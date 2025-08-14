Cabot Explorer Issue: August 14, 2025

Portfolio Change: MOOG (MOG-A) – Remove from Watch List

Triple Play of Value, International, and Small Caps

This was a great week for Explorer stocks.

Coeur Mining (CDE) shares were up 19.6% this week following last week’s 13% gain after quarterly revenue was up 117% year over year. Dutch Bros (BROS) shares were up 16.9% this week. Sea Limited (SE) shares were up 17.3% this week following net income in the second quarter increasing by more than fivefold to $414 million.

While stocks continue to rise based on expectations of a Fed interest rate cut, private companies are a growing piece of corporate America. Around 87% of U.S. companies that have over $100 million in revenue were privately owned as of 2024, according to a Partners Group report.

While nuclear power is on the rise, Russia holds the uranium enrichment card. At its peak during the Cold War, America enriched over 90% of the world’s uranium. Today, we produce less than 0.1% of global enrichment, with no domestic capability to enrich uranium beyond 5% (Centrus Energy, LEU).

Investors love company stocks that are “asset-light” such as software companies that have low capital requirements and huge profit margins. They earn their profits on intangible assets such as intellectual property, software, and digital platforms with “network effects.”

But AI companies are “asset heavy,” needing big infrastructure such as data centers and power to keep their operations humming. I’m not sure many realize this and how it will impact profitability.

AI and robots could transform labor markets. According to data from the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the United States is the ninth largest adopter of industrial robots, with South Korea ranked as the world’s largest adopter.

U.S. companies have announced $983.6 billion worth of stock buybacks so far this year, the best start to a year on record, according to Birinyi Associates. The 20 largest companies account for almost half of repurchases.

All the talk about foreign countries and companies needing to invest more in America ignores that since 2006, foreign investments in U.S. assets have outpaced our investments in foreign assets by about $26 trillion. As recently as 2023, the U.S. received nearly $2 trillion in foreign capital inflows. Foreign countries also own about 25% of our outstanding government bonds and 20% of the U.S. stock market.

American stocks trade at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25 times, while non-U.S. stocks trade at a P/E ratio of about 16 times. Nvidia (NVDA) and Microsoft (MSFT) are now together worth more than $8 trillion – that’s more than India’s and Japan’s combined annual output.

Incredible stats.

OpenAI’s recent release of two open-source models this week moves the U.S. forward in its AI race with China. But Chinese firms are announcing new artificial intelligence products at a rapid clip. Alibaba (BABA) has a competitive open-source AI model and an AI system that it says can read human emotions. Beijing elementary schools are offering AI classes. Chinese stock markets have also been in overdrive on AI enthusiasm.

This graphic (courtesy of Bloomberg) shows how much AI has become a U.S.-China race.

In 2000, China produced just over 1,300 terawatt hours of electricity while the U.S. produced nearly 3,800 (a terawatt is equal to a million megawatts). Fast forward to today, China produces over 10,000 terawatt hours while the U.S., since 2000, has added only 500 — an increase of only 13 percent in two and a half decades.

JPMorgan (JPM) is now worth $800 billion, more than a combination of three of its largest competitors. The current stock price is rich indeed at 2.4 times the book value per share.

Last month, palladium hit its first new 52-week high in years. Palladium and our Sprott Platinum and Palladium ETF (SPPP) position began turning around after it bottomed in April. It has gained as much as 41% since then. Palladium is easily the least followed precious metal. But that doesn’t mean it can’t lead to big gains. The metal is finally breaking out.

Now let’s turn to another innovative ETF to lower risk and add some value stocks to our core portfolio.

New Recommendation

Tweedy, Browne Insider and Value ETF (COPY)

One of the first stock funds I purchased was a Tweedy, Browne fund, and how I wish I had held on to it.

Tweedy, Browne was founded in 1920 and now has only $8.6 billion in assets. It offers us a potent combination of value, international and small-cap stocks.

This ETF targets the following five characteristics:

1) low price-to-book and price-to-earnings multiples

2) share repurchases

3) small-cap orientation

4) above-average dividend yields

5) out-of-favor, mispriced stocks.

Finally, current and former Tweedy, Browne management and families own $1.6 billion of the fund’s assets, so they practice what they preach.

This is a great company and ETF in an uptrend.

BUY A HALF

Explorer Weekly Stock Commentary

Below is a brief update on each Explorer stock. Any changes in ratings will be highlighted. This section is all you need to read each week.

Explorer Disrupter Recommendations – need to watch more closely and have a 20% trailing stop-loss in place.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) shares were steady after the stock gained 8% last week. Agnico is up 72% this year and delivered strong revenue and bottom-line results that beat expectations with an impressive free cash flow generation. The company has mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland. Buy a Half

Alibaba (BABA) shares were up 4.9% this week as Chinese technology stocks jumped and global equities rallied after U.S. inflation data affirmed expectations of a September interest-rate cut. Alibaba’s cloud revenue grew 18% year over year last quarter. Buy a Half

Banco Santander (SAN) shares were up 7.4% this week after the Spanish bank renewed its strategic alliance with LATAM Airlines Group for another five years. Buy a Half

BYD (BYDDY) shares were up 4.4% this week, which is a welcome uptrend in the dominant EV integrated company with stakes in EV batteries and rare earths. Buy a Half

Coeur Mining (CDE) shares were up 19.6% this week following last week’s 13% gain after quarterly revenue was up 117% year over year and net income of $70.7 million. Quarterly silver production of 4.7 million ounces was 27% higher quarter-over-quarter and 79% higher year-over-year. Buy a Half

Dutch Bros (BROS) shares were up 16.9% this week after the fast-growing drive-through coffee store chain reported revenue of $415 million for the quarter ended June 2025, earnings per share of 26 cents (up from 19 cents a year ago, and well ahead of estimates), and added 30 new locations to expand its footprint to 1,043 stores in 19 states. Hold a Half

Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) shares were up a bit this week and have gained 58% so far this year. Luckin has a return on equity of 30% and its total number of stores increased to 26,206 at the end of the second quarter. Buy a Half

Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) stock was up 5.3% this week as the company benefits from AI data centers, high-performance computing clients and increasing reliance on custom silicon for AI workloads. Marvell is headquartered in Bermuda with operations in the U.S., China, Taiwan, Japan, India, South Korea, and Vietnam. Marvell is a player in key markets such as virtual reality, drones, data integration and robotics. Buy a Half

Sea Limited (SE) shares were up 17.3% this week following the report that net income increased by more than fivefold to $414 million from only $79.9 million in the same period last year. Revenues grew 38% to $5.2 billion from $3.8 billion year-on-year, on the back of strong revenues across all segments. Hold a Half

Explorer Dominator Blue-Chip Recommendations – More Buy and Hold

International Business Machines (IBM) shares were off 4.8% this week. On the AI front, the firm’s total book of business involving the technology jumped to over $7.5 billion as of July, versus over $6 billion in May. IBM’s free cash flow climbed by $300 million in the first half of 2025 due to gains in software, cloud computing, data analytics, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence. Buy a Half

Visa (V) shares were steady this week as Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the stock to 400. Visa’s products and services are accepted by more than 150 million merchants. In its last quarter, revenue increased 14% year over year to $10.2 billion. Buy a Half

Watch List – Stocks we like but do not follow day-to-day

ConocoPhillips (COP), DBS Bank (DBSDY), Franco-Nevada (FNV), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Explorer ETF/Fund Positions

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) offers investors a way to track very closely to the day-to-day or “spot” movement of bitcoin prices. For aggressive investors comfortable with volatility. Hold

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) offers double-digit yield coming from both option premiums and dividends using a value-focused strategy. Buy a Full

Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) stands out for several reasons. The fund’s sound investment process and strong management team earn it a rare Morningstar Medalist Rating of Gold. Over the past five years, it has posted an impressive average annual return of 24%. Buy a Half

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) seeks to capture the performance of companies with at least 10 years of consecutive dividend growth. Buy a Half

Sprott Platinum and Palladium ETF (SPPP) offers direct exposure to both platinum and palladium which are selling at a sizable discount to gold offering potential upside appreciation. Buy a Full

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) tracks an index of top defense contractors including Leonardo, Rheinmetall, and BAE Systems. Buy a Half

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is a basket of junior miners that has 84 positions, with the top 10 accounting for 44% of total assets. Half of the stocks are Canadian, 21% Australian, and 7% from South Africa. Buy a Half

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) offers a high dividend yield and some of the highest quality emerging market stocks. Buy a Half

Model Portfolio

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 8/13/25 Profit Rating Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 88 10/24/24 134 53% Buy a Half Alibaba (BABA) 117 7/17/25 127 9% Buy a Half Banco Santander (SAN) 5 11/7/24 10 96% Buy a Half BYD (BYDDY) 11 12/5/24 15 36% Buy a Half Coeur Mining (CDE) 8 5/23/25 12 51% Buy a Half Dutch Bros (BROS) 32 8/15/24 68 112% Hold a Half International Business Machines (IBM) 133 6/29/23 240 80% Buy a Half Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) 29 2/13/25 39 33% Buy a Half Marvell Technology (MRVL) 81 7/31/25 79 -3% Buy a Half Sea Limited (SE) 49 2/29/24 175 258% Hold a Half Visa (V) 241 8/24/23 343 42% Buy a Half

ETFs

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 8/13/25 Profit Rating Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) 47 2/15/24 97 107% Hold JP Morgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) 54 5/4/23 57 5% Buy a Full Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) 42 9/12/24 49 16% Buy a Half ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) 43 6/5/25 42 -1% Buy a Half Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (SPPP) 9 1/17/25 12 28% Buy a Full Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) 34 4/24/25 42 25% Buy a Half Tweedy, Browne Insider and Value ETF (COPY) — NEW — — Buy a Half VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) 57 3/27/25 73 29% Buy a Half WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) 32 9/29/22 47 45% Buy a Half

Explorer Stocks Summary

Brief company summaries that will not change week to week.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) follows a conservative strategy and with a history spanning more than 60 years, and now operates a sizable portfolio of 11 assets located in four countries. Management forecasted gold production of approximately 3.45 million ounces in 2024. The company estimates it has about 54 million gold ounces of proven and probable reserves. Furthermore, Agnico Eagle has paid a dividend for 41 consecutive years with a dividend compounded growth rate of 23% per year since 2005.

Alibaba (BABA) offers us a dominant e-commerce platform to tap any growth in consumer spending as well as AI and Cloud to power long-term growth. In February, the company announced that it would partner with Apple to provide iPhones with AI features. Just as promising is the triple-digit revenue growth of Alibaba’s AI-related products over seven consecutive quarters. China has the second largest cloud market in the world, trailing only behind the U.S.

Banco Santander (SAN) was founded in Spain in 1857. The bank’s U.S. headquarters is in Boston, but its strength lies in Latin America and Europe where it has more than 8,000 branches with 171 million customers as well as 58 million digital accounts. About 55% of deposits and loans are in Europe with the balance in Latin America.

BYD (BYDDY) Most of BYD’s sales are still in China but it has a big international expansion underway, including in the U.S., Europe, and Asian markets. BYD will also launch a next-generation Blade battery in 2025, with longer range and faster charging. That, along with various other models, could help rev up BEV sales growth next year. BYD expects solid-state batteries for high-end models by 2027, but not fully reaching lower-end models until 2030-2032.

Coeur Mining (CDE) is a mining company that explores gold, silver, zinc, and other related metals in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For many precious metal investors, silver is seen as gold’s “little brother,” but it has a long history as a means of payment going back centuries as the Spanish silver dollar was once the reserve currency of the day. In 2025, we passed the 100:1 mark for only the fourth time in a hundred years – a strong signal that silver may be underpriced. While gold has reached an historic high, the silver price is almost 50% off its all-time high in U.S. dollars per ounce.

Watch List: ConocoPhillips (COP) is a global energy industry giant and one of the largest independent exploration and production (E&P) companies in the world, as measured by production levels and proved reserves. The company, founded in 1917 and based in Houston, has operations in 13 countries, although almost half the company’s production is derived from U.S. sources.

DBS Bank (DBSDY) is one of the largest banks in Southeast Asia with a presence in 19 markets. It is headquartered in Singapore, with its main listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange, and is the largest constituent of the Singapore Straits Times Index. The Government of Singapore established DBS in July 1968 and its largest and controlling shareholder is Temasek Holdings, which is one of two large sovereign wealth funds controlled by the Government of Singapore. DBS has assets of roughly $750 billion and a growing presence in the three key Asian areas of growth, which it defines as Greater China, Southeast Asia, and South Asia, meaning India. It is the largest and strongest bank in Southeast Asia and the leading consumer bank in both Hong Kong and Singapore.

Dutch Bros (BROS) is an operator and franchisor of drive-through coffee stores, with 1,012 stores as of the end of the first quarter, including 30 that it opened in the quarter. It’s expanding at a steady pace, expecting up to 150 new stores in 2025, and it envisions up to 7,000 stores over the next 10 to 15 years.

Watch List: Franco-Nevada (FNV) is a company with more than half of its revenue coming from gold, but it also offers exposure to platinum, silver, and oil and gas. Franco-Nevada’s focus on royalties and streaming reduces risk and enables it to sidestep the huge capital costs that impact traditional miners. It enjoys cash flow and profits as its mining partners finance and complete exploration and expansion projects. That cash flow enables it to invest in new deals, pay a dividend, and operate debt free. Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend each year since its IPO in 2008.

International Business Machines (IBM) is a blue-chip artificial intelligence (AI) and India play with a nice dividend yield. Known as “Big Blue,” IBM now primarily helps businesses and governments manage their information technology in the cloud era. The stock sells at a discount to the S&P 500 multiple and the information technology sector’s forward earnings multiple. IBM has paid a dividend every quarter since 1916 and has had 30 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) is a leading purveyor of coffee and specialty drinks in China. The price of a cup of Starbucks coffee is more than double that of Luckin coffee. In addition, Luckin is adept at adapting to local tastes and launching new products that broaden the market. For instance, it brings to market about 60 new products each year, offering a new drink every week.

Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) is headquartered in Bermuda with operations in the U.S., China, Taiwan, Japan, India, South Korea, Vietnam and several other countries. Marvell designs, develops and sells a wide variety of semiconductor products. Founded in 1995, the company had more than 6,500 employees as of 2024, with over 10,000 patents worldwide, and annual revenue of $6.5 billion for fiscal 2024. The company’s embedded processors and products are cutting-edge and Marvel has a first-mover advantage such as virtual reality, drones, data integration and consumer and industrial robotics.

Sea Limited (SE) has three core businesses: 1) digital gaming/entertainment, 2) e-commerce, and 3) digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and Monee (formerly SeaMoney), respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. Monee is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.

Visa (V) doesn’t extend credit but provides the plumbing for financial payments and communications throughout the world. Visa’s financial infrastructure also underpins much of the world’s commerce. The duopoly between Visa and Mastercard is often referred to as one of the best businesses in the world, with insurmountable moats, low operating costs, and plenty of opportunities for unlocking additional value. Visa currently trades at a discount to its archrival MasterCard.

The next Cabot Explorer issue will be published on August 27, 2025.

