September 8, 2025

Sell Dynatrace (DT) and Waystar (WAY)

We’re going to kick Dynatrace (DT) to the curb today. The stock faltered after the August report, and while it’s come back somewhat, it’s still much weaker than I would expect and certainly underperforming many other stocks we already own. SELL

We’re also going to ring the register with our half-sized position in Waystar (WAY), which has jumped 7% today on inclusion in the S&P 600 Index and is now up about 14% for us in just under three weeks. WAY may well break above overhead resistance in the low 40s, especially if we get the rate cut everybody is expecting on September 17. But there’s also a decent chance it won’t. Let’s take the quick profit now, and we can always buy back on strength if WAY continues to perform. SELL

