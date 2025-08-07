August 7, 2025

Portfolio Changes: Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI) to the Watch List

Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) stock sank more than 19% yesterday after the troubled AI server maker’s results underperformed Wall Street’s expectations.

Super Micro reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.41 for its 2025 fiscal fourth quarter, less than the $0.44 expected by Wall Street analysts, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates. Its quarterly revenue of $5.76 billion was below the $6 billion expected, while its roughly $551 million gross profit for the period fell a little short of the estimated $601 million.

This just shows how sensitive the market is to earnings misses. The stock could bounce but is still a bit expensive. I’m adding it to our Watch List.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) was a real winner for Cabot Explorer members after its branded blockbuster drug Wegovy was approved as a weight loss injection in the United States in 2021.

The pharmaceutical company is now struggling and just reported weaker-than-expected growth in its second quarter. While company-wide revenues rose 13%, sales from its obesity care and diabetes GLP-1 divisions slowed, rising 56% and 8%, respectively, in the quarter.

You may recall that Wegovy’s U.S. sales went up 8X from $860 million in 2022 to $6.8 billion in 2024. Novo Nordisk became the most valuable company in Europe by market value.

But as the stock soared, I suggested that we take profits off the table to lock in some nice gains expecting competitors to enter this fast-growing, high-margin market. We later exited the stock after it lost momentum.

Danish pharma giant Eli Lily (LLY) was a big company that entered the fray with its Mounjaro brand at a lower price point and over time tests proved it to be reportedly more effective with less side effects than Wegovy. Even so, there was plenty of demand for both pharma giants.

But as demand soared, Novo’s production could not keep up and this gave Lily and other smaller potential competitors an opening. Then the FDA put semaglutide (the active ingredient of Wegovy) on its drug shortage list allowing third-party compound manufacturers of the drug to sell to pharmacies.

Hims & Hers (HIMS) is one example of a compounder, offering lower-cost weight loss drugs that are not FDA-approved and yet are able compete with Wegovy.

The FDA is now comfortable with Novo’s ability to adequately supply enough semaglutide so it has ordered all outsourced producers to wind down their semaglutide manufacturing. Many will keep going until litigation forces them to stop.

In July, Novo’s market share slipped below 50%. Lilly has also been much more aggressive on the marketing side for its weight-loss drugs. It also launched LillyDirect early last year to sell drugs directly to patients at cheaper prices.

Learning a hard lesson, Novo set up its NovoCare Pharmacy in March to directly write Wegovy prescriptions, accept payments, and ship to patients. The NovoCare Pharmacy is already writing 11,000 prescriptions weekly for Wegovy. Novo has also inked a deal with CVS.

Novo will also need to reduce pricing which will of course narrow profit margins, which are estimated to be close to 90% in America. The average price of Wegovy if paid out-of-pocket is $1,300 per month – 10X more than the cheapest compounder competitor. By my math, Novo was generating a rather incredible 89% gross margin for Wegovy sold in America.

The global market for weight loss drugs has increased 15X in the last four years, from $1 billion in 2020 to $15 billion in 2024. Some expect the potential market to reach 1 billion people, and it may reach $80 billion as soon as 2030. This means the current market penetration is still tiny compared with projections.

How should we now view Novo Nordisk (NVO) stock?

Novo has admitted its mistakes and is making moves to get back in the game. Investors are a bit rattled as the company’s market value is being reset to reflect new competition and lower but still healthy profit margins. Novo also named a new CEO, Maziar Mike Doustdar, turning to a veteran insider to revive sales and reassure investors.

While its price-to-sales and price-to-book ratios remain elevated, its return on equity is still impressive. I’m putting Novo on our watch list as the stock could pull back more as quarterly comparisons will not look terrific.

Explorer Weekly Stock Commentary

Below is a brief update on each Explorer stock. Any changes in ratings will be highlighted. This section is all you need to read each week.

Explorer Disrupter Recommendations – need to watch more closely and have a 20% trailing stop-loss in place.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) shares gained 8% this week after delivering strong revenue and bottom line results that beat expectations with an impressive level of free cash flow generation. The stock is up 75% this year as the company has mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland, and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Buy a Half

Alibaba (BABA) shares were up this week as its e-commerce marketplaces are starting to turn the corner after a sluggish stretch. This stock could be undervalued as it sees accelerating growth in the cloud and AI services business. Alibaba’s cloud revenue grew 18% year over year last quarter. Buy a Half

Banco Santander (SAN) shares are up 98% so far this year as the bank becomes a clear leader as a European lender with strong overseas operations around the world and the company invests in its Open Bank digital banking footprint. Buy a Half

BYD (BYDDY) shares were down 9.8% and are going through a painful retrenching due to a price war and weak Chinese consumer spending leading to a reported a drop in July deliveries. The Chinese electric vehicle maker ended a 16-month growth streak. Still, the stock is up 25% in 2025 and with some hesitation, I’m keeping the stock as a buy. Buy a Half

Coeur Mining (CDE) shares were up 13% this week as the company reported record second quarter 2025 financial results, including revenue of $481 million and cash flow from operating activities of $207 million. Quarterly silver production of 4.7 million ounces was 27% higher quarter-over-quarter and 79% higher year-over-year. Buy a Half

Dutch Bros (BROS) shares look set to open strongly this morning following a quarterly report that again beat expectations, with $415.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 28%. Earnings per share of $0.26 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago. While we have taken some profits, I see continued growth ahead. Hold a Half

Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) shares were steady this week as rival Starbucks (SBUX) is looking for equity and management partners to expand profitability and its coffee footprint in China. The process to introduce new backers in China attracted more than 20 potential investors. Total number of Luckin stores increased to 26,206 at the second quarter end, comprising 16,968 self-operated stores and 9,238 partnership stores. Buy a Half

Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) stock was down a disappointing 7.8% in its first week as an Explorer recommendation. Marvell is headquartered in Bermuda with operations in the U.S., China, Taiwan, Japan, India, South Korea, Vietnam and several other countries. Marvell designs, develops and sells a wide variety of semiconductor products. Marvell is a player in key markets such as virtual reality, drones, data integration and consumer and industrial robotics. Marvell is due to report earnings in late August. Buy a Half

Sea Limited (SE) shares pulled back 7.3% this week and the company announced it plans to release second-quarter 2025 results on August 12. The stock is trading at a rich 10 times book value so you should take some profits off the table if you not already done so. Hold a Half

Explorer Dominator Blue-Chip Recommendations – More Buy and Hold

International Business Machines (IBM) shares were off 3% this week despite second-quarter results being generally positive. Due to cost cutting, IBM’s free cash flow climbed by $300 million in the first half of 2025 to $4.8 billion. IBM specializes in software, cloud computing, data analytics, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence. Buy a Half

Visa (V) shares pulled back a bit this week but the case for the company remains strong with $16 trillion in trailing-12-month payment volume and now works with 14,500 partnering institutions. Its products and services are accepted by more than 150 million merchants. In its last quarter, revenue increased 14% year over year to $10.2 billion. Visa is perhaps the most recognized brand in the world. Buy a Half

Watch List – Stocks we like but do not follow day-to-day

DBS Bank (DBSDY), ConocoPhillips (COP), Franco-Nevada (FNV), MOOG (MOG-A), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Explorer ETF/Fund Positions

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) offers investors a way to track very closely to the day-to-day or “spot” movement of bitcoin prices. For aggressive investors comfortable with volatility. Hold

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) offers double-digit yield coming from both option premiums and dividends using a value-focused strategy. Buy a Full

Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) fund stands out for several reasons. The fund’s sound investment process and strong management team earns it a rare Morningstar Medalist Rating of Gold. Over the past five years it has posted an impressive average annual return of 24%. Buy a Half

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) seeks to capture the performance of companies with at least 10 years of consecutive dividend growth. Buy a Half

Sprott Platinum and Palladium ETF (SPPP) offers direct exposure to both platinum and palladium which are selling at a sizable discount to gold offering potential upside appreciation. Buy a Full

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) tracks an index of top defense contractors including Leonardo, Rheinmetall, and BAE Systems. Buy a Half

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is a basket of junior miners that has 84 positions with the top 10 accounting for 44% of total assets. Half of the stocks are Canadian, 21% Australia, and 7% from South Africa. Buy a Half

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) offers a high dividend yield and some of the highest quality emerging market stocks. Buy a Half

Explorer Stocks Summary

Brief company summaries that will not change week to week.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) follows a conservative strategy and with a history spanning more than 60 years, and now operates a sizable portfolio of 11 assets located in four countries. Management forecasted gold production of approximately 3.45 million ounces in 2024. The company estimates it has about 54 million gold ounces of proven and probable reserves. Furthermore, Agnico Eagle has paid a dividend for 41 consecutive years with a dividend compounded growth rate of 23% per year since 2005.

Alibaba (BABA) offers us a dominant e-commerce platform to tap any growth in consumer spending as well as AI and Cloud to power long-term growth. In February, the company announced that it would partner with Apple to provide iPhones with AI features. Just as promising is the triple-digit revenue growth of Alibaba’s AI-related products over seven consecutive quarters. China has the second largest cloud market in the world, trailing only behind the U.S.

Banco Santander (SAN) was founded in Spain in 1857. The bank’s U.S. headquarters is in Boston, but its strength lies in Latin America and Europe where it has more than 8,000 branches with 171 million customers as well as 58 million digital accounts. About 55% of deposits and loans are in Europe with the balance in Latin America.

BYD (BYDDY) Most of BYD’s sales are still in China but it has a big international expansion underway, including in the U.S., Europe, and Asian markets. BYD will also launch a next-generation Blade battery in 2025, with longer range and faster charging. That, along with various other models, could help rev up BEV sales growth next year. BYD expects solid-state batteries for high-end models by 2027, but not fully reaching lower-end models until 2030-2032.

Coeur Mining (CD) is a mining company that explores gold, silver, zinc, and other related metals in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For many precious metal investors, silver is seen as gold’s “little brother,” but it has a long history as a means of payment going back centuries as the Spanish silver dollar was once the reserve currency of the day. In 2025, we passed the 100:1 mark for only the fourth time in a hundred years – a strong signal that silver may be underpriced. While gold has reached an historic high, the silver price is almost 50% off its all-time high in U.S. dollars per ounce.

Watch List: ConocoPhillips (COP) is a global energy industry giant and one of the largest independent exploration and production (E&P) companies in the world, as measured by production levels and proved reserves. The company, founded in 1917 and based in Houston, has operations in 13 countries, although almost half the company’s production is derived from U.S. sources.

Watch List: DBS Bank (DBSDY) is one of the largest banks in Southeast Asia with a presence in 19 markets. It is headquartered in Singapore, with its main listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange, and is the largest constituent of the Singapore Straits Times Index. The Government of Singapore established DBS in July 1968 and its largest and controlling shareholder is Temasek Holdings, which is one of two large sovereign wealth funds controlled by the Government of Singapore. DBS has assets of roughly $750 billion and a growing presence in the three key Asian areas of growth, which it defines as Greater China, Southeast Asia, and South Asia, meaning India. It is the largest and strongest bank in Southeast Asia and the leading consumer bank in both Hong Kong and Singapore.

Dutch Bros (BROS) is an operator and franchisor of drive-through coffee stores, with 1,012 stores as of the end of the first quarter, including 30 that it opened in the quarter. It’s expanding at a steady pace, expecting up to 150 new stores in 2025, and it envisions up to 7,000 stores over the next 10 to 15 years.

Watch List: Franco-Nevada (FNV) is a company with more than half of its revenue coming from gold, but it also offers exposure to platinum, silver, and oil and gas. Franco-Nevada’s focus on royalties and streaming reduces risk and enables it to sidestep the huge capital costs that impact traditional miners. It enjoys cash flow and profits as its mining partners finance and complete exploration and expansion projects. That cash flow enables it to invest in new deals, pay a dividend, and operate debt free. Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend each year since its IPO in 2008.

International Business Machines (IBM) is a blue-chip artificial intelligence (AI) and India play with a nice dividend yield. Known as “Big Blue,” IBM now primarily helps businesses and governments manage their information technology in the cloud era. The stock sells at a discount to the S&P 500 multiple and the information technology sector’s forward earnings multiple. IBM has paid a dividend every quarter since 1916 and has had 30 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) is a leading purveyor of coffee and specialty drinks in China. The price of a cup of Starbucks coffee is more than double that of Luckin coffee. In addition, Luckin is adept at adapting to local tastes and launching new products that broaden the market. For instance, it brings to market about 60 new products each year, offering a new drink every week.

Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) is headquartered in Bermuda with operations in the U.S., China, Taiwan, Japan, India, South Korea, Vietnam and several other countries. Marvell designs, develops and sells a wide variety of semiconductor products. Founded in 1995, the company had more than 6,500 employees as of 2024, with over 10,000 patents worldwide, and annual revenue of $6.5 billion for fiscal 2024.The company’s embedded processors and products are cutting-edge and Marvel has a first-mover advantage such as virtual reality, drones, data integration and consumer and industrial robotics.

Watch List: Moog, Inc. (MOG-A) supplies advanced primary flight controls on the most modern military aircraft. That includes the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II and the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft program. The company’s major platforms include the 787, A350, Joint Strike Fighter (F-35 Lightning II). The company also supplies primary flight controls for the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 widebody aircraft, as well as business and regional jets from Embraer (ERJ) and Gulfstream, owned by General Dynamics (GD).

Sea Limited (SE) has three core businesses: 1) digital gaming/entertainment, 2) e-commerce, and 3) digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and Monee (formerly SeaMoney), respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. Monee is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.

Visa (V) doesn’t extend credit but provides the plumbing for financial payments and communications throughout the world. Visa’s financial infrastructure also underpins much of the world’s commerce. The duopoly between Visa and Mastercard is often referred to as one of the best businesses in the world, with insurmountable moats, low operating costs, and plenty of opportunities for unlocking additional value. Visa currently trades at a discount to its archrival MasterCard.

Currently Open

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 8/6/25 Profit Rating Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 88 10/24/24 135 55% Buy a Half Alibaba (BABA) 117 7/17/25 121 4% Buy a Half Banco Santander (SAN) 5 11/7/24 9 82% Buy a Half BYD (BYDDY) 11 12/5/24 14 28% Buy a Half Coeur Mining (CDE) 8 5/23/25 10 27% Buy a Half Dutch Bros (BROS) 32 8/15/24 58 81% Hold a Half Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) -- 7/3/25 -- --% Sold International Business Machines (IBM) 133 6/29/23 252 90% Buy a Half Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) 29 2/13/25 38 31% Buy a Half Marvell Technology (MRVL) 81 7/31/25 75 -8% Buy a Half Sea Limited (SE) 49 2/29/24 148 202% Hold a Half Visa (V) 241 8/24/23 340 41% Buy a Half

ETFs

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 8/6/25 Profit Rating Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) 47 2/15/24 91 94% Hold JP Morgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) 54 5/4/23 56 3% Buy a Full Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) 42 9/12/24 47 11% Buy a Half ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) 43 6/5/25 42 -3% Buy a Half Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (SPPP) 9 1/17/25 12 28% Buy a Full Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) 34 4/24/25 43 28% Buy a Half VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) 57 3/27/25 71 25% Buy a Half WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) 32 9/29/22 46 42% Buy a Half

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.