a Half

Dutch Bros (BROS) shares were up 16.3% this week as the drive-through coffee company seems to be following Luckin Coffee’s strategy of delivering a creative menu. It brought back its popular Caramel Pumpkin Brulee and Cookie Butter Latte flavors this week. Also on the fall menu is Candied Cherry Rebel, a cold beverage made with its Rebel energy drink. Hold a Half

Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) shares were steady this week as Starbucks (SBUX) launched its traditional Pumpkin Spice Latte along with new items like the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado. The coffee business is getting more crowded and competitive. Buy a Half

Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) stock was up 5% this week and is expected to report earnings tomorrow, August 29. Strong AI demand aligns well with Marvell’s goals of meeting its $2.5 billion AI revenue target by fiscal 2026. Marvell is a player in key markets such as virtual reality, drones, data integration and robotics. Buy a Half

Sea Limited (SE) shares were up 5% this week, reclaiming its position as Southeast Asia’s most valuable publicly traded company, surpassing DBS Bank. Revenues are growing nicely across all segments with e-commerce wing Shopee leading the way. Hold a Half

Explorer Dominator Blue-Chip Recommendations – More Buy and Hold

International Business Machines (IBM) shares were up slightly as IBM announced a collaboration with AMD (AMD) to develop quantum-centric supercomputing architectures by combining quantum computing with high-performance computing (HPC). This initiative aims to create scalable, open-source platforms. IBM’s total book of business involving AI technology is over $7.5 billion. Buy a Half

Visa (V) shares were up 2% this week as the company announced it is partnering with stablecoin companies to build its own stablecoin stack and issue its own stablecoins. Some predict that stablecoins will erode Visa’s market share but if so, it will likely be minimal since Visa’s products and services are accepted by more than 150 million merchants. Buy a Half

Watch List – Stocks we like but do not follow day-to-day

DBS Bank (DBSDY), ConocoPhillips (COP), Franco-Nevada (FNV), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Explorer ETF/Fund Positions

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) offers investors a way to track very closely to the day-to-day or “spot” movement of bitcoin prices. For aggressive investors comfortable with volatility. Hold

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) offers double-digit yield coming from both option premiums and dividends using a value-focused strategy. Buy a Full

Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) fund stands out for several reasons. The fund’s sound investment process and strong management team earns it a rare Morningstar Medalist Rating of Gold. Over the past five years it has posted an impressive average annual return of 24%. Buy a Half

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) seeks to capture the performance of companies with at least 10 years of consecutive dividend growth. Buy a Half

Sprott Platinum and Palladium ETF (SPPP) offers direct exposure to both platinum and palladium which are selling at a sizable discount to gold offering potential upside appreciation. Buy a Full

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) tracks an index of top defense contractors including Leonardo, Rheinmetall, and BAE Systems. Buy a Half

Tweedy, Browne Insider and Value ETF (COPY) provides exposure to a combination of value, international, small cap stocks managed by a stellar asset manager. Buy a Half

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is a basket of junior miners that has 84 positions with the top 10 accounting for 44% of total assets. Half of the stocks are Canadian, 21% Australia, and 7% from South Africa. Buy a Half

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) offers a high dividend yield and some of the highest quality emerging market stocks. Buy a Half

Model Portfolio

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 8/27/25 Profit Rating Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 88 10/24/24 140 59% Buy a Half Alibaba (BABA) 117 7/17/25 122 5% Buy a Half Banco Santander (SAN) 5 11/7/24 9 92% Buy a Half BYD (BYDDY) 11 12/5/24 15 33% Buy a Half Coeur Mining (CDE) 8 5/23/25 12 60% Buy a Half Dutch Bros (BROS) 32 8/15/24 73 130% Hold a Half International Business Machines (IBM) 133 6/29/23 245 84% Buy a Half Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) 29 2/13/25 37 26% Buy a Half Marvell Technology (MRVL) 81 7/31/25 75 -8% Buy a Half Sea Limited (SE) 49 2/29/24 183 275% Hold a Half Visa (V) 241 8/24/23 350 45% Buy a Half

ETFs

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 8/27/25 Profit Rating Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) 47 2/15/24 88 89% Hold JP Morgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) 54 5/4/23 57 5% Buy a Full Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) 42 9/12/24 51 19% Buy a Half ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) 43 6/5/25 42 -2% Buy a Half Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (SPPP) 9 1/17/25 12 27% Buy a Full Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) 34 4/24/25 42 24% Buy a Half Tweedy, Browne Insider and Value ETF (COPY) 12 8/14/25 12 2% Buy a Half VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) 57 3/27/25 78 36% Buy a Half WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) 32 9/29/22 46 43% Buy a Half

Explorer Stocks Summary

Brief company summaries that will not change week to week.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) follows a conservative strategy with a history spanning more than 60 years, and now operates a sizable portfolio of 11 assets located in four countries. Management forecasted gold production of approximately 3.45 million ounces in 2024. The company estimates it has about 54 million gold ounces of proven and probable reserves. Furthermore, Agnico Eagle has paid a dividend for 41 consecutive years with a dividend compounded growth rate of 23% per year since 2005.

Alibaba (BABA) offers us a dominant e-commerce platform to tap any growth in consumer spending as well as AI and Cloud to power long-term growth. In February, the company announced that it would partner with Apple to provide iPhones with AI features. Just as promising is the triple-digit revenue growth of Alibaba’s AI-related products over seven consecutive quarters. China has the second largest cloud market in the world, trailing only behind the U.S.

Banco Santander (SAN) was founded in Spain in 1857. The bank’s U.S. headquarters is in Boston, but its strength lies in Latin America and Europe where it has more than 8,000 branches with 171 million customers as well as 58 million digital accounts. About 55% of deposits and loans are in Europe with the balance in Latin America.

BYD (BYDDY) still primarily sells its EVs in China, but it has a big international expansion underway, including in the U.S., Europe, and Asian markets. BYD will also launch a next-generation Blade battery in 2025, with longer range and faster charging. That, along with various other models, could help rev up BEV sales growth next year. BYD expects solid-state batteries for high-end models by 2027, but not fully reaching lower-end models until 2030-2032.

Coeur Mining (CDE) is a mining company that explores gold, silver, zinc, and other related metals in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For many precious metal investors, silver is seen as gold’s “little brother,” but it has a long history as a means of payment going back centuries as the Spanish silver dollar was once the reserve currency of the day. In 2025, we passed the 100:1 mark for only the fourth time in a hundred years – a strong signal that silver may be underpriced. While gold has reached an historic high, the silver price is almost 50% off its all-time high in U.S. dollars per ounce.

Watch List: ConocoPhillips (COP) is a global energy industry giant and one of the largest independent exploration and production (E&P) companies in the world, as measured by production levels and proved reserves. The company, founded in 1917 and based in Houston, has operations in 13 countries, although almost half the company’s production is derived from U.S. sources.

Watch List: DBS Bank (DBSDY) is one of the largest banks in Southeast Asia with a presence in 19 markets. It is headquartered in Singapore, with its main listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange, and is the largest constituent of the Singapore Straits Times Index. The Government of Singapore established DBS in July 1968 and its largest and controlling shareholder is Temasek Holdings, which is one of two large sovereign wealth funds controlled by the Government of Singapore. DBS has assets of roughly $750 billion and a growing presence in the three key Asian areas of growth, which it defines as Greater China, Southeast Asia, and South Asia, meaning India. It is the largest and strongest bank in Southeast Asia and the leading consumer bank in both Hong Kong and Singapore.

Dutch Bros (BROS) is an operator and franchisor of drive-through coffee stores, with 1,043 stores as of the end of the second quarter, including 31 that it opened in the quarter. It’s expanding at a steady pace, expecting up to 150 new stores in 2025, and it envisions up to 7,000 stores over the next 10 to 15 years.

Watch List: Franco-Nevada (FNV) is a company with more than half of its revenue coming from gold, but it also offers exposure to platinum, silver, and oil and gas. Franco-Nevada’s focus on royalties and streaming reduces risk and enables it to sidestep the huge capital costs that impact traditional miners. It enjoys cash flow and profits as its mining partners finance and complete exploration and expansion projects. That cash flow enables it to invest in new deals, pay a dividend, and operate debt free. Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend each year since its IPO in 2008.

International Business Machines (IBM) is a blue-chip artificial intelligence (AI) and India play with a nice dividend yield. Known as “Big Blue,” IBM now primarily helps businesses and governments manage their information technology in the cloud era. The stock sells at a discount to the S&P 500 multiple and the information technology sector’s forward earnings multiple. IBM has paid a dividend every quarter since 1916 and has had 30 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) is a leading purveyor of coffee and specialty drinks in China. The price of a cup of Starbucks coffee is more than double that of Luckin coffee. In addition, Luckin is adept at adapting to local tastes and launching new products that broaden the market. For instance, it brings to market about 60 new products each year, offering a new drink every week.

Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) is headquartered in Bermuda with operations in the U.S., China, Taiwan, Japan, India, South Korea, Vietnam and several other countries. Marvell designs, develops and sells a wide variety of semiconductor products. Founded in 1995, the company had more than 6,500 employees as of 2024, with over 10,000 patents worldwide, and annual revenue of $6.5 billion for fiscal 2024.The company’s embedded processors and products are cutting-edge and Marvel has a first-mover advantage such as virtual reality, drones, data integration and consumer and industrial robotics.

Watch List: Novo Nordisk (NVO) specializes in treatments for diabetes, hemophilia, and obesity. The company supplies half of the world’s insulin, and its diabetes care products are used by over 34 million people today. Novo highlights that more than 750 million people are currently living with obesity and that this is up a multiple of 3X since 1975. In summary, based on sizable and growing demand for its blockbuster weight-loss drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy, this well managed, highly profitable company with an excellent growth profile and potential to develop new products has limited risk.

Sea Limited (SE) has three core businesses: 1) digital gaming/entertainment, 2) e-commerce, and 3) digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and Monee (formerly SeaMoney), respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. Monee is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.

Visa (V) doesn’t extend credit but provides the plumbing for financial payments and communications throughout the world. Visa’s financial infrastructure also underpins much of the world’s commerce. The duopoly between Visa and Mastercard is often referred to as one of the best businesses in the world, with insurmountable moats, low operating costs, and plenty of opportunities for unlocking additional value. Visa currently trades at a discount to its archrival MasterCard.

The next Cabot Explorer issue will be published on September 11, 2025.

