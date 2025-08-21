August 21, 2025

Portfolio Changes: None

“Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria.” -Sir John Templeton

Tech stocks and a couple of Explorer stocks are having a tough week, but the rest of the market is calm as investors await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday at the central bank powwow in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Wal Mart’s (WMT) somewhat disappointing earnings is moving world markets this morning and this highlights that America is a financial and stock superpower and rivals struggle to keep up.

The number of listings in London has fallen by roughly 20% in five years, to about 1,600. London’s total market value stands at about $5 trillion, while Nvidia (NVDA) alone is worth $4.3 trillion.

The flip side of this is reflected in the relative value of international stocks. While the S&P 500 constituents have a forward price/earnings ratio of 22, it is less than 15 for London’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX.

According to Dealogic, only six companies have gone public in the U.K. this year, raising $208 million, the lowest level in three decades of data. Initial public offerings (IPOs) in continental Europe have fallen 50% in the last year while U.S. IPOs have jumped 38% to around $40 billion.

Hong Kong and Japan are doing a bit better, but it is a far cry from the roaring Asian tigers and the Tokyo stock boom of the 1980s. In Japan, by the late 1980s…



9 of the 10 largest banks on earth were Japanese.

Over one-third of global lending flowed through Japan.

Urban land values quadrupled and the land beneath Tokyo’s Imperial Palace was worth more than all of California.

The Nikkei stock index rocketed 500%.

In December 1989, the Nikkei peaked near 39,000 – and then it collapsed, falling 50% in a matter of months while Tokyo land prices dropped 50% in a year. Bankruptcies surged. Residential real estate was devastated.

Keeping the Japan debacle in mind is wise because it will keep you grounded and cautious.

Intel (INTC) is in the news again as it strains to regain some stability and momentum. The company has burned a total of nearly $40 billion in cash over the past three years trying to regain its past glory. On the inflation front, wholesale prices rose at the fastest pace in three years last month with vegetable prices rose by 38%. Forty percent of America’s fruits and vegetables are imported.

Turning to China, despite its remarkable economic gains over the past four decades, its stock market has been a huge disappointment with almost zero gains over the past 10 years, as you can see from the below graph, courtesy of Bloomberg.

This week, I took a look at Colorado-based Crocs (CROX ) because it is growing rapidly in China. China has grown into the brand’s second-largest market after the U.S. and in the last quarter sales to the Middle Kingdom were up 30% while sales fell in North America. Apparently, Crocs has been in tune with the unique preferences of the Chinese consumer such as their love for platform clogs, which many Chinese women prefer.

Finally, I want to highlight last week’s recommendation of Tweedy, Browne Insider and Value ETF (COPY). Here again are five reasons to invest in this ETF:

1) low price-to-book and price-to-earnings multiples

2) share repurchases

3) small-cap orientation

4) above-average dividend yields

5) out-of-favor mispriced stocks.

Finally, current and former Tweedy, Browne management and families own $1.6 billion of the fund’s assets so they practice what they preach.

Explorer Weekly Stock Commentary

Below is a brief update on each Explorer stock. Any changes in ratings will be highlighted. This section is all you need to read each week.

Explorer Disrupter Recommendations – need to watch more closely and have a 20% trailing stop-loss in place.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) shares were up a bit this week and the stock has performed impressively this year thanks to a spike in gold prices and its forecast-topping earnings performance on strong production. Agnico has surged 72% year to date. The company has mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland. Buy a Half

Alibaba (BABA) shares were off 5.8% this week as the company announced it will report its earnings on August 29. Alibaba is a Chinese multinational technology company focused on e-commerce, retail, AI, digital media and entertainment, cloud, and technology. Alibaba’s cloud revenue grew 18% year over year last quarter. Buy a Half

Banco Santander (SAN) shares were unchanged after being up 7.4% last week after the Spain-based bank announced that it is advancing its commitment to a data and AI-centric approach through collaboration with OpenAI, aiming to establish itself as an “AI-native” bank. Buy a Half

BYD (BYDDY) shares reversed last week’s 4% gain this week. In my opinion, this stock is trading below its fair value and earnings are expected to grow more than 15% in a tough price-cutting environment. Buy a Half

Coeur Mining (CDE) shares pulled back 3.2% this week after last week’s 19.6% gain. The stock is now up 100% so far this year. It just reported a solid quarter with quarterly silver production of 4.7 million ounces was 27% higher quarter-over-quarter and 79% higher year-over-year. Buy a Half

Dutch Bros (BROS) shares pulled back 6.8% this week after huge post-earnings gains last week. This fast-growing company sells coffee through its chain of just over 1,000 stores with revenue of $415 million for the quarter ended June 2025. Earnings per share during its last quarter were $0.26 compared to $0.19 a year ago. Hold a Half

Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) shares were down 5.5% this week as Starbucks (SBUX) launched study rooms in some China stores to boost sales. Luckin has a return on equity of 30% and is Starbucks chief rival to capture the booming coffee business in China. Buy a Half

Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) stock was down 10% this week as tech stocks got clobbered this week. We need to watch this stock which benefits from AI data centers and increasing reliance on custom silicon for AI workloads. Marvell is a player in key markets such as virtual reality, drones, data integration and robotics. Buy a Half

Sea Limited (SE) shares were up 2% this week following last week’s 17.3% gain on earnings. The company is making a comeback as all three of its business segments return to growth with quarterly net income increasing by more than fivefold to $414 million. Revenues also grew nicely across all segments. Hold a Half

Explorer Dominator Blue-Chip Recommendations – More Buy and Hold

International Business Machines (IBM) shares are in a bit of a slump despite the company being a leader in the quantum computing industry. The shares have gained about 9% year-to-date but have lost 16% over the past month. IBM’s total book of business involving AI technology is over $7.5 billion and its free cash flow climbed by $300 million in the first half of 2025. Buy a Half

Visa (V) is up 28% over the past year, a bit better than Mastercard (MA) and American Express Company (AXP) – all significantly outpacing the S&P 500’s 15.6% return. Visa’s products and services are accepted by more than 150 million merchants. Buy a Half

Watch List – Stocks we like but do not follow day-to-day

ConocoPhillips (COP), DBS Bank (DBSDY), Franco-Nevada (FNV), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Explorer ETF/Fund Positions

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) offers investors a way to track very closely to the day-to-day or “spot” movement of bitcoin prices. For aggressive investors comfortable with volatility. Hold

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) offers double-digit yield coming from both option premiums and dividends using a value-focused strategy. Buy a Full

Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) fund stands out for several reasons. The fund’s sound investment process and strong management team earns it a rare Morningstar Medalist Rating of Gold. Over the past five years it has posted an impressive average annual return of 24%. Buy a Half

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) seeks to capture the performance of companies with at least 10 years of consecutive dividend growth. Buy a Half

Sprott Platinum and Palladium ETF (SPPP) offers direct exposure to both platinum and palladium which are selling at a sizable discount to gold offering potential upside appreciation. Buy a Full

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) tracks an index of top defense contractors including Leonardo, Rheinmetall, and BAE Systems. Buy a Half

Tweedy, Browne Insider and Value ETF (COPY) provides exposure to a combination of value, international, and small-cap stocks managed by a stellar asset manager. Buy a Half

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is a basket of junior miners that has 84 positions with the top 10 accounting for 44% of total assets. Half of the stocks are Canadian, 21% Australia, and 7% from South Africa. Buy a Half

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) offers a high dividend yield and some of the highest quality emerging market stocks. Buy a Half

Explorer Stocks Summary

Brief company summaries that will not change week to week.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) follows a conservative strategy with a history spanning more than 60 years, and now operates a sizable portfolio of 11 assets located in four countries. Management forecasted gold production of approximately 3.45 million ounces in 2024. The company estimates it has about 54 million gold ounces of proven and probable reserves. Furthermore, Agnico Eagle has paid a dividend for 41 consecutive years with a dividend compounded growth rate of 23% per year since 2005.

Alibaba (BABA) offers us a dominant e-commerce platform to tap any growth in consumer spending as well as AI and Cloud to power long-term growth. In February, the company announced that it would partner with Apple to provide iPhones with AI features. Just as promising is the triple-digit revenue growth of Alibaba’s AI-related products over seven consecutive quarters. China has the second largest cloud market in the world, trailing only behind the U.S.

Banco Santander (SAN) was founded in Spain in 1857. The bank’s U.S. headquarters is in Boston, but its strength lies in Latin America and Europe where it has more than 8,000 branches with 171 million customers as well as 58 million digital accounts. About 55% of deposits and loans are in Europe with the balance in Latin America.

BYD (BYDDY) Most of BYD’s sales are still in China but it has a big international expansion underway, including in the U.S., Europe, and Asian markets. BYD will also launch a next-generation Blade battery in 2025, with longer range and faster charging. That, along with various other models, could help rev up BEV sales growth next year. BYD expects solid-state batteries for high-end models by 2027, but not fully reaching lower-end models until 2030-2032.

Coeur Mining (CD) is a mining company that explores gold, silver, zinc, and other related metals in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For many precious metal investors, silver is seen as gold’s “little brother,” but it has a long history as a means of payment going back centuries as the Spanish silver dollar was once the reserve currency of the day. In 2025, we passed the 100:1 mark for only the fourth time in a hundred years – a strong signal that silver may be underpriced. While gold has reached an historic high, the silver price is almost 50% off its all-time high in U.S. dollars per ounce.

Watch List: ConocoPhillips (COP) is a global energy industry giant and one of the largest independent exploration and production (E&P) companies in the world, as measured by production levels and proved reserves. The company, founded in 1917 and based in Houston, has operations in 13 countries, although almost half the company’s production is derived from U.S. sources.

Watch List: DBS Bank (DBSDY) is one of the largest banks in Southeast Asia with a presence in 19 markets. It is headquartered in Singapore, with its main listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange, and is the largest constituent of the Singapore Straits Times Index. The Government of Singapore established DBS in July 1968 and its largest and controlling shareholder is Temasek Holdings, which is one of two large sovereign wealth funds controlled by the Government of Singapore. DBS has assets of roughly $750 billion and a growing presence in the three key Asian areas of growth, which it defines as Greater China, Southeast Asia, and South Asia, meaning India. It is the largest and strongest bank in Southeast Asia and the leading consumer bank in both Hong Kong and Singapore.

Dutch Bros (BROS) is an operator and franchisor of drive-through coffee stores, with 1,043 stores as of the end of the second quarter, including 31 that it opened in the quarter. It’s expanding at a steady pace, expecting up to 150 new stores in 2025, and it envisions up to 7,000 stores over the next 10 to 15 years.

Watch List: Franco-Nevada (FNV) is a company with more than half of its revenue coming from gold, but it also offers exposure to platinum, silver, and oil and gas. Franco-Nevada’s focus on royalties and streaming reduces risk and enables it to sidestep the huge capital costs that impact traditional miners. It enjoys cash flow and profits as its mining partners finance and complete exploration and expansion projects. That cash flow enables it to invest in new deals, pay a dividend, and operate debt free. Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend each year since its IPO in 2008.

International Business Machines (IBM) is a blue-chip artificial intelligence (AI) and India play with a nice dividend yield. Known as “Big Blue,” IBM now primarily helps businesses and governments manage their information technology in the cloud era. The stock sells at a discount to the S&P 500 multiple and the information technology sector’s forward earnings multiple. IBM has paid a dividend every quarter since 1916 and has had 30 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) is a leading purveyor of coffee and specialty drinks in China. The price of a cup of Starbucks coffee is more than double that of Luckin coffee. In addition, Luckin is adept at adapting to local tastes and launching new products that broaden the market. For instance, it brings to market about 60 new products each year, offering a new drink every week.

Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) is headquartered in Bermuda with operations in the U.S., China, Taiwan, Japan, India, South Korea, Vietnam and several other countries. Marvell designs, develops and sells a wide variety of semiconductor products. Founded in 1995, the company had more than 6,500 employees as of 2024, with over 10,000 patents worldwide, and annual revenue of $6.5 billion for fiscal 2024.The company’s embedded processors and products are cutting-edge and Marvell has a first-mover advantage such as virtual reality, drones, data integration and consumer and industrial robotics.

Watch List: Novo Nordisk (NVO) specializes in treatments for diabetes, hemophilia, and obesity. The company supplies half of the world’s insulin, and its diabetes care products are used by over 34 million people today. Novo highlights that more than 750 million people are currently living with obesity and that this is up a multiple of 3X since 1975. In summary, based on sizable and growing demand for its blockbuster weight-loss drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy, this well managed, highly profitable company with an excellent growth profile and potential to develop new products has limited risk.

Sea Limited (SE) has three core businesses: 1) digital gaming/entertainment, 2) e-commerce, and 3) digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and Monee (formerly SeaMoney), respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. Monee is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.

Visa (V) doesn’t extend credit but provides the plumbing for financial payments and communications throughout the world. Visa’s financial infrastructure also underpins much of the world’s commerce. The duopoly between Visa and Mastercard is often referred to as one of the best businesses in the world, with insurmountable moats, low operating costs, and plenty of opportunities for unlocking additional value. Visa currently trades at a discount to its archrival MasterCard.

Currently Open

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 8/20/25 Profit Rating Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 88 10/24/24 135 54% Buy a Half Alibaba (BABA) 117 7/17/25 119 3% Buy a Half Banco Santander (SAN) 5 11/7/24 10 96% Buy a Half BYD (BYDDY) 11 12/5/24 14 31% Buy a Half Coeur Mining (CDE) 8 5/23/25 11 47% Buy a Half Dutch Bros (BROS) 32 8/15/24 63 97% Hold a Half International Business Machines (IBM) 133 6/29/23 243 82% Buy a Half Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) 29 2/13/25 37 26% Buy a Half Marvell Technology (MRVL) 81 7/31/25 71 -13% Buy a Half Sea Limited (SE) 49 2/29/24 179 266% Hold a Half Visa (V) 241 8/24/23 344 42% Buy a Half

ETFs

Stock Price Bought Date Bought 8/20/25 Profit Rating Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) 47 2/15/24 90 92% Hold JP Morgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) 54 5/4/23 57 5% Buy a Full Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (OBMCX) 42 9/12/24 48 14% Buy a Half ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) 43 6/5/25 43 0% Buy a Half Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (SPPP) 9 1/17/25 12 27% Buy a Full Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) 34 4/24/25 41 23% Buy a Half Tweedy, Browne Insider and Value ETF (COPY) 12 8/14/25 12 0% Buy a Half VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) 57 3/27/25 73 29% Buy a Half WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM) 32 9/29/22 46 43% Buy a Half

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.